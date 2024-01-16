This restaurant does not have any images
Don Julio Cafe 7919 Lincoln Avenue
7919 Lincoln Avenue
Skokie, IL 60077
Food
Egg&More
- Eggs to Taste
Eggs to taste: Two eggs scrambled or Sunnyside - up. , Ham, Bacon, seasoned potato toast$8.50
- Brunch time toas
A bed of toasted bread with a layer of avocado. Two (2) eggs any style to top it off. Served with seasonal fruits or our signature seasoned potatoes.$13.99
- Doña Lili
Two (2) scrambled eggs with fresh onion, ham, and tomato. Served with our signature seasoned potatoes & toast.$9.70
- Traditional Chapin
Two (2) eggs of any style served with beans, fresh crumbling cheese, and fried plantains topped with sour cream. Served with toast or crunchy corn tortilla.$14.99
- Sunny Rancheros
Two (2) sunny - side up eggs smothered in our homemade tomato sauce placed on a bed of crunchy corn tortilla and sprinkled with fresh crumbling cheese.$12.55
- American breakfast
Two (2) eggs any style - with your choice of Latin American sausage, turkey sausage patty, sausage link, ham, or bacon. Served with our signature seasoned potatoes and your choice of toast or pancakes. Includes a freshly brewed cup of coffee. (Orange juice, iced coffee, soda).$14.98
- Cartageneros sunrise
Two (2) eggs of any style mound of savory homemade beans and a crunchy corn tortilla. Topped with fresh crumbling cheese and pico de gallo.$12.55
- Steak and Eggs
Two (2) eggs any style paired with an 6oz Sirloin steak. Served with seasoned potatoes.$18.50
- Eggs chilaquiles
Crispy corn tortillas in homemade green and red sauces (medium spicy), soaked or dipped according to your preference, with two eggs any style, fresh crumbling cheese, and sour cream.$13.99
- Steak Chilaquiles$17.99
- Chicken Chilaquiles$15.99
- Chorizo Chilaquiles$14.50
Pancakes
Crepes
Sides
- Avocado$2.99
- Rice$2.90
- side /sunny side up$3.00
- Sausage$4.99
- Beans$2.90
- Fried beans$4.00
- veggies$3.25
- Plantains$3.00
- Potatos$3.00
- Avocado sauce$2.00
- Natural tomato sauce$2.00
- Green spice$2.00
- Red spicy sauce$2.00
- Steak$10.00
- Shrimps$8.00
- Ham$3.00
- Chorizo$5.00
- Bacon$3.00
- Scrambled Eggs$3.00
- Eggs over easy$3.00
- eggs over hard$3.00
- 2 side multigrain$3.00
- 2 side wheat$3.00
- 2 white toas$3.00
- 1 white toas$1.99
- 1 wheat toas$1.99
- 1 Multigr toast$1.99
- Parfait$10.00
- hot home sauce$1.00
Chef Special.
Brioche Toast
Drinks
Sodas
Wine
Beer
Juice
Seltzers whiteclaw
Coffee
- Black drip coffe$3.00
- Black drip decaf$3.00
- Expresso$3.00
- Doble Shot$5.00
- Latte$4.90
- Capuchino$6.00
- Mocha$6.00
- Americano$4.00
- Macchiato$6.00
- Cortado$6.00
- Breve latte$5.20
- Café panna$6.00
- Black eye coffe$6.00
- Hot chocolate$6.00
Ice coffe
Courtesies
Cilantro sauce
Come in and enjoy!
7919 Lincoln Avenue, Skokie, IL 60077