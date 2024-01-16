Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar. 12789 Waterford Lakes Pkwy. Suite 13-14. Orlando, FL. 32828. Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar - Waterford Lakes.
12789 WATERFORD LAKES PARKWAY. 13 - 14.
ORLANDO, FL 32828
Food
Antojitos
- Signature Guacamole$12.00
Avocado, red onions, tomato, cilantro, lime juice, and serrano pepper
- Don Julio Sampler$29.00
Steak, tostones, shredded chicken taquitos, mini cheese quesadilla, guacamole, and queso dip
- Don Julio Nachos$11.00
Totopos covered with melted and shredded cheese
- Don Julio Dips$7.00
- Queso Fundido$11.00
Chihuahua cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, crema, choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Esquites$7.00
Fire roasted corn, lime, mayo, cilantro, cotija cheese, and tajin
- Tostones Locos$13.00
Two toston plantains, guacamole, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and chipotle sauce
- Mexican Street Corn$9.00
Four elote halves, queso dip, cotija cheese, crema, cilantro, and tajin
- Puerco Al Chile$14.00
Sliced pork belly tossed in mango habanero honey sauce
- Tostadas De Camaron$17.00
Grill shrimp, served on crispy tortilla, guacamole, chipotle mayo, and pickled onions
- Chicharron De Rib-Eye$19.00
Fried rib-eye served with house-made guacamole and totopos
- Meatball Enchiladas$15.00
Meatballs dipped in enchilada sauce, gratin with chihuahua cheese
- Aguacate Relleno$12.50
Family Heritage - Since 1974
- Tamales Bandera$18.00
Com tamales stuffed with chicken, dipped in enchilada sauce, green sauce and crema agria served with Mexican rice and beans
- Signature Chimichanga$14.00
Family heritage chimichanga style tortilla, with your selection of shredded chicken or ground beef, smothered with ranchera sauce, queso dip. Includes Mexican rice, romaine, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
- Flautas$19.00
Four fried taquitos, stuffed with guajillo adobo shredded chicken, queso fresco, romaine, crema, tomato, red onion, avocado, and salsa verde
- Quesadilla Don Julio$12.00
Quesadilla style tortilla with shredded cheese, Mexican rice, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo
- Burrito California$15.00
Large burrito style tortilla filled with mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, and guacamole. Topped with queso dip, crema, and pico de gallo
- Burrito Mexicano$15.00
Two burrito style tortillas filled with grilled onion, and bell pepper. Topped with queso dip, romaine, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
- Sopes De Carnitas$21.00
Handmade corn masa topped with refried beans, shredded pork carnitas, green sauce, crema agria, and queso fresco
- Don Julio Bowl$16.00
- Pick 1 Create Your Own Combo$11.00
- Pick 2 Create Your Own Combo$13.00
- Pick 3 Create Your Own Combo$15.00
- Tomahawk Don Julio$120.00
- 2LB Ribeye$85.00
Doña Pepa Favorites
- Carne Asada$28.00
Ancho adobo ribeye steak, Mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, grilled onion, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Heritage Parrillada$39.00
Flamed tableside, grilled rib-eye steak, chicken breast, pork carnitas, shrimp, onion, tomato. Mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Molcajete$35.00
Hot lava rock with ancho adobo steak, chicken, shrimp, pork carnitas, chorizo, grilled onion, bell pepper, shredded cheese, avocado. Mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Mar & Tierra$49.00
Hand cut churrasco steak, lobster tail, chili toreado, avocado salad (red onions, cherry tomato, radish, avocado), and chimichurri sauce
- Pollo Hawaiiano$22.00
Grilled chicken breast cooked with pineapple sauce, sweet plantain, pico de gallo, and avocado slice, on a bed of cilantro rice
- Pollo Asado$20.00
Guajillo adobo chicken breast, caramelized onion, Mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Carnitas$22.00
- Chile Relleno Classico$19.00
Two stuffed chili poblano peppers, seasoned ground beef, onions, tomato, ranchera sauce, on a bed of black beans puree, crema, and pico de gallo
- Milanesa Maya$26.00
Breaded chicken breast, charred romaine (cilantro vinaigrette), queso fresco, mushroom, and smothered queso dip
- El Chuletón De Doña Pepa$40.00
Deep-fried kan kan pork chop served with your choice of 1 sides
- De la Tierra$39.99
- Taco Salad$13.00
Fajitas Don Julio
Soups and Salads
La Taqueria
- 3 Tacos Gobernador$19.00
Flour tortillas filled with shrimp, Mexican cheese blend, tomatillo sauce
- 3 Tacos Pork Carnitas$17.00
- 3 Tacos Pollo Asado$16.00
- 3 Tacos Al Pastor$17.00
- 3 Tacos Asada$17.00
- 3 Baja Fish Tacos$19.00
Breaded fried cod fish, served in flour tortillas, romaine, and chipotle sauce
- 3 Tacos Camaron$19.00
- 3 Tacos Pulpo$20.00
- 3 Tacos Veganos$21.00
Seasoned plant-based protein, cilantro, red onion, avocado, cilantro rice, and black beans, in corn tortillas
- Tacos Mix$23.00
- La Taquiza$45.00
- 1 Taco$6.50
World of Birria
- Birria Empanadas$12.00
Two empanadas filled with birria (adobo guajillo braised beef brisket), chihuahua cheese, and birria broth
- Birria Taquitos$17.00
Mini beef brisket taquitos, avocado sauce, crema agria, queso fresco, and birria broth
- Doña Birria$24.00
Large quesadilla stuffed with birria (adobo guajillo braised beef brisket), cheese, red onions, cilantro, and birria broth
- Enchiladas Cantinflas$17.00
Two beef brisket enchiladas, topped with ranchera sauce, shredded cheese, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, and Mexican rice
- Birria Tacos$20.00
Birria (adobo guajillo braised beef brisket) in corn tortillas, shredded cheese, red onions, cilantro, lime, molcajete sauce, and birria broth
- Birria Ramen$21.00
Beef brisket, ramen noodles, birria broth, cilantro, red onion, and lime
Mariscos
- Huachinango Frito$35.00
Whole fried snapper, cilantro rice, romaine, cherry tomato, carrot, cucumber, avocado, and choice of corn or flour tortillas
- Ceviche De La Casa$17.00
Dairy. Lime infused marinade, cherry tomato, cucumber, red onions, cilantro tajín, and avocado
- Salmon Veracruzano$22.00
Grilled salmon, grilled veggies, cilantro rice, and seared chipotle butter
- Arroz De Camaron$28.00
Hot lava rock with slow cooked shrimp broth, shrimp, Mexican rice, cilantro and red onions
- Branzino Sarandero$27.00
Branzino on zarandeada sauce, Mexican rice, and avocado salad
- Colossal Octopus$39.00
Jumbo grilled octopus, paprika, and potato wedges
- Cocktail Mariscos$23.00
Lettuce Wrap Tacos
A La Carta
- Chicken Fingers Adult$11.99
- Chips & Salsa$6.50
- 1 Piece Enchiladas$4.00
- 3 Pieces Enchiladas$10.00
- 1 Piece Hard Taco$4.00
- 3 Pieces Hard Taco$10.00
- 1 Piece Hard Taco Extreme$5.00
- 3 Pieces Hard Taco Extreme$13.00
- Quesadilla A la Carta$10.00
- 1 Piece Soft Taco$4.00
- 3 Pieces Soft Taco$10.00
- 1 Piece Soft Taco Extreme$5.00
- 3 Pieces Soft Taco Extreme$13.00
- 1 Piece Tamal Chicken$5.00
- 3 Pieces Tamal Chicken$13.00
Sides
- 1 Piece Shrimp$1.50
- 4 Pieces Shrimp$4.50
- 8 Pieces Shrimp$8.50
- 12 Pieces Shrimp$12.50
- Avocado Salad$6.00
- Avocado Sliced$1.99
- Bandera Salad$4.50
- Birria$4.00
- Black Beans$3.00
- Consomé De Birria$3.25
- Carnitas$4.00
- S/O Cheese Dip$2.50
- Chicharran $6$6.00
- Chicharron $2.75$2.75
- Chicharron De Rib-Eye$19.00
- Chile Toreado$4.00
3 pieces
- Chorizo $4$4.00
- S/O Cilantro$1.50
- S/O Cilantro Rice$3.00
- S/O Crema$2.00
- Elote$6.00
- Fajita Salad$6.00
- French Fries$3.00
- Grilled Bell Peppers$2.00
- Grilled Chicken$14.00
- Grilled Chicken 1$3.50
Per item
- 1/2 Grilled Chicken$7.00
- Grilled Onions$2.00
- Grilled Steak$15.00
- Grilled Steak 1$4.00
Per item
- 1/2 Grilled Steak$8.00
- Grilled Veggies$6.00
- Ground Beef$4.75
- Guac Side Dip$3.00
- Half Rib-Eye$18.00
- Ice Cream Scoop$2.50
- Jalapeño Fresh$2.00
- Jalapeño Pickled$2.00
- Lobster$20.00
1 piece
- Malcajete Sauce$1.50
- Mayo$1.00
- Mexican Rice$3.00
- Pastor$4.00
Per item
- Pico De Gallo$2.00
- Queso Chihuahua$3.00
- Queso Fresco$2.00
- Raw Onions$1.50
- Refried Beans$3.00
- Roasted Corn on the Cob$6.00
- Romaine$2.00
- Salsa Chipotle$1.00
- Salsa De Chimichurri$2.00
- Salsa De Chips$1.00
- Salsa De Mole$1.00
- Salsa Ensenada$1.00
- Salsa Habanero$1.50
- Salsa Verde$1.50
- Shredded Cheese$2.00
- Shredded Cheese*$1.50
- Shredded Chicken$4.75
- Sweet Plantains$6.00
- Tomato Chopped$1.99
- Tortilla Corn$2.00
3 pieces
- Tortilla Flour$2.00
3 pieces
- Tostones$6.00
- Vegan Meat$10.00
- White Rice$2.50
- Whole Rib-Eye$22.00
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Rancheras$16.00
Two shredded cheese enchiladas, topped with ranchera sauce, onion, bell pepper, romaine, guacamole, crema, pico de gallo, and Mexican rice
- Enchiladas Azteca$20.00
Grilled ribeye steak or grilled chicken breast, two cheese enchiladas smothered with our signature sauce and queso dip. Mexican rice, refried beans, romaine, guacamole, crema, and pico de gallo
- Enchiladas Verdes$15.00
Postres
Kids Menu
Liquor
Vodka
- SGL Absolut$11.00
- SGL Absolut Citron$11.00
- SGL Belvedere$12.00
- SGL Ciroc$10.00
- SGL Ciroc Coconut$10.00
- SGL Grey Goose$13.00
- SGL Ketel One$13.00
- SGL Ketel One Orange$13.00
- SGL Smirnoff$10.00
- SGL Smirnoff Caramel$10.00
- SGL Smirnoff Vanilla$10.00
- SGL Titos$12.00
- DBL Absolut$16.50
- DBL Absolut Citron$15.00
- DBL Belvedere$18.00
- DBL Ciroc$15.00
- DBL Ciroc Coconut$15.00
- DBL Grey Goose$19.50
- DBL Ketel One$19.50
- DBL Ketel One Orange$19.50
- DBL Smirnoff$15.00
- DBL Smirnoff Caramel$15.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$15.00
- DBL Titos$18.00
Gin
Rum
- SGL Bacardi$12.00
- SGL Brugal$12.00
- SGL Captain Morgan$12.00
- SGL Diplomatic Executivo$16.00
- SGL Don Q Cristal$12.00
- SGL Don Q Passionfruit$12.00
- SGL Malibu Black$12.00
- SGL Malibu Rum$12.00
- SGL Myers$12.00
- SGL Zacapa$16.00
- DBL Brugal$18.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$18.00
- DBL Diplomatic Executivo$24.00
- DBL Don Q Cristal$18.00
- DBL Don Q Passionfruit$18.00
- DBL Malibu Black$18.00
- DBL Malibu Rum$18.00
- DBL Myers$18.00
- DBL Zacapa$24.00
Tequila
- Curado Flights$25.00
- SGL 1800 Anejo$13.00
- SGL 1800 Coconut$10.00
- SGL 1800 Millenium$23.00
- SGL 1800 Repos$11.00
- SGL 1800 Silver$9.00
- SGL 1942 Don Julio$29.00
- SGL Avion 44 Extra Anejo$33.00
- SGL Avion Reposado$12.00
- SGL Avion Silver$10.00
- SGL CasaDragones$45.00
- SGL Casamigos Anejo$15.00
- SGL Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- SGL Casamigos Mezcal$15.00
- SGL Casamigos Repo$14.00
- SGL Cazadores Anejo$14.00
- SGL Cazadores Blanco$9.00
- SGL Cazadores Reposado$12.00
- SGL Cincoro Anejo$29.00
- SGL Cincoro Reposado$21.00
- SGL Cincoro Silver$20.00
- SGL Clase Azul Añejo$88.00
- SGL Clase Azul Gold$40.00
- SGL Clase Azul Plata$18.00
- SGL Clase Azul Reposado$23.00
- SGL Clase Azul ULTRA Extra Anejo$145.00
- SGL Corralejo Anejo$14.00
- SGL Corralejo Repo$12.00
- SGL Corralejo Silver$10.00
- SGL Don Julio 70$20.00
- SGL Don Julio Anejo$14.00
- SGL Don Julio Blanco$10.00
- SGL Don Julio Repo$12.00
- SGL El Tesoro Anejo$14.00
- SGL El Tesoro Blanco$11.00
- SGL El Tesoro Paradiso$27.00
- SGL El Tesoro Reposado$12.00
- SGL Herradura Anejo$14.00
- SGL Herradura Repo$12.00