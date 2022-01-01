Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Don Juan's Lexington

review star

No reviews yet

43 South Talbert Blvd

Lexington, NC 27292

Order Again

Popular Items

ACP
Cheese Dip
Spanish Rice

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

$3.99+

Cheese & Bean Dip

$7.59

Spinach Dip

$7.59

Queso Fundido

$7.99

Homemade Guacamole Dip

$3.99

Avocado w/ Pico De Gallo

$5.99

Deep Fried Jalapenos

$6.79

1\2 Orden Jalapenos Fritos

$5.59

Sancho Dip

$9.99

Soups & Salads

Taco Loco

$9.29

Santa Fe Chipotle Salad

$9.99

Mexican Chicken soup

$7.29

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.79

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$9.79+

Tortilla Honey-Lime Salad

Cabo Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.79

Guacamole Salad

$4.79

Tossed Salad

$4.79

Nachos

Beef Nachos

$7.99

Beef & Bean Nachos

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$9.29

Steak Nachos

$9.59

Fajita Nachos

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$8.29

Bean Nachos

$7.99

Cheese Nachos

$7.59

Nacho Especial

$10.29

Mexican Fajitas

Grilled Steak Fajitas

$13.99+

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$13.99+

Grilled Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$14.99+

Steak & Shrimp Fajita

$14.99+

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$14.99+

Fajitas Across The Border

$15.99+

Fish Fajitas

$14.99+

Seafood Fajitas

$16.59+

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99+

Fajita Rancheras

$16.99+

Fajita Salad

$7.99

Burritos & Enchiladas

Grande California Burrito

Chico California Burrito

Burrito Mexicano

$9.99

Burrito Especial

$8.29

Especial De Don Juan

$10.59

Dos Amigos

$9.99

Enchiladas Rancheras

$9.99

Super Enchiladas

$11.99

Mamacitas

$10.99

Enchiladas De Lujo

$10.99

Enchiladas Suizas

$9.29

BYO Combo

Create Your Own Combo

$9.99

Don Juan Favorites

ACP

Peluza

Chef's Special

$11.99+

Chimichanga De

Mexican Pizza

$9.79

Choripollo

$11.59

Chile Colorado

Jerk Pork

$12.59

Los Filetes

$12.59

El Mejor

$15.79

Cancun Special

$12.79

Especial De La Casa

$15.59

Carnitas Dinner

$11.79

Casuelon

$14.99

Camarones A La Diabla

$14.79

Galleta

$9.99

Monterrey Tacos

$12.99

Al Pastor Tacos

$12.99

Baja Tacos

$12.99

Fiesta Tacos

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$10.79

Barbacoa Ribs

$13.59

Cocina Special

$11.79

Codorniz

$14.79+

Monterrey Chicken

$11.99

Pollo A La Parrilla

$12.29

Pollo Loco

$12.99

Pollo Yucatan

$13.99

Gringo Special

$11.79

Quesadilla Rellenas

$9.79

Salmon Fresco

$15.99

Steak A La Tampiquena

$15.29

Steak Ranchero

$15.29

Tacos De Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Taquitos

$10.29

Tacos De Carne Asada

$12.99

El Gordo Bowl

Vegetarian Combos

Vegetarian Combo A

$9.99

Vegetarian Combo B

$9.99

Vegetarian Combo C

$9.99

Vegetarian Combo D

$9.99

Vegetarian Combo E

$9.99

Vegetarian Combo F

$9.99

Vegetable Peluza G

$9.99

AC VEG . H

$9.99

Vegetarian Combo I Fajitas

$12.99

Vegetarian Combo J

$9.99

Lighter Side

Slim Special

Slim Hawaiian

$11.99

El Flaco

$11.99

Lite Salad Special

Skinny Wraps

$7.59

A La Carte

3 Soft Tacos

$8.59+

3 Hard Tacos

$6.59+

Beef Taco

$4.29+

Beef Soft Taco

$4.29+

Chicken Taco

$4.29+

Chicken Soft Taco

$4.29+

3 Grilled Steak Soft Tacos

$11.59+

3 Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos

$11.59+

3 Grilled Shrimp Soft Tacos

$13.99+

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

$4.99+

Grilled Chicken Soft Taco

$4.99+

Grilled Shrimp Soft Taco

$5.29+

1 Burrito

$4.59

2 Burritos

$8.79

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$5.99

2 Grilled Chicken Burritos

$9.99

Grilled Steak Burrito

$5.99

2 Grilled Steak Burritos

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Quesadilla

Grande Quesadilla Fajita

Chica Quesadilla Fajita

Tamale

$3.59

3 Tamales

$8.99

Enchilada

$3.59

3 Enchiladas

$8.29

Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Grilled Steak

$7.99

Grilled Shrimp

$12.99+

Grilled Vegetables

$5.99

Arroz con Q.Dip

$5.58

Spanish Rice

$3.59

White Rice

$3.59

Refried Beans

$3.79

Black Beans

$3.79

Rice & Beans

$5.99

Fries

$3.59

Chile Poblano

$5.99

2 Chile Poblanos

$9.99

Chimichanga

Chalupa

$4.79

Jalapenos

$1.99

2 Corn Tortillas

$0.99

2 Flour Tortillas

$0.99

Pico De Gallo

$0.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Habanero Salsa

$0.99

Chef Sauce

$2.99+

Chips & Salsa

$2.99

Pint of Salsa

$5.59

Pint of Cheese Dip

$12.59

Soft Fish Taco

3 Soft Fish Taco

Hard Fish Taco

3 Hard Fish Taco

Kids Plates

Kids #1

$5.99

Kids #2

$5.99

3 Kids Burrito

$5.99

4 Kids Taco

$5.99

5 Kids Enchilada

$5.99

6 Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Taco

$5.99

7 Kids Burrito & Taco

$5.99

8 Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

9 Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Adult Charge

$1.59

Desserts

Churros

$3.99

Flan

$4.79

Churros Delight

$5.99

Tres Leches Cake

$5.99

Specialty Cake

$5.99

Sopapillas

$2.59

Sopapillas w/ Ice Cream

$3.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Cheesecake Burrito

$5.99

Bowl Of Ice Cream

$2.99

Whole Tres Leches cake

$45.00

A la Carte 2

Avocado Slices

$3.49

Shredded Cheese

$1.49

Side of Lettuce

$1.49

Side of Broccoli

$3.49

Side of Zuchinni

$3.49

Side of Asparagus

$3.49

Side of Cilantro

$0.99

Side of Grilled Onions

$2.49

Side of Grilled Peppers

$2.49

Side of Grilled Peppers and Onions

$2.49

Side of Onions

$0.99

Side of Tomatoes

$1.49

Side of Mushrooms

$2.49

Side of Spinach

$1.49

Side of Pineapple

$1.49

Spring Mix

$1.99

Side of Black Bean Sauce

$1.49

Side of Mango Sauce

$1.49

Side of Shredded Chicken

$5.99

Side of Ground Beef

$5.99

Side of shredded beef

$5.99

Side of Bacon

$1.99

Side of Chorizo

$2.49

Side of Pork

$7.49

Chili con Queso

$2.49

1 Egg

$1.59

1 Fish Fillet

$4.99

Side 2 Fish Fillet

$6.99

NA Beverages

Water

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.69

Mountain Dew

$2.69

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Cheerwine

$2.69

Pink Lemonade

$2.69

Fruit Punch

$2.69

Iced Tea

$2.69

Gallon of Iced Tea

$5.99

Orange Juice

$2.69

Milk

$2.69

Coffee

$2.69

Bottled Water

$1.59

Virgin Daiquiri

$4.99

Agua Fresca

$3.39
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

43 South Talbert Blvd, Lexington, NC 27292

Directions

Gallery
Don Juan's image
Don Juan's image

