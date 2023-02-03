  • Home
  • /
  • Salem
  • /
  • Don Juan's Taco's and More - 1805 Silverton Road NE Suite#100
A map showing the location of Don Juan's Taco's and More 1805 Silverton Road NE Suite#100View gallery

Don Juan's Taco's and More 1805 Silverton Road NE Suite#100

review star

No reviews yet

1805 Silverton Road NE Suite#100

Salem, OR 97301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BURRITOS

BURRITOS

$9.00

Onion, cilantro, beans, guacamole sauce.

Burrito Augado

$10.00

PLATOS

1# CINCO ROLES COMBINACION

$10.00

Crema,lechuga,queso fresco, special tomato sauce

2# CHIMICHANGA COMBINACION

$13.00

Bean and cheese inside,top guacamole,crema and cheese

3# DOS ENCHILADAS COMBINACION

$10.00

Queso fresco queso desebrado enchilada sauce lechuga

4# Dos Enchiladas Suizas combo

$10.00

5# 1 CHILE R. Y UNA ENCHIALDA COMBINACION

$12.00

Salsa enchialda,queso,arroz,frijol,lechuga

6# DOS TACOS DORADOS COMBINACION

$10.00

7# UN HUARACHE COMBINACON

$11.00

Frijol queso fresco,crema,lechuga,arroz

8# CHICKEN FAJITAS COMBINACION

$11.00

9# CARNE ASADA COMBINACION

$13.00

Chile torreado,cebollitas,aguate entero 1/4,arroz,frijol,

10# MOJARRA COMBINACON

$14.00

SALADS/WRAPS

Taco Salad

$10.00

Rice,beans,guacamole,crema,queso,lechuga,salsa mexicana

SPECIALTY BURRITOS

Oregon

$9.00

Papas queso salsa mexicana

California

$9.00

French fries enchilada sauce cheese

Bean And Cheese

$5.00

Bean cheese

SUPREME BURRITO

$8.00

SHRIMP BURRITO

$13.00

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Breakfast Burritos

$9.00

Egg, potato, cheese,meat

DOUBLE MEAT

$11.00

EGG, CHEESE, POTATO, TWO MEAT CHOICE

DON JUANS BREAKFASt

$10.00

EL MARCOS BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.00

TACOS

Mini Tacos

$2.75

Cilantro cebolla salsa de guacamole

4 Minis

$10.00

Cilantro cebolla salsa de guacamole

8 Mini

$20.00

Cilantro cebolla salsa de guacamole

12 Mini

$28.00

Cilantro cebolla salsa de guacamole

3 Quesabirria Tacos

$12.00

TORTAS

TORTAS

$10.00

Tomate, queso fresco, cebollas, lechuga romana, jalapenos, frijol entero

FRIES/NACHOS

Fries

$12.00

Crema,queso,frijol,salsa mexicana,guacamole

Nachos

$10.00

Crema,queso,frijol,salsa mexicana,guacamole

Juans Fries

$8.00

Queso fresco,crema,chipotle sauce

TOTS

$12.00

TACOS DORADOS

Beef Taco

$3.00

Lechuga,queso

Chicken Taco

$3.00

Lechuga,queso

Taco De Papa

$2.00

ROLLES

3 Rolles

$4.50

Lechuga,queso fresco, salsa especial de tomate

5 Rolles (Beef/pollo)

$6.00

Lechuga queso fresco,salsa especial de tomate

20 Rolles

$20.00

MENU DE NIÑOS

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Rice beans with cheese,or fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Rice beans with cheese,or fries

Kids Chicken Enchilada

$6.00

Rice beans with cheese,or fries

Kids Chicken Tacos (2)

$6.00

Rice beans with cheese,or fries

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Rice,beans,cheese, or fries

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Beef Tacos (2)

$6.00

DESSERTS

Flan

$4.50

Bunuelos

$2.50

Churros

$2.50

CALDOS

POZOLE

$15.00

MENUDO

$15.00

BIRRIA

$15.00

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLAS

$6.00

small quesadillas

$4.00

Chips

plain chips

$3.50

soups

pozole

$15.00

menudo

$15.00

birria

$15.00

SPECIALES

2 ENCHILADAS

$8.00

2 TACOS DE CAMARON Special

$8.00

2 HARD SHELL TACOS

$7.50

UNA ENCHILADA UN TACO DORADO

$7.50

Fajitas

$8.00

Fishtacos

$8.00

Drinks

Aguas Frescas

$2.50+

Soda

$2.50+

Agregar Soda En Combo

$2.00

BOTELLAS

BOTELLA DE AGUA

$2.00

BOTELLA DE PEPSI

$3.00

JARRITO MANDARINA

$2.00

MANZANILLA

$2.00

JARRITO PIÑA

$2.00

CRANBERRY

$2.75

MANZANA

$2.75

JUGO NARANJA

$2.75

JUGO DE NIÑO

$1.50

SODA EN BOTELLA PLASTICO

$2.50

PINTAS

PINTA ARROZ

$3.50

PINTA FRIJOL

$3.50

PINTA SALSA MEXICANA

$4.00

PINTA CREMA

$4.00

PINTA GUACAMOLE

$6.00

PINTA LECHUGA

$3.00

SIDES DE CARNE

PINTA ASADA

$9.00

PINTA ADOBADA

$8.00

PINTA POLLO ASADO

$8.00

PINTA POLLO DESEBRADO

$8.00

PINTA CARNITAS

$8.00

SIDE ASADA

$6.00

SIDE CARNITAS

$5.00

SIDE POLLO ASADO

$5.00

SIDE POLLO DESEBRADO

$5.00

SIDE ADOBADA

$5.00

SIDES

SIDE CREMA

$1.50

SIDE SALSA MEXICANA

$1.50

SIDE CILANTRO

$1.50

SIDE CEBOLLA

$1.50

SIDE SALSA ENCHILADA

$1.50

SIDE TOMATE

$1.50

SIDE LECHUGA

$1.50

SIDE REPOLLO

$1.50

SIDE ARROZ

$2.00

SIDE FRIJOL

$2.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE

$2.50

SIDE PICO DE GALLO

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1805 Silverton Road NE Suite#100, Salem, OR 97301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Flavor Spot
orange starNo Reviews
2020 Capitol Street NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Victorico's Mexican Food - Portland Rd - Salem
orange star4.1 • 522
3994 Portland Rd NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Broadway Coffeehouse
orange star5.0 • 524
1300 Broadway Street Northeast Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
La Vida Catrina
orange star4.5 • 87
1391 Broadway St Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
La Margarita Express - 515 chemeketa Street
orange starNo Reviews
515 Chemeketa Street Northeast Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Valiant the Sandwich - 477 Court Street NE, Salem, OR 97301
orange starNo Reviews
477 Court Street Northeast Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Salem

Hops n Drops - Keizer
orange star4.6 • 2,615
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE Keizer, OR 97303
View restaurantnext
Venti's Cafe + Beer Vault - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,394
325 Court St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000341 - Commercial Street
orange star4.7 • 912
2910 Commercial St. S.E. Salem, OR 97302
View restaurantnext
Gamberetti's Italian Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 826
325 High St Se Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000290 - Lancaster Green
orange star4.5 • 755
3096 NE Lancaster Dr. Salem, OR 97305
View restaurantnext
Basil & Board - Salem
orange star4.3 • 710
500 Liberty St SE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salem
Mcminnville
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (46 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston