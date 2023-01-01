Don Memo 90 Post Road E
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info
Located in the original town hall in the heart of downtown Westport, Don Memo is a fun, creative take on Mexican fare inspired by travels to Oaxaca, Mexico City and Puebla. Clean, vibrant food and drink that represent the true spirit of Mexico
Location
90 Post Road E, Westport, CT 06880
Gallery
