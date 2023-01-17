Don Juan'S Mexican Grill 3625 West Bowles Avenue
3625 West Bowles Avenue
Littleton, CO 80123
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chavindecas
2 corn tortilla quesadillas with steak, grilled onions & salsa
Cheese Dip
Velveeta, green onions, jalapenos and tomato.
Chili Cheese Fries
Smothered with green chili, cheese, guacamole and sour cream on top.
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
Guacamole Salad
Healthy portion of Guacamole & Chips
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapenos, guacamole and melted cheese.
Super Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, sour cream and guacamole. Choice of shredded beef, chicken or ground beef.
Quesabirria Pizza - 12"
Served w/ onions, cilantro & consomme
Quesadilla
Served with sour cream, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Queso Fundido w/ Jalapenos
Chips & Salsa
Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs smothered in green chili. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, rice and beans.
Huevos con Chorizo
Two eggs scrambled with chorizo smothered in green chili. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, rice and beans
Huevos a la Mexicana
Two eggs scrambled with chorizo smothered in green chili. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, rice and beans
Steak and Eggs
Two eggs and grilled steak topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and beans
Chilaquiles
Fried tortillas topped with two eggs, your choice of green or red chili and topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, rice and beans
Combinations
Tacos Plates
3x Asada Tacos
Grilled Steak
3x Adobada Tacos
Marinated pork
3x Carnitas Tacos
Fried pork
3x Pastor Tacos
Marinated pork and pineapple
3x Fish Tacos
Grilled fish with pico de gallo and mayonnaise
3x Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp with pico de gallo and mayonnaise
3x Alambre Tacos
Steak, chorizo and Bacon topped with cheese
3x Brandon's Tacos
Crispy taco wrapped with flour tortilla, beans, sour cream lettuce, tomato and cheese
3x Tacos de Birria
Beef stew meat
3x Quesabirria Tacos
Served with a side of consomé (no rice or beans)
2x Two Chilacos Tacos
Anaheim Pepper, cheese, steak, onion, cilantro & cabbage.
Single Tacos
Burritos
Chile Relleno Burrito
Chile filled with rice and beans inside a burrito with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Breakfast Bacon Burrito
Smothered in green chili and cheese.
Breakfast Chorizo Burrito
Smothered in green chili and cheese.
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with spinach, lettuce, mushrooms, onion, tomato, rice and black beans. Smothered with our creamy poblano sauce.
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Sour cream and guacamole.
Steak Fajita Burrito
Sour cream and guacamole.
Chicken Mole Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Shredded Beef Burrito
Steak Burrito
Adobada Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Don Juan's Burrito
Steak, french fries, guacamole and cheese inside a plain or smothered burrito.
Bean Burrito
Beef Burrito
Beef & Bean Burrito
Chicharron & Bean BUrrito
Molcajeta Burrito Mix
Fajitas
Steak Fajitas
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Chicken Fajitas
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Pork Fajitas
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Chicken and Steak Fajitas
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp and Chicken Fajitas
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Trio Fajitas
Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and sour cream
Steak and Shrimp Fajitas
Platillos
Pechuga Asada
Grilled chicken breast served with beans. rice, guacamole, pico de gallo and lettuce
Chicken Mole
Chicken in our traditional mole sauce
Pollo a la Crema
Tender chicken strips sauteed with mushrooms in a creamy sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pollo Poblano and Corn
Cheese and creamy sauce, rice, beans, lettuce and tomato.
*Don Juan's Special
Steak, Camarones Rellenos and Asado de Puerco served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices.
Mexican Hamburger
Ground beef patty and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in green chili. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Don Juan's Hamburger
1/4 lb. Angus patty with cheese. Served with bacon, french fries, jalapeno coins, lettuce and tomato.
Tamale Plate
Two tamales smothered in green chili and cheese
Veggie Tamale Plate
Two tamales whit your choice of tomatillo or creamy poblano sauce
Cheese Chile Relleno Plate
Two soft or crispy roasted chiles smothered with green pork chili or red sauce. *Add chicken or steak - $2.99
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Tortillas filled with spinach, mushrooms and onion. Smothered with creamy poblano sauce.
Enchilada Plate
Tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef or cheese. Smothered in red sauce.
Enchiladas Verdes
Tortillas filled with your choice of chicken, ground beef, shredded beef or cheese. Smothered in tamatillo sauce.
Enchiladas Blancas
Three enchiladas covered with creamy poblano salsa.
*Steak Ranchero
Chopped grilled steak with onions, tomato, potato and jalapeños. Served with ranchero sauce.
Flauta Plate
Fried corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of chicken or shredded beef. Topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Carne Asada
Grilled steak served with guacamole, pico de gallo and a fried jalapeño
Carnitas Plate
Fried pork served with guacamole, pico de gallo and grilled onions.
Asado de Puerco
Fried pork in sweet and spicy red chili sauce.
Costillas en Salsa Verde or Roja
Short Ribs braised in tamatillo salsa.
Carne Adobada
Marinated pork with grilled onion, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Plato de Birria con consome
Pork Mole
Carne a la Tampiqueña
Grilled steak served with beans, rice, poblano corn and chicken mole enchilada
Huarache
Corn dough filled with beans, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato & Salas and your choice of Steak, Pastor, Adobada or Rajas con elote.
Don Juan’s Special
Steak, Camarones Rellenos and Asado de Puerco served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and avocado slices.
Chicken mole Enchiladas
Mariscos/Seafood
Camarones Rellenos
Large prawns wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and our signature diablo sauce.
*Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp cooked in a garlic sauce and mushrooms. Served with rice and beans.
*Camarones a la Diabla
Shrimp in a hot red "diabla" sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones Rancheros
Shrimp cooked with jalapeños, tomatoes and onion in ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Camarones Empanizados
Breaded Shrimp Served with rice & beans.
Camarones Poblanos and corn
Cheese and creamy sauce
*Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado and tomato sauce.
Filete de Pescado
Your choice - empanizado, mojo de ajo, ranchero or diabla suace Add shrimp - $4.99
Chimichangas
Molcajetes
Tortas
Kids Menu
Caldos
Pazole
Hominy soup with pork. Served with a side of cilantro, radish slices, onion cabbage and lime.
Menudo
Beef tripe with hominy. Served with onion and lime
7 Mares Soup
Soup with shrimp, fish, calamari, scallops, clams, octopus and vegetables. Add crab leg...$5.00
Caldo de Camaron
Shrimp Soup
Caldo de Pescado
Catfish soup with vegetables. Served with a side of cilantro, onion, tomato avocado and lime.
Caldo de Birria
Ensaladas
Taco Salad
A large flour tortilla with beans, your choice of chicken, shredded beef or ground beef. Served with lettuce cheese and tomato.
Vegetarian Taco Salad
Large flour tortilla with black beans, mushrooms, spinach, lettuce, onion, tomato and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Fajita Salad
on top of fresh lettuce, tomato, green bell peppers, beans and onions in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Steak Fajita Salad
on top of fresh lettuce, tomato, green bell peppers, beans and onions in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Shrimp Fajita Salad
on top of fresh lettuce, tomato, green bell peppers, beans and onions in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Desserts
A la Carte
Chile Relleno - Crispy
Chile Relleno - Soft
Enchilada - Beef
Enchilada - Cheese
Enchilada - Chicken
Enchilada - Shredded Beef Taco
Flauta
Sopes
Corn dough filled with beans, sour cream, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato & Salsa. And your choice of Steak, Pastor, Adobada or Rajas con elote.
Taco - Beef
Taco - Chicken
Taco - Shredded Beef
Tamale
Tostada - Bean
Tostada - Guacamole
Tostada -Beef
Tostada = Chicken
Sides
Beans - Pint
Beans - Quart
Beans - Side
Chips & Salsa
Chips - Side
Green Chile - Pint
Green Chile - Quart
Green Chili - Side
Rice - Pint
Rice - Quart
Rice - Side
Salsa - Pint
Salsa - Quart
Salsa - Side
Side Avocado slices
Black Bean Dip - Side
Side Cheese
Side Chicharrones
Side Cilantro
Side French Fries
Side Guacamole
Side Lettuce
Side Onions
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Sour Cream
Side Tomatoes
Side Toreados
Side Tortillas
Black Bean Dip - Pint
Black Bean Dip - Quart
Egg
Side Mushroom
Side Consome
extra of Mole
extra of Pablano
extra of Tamatillo
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
3625 West Bowles Avenue, Littleton, CO 80123