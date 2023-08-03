Food

APPETIZERS

guacamole

$6.00

Calamari

$10.00
Cheese sticks

$7.00

half order onions rings

$3.50

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES

$6.00

HALF TOSTONES

$5.00
COWBOY FRIES

$8.00

STUFFED JALAPENOS

$8.00
CUBAN EGGS ROLL

$8.00
QUESO FUNDIDO

$8.00

QUESO, GUACAMOLE, HOT SAUCE

CHIPS AND SALSA

$1.50
SUPREME QUESO

$8.00

6 COUNT

QUESO

$6.00
Yuca

$8.00

Fried Mushrooms

$8.00

SALAD

TACO SALAD REG

$12.00
TACO SALAD FAJITA

$13.00

HONEY MUST GRILLED CK SALAD

$12.00

chef salad

$11.00

KIDS

KIDS TACOS

$4.50
KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$4.50

KIDS CHZ QUESADILLA

$4.50

KIDS MINI CORN DOG

$4.50

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA

$4.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE W FRIES

$4.50
KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS W FRIES

$4.50

KIDS BURGER W FRIES

$4.50

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES CAKE

$5.00

SOPAPILLAS

$6.00

FLAN DE LECHE

$5.00

CHURRO CHEESECAKE

$5.00

Blueberry upside-dow cake

$5.00

Blueberry cheese cake

$6.00

SOUPS

POSOLE

$12.00

MENUDO

$12.00

TORTILLA SOUP

$12.00

CALDO DE RES

$12.00

SEAFOOD

CAMARONES A LA DIABLA

$17.00
ACAPULCO

$17.00
CAMARONES EN SALSA

$16.00

LUNCH SPECIALS

Lunch ENCHILADA AND TACO

$9.00

Lunch ENCHILADAS PLATE

$9.00

PULLED PORK NACHOS

$9.00
Lunch CHILE RELLENO AND ENCHILADA PLATE

$9.00

HALF ORDER STREET TACOS

$10.00

FAJITA LUNCH for 1

$11.00

LS 1 tamal and 1 enchilada

$8.00

MEXICAN CUISINE

STACK ENCHILADAS

$13.00
CARNE GUISADA

$12.00

SUPREME NACHOS

$12.00
QUESADILLA

$12.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.00
SUPREME BURRITO

$11.00
STUFFED AVOCADO

$15.00
CHILE RELLENO

$14.00
ENCHILADA PLATE

$12.00

VEGETARIAN PLATE

$12.00
FAJITAS PLATE

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$13.00
COWBOY CHIMICHANGA

$12.00
SUPREME FLAUTAS

$14.00

CUBAN CUISINE

POLLOS CON PAPAS

$13.00
CARNE DE RES CON PAPAS

$15.00

PICADILLO A LA HABANERA

$12.00

ROPA VIEJA

CHICKEN RICE

$13.00
Cuban sandwich

$13.00
LECHON ASADO

$14.00

abuelos carnitas

$11.00

LUIS FAVORITES

BRISKET QUESADILLA

$13.00
TACOS DE CARNITAS

$12.00

TACOS DE COSTILLAS

$14.00

AY! DIOS MIO

$13.00
ASADA TACOS

$13.00
BIRRIA TWO WAYS

$14.00

FRIED FISH

$15.00
HAWAIIAN CROWN

HAWAIIAN CROWN

BURGER AND STEAKS

CHEESE BURGER

$10.00
CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$14.00

HAMBURGER STEAK

$14.00

Luis burger

$12.00

TACOS

FISH TACOS

$12.00

LOS TACOS VIEJOS

$14.00
STREET TACOS

$13.00
TACOS AL PASTOR

$12.00

TACOS DE BARBACOA

$13.00

DEEP FRIED SHIRMP TACOS

$14.00

Regular tacos

$10.00

COMBINATION PLATES

EL TRIO LOCO

$14.00
2 ENCHILADAS AND 1 TACO

$12.00
TACOS (2) AND A TOSTADA

$11.00
MI GUSTO PLATE

$13.00

TAMALES AND ENCHILADAS

$13.00

MI FAVORITO

$16.00

SIDES

WHITE RICE

$1.50

WHITE GRAVY

$1.25

VEGGIES FOR A BURGER

$0.50

VEGGIES FOR FAJITA

$3.50

TOMATOES

$0.50
SMALL SALAD

$3.50

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.25

SPANISH RICE

$1.50

RANCH

$0.50

PICO DE GALLO

$2.50

PICKLES

$0.50

ONIONS

$0.50

LETTUCE

$0.50

JALAPENOS

$1.50

GROUND BEEF

$3.50

FRIES

$3.50

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$0.50

SO ENCHILADAS SAUCE

$0.99

CORN TORTILLAS

$0.50

CONGRIES

$3.50

CILANTRO

$0.50

Side Order CHICKEN RICE

$3.50

BUTTER

$0.99

BROWN GRAVY

$1.25

REFRIED BEANS

$2.00

BACON

$2.00

AVOCADO HALF

$2.00

AVOCADO FULL

$4.00

SINGLE TOSTADA

$2.50

SINGLE TACO AL PASTOR

$3.50

SINGLE TACO

$3.00

SINGLE FLAUTA

$3.00

SINGLE ENCHILADA

$3.50

SINGLE CHILE RELLENO

$4.50

ICE CREAM

$0.99

8OZ HOT SAUCE

$2.00

32OZ HOT SAUCE

$7.00

16OZ HOT SAUCE

$3.50

EGGS

$0.50

CHILE TOREADO

$0.50

SINGLE SHRIMP

$1.15

BAKED POTATO

$3.50

MUSHROOMS

$0.50

CHICKEN BREAST

$3.50

CARNE GUISADA BURRITO

$4.50

ADD ONIONS

$0.50

FAJ SET UP

$3.50

XTRA CHICKEN STRIP

$2.00

32 OZ RICE OR BEANS

$6.00

ORANGES

$0.75

CHIPS AND SALSA

$2.00

CRACKERS

$0.50

CHARRO BEANS

$2.50

SINGLE TAMAL

$2.50

TOAST

$0.50

GREEN BEANS

$3.00

MASH POTATO

$2.50
BLACK BEANS

$2.50

PAPAS

$2.50
CHICHARRONES

$0.50

DOZEN FLOUR TORTILLAS

$3.00

make you own burrito

$2.50

cheese nachos

$7.00

beef nachos

$10.00

S/O fajita meats

$5.00

delivery fee

$7.00

cilantro lime rice

$2.00
street corn

$2.50

green sauce

$2.00

Specials

Special pork ribs

$12.00

T-shirt

$16.00

Peanut brittle 1Lb

$6.00

Spiked watermelon Red Bull

$9.00

Drinks/Shakes

Drinks

SODA OR TEA

$2.75

BOTTLE DRINKS

$3.00

GALLON TEA

$4.00

GALLON TEA FLAVORED

$4.50

REGULAR COFFE

$2.50

CUBAN COFFE

$3.00

water

kids drinks

$1.75

limonade

$2.75

Red Bull

$2.95

Juice box

$1.00

Shakes

OREO COOKIES

$5.00

NUTELLA CHOCOLATE

$5.00

SALTED CARAMEL

$5.00

Drive thru

tacos

street tacos only

$9.00

tacos al pastor only

$8.00

fried fish tacos only

$8.00

regular tacos only

$7.00

tacos de barbacoa

$8.00

pork pulled nachos

$10.00

window fajita nachos

$12.00

brisket nachos

$11.00

steak burrito

$6.00

chicken fajita burrito

$5.00

beans and cheese burrito

$3.00

shredded chicken burrito

$3.50

beef burrito

$3.50

birria burrito

$5.00

abilene burrito

$6.00

beans burrito

$2.50

Bowls chicken fajitas

$9.00

Bowls Shredded Pork

$10.00

Bowls Fried Fish

$10.00

small drinks

$2.00

large drinks

$2.50

kids taco plate

$5.50
quesadilla kids

$5.50

kids burrito plate

$5.50

Beef fajita bowl

$11.00