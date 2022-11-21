- Home
Don Pancho’s Cantina
No reviews yet
1200 Armory Drive Ste D
Franklin, VA 23851
Order Again
WEEKLY SPECIALS-
Brunch Specialties
Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs mixed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and cilantro. Served with refried beans, queso fresco cheese and tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Fried eggs, mild ranchero salsa or spicy red tomatillo salsa, chilaquiles and refried beans.
Huevos con Chorizo
Three extra large eggs, chorizo or soyrizo, melted cheese, potatoes, crema, avocado, pico. Corn or flour tortillas.
Huevos Divorciados
Chilaquiles
Mexican breakfast tortilla casserole, smokey pasilla salsa, crema, crumbled queso fresco, two sunny side eggs.
DIPS-
SHRIMP* DIP-
Grilled shrimp* married with our famous queso sauce!
CHORI-QUESO DIP-
Our famous queso sauce with chorizo!
GUACAMOLE DIP YOUR WAY-
Personalize your guacamole the way you like it. We will make it to order. Onion, tomatoes, cilantro, seasoning and jalapeños. Spicy, medium or mild…
GUACAMOLE DIP-
Franklin’s best guacamole since 2004.
QUESO DIP-
Our famous made in house cheese dip!
BEAN DIP+
A smooth puree blend of refried pinto beans and queso sauce. Customize with extra toppings for an extra charge.
SOUPS & SALADS-
FAJITA TACO SALAD-
Crispy flour tortilla bowl, filled with fresh lettuce and our delicious fajita style protein seasoned and grilled with peppers and onions. Garnished with sour cream, grated cheese, and tomatoes.
TACO SALAD-
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with homemade refried beans and your choice of our flavorful ground beef or shredded chicken. Garnished with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, grated cheese and sour cream.
FAJITA SALAD-
Everybody’s favorite delicious fajitas served with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes.
GRILLED SHRIMP SALAD-
Grilled shrimp on top of mixed spring greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, and grated cheese.
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD-
Grilled chicken strips on top of mixed spring greens, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes, and grated cheese.
TOSSED SALAD-
Spring mix salad tossed with tomatoes, onions, peppers, grated cheese.
DELUXE SALAD-
Crispy lettuce, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole.
SUPREME SALAD-
Crispy lettuce, smooth sour cream, diced red tomatoes.
SOUPS-
We make this savory soup to order, rich broth made with just vegetables or add chicken, beef, fish or shrimp. Accompanied by side rice, warm tortillas and lime wedges. A meal in itself
APPETIZER FAVORITES-
SHRIMP CEVICHE-
Boiled shrimp* tossed with cilantro, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and avocado swimming in fresh lime juice served with our house crispy chips.
TAQUITOS MEXICANOS-
4 rolled corn tortillas 2 stuffed with chicken & 2 with beef. Served with lettuce, tomatoes & guacamole.
WEST COAST FRIES-
Your choice of protein, over golden crispy fries, and topped with fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and queso sauce.
ZING WINGS
Crispy breaded with a kick juicy and meaty chicken Wing-Zings. Served with celery and carrot sticks with ranch or blue cheese for dipping.
CHIMI SOLA
One Chimichanga, your choice of Chicken or Beef, Fried or Soft, & Queso Sauce. Served with a side of Lettuce, Tomatoes & Sour Cream
NACHOS-
FAJITA NACHOS
Your choice of Protein grilled with Onions & Peppers, over a pile of Melted Cheese Nachos! Make them Deluxe: (lettuce, pico de gallo, & guacamole) +3 Supreme: (lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream) +1
SUPREME NACHOS
A heaping pile of crisp, homemade tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken, ground beef and beans. Drizzled with our special jalapeño queso sauce. Garnished with Lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.
GROUND BEEF NACHOS
Fresh maid daily Ground Beef, over a pile of Melted Cheese Nachos! Make them Supreme: (lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream)
SHREDDED CHICKEN NACHOS
Fresh maid daily Shredded Chicken, over a pile of Melted Cheese Nachos! Make them Supreme: (lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream)
CHEESE NACHOS
Melted Cheese, over fresh maid Corn Tortilla Chips! Make them Supreme: (lettuce, tomatoes, & sour cream)
QUESADILLAS-
FAJITA QUESADILLA-
Large flour tortilla filled with cheese, your choice of protein grilled with peppers and onions. Served with one side choice.
QUESADILLA RELLENA-
your choice of protein with beans and cheese inside a tortilla served with sour cream salad.
QUESADILLA-
A flour tortilla folded and grilled golden with cheese, stuffed with Shredded Chicken
CHEESE QUESADILLA-
A flour tortilla folded and grilled golden with cheese
ENCHILADAS-
ENCHILADAS NORTEÑAS-
A combination of two cheese enchiladas topped with our delicious Carnitas Fajita Grill. Served with your choice of side.
ENCHILADAS SUPREMAS-
The supreme combination, consisting of one chicken enchilada, one refried bean enchilada, one queso enchilada and one seasoned ground beef enchilada. Topped with queso and enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
ENCHILADAS GUADALAJARA-
A Mexican tradition. Three shredded chicken and cheese enchiladas topped with our special guajillo gravy sauce. Served with your side choice.
ENCHILADAS VERDES-
Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with queso and green tomatillo ranchero sauce. Served with your choice of side.
ENCHILADAS-
BURRITOS-
BURRITO FAJITA-
Your choice of protein, grilled with fajita vegetables, wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with our famous queso sauce topped with sour cream salad. Served with our signature yellow Mexican rice and refried beans TEXANO: Grilled steak, chicken and shrimp*
BURRITO SAN DIEGO-
Flour Tortilla filled with beans, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo, and your choice of steak, chicken or mix sautéed with pepper and onions; topped with cheese dip, and ranchero salsa.
BURRITO CALIFORNIA-
Large flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and your choice of chicken, ground beef, or mix covered in burrito salsa and cheese dip.
GIANT ASADA BURRITO-
Grilled Chicken or Steak wrapped in a flour tortilla and smothered with our famous queso sauce. Served with our signature yellow Mexican rice and refried beans
BURRITOS MEXICANOS-
2 flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and beans topped with crema salad.
BURRITOS TÍPICOS-
2 flour tortillas filled with shredded beef covered in cheese dip served with rice
BURRITO ESPECIAL-
Flout tortilla filled your choice of beef or chicken with a spread of beans inside. topped with crema salad.
BURRITO VELOZ-
flour tortilla filled with your choice of protein, beans, lettuce and tomato.
COMBINATION DINNERS-
PICK 2
PICK 3
Combo #4
Two ground beef hard shell tacos, one ground beef enchilada & one chile con queso.
Combo #27
Two cheese & mushrooms quesadilla, rice & beans.
Combo #28
Two chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream salad & rice.
Combo #29
One chicken burrito, one chicken enchilada topped with cheese sauce served with rice & beans.
CHEFS CHOICE SPECIALTY-
DON PANCHO’S SPECIAL-
A classic favorite! Tender, grilled steak* and grilled chicken breast served with your choice of two sides & warm tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
TRES COMPAS-
Shrimp, chicken & scallops grilled with bell peppers, onions, broccoli, zucchini, mushrooms and carrots. Served over our signature Mexican rice and topped with queso fresco.
PLATILLO A LA CREMA-
Grilled Protein blended with our chef special crema sauce. Served with your choice of two sides and warm tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
GUADALAJARA ESPECIAL
A great combination of a chicken tamale, ground beef, shredded chicken, refried beans & our signature Mexican rice topped with supreme salad & two taquitos one beef & one chicken.
CHIMICHANGAS+
Two flour tortillas, soft or fried crispy, filled with your choice of protein. These two amigos are then topped with queso sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with our signature Mexican rice or refried beans to accompany this great duo!
ORIGINAL CARNITAS TAPATIAS-
A very tasty, traditional slow-roasted pork dish served with our signature Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño peppers and warm tortillas. This one will take you to a dinner table in Guadalajara, Mexico. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
CHILE VERDE / COLORADO-
The carne en chile verde or chile colorado, which means meat in green or red chile sauce. The meat is typically pork, but you choose your favorite protein. Served with our signature Mexican rice, refried beans and warm tortillas.
FAJITAS-
FAJITAS-
All fajitas are grilled with onions and peppers. Seasoned with our house blend of herbs & spices. Served in a sizzling skillet with our signature Spanish rice, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, grated cheese, sour cream and flour or corn tortillas. Gluten free when ordered w/corn tortillas.
PARRILLADA-
The perfect trio steak, chicken & carnitas grilled with onions & peppers. Served with a side dish of our signature Mexican rice, refried beans, supreme salad and warm tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
FAJITA PIÑA RELLENA
Grilled shrimp, chicken, fajita veggies & pineapple chunks. All fajitas are grilled with onions, and peppers. Seasoned with our house blend of herbs & spices. Piled in a pineapple topped with grated cheese. Served with your choice of two sides and warm flour tortillas on the side. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
TACOS-
STREET TACOS-
“Street-style” Mexican tacos garnished with pico de gallo. Served with our Signature Mexican rice, refried beans, queso fresco and “salsa picos-a.” All tacos are served in orders of three with the option of corn or flour tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
CHORI PAPA TACOS-
Mexican favorite! Chorizo & potatoes grilled with onions, garnished with pico de gallo. Served with refried beans, Mexican rice, queso fresco and “salsa picosa.” All tacos are served in orders of three with the option of corn or flour tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
TACOS AL PASTOR-
Grilled marinated pork and bacon, onions and pineapple all in these tasty tacos, garnished with pico de gallo. Complemented with our signature Mexican rice, refried beans, queso fresco and “salsa picosa.” All tacos are served in orders of three with the option of corn or flour tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
TACOS CAMPECHE-
Delicious steak, chicken and chorizo grilled with onions, garnished with pico de gallo, served with signature Mexican rice, refried beans and “salsa picosa.” All tacos are served in orders of three with the option of corn or flour tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
FISH TACOS-
Seasoned grilled tilapia, garnished with lettuce and creamy chipotle sauce. All tacos are served in orders of three with the option of corn or flour tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
SHRIMP TACOS-
Delicious grilled shrimp* tacos garnished with house slaw and chipotle sauce. All tacos are served in orders of three with the option of corn or flour tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
UNO STREET TACO-
“Street-style” Mexican taco garnished with pico de gallo, queso fresco and “salsa picos-a.” Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
HARD TACO-
SOFT TACOS-
CHICKEN-
ARROZ CON POLLO-
Grilled strips of chicken or shredded chicken over a bed of our signature Spanish rice covered with queso sauce goodness and served with a side of tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
POLLO LOCO-
Two marinated grilled chicken breast served with your choice of two sides & warm tortillas. Gluten free if ordered with corn tortillas.
CHORI-POLLO+
A house favorite! Tender grilled chicken breast along with our delicious Mexican chorizo covered with queso sauce. Served with your choice of two sides & warm tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas. Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled chorizo (spicy sausage) served with rice and crema salad. comes with tortillas
POLLO BORRACHO-
Two tender, marinated grilled chicken breast topped with peppers & onions. Served with your choice of two sides & tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas. Two marinated chicken breast sauteed with pepper and onion served with rice and beans. comes with tortillas
POLLO FELIZ-
Two tender, marinated grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions & queso sauce served with your choice of two sides and warm tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
POLLO BROCCOLI-
Chicken strips grilled with broccoli & zucchini topped with queso sauce. Served with your choice of side and warm tortillas.
POLLO CHIPOTLE-
Chicken strips & onions grilled with our exceptional Extra spicy chipotle sauce. Served with your choice of two sides and warm tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
STEAK-
CARNE ASADA+
This is a traditional icon! Grilled marinated steak* served with guacamole, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce. Served with our signature Mexican rice, refried beans and warm tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
MEXICAN STEAK+
Tender grilled rib-eye steak, topped with sautéed mushrooms and our delicious queso sauce. Served with french fries and onion rings.
CHORI-STEAK+
A house favorite! Tender grilled steak along with our delicious Mexican chorizo covered with queso sauce. Served with your choice of two sides & warm tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas. Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled chorizo (spicy sausage) served with rice and crema salad. comes with tortillas
STEAK A LA TAMPIQUEÑA+
Tender grilled ribeye steak topped with sautéed onions, green & red peppers. Served with your choice of two sides. And your choice of warm corn or flour tortillas.
STEAK RANCHERO+
An 8 oz Rib eye steak smothered in our tangy Ranchero sauce served with rice and beans. It comes with tortillas.
ARROZ A LA MEXICAN-
Grilled steak, chicken, chorizo and fajita veggies served over a bed of our signature Spanish rice, smothered with queso sauce and served with tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
ARROZ CON CARNE+
Grilled strips of steak or ground beef over a bed of our signature mexican rice covered with queso sauce goodness and a side of tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
SEAFOOD-
El PATA SALADA-
Two delicious tilapia fillets, topped with grilled shrimp*, onions & peppers seasoned with our special blend of herbs and spices. Served with Mexican rice and steamed vegetables.
CAMARONES AL CHIPOTLE-
Delicious shrimp & onions grilled with our exceptional Extra spicy chipotle sauce. Served with your choice of two sides and warm tortillas. Gluten free if you order with corn tortillas.
ARROZ CON CAMARON-
Delicious grilled shrimp* over a bed of our signature Spanish rice covered with queso sauce goodness.
CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO-
CAMARONES A LA DIABLA-
shrimp cooked with onions in our spicy sauce served with rice and beans.
CAMARONES RANCHEROS-
grilled shrimp in ranchero sauce sauteed with onions served with rice and beans,
SHRIMP PLATTER-
FISH PLATTER-
SHRIMP ENCHILADAS-
SHRIMP COCKTAIL-
Seafood burrito
Seafood tostada
your choice of grilled fish or shrimp on a spread of beans in a tostada topped with crema salad
Tostadas de Camaron
Ceviche style shrimp tostada. grilled shrimp mix in with diced tomato, onions, jalapeno, cilantro, lime.
Toastadas de Ceviche
fish mixed in with diced tomato, onions, jalapeno, cilantro and lime.
VEGETERIAN-
A. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada & One Tostada
B. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada & Beans
C. One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Quesadilla & One Chalupa
D. One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada & Rice
E. Two Chile Rellenos with Rice & Beans
F. One Chile Relleno, One Cheese Enchilada with Rice & Beans
G. One Chalupa, One Chile Rellano & Beans
NOT SO MEXICAN-
CHIPOTLE FETTUCCINE ALFREDO-
Fettuccine noodles smothered in our creamy chipotle style alfredo sauce served with your choice of protein.
ANGUS BURGER-
angus burger with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions and our own chipotle style sauce served with seasoned fries.
CHICKEN SANDWICH-
our marinated chicken breast, with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, cheese, and bacon and zesty chipotle sauce. sandwich served with seasoned fries.
BREADED CHICKEN TENDERLOINS-
A LA CARTE-
SIDES
CHEESY MEX RICE
MEXICAN POTATOES
Seasoned potatoes sautéed with veggies.
STEAMED VEGETABLES
SIDE GRILLED FAJITA VEGGIES+
Grilled green bell pepper, red bell pepper, onion, olive oil & seasoning.
MEXICAN RICE
REFRIED PINTO BEANS
WHOLE BLACK BEANS
WHOLE PINTO BEANS
FRENCH FRIES
ONION RINGS
SIDE JALAPEÑOS TORIADOS
CORN TORTILLA
FLOUR TORTILLA
QUESO SAUCE
Our famous cheese dip!
GUACAMOLE
PICO DE GALLO
GREEN JALAPEÑO SALSA
ROASTED TOMATILLO SALSA
SALSA RANCHERA
SHREDDED CHEESE
SOUR CREAM
Avocado
Chiles Toriados
Cilantro
Creamy Chipotle Sauce
Grilled Shrimp
Kid's Menu
Desserts
Chips/ Dips To go
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Our Mexican menu offers everything from stuffed burritos and tacos to loaded nachos and fajitas. Don Pancho's is the greatest Mexican food in the area for sure, and also might be arguably the best Mexican Restaurant in the whole state of Virginia!!! The service and the people there are incredible and the food is great up and down the entire menu! Experience a great Mexican restaurant tradition like this once and we guarantee you will be back time and time again! Come in and enjoy!
1200 Armory Drive Ste D, Franklin, VA 23851