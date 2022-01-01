Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Pan Wiles Road

review star

No reviews yet

11010 Wiles Road

Coral Springs, FL 33076

Popular Items

Venezuelan Beef Empanada
Venezuelan Chicken Empanada
Cachito Ham

Salt Pastries

Cachito Ham

$3.75

Cachito Ham & Cheese

$3.75

Tequeño

$2.25

Pandebono

$2.25

Beef Pastry

$3.50

Chicken Pastry

$3.50

Ham & Cheese Pastry

$3.50

Ham Croquette

$0.99

Empanadas

Venezuelan Beef Empanada

$3.99

Fried Empanada filled with Shredded Beef

Venezuelan Chicken Empanada

$3.99

Fried Empanada filled with Shredded Chicken

Venezuelan Cheese Empanada

$3.99

Fried Empanada filled with Cheese

Venezuelan Pabellon Empanada

$3.99

Fried Empanada filled with Shredded Beef, Black Beans and Plantains

Argentinian Beef Empanada

$3.50

Baked Empanada filled with Ground Beef and Olives

Argentinian Spinach Empanada

$3.50

Baked Empanada filled with Spinach and Cheese

Cold Pastries

Dulce De Leche

$2.95

Black Forest

$2.95Out of stock

Cheesecake

$3.75

Diplomatic

$3.75

Flan

$3.75

Fruit Tartaleta

$3.75

Mil Hojas Azúcar

$3.75

Mil Hojas Dulce de Leche

$3.75

Mousse Parchita

$2.95

Opera

$2.95

Tiramisu

$2.95

Tres Leches

$3.75

Breads

French

$2.30

Andino

$4.50

Cheese Bread

$5.75

Pan Dulce

$1.75

Croissant

$2.75

Guava Bread

$5.75

Sweet Pastries

Guava & Cheese Pastry

$2.50

Guava Pastry

$2.50

Apple Pastry

$2.50Out of stock

Golfeado

$3.75

Palmier

$2.25

Cookie Bag (12)

$4.00

Bomba Rellena

$3.25

Palito de Queso

$2.50

Alfajor (Bag of 8)

$8.00

Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

$10.50

Choose your Base, Protein, Sides and Sauce!

PabeBowl

PabeBowl

$12.00

Rice, Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$12.00

Rice, Beef Steak, Sautéed Vegetables

Cuban Bowl

Cuban Bowl

$11.50

Rice, Marinated Pork, Black Beans, Corn, Tomatoes, Plantains, and Don Pan Sauce

Grilled Chicken Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$10.50

Rice, Marinated Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Gouda Cheese and Sour Cream

Chicken Avocado Bowl

Chicken Avocado Bowl

$10.50

Rice, Shredded Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Corn, Avocado, and Chipotle Aioli

Arepas

Build Your Own Arepa

$8.50

Arepa Catira

$8.50

Shredded Chicken with Gouda Cheese or Queso Fresco

Arepa Chorizo

$8.50

Chorizo and Gouda Cheese

Arepa Domino

$8.50

Black Beans and Queso Fresco

Arepa Don Pan

$8.75

Shredded Chicken, Queso Fresco, Avocado and Don Pan Sauce

Arepa Llanera

$8.75

Carne Asada, Queso Fresco and Don Pan Sauce

Arepa Pelua

$8.75

Carne Mechada with Gouda Cheese or Queso Fresco

Arepa Pernil

$8.50

Pulled Pork and Gouda Cheese

Arepa Queso Guayanés

$8.50

Venezuelan Soft White Cheese

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$8.75

Shredded Chicken and Avocado

Arepa Pabellon

$8.75

Carne Mechada, Black Beans, Queso Fresco, and Plantains

Breakfast

Baker's Morning

$8.50

Two Eggs, Home Fries, Bacon or Ham with a side of Arepa or Toast

Criollo

$10.50

Shredded Meat or Chicken, Two Eggs, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and one Arepa

Breakfast Wrap

$8.50

Potatoes, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Scrambled Eggs, and Maple Syrup

Steak & Eggs

$9.50

Two Eggs, Sautéed Steak Tips with Onions, Home Fries, and you choice of Arepa or Toast

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Egg, Bacon & Cheese in our Homemade Baguette

Egg, Bacon, and Cheese Croissant

$6.50

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Toast w/ Butter

$3.25

Toast w/ Cheese

$4.50

Kitchen

Cachapa w/ White Cheese

$9.00

Cachapa w/ Guayanes

$10.50

Cachapa w/ Guayanes & Pernil

$12.50

Pasticho

$11.50

Chaufa

$10.00

Peruvian Chicken Fried Rice

Ensalada de Gallina (Lb.)

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

Baked Pork, Ham, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, and Mustard

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Baked Pork, Crispy Onions, and Melted Provolone Cheese

Chicken Avocado Sandwich

$10.50

Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes and Ranch Dressing

Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Chicken Breast, and our Ceasar Sauce

Pabellon Wrap

$10.50

Shredded Beef or Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Queso Fresco and Plantains

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

$8.75Out of stock

Burgers

Venezuelan Burger

$12.00

Beef, Fried Egg, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Potato Sticks and Sauces on a Brioche Bune

Pepito Don Pan

$11.50

Beef, Bacon, Potato Sticks, Onions, Gouda Cheese, and Sauces on our homemade Baguette

Omelettes

Build Your Own Omelette

$8.50

Meat Lover's Omelette

$10.00

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, and Cheddar Cheese

Veggie Omelette

$7.50

Salads

Don Ceasar Salad

$6.50

Fresh Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and our Delicious Croutons tossed in homemade Ceasar Dressing

Steak Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Toasted Almonds, Raisins, Queso Fresco and our Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Soups

Sancocho de Costilla

$12.50

Rib Soup

Sopa de Pollo

$11.00

Sides

Eggs

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Home Fries

$3.50

Queso Fresco

$3.50

Yuca Frita

$3.50Out of stock

Plantains

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50

White Rice

$3.50

Queso Guayanés

$3.50

Side Pollo Mechado

$4.00

Side Pulled Pork

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.50

Colombiana

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Frescolita

$2.75

Inka Kola

$2.75

Materva

$2.75

Postobon

$2.75

Sprite

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Chinotto

$2.75

Maltin Polar

$2.75

Frescolita Zero

$2.75

Diet Coca Cola

$2.50

Coffee & Tea

Cafe Con Leche

$2.50+

Cortadito

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.25+

American Coffee

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Colada

$2.25+

Guayoyo

$1.90+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Iced Coffee

$3.55

Marron

$2.50+

Iced Tea

$2.75+

Milk

$2.50

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.25

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.25

Blackberry Juice

$4.25

Mango Juice

$4.25
