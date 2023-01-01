DINNER MENU

CEMITA + TORTA

Birria Grilled Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Chorizo Torta

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Cemita

$17.00

CEVICHE

Campechana

$23.00

Hiramasa Aquachile

$22.00Out of stock

Yellowtail Aquachile

$26.00Out of stock

Fluke

$22.00

Sea Bass

$22.00Out of stock

CHILAQUILES

Chilaquiles Meco

$15.00

Chilaquiles Morita

$15.00Out of stock

Chilaquiles Rojas

$14.00

Chilaquiles Verdes

$14.00

DESSERT

Cuatro Leches

$14.00

Choco Flan

$12.00

Churro Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Granizada

$12.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$12.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

DIPS

Black Bean Hummus

$12.00

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Extra Crudite

$1.50

Guacamole

$18.00

Lobster Guacamole

$34.00Out of stock

Bone Marrow

$16.00Out of stock

ENSALADAS

Cabbage Salad

$16.00

Tomato Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Kale Salad

$15.00

Apples & Chayote Salad

$15.00

MASA

+1 Taco Americano

$8.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

$18.00

Squash Hurarache

$16.00

Tacos Americanos

$16.00Out of stock

Taquitos

$13.00Out of stock

Tetela

$15.00

QUESADILLA

Black Bean Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.00

Chorizo Quesadilla

$17.00

Mushroom Quesadilla

$18.00

Tinga Quesadilla

$14.00

Tomato Quesadilla

$16.00Out of stock

Roasted Pepper Quesadilla

$15.00Out of stock

TACO PLACERO

Barramundi Placero

$38.00

Bistek Placero

$28.00Out of stock

Carnitas Placero

$26.00

Cauliflower Placero

$22.00

Chorizo Placeo

$21.00

Rostizado Placero

$21.00Out of stock

Shrimp Placero

$26.00

Tinga Placero

$21.00

Extra Tortilla

$1.00

TOSTADAS

Lobster Tostada

$23.00Out of stock

Pollo Tostada

$14.00

Camaron Tostada

$21.00

Tuna Tostada

$26.00

Kingfish Tostada

$26.00Out of stock

VEGETALES

Arroz

$9.00

Cucumbers

$8.00

Esquites

$13.00

Frijoles

$8.00

Papas

$12.00

Platanos

$12.00

Squash Huarache

$15.00Out of stock

TACOS

Chorizo Rojo Tacos

$8.00+

Huevos Tacos

$7.00+

Plaintain Tacos

$12.00+

Tinga Tacos

$9.00+

Fish Tacos

$8.00+

RW Squash Tacos

Eggplant Tacos

$13.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Guacamole

$9.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Kids Tacos

$10.00

Kids Nachos

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cucumbers

$5.00