Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant 1526 SW Military Dr,
No reviews yet
1526 SW Military Dr,
San Antonio, TX 78221
Breakfast
Specials
Almuerzos Mexicanos
No. 1 Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs sunny side up served on a crispy corn tostada and smothered with salsa ranchera
No. 2 Huevos a La Mexicana
Two scrambled eggs prepared with diced tomatoes, onions and peppers
No. 3 Machacado Con Huevo
Mexican dried beef with eggs. Traditional favorite from Northern Mexico
No. 4 Chilaquiles (Migas)
Corn tortillas chips scrambled with eggs and topped with cheese and a mild salsa
No. 5 Papas Con Huevo
Diced potatoes and eggs
No. 6 Huevos Con Jamón
Two eggs scrambled with ham
No. 7 Chorizo Con Huevo
Mexican sausage and eggs
No. 8 Huevos Al Capricho
Two eggs sunny side up or scrambled, served with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty
No. 9 Caldillo Norteño
Machacado en salsa
Edmundo Special
Barbacoa Plate
Caldillo Plate
1 LB Barbacoa
American Breakfast
On the Light Side
Light Breakfast
Fat free eggbeaters scrambled, served with a cup of fruit and 2 wheat toast
Light Western Omelet
Fat free eggbeaters with ham, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and cheese, served with a cup of fruit and 1 wheat toast
Light Ranchera Omelet
Fat free eggbeaters with sautéed tomatoes, onions and serrano peppers and cheese topped with ranchera sauce and served with oven baked red potatoes
Home Baked Tortas
Torta De Chorizo Con Huevo
First we spread refried beans on the torta, then fill it with chorizo con huevo
Torta De Chorizo Con Frijol
Chorizo scrambled with beans
Torta De Huevo Con Frijol
Eggs scrambled with beans
Torta De Jamón
Torta filled with ham, lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado and cream
Torta de Asada
Torta Al Pastor
Tacos
Potato and Egg Taco
Chorizo and Egg Taco
Machacado Con Huevo Taco
Ham and Egg Taco
Bean and Egg Taco
Bean and Cheese Taco
Carne Guisada Taco
Picadillo Taco
Chorizo and Beans Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Saturday and Sunday
Bacon & Egg Taco
Bean Taco
Chorizo & Potato Taco
Egg Taco
Egg & Cheese Taco
Egg a la Mexicana Taco
Country Sausage & Egg Taco
Papa Ranchera Taco
Potato Taco
Potato & Bacon Taco
Potato & Cheese Taco
Chilaquiles Taco
Chicharron & Egg Taco
Chicharron Taco
Pork Chop & Beans Taco
Pork Chop Taco
Bean Chz Bac
Breakfast a la Carte
SSCh Buffet
Dinner
Appetizers
Regular Shrimp Campechana
A delicious shrimp cocktail. Gulf shrimp served in our own blend of spicy cocktail sauce with diced tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers & cilantro, topped with avocado slices
Large Shrimp Campechana
A delicious shrimp cocktail. Gulf shrimp served in our own blend of spicy cocktail sauce with diced tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers & cilantro, topped with avocado slices
Quesadillas
Crispy corn or flour tortilla with asadero cheese, salsa, sour cream & guacamole
Queso Flameado
Asadero cheese melted over our special homemade chorizo. Served with tortillas
Guacamole Molcajete
Fresh guacamole served in a molcajete
SM Guacamole
Chile C Queso & Chips
SM C CQueso
1/2 ord Chz Nachos
Chz Nachos
1/2 Order Bean & Cheese Nachos
Full Bean & Cheese Nachos
1/2 Order Avocado, Bean & Cheese
Full Avocado, Bean & Cheese Nachos
1/2 Order Nachos Rancheros
Ground beef, cheese, guacamole, onions and tomatoes
Full Nachos Rancheros
Ground beef, cheese, guacamole, onions and tomatoes
Nachos
Salads & Caldos
Taco Salad
Choice of beef or chicken fajitas with fresh lettuce and tomatoes in a crispy taco shell
Shrimp Avocado Salad
Shrimp on a bed of mixed lettuce with sliced avocados and diced bell peppers
Sliced Avocado Salad
Avocado slices over a bed of mixed lettuce & tomatoes
Small Caldo De Res (Beef)
A mix of cabbage, potatoes, carrots, corn, celery, cilantro, zucchini, tomatoes and beef shanks all simmered to perfection
Large Caldo De Res (Beef)
A mix of cabbage, potatoes, carrots, corn, celery, cilantro, zucchini, tomatoes and beef shanks all simmered to perfection
Small Caldo De Pollo (Chicken)
Whole pieces of chicken simmered with carrots, cilantro, celery, potatoes and tomatoes
Large Caldo De Pollo (Chicken)
Whole pieces of chicken simmered with carrots, cilantro, celery, potatoes and tomatoes
Cup Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, carrots, cilantro and celery. Topped with tortilla strips, white cheese and diced avocado
MD Tortilla Soup
Bowl Tortilla Soup
Shredded chicken, carrots, cilantro and celery. Topped with tortilla strips, white cheese and diced avocado
Small Menudo
Large Menudo
Cup Shrimp Soup
Confetti Salad
Light Avocado Salad
Pozole Side
Guac Salad
House Salad
Small Chili Bowl
Md Chili Bowl
Lg Chili Bowl
On the Light Side
Green Chicken Enchiladas LT
3 enchiladas filled with chicken then smothered with our tomatillo sauce, served with sliced avocado salad
Entomatadas LT
3 enchiladas dipped in 100% extra virgin olive oil, filled with queso fresco then smothered with our delicious tomato sauce, served with a sliced avocado salad
Enchiladas Con Chile Colorado LT
3 enchiladas dipped in 100% extra virgin oil, then dipped in chile Colorado filled with queso fresco, served with sliced avocado salad
Bistec a La Lumbre
Fire grilled 8 oz ribeye with your choice of seasoned vegetables, sliced avocado salad or borracho beans
Pechuga De Pollo a La Lumbre
Fire grilled chicken breast with your choice of seasoned vegetables, sliced avocado salad or borracho beans
GRILL Veggies
Steam Veg
LIGHT Avo Salad
Borracho Beans
Mexican Dinners
Don Pedro Special Plate
1 chile relleno, 1 cheese enchilada with DP's chili sauce, 1 puffy beef taco with lettuce and a side of guacamole
No. 1 Special Dinner
2 cheese enchiladas covered with DP's chili sauce, 2 puffy beef tacos with lettuce and tomato and a side of guacamole
No. 2 Regular Dinner
2 cheese enchiladas covered with DP's chili sauce, 1 puffy beef taco with lettuce and tomato
No. 3 Quickie Plate
2 cheese enchiladas covered with DP's chili sauce
No. 4 Chicken Flauta Plate
3 chicken flautas lightly topped with Mexican cream. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and tomato
No. 5 Small Plate
1 cheese enchilada covered with DP's chili sauce, 1 puffy beef taco and rice
No. 6 Summer Special
1 tostada covered with our chili con queso, 1 puffy beef taco with lettuce and tomato and 1 cheese enchilada with DP's chili sauce
No. 7 Enchiladas Coloradas Plate
3 corn tortillas dipped in our delicious chili ancho sauce then filled with queso fresco and served with lettuce and tomato
No. 8 Chile Relleno Plate
1 poblano pepper stuffed with a perfectly seasoned mix of pork and beef, topped with our delicious tomato sauce. Served with lettuce and tomato
No. 9 Antojado's Plate
1 beef chalupa, with lettuce and tomato, 1 cheese enchilada, topped with DP's chili sauce, 1 puffy beef taco with lettuce and tomato, and 1 tamal
No. 10 Carne Guisada Plate
Beef tips cooked in our special blend of spices and simmered in our delicious guisada gravy. Garnished with lettuce and tomato
No. 11 Puffy Taco Plate
3 puffy tacos with your choice of beef, chicken, bean or guacamole. Topped with lettuce and tomato
No. 12 Chicken Mole Enchiladas
3 chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious mole sauce
Green Chicken Enchiladas Plt
Grandma Special
Ronnie Special
#11 Combination
#12 Combination
#7 Tostadas Plate
Bill Special
Ord Ench R & B
Savan Special
Parrilladas
Personal Sizzling Fajita Skillet
Beef, chicken or combo fajitas served with 3 tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo and borracho beans
1 Lb. Beef Fajitas
1 Lb. Chicken Fajitas
1 Lb. Combo Fajitas
Parrillada Norteña
Serves 4. A feast of Agujas, pollo al carbón, costillas al homo, chorizo al carbón (country sausage), fajitas and queso flameado
1/2 Parrillada
1/2 lb Fajitas
Tacos Callejeros
Steaks & Chicken
Carne Asada Plate
A tender arrachera steak (skirt steak) charbroiled to perfection. Served with rice, borracho beans, and a side salad with guacamole
Steak a La Tampiqueña
8 oz. ribeye served with a green cheese enchilada, guacamole, rice and beans
Chicken Monterey
Charbroiled boneless, skinless breast of chicken topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and Monterey cheese. Served with rice and beans
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with salad, toast and French fries or mashed potatoes
Steak Ranchero
Steak a la Mexic
Fajita Plate
Choice T-Bone
Costillas al Carbon
Pollo a la Parrilla
Steve's Special
Ruben's Special
Cabrito
Cabrito Asado
Tender goat cooked to perfection over and open flame. Served with rice, borracho beans, a side of salad, jalapeño and 2 corn tortillas
Cabrito Tacos Doraditos
Shredded tender goat grilled with tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers and cilantro. Served in 3 lightly crisped corn tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes and avocado sliced. Borracho beans and a jalapeño compliment the dish
Cabrito Tacos
Seafood
Fried Catfish Filet & Shrimp
1 country battered catfish filet and 6 shrimp served with hush puppies, french fries, toast, and a side of salad and tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp Plate
12 battered shrimp served with hush puppies, french fries, a toast, a side of salad, and tartar sauce
6 Fried Shrimp Plate
6 battered shrimp, served with hush puppies, french fries, toast, side of salad, and tartar sauce
Grilled Seafood Platter
Tilapia filet and 5 shrimp with our special Caribbean flavors. Served with cilantro lime rice and avocado salad
Tacos De Pescado
3 tilapia tacos, served with cilantro lime rice