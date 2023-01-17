  • Home
  • /
  • Littleton
  • /
  • Don Juan'S Mexican Grill - 3625 West Bowles Avenue
Main picView gallery

Don Juan'S Mexican Grill 3625 West Bowles Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

3625 West Bowles Avenue

Littleton, CO 80123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chips & Salsa
Combo 3 - Three Items
Enchilada Plate

Appetizers

Chavindecas

$12.99

2 corn tortilla quesadillas with steak, grilled onions & salsa

Cheese Dip

$7.99

Velveeta, green onions, jalapenos and tomato.

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.99

Smothered with green chili, cheese, guacamole and sour cream on top.

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Guacamole Salad

$8.99

Healthy portion of Guacamole & Chips

Nachos

$8.99

Tortilla chips topped with beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapenos, guacamole and melted cheese.

Super Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef.

Quesabirria Pizza - 12"

$24.99

Served w/ onions, cilantro & consomme

Quesadilla

$8.99

Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Queso Fundido w/ Jalapenos

$8.50

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$9.99

2 eggs smothered in green chili. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, rice and beans.

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.25

Two eggs scrambled with chorizo smothered in green chili. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, rice and beans

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.25

Two eggs scrambled with chorizo smothered in green chili. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, rice and beans

Steak and Eggs

$11.25

Two eggs and grilled steak topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$11.25

Fried tortillas topped with two eggs, your choice of green or red chili and topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and beans

Combinations

Combo 1 - One Item

$8.99

Build your own combo! Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomato

Combo 2 - Two Items

$11.99

Build your own combo! Served with rice, beans, lettuce and tomato

Combo 3 - Three Items

$13.99

Combo 4 - Four Items

$15.99

Tacos Plates

3x Asada Tacos

$12.25

Grilled Steak

3x Adobada Tacos

$12.25

Marinated pork

3x Carnitas Tacos

$12.25

Fried pork

3x Pastor Tacos

$12.25

Marinated pork and pineapple

3x Fish Tacos

$12.99

Grilled fish with pico de gallo and mayonnaise

3x Shrimp Tacos

$12.99

Grilled shrimp with pico de gallo and mayonnaise

3x Alambre Tacos

$12.99

Steak, chorizo and Bacon topped with cheese

3x Brandon's Tacos

$14.99

Crispy taco wrapped with flour tortilla, beans, sour cream lettuce, tomato and cheese

3x Tacos de Birria

$12.99

Beef stew meat

3x Quesabirria Tacos

$15.99

Served with a side of consomé (no rice or beans)

2x Two Chilacos Tacos

$14.99

Anaheim Pepper, cheese, steak, onion, cilantro & cabbage.

Single Tacos

Asada Taco

$2.90

Carnita Taco

$2.90

Adovada Taco

$2.90

El Pastor Taco

$2.90

Alambre Taco

$3.25

Grilled Chicken Taco

$2.90

Shrimp Taco

$3.25

Burritos

Chile Relleno Burrito

$13.99

Chile filled with rice and beans inside a burrito with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Breakfast Bacon Burrito

$10.99

Smothered in green chili and cheese.

Breakfast Chorizo Burrito

$10.99

Smothered in green chili and cheese.

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with spinach, lettuce, mushrooms, onion, tomato, rice and black beans. Smothered with our creamy poblano sauce.

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$12.99

Sour cream and guacamole.

Steak Fajita Burrito

$12.99

Sour cream and guacamole.

Chicken Mole Burrito

$10.99

Chicken Burrito

$10.99

Shredded Beef Burrito

$11.99

Steak Burrito

$11.99

Adobada Burrito

$11.99

Carnitas Burrito

$11.99

Don Juan's Burrito

$13.99

Steak, french fries, guacamole and cheese inside a plain or smothered burrito.

Bean Burrito

$8.99

Beef Burrito

$10.99

Beef & Bean Burrito

$10.99

Chicharron & Bean BUrrito

$10.99

Molcajeta Burrito Mix

$17.99

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Pork Fajitas

$16.99

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Chicken and Steak Fajitas

$18.99

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas

$19.99

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Trio Fajitas

$20.99

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream

Steak and Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

Platillos

Pechuga Asada

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast served with beans. rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and lettuce

Chicken Mole

$15.99

Chicken in our traditional mole sauce

Pollo a la Crema

$15.99

Tender chicken strips sauteed with mushrooms in a creamy sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pollo Poblano and Corn

$16.99

Cheese and creamy sauce, rice, beans, lettuce and tomato.

*Don Juan's Special

$22.99

Steak, Camarones Rellenos and Asado de Puerco served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices.

Mexican Hamburger

$9.99

Ground beef patty and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in green chili. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese.

Don Juan's Hamburger

$12.99

1/4 lb. Angus patty with cheese. Served with bacon, french fries, jalapeno coins, lettuce and tomato.

Tamale Plate

$9.99

Two tamales smothered in green chili and cheese

Veggie Tamale Plate

$9.99

Two tamales whit your choice of tomatillo or creamy poblano sauce

Cheese Chile Relleno Plate

$12.25

Two soft or crispy roasted chiles smothered with green pork chili or red sauce. *Add chicken or steak - $2.99

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$9.99

Tortillas filled with spinach, mushrooms and onion. Smothered with creamy poblano sauce.

Enchilada Plate

$13.99

Tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef or cheese. Smothered in red sauce.

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.99

Tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef or cheese. Smothered in tamatillo sauce.

Enchiladas Blancas

$13.99

Three enchiladas covered with creamy poblano salsa.

*Steak Ranchero

$16.99

Chopped grilled steak with onions, tomato, potato and jalapeños. Served with ranchero sauce.

Flauta Plate

$13.99

Fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or shredded beef. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.

Carne Asada

$17.99

Grilled steak served with guacamole, pico de gallo and a fried jalapeño

Carnitas Plate

$16.99

Fried pork served with guacamole, pico de gallo and grilled onions.

Asado de Puerco

$16.99

Fried pork in sweet and spicy red chili sauce.

Costillas en Salsa Verde or Roja

$15.99

Short Ribs braised in tamatillo salsa.

Carne Adobada

$16.99

Marinated pork with grilled onion, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Plato de Birria con consome

$16.99

Pork Mole

$16.99

Carne a la Tampiqueña

$19.99

Grilled steak served with beans, rice, poblano corn and chicken mole enchilada

Huarache

$14.99

Corn dough filled with beans, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato & Salas and your choice of Steak, Pastor, Adobada or Rajas con elote.

Don Juan’s Special

$22.99

Steak, Camarones Rellenos and Asado de Puerco served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices.

Chicken mole Enchiladas

$13.99

Mariscos/Seafood

Camarones Rellenos

$18.99

Large prawns wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and our signature diablo sauce.

*Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$17.99

Shrimp cooked in a garlic sauce and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans.

*Camarones a la Diabla

$17.99

Shrimp in a hot red "diabla" sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Camarones Rancheros

$17.99

Shrimp cooked with jalapeños, tomatoes and onion in ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Camarones Empanizados

$17.99

Breaded Shrimp Served with rice & beans.

Camarones Poblanos and corn

$17.99

Cheese and creamy sauce

*Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado and tomato sauce.

Filete de Pescado

$16.99

Your choice - empanizado, mojo de ajo, ranchero or diabla suace Add shrimp - $4.99

Chimichangas

Chimichanga

$13.99

Fried flour tortilla stuffed with choice of ground beef, shredded beef or chicken. Served with rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole and green pork chili.

Molcajetes

Pollo Molcajetes

$19.99

Adobada Molcajetes

$19.99

Steak Molcajetes

$19.99

Costillas Verdes Molcajetes

$19.99

Costillas Rojas Molcajetes

$19.99

Shrimp Molcajetes

$21.99

Mix Molcajetes

$25.99

Tortas

Jamon - Ham Tortas

$10.99

Asada - Grilled Steak Tortas

$12.50

Adobada - Marinated pork Tortas

$12.50

Avocado Tortas

$12.50

Carnitas Tortas

$12.50

Pollo - Grilled Chicken Tortas

$12.50

Birria - Beef stew meat Tortas

$13.50

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Taco

$6.99

Kids Enchilada

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Kids Egg

$6.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Caldos

Pazole

$14.50

Hominy soup with pork. Served with a side of cilantro, radish slices, onion cabbage and lime.

Menudo

$14.50

Beef tripe with hominy. Served with onion and lime

7 Mares Soup

$19.99

Soup with shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, clams, octopus and vegetables. Add crab leg...$5.00

Caldo de Camaron

$17.99

Shrimp Soup

Caldo de Pescado

$17.99

Catfish soup with vegetables. Served with a side of cilantro, onion, tomato avocado and lime.

Caldo de Birria

$16.99

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

$11.99

A large flour tortilla with beans, your choice of chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Served with lettuce cheese and tomato.

Vegetarian Taco Salad

$11.99

Large flour tortilla with black beans, mushrooms, spinach, lettuce, onion, tomato and cheese.

Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.99

on top of fresh lettuce, tomato, green bell peppers, beans and onions in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Steak Fajita Salad

$13.25

on top of fresh lettuce, tomato, green bell peppers, beans and onions in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Shrimp Fajita Salad

$13.99

on top of fresh lettuce, tomato, green bell peppers, beans and onions in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Desserts

Flan

$4.25

2 Sopapillas

$3.50

4 Sopapillas

$6.50

Fried Ice Cream

$6.25

Churros

$6.25

Don Juans Dessert

$15.99

Fried Ice cream + 1 Sopapilla + 2 Churros

A la Carte

Chile Relleno - Crispy

$4.50

Chile Relleno - Soft

$4.50

Enchilada - Beef

$3.99

Enchilada - Cheese

$3.50

Enchilada - Chicken

$3.99

Enchilada - Shredded Beef Taco

$4.25

Flauta

$4.50

Sopes

$5.99

Corn dough filled with beans, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato & Salsa. And your choice of Steak, Pastor, Adobada or Rajas con elote.

Taco - Beef

$2.99

Taco - Chicken

$2.99

Taco - Shredded Beef

$3.75

Tamale

$4.50

Tostada - Bean

$2.75

Tostada - Guacamole

$4.50

Tostada -Beef

$3.25

Tostada = Chicken

$3.25

Sides

Beans - Pint

$7.25

Beans - Quart

$11.99

Beans - Side

$2.75

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips - Side

$1.50

Green Chile - Pint

$8.99

Green Chile - Quart

$11.99

Green Chili - Side

$3.50

Rice - Pint

$7.25

Rice - Quart

$11.99

Rice - Side

$2.75

Salsa - Pint

$7.99

Salsa - Quart

$10.50

Salsa - Side

$2.25

Side Avocado slices

$3.99

Black Bean Dip - Side

$3.50

Side Cheese

$2.50

Side Chicharrones

$4.75

Side Cilantro

$1.50

Side French Fries

$4.25

Side Guacamole

$3.75

Side Lettuce

$1.50

Side Onions

$1.50

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.99

Side Tomatoes

$1.50

Side Toreados

$2.50

Side Tortillas

$2.50

Black Bean Dip - Pint

$8.50

Black Bean Dip - Quart

$12.99

Egg

$1.75

Side Mushroom

$2.50

Side Consome

$3.50

extra of Mole

$3.99

extra of Pablano

$3.99

extra of Tamatillo

$3.99

NA Beverages

Soft Drink

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$3.99

Jarritos

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Juice

$3.25

Horchata Aguas Frescas

$4.50

Jamaica Aguas Frescas

$4.50

Refill Horchata Aguas Frescas

$1.99

Refill Jamaica Aguas Frescas

$1.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, CO 80123

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Centennial Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5800 South Federal Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
JP Nori Sushi & Asian Cuisine - 5302 South Federal Circle
orange starNo Reviews
5302 South Federal Circle Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Palenque Cocina y Agaveria - 2609 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
2609 Main St Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Smokin Fins - Littleton
orange starNo Reviews
2575 W Main St, Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Pho Real Littleton - 2399 W Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
2399 Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Littleton

Walter's303 Bow Mar - Littleton
orange star4.7 • 4,329
5194 S Lowell Blvd Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
Toast Fine Food & Coffee
orange star4.3 • 3,175
2630 West Belleview Avenue Suite 100 Littleton, CO 80123
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Littleton CO
orange star4.5 • 2,898
2707 West Main Street Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Taste of Philly - Highlands-Ranch
orange star4.6 • 2,451
2660 E County Line Rd #B Littleton, CO 80126
View restaurantnext
Farm House at Breckenridge Brewery
orange star4.0 • 1,063
2990 Brewery Ln Littleton, CO 80120
View restaurantnext
Virgilio's Pizzeria & Wine Bar
orange star4.0 • 769
10025 West San Juan Way Littleton, CO 80127
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Littleton
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (49 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)
Golden
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston