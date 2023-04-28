Main picView gallery

Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant 1526 SW Military Dr,

review star

No reviews yet

1526 SW Military Dr,

San Antonio, TX 78221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Specials

Pork Chop and Eggs

$6.79

2 eggs, 1 pork chop, beans & potatoes

Plato Americano

$6.79

2 eggs, 2 pancakes, bacon & potatoes

Oatmeal

$4.79

Small Menudo

$6.79

Almuerzos Mexicanos

No. 1 Huevos Rancheros

$6.99

Two eggs sunny side up served on a crispy corn tostada and smothered with salsa ranchera

No. 2 Huevos a La Mexicana

$6.99

Two scrambled eggs prepared with diced tomatoes, onions and peppers

No. 3 Machacado Con Huevo

$7.99

Mexican dried beef with eggs. Traditional favorite from Northern Mexico

No. 4 Chilaquiles (Migas)

$6.99

Corn tortillas chips scrambled with eggs and topped with cheese and a mild salsa

No. 5 Papas Con Huevo

$6.99

Diced potatoes and eggs

No. 6 Huevos Con Jamón

$7.19

Two eggs scrambled with ham

No. 7 Chorizo Con Huevo

$7.19

Mexican sausage and eggs

No. 8 Huevos Al Capricho

$7.99

Two eggs sunny side up or scrambled, served with choice of ham, bacon, or sausage patty

No. 9 Caldillo Norteño

$8.79

Machacado en salsa

Edmundo Special

$18.57

Barbacoa Plate

$10.79

Caldillo Plate

$8.79

1 LB Barbacoa

$14.99

American Breakfast

Western Omelet

$8.99

Ham, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and cheese

Ranchera Omelet

$8.99

Sautéed tomatoes, cheese, onions, and serrano peppers, topped with salsa ranchera

1 Ranchera Omelet

$5.99

1 Western Omelet

$5.99

Pancakes

One Pancake

$3.59

Two Pancake Stack

$4.59

Three Pancake Stack

$5.59

All You Can Eat Pancakes

$7.39

On the Light Side

Light Breakfast

$6.99

Fat free eggbeaters scrambled, served with a cup of fruit and 2 wheat toast

Light Western Omelet

$8.29

Fat free eggbeaters with ham, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and cheese, served with a cup of fruit and 1 wheat toast

Light Ranchera Omelet

$8.29

Fat free eggbeaters with sautéed tomatoes, onions and serrano peppers and cheese topped with ranchera sauce and served with oven baked red potatoes

Home Baked Tortas

Torta De Chorizo Con Huevo

$6.29

First we spread refried beans on the torta, then fill it with chorizo con huevo

Torta De Chorizo Con Frijol

$5.99

Chorizo scrambled with beans

Torta De Huevo Con Frijol

$5.99

Eggs scrambled with beans

Torta De Jamón

$6.59

Torta filled with ham, lettuce, tomato, onion and avocado and cream

Torta de Asada

$11.59

Torta Al Pastor

$11.59

Tacos

Potato and Egg Taco

$1.85

Chorizo and Egg Taco

$2.15

Machacado Con Huevo Taco

$3.09

Ham and Egg Taco

$2.15

Bean and Egg Taco

$1.85

Bean and Cheese Taco

$1.85

Carne Guisada Taco

$3.09

Picadillo Taco

$3.09

Chorizo and Beans Taco

$1.85

Barbacoa Taco

$3.09

Saturday and Sunday

Bacon & Egg Taco

$2.15

Bean Taco

$1.65

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$1.85

Egg Taco

$1.69

Egg & Cheese Taco

$1.85

Egg a la Mexicana Taco

$1.85

Country Sausage & Egg Taco

$2.15

Papa Ranchera Taco

$1.85

Potato Taco

$1.65

Potato & Bacon Taco

$1.85

Potato & Cheese Taco

$1.85

Chilaquiles Taco

$1.85

Chicharron & Egg Taco

$2.55

Chicharron Taco

$2.09

Pork Chop & Beans Taco

$2.65

Pork Chop Taco

$2.15

---------------

Bean Chz Bac

$2.49

Tamales

Plain Homemade Tamales

$6.79

5 pieces

Tamales with Chili

$6.79

4 pieces

Breakfast a la Carte

1 Corn Tortilla

$0.29

1 Flour Tortilla

$0.29

Ham

$0.99

Bacon

$0.99

Egg

$0.99

Egg Beater

$0.99

Cntry Sausage

$0.89

Papitas

$0.99

Sausage Patty

$0.99

Pork Chop

$1.69

Fruit Cup

$2.79

Cereal

$1.69

Toast

$0.29

Wheat Toast

$0.29

Buffet

Buffet Adult

$13.99

Buffet Child

$8.99

SSCh Buffet

SSCh Buffet

$10.99

_______________________________

_____________________________

Dinner

Appetizers

Regular Shrimp Campechana

$12.19

A delicious shrimp cocktail. Gulf shrimp served in our own blend of spicy cocktail sauce with diced tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers & cilantro, topped with avocado slices

Large Shrimp Campechana

$14.19

A delicious shrimp cocktail. Gulf shrimp served in our own blend of spicy cocktail sauce with diced tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers & cilantro, topped with avocado slices

Quesadillas

$10.99

Crispy corn or flour tortilla with asadero cheese, salsa, sour cream & guacamole

Queso Flameado

$11.49

Asadero cheese melted over our special homemade chorizo. Served with tortillas

Guacamole Molcajete

$11.19

Fresh guacamole served in a molcajete

SM Guacamole

$2.79

Chile C Queso & Chips

$10.89

SM C CQueso

$4.89

1/2 ord Chz Nachos

$7.49

Chz Nachos

$10.19

1/2 Order Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.39

Full Bean & Cheese Nachos

$11.09

1/2 Order Avocado, Bean & Cheese

$7.69

Full Avocado, Bean & Cheese Nachos

$11.69

1/2 Order Nachos Rancheros

$7.89

Ground beef, cheese, guacamole, onions and tomatoes

Full Nachos Rancheros

$12.49

Ground beef, cheese, guacamole, onions and tomatoes

*******As Appetizer*******

Nachos

1/2 ord Chz Nachos

$6.99

Chz Nachos

$10.19

1/2 Order Bean & Cheese Nachos

$7.39

Full Bean & Cheese Nachos

$11.09

1/2 Order Avocado, Bean & Cheese

$7.69

Full Avocado, Bean & Cheese Nachos

$11.69

1/2 Order Nachos Rancheros

$7.89

Ground beef, cheese, guacamole, onions and tomatoes

Full Nachos Rancheros

$12.49

Ground beef, cheese, guacamole, onions and tomatoes

Salads & Caldos

Taco Salad

$12.19

Choice of beef or chicken fajitas with fresh lettuce and tomatoes in a crispy taco shell

Shrimp Avocado Salad

$12.49

Shrimp on a bed of mixed lettuce with sliced avocados and diced bell peppers

Sliced Avocado Salad

$11.39

Avocado slices over a bed of mixed lettuce & tomatoes

Small Caldo De Res (Beef)

$9.59

A mix of cabbage, potatoes, carrots, corn, celery, cilantro, zucchini, tomatoes and beef shanks all simmered to perfection

Large Caldo De Res (Beef)

$11.69

A mix of cabbage, potatoes, carrots, corn, celery, cilantro, zucchini, tomatoes and beef shanks all simmered to perfection

Small Caldo De Pollo (Chicken)

$9.59

Whole pieces of chicken simmered with carrots, cilantro, celery, potatoes and tomatoes

Large Caldo De Pollo (Chicken)

$11.69

Whole pieces of chicken simmered with carrots, cilantro, celery, potatoes and tomatoes

Cup Tortilla Soup

$5.79

Shredded chicken, carrots, cilantro and celery. Topped with tortilla strips, white cheese and diced avocado

MD Tortilla Soup

$6.79

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$9.99

Shredded chicken, carrots, cilantro and celery. Topped with tortilla strips, white cheese and diced avocado

Small Menudo

$6.79

Large Menudo

$8.79

Cup Shrimp Soup

$3.99

Confetti Salad

$12.19

Light Avocado Salad

$3.19

Pozole Side

$3.49

Guac Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$4.69

Small Chili Bowl

$2.99

Md Chili Bowl

$5.49

Lg Chili Bowl

$7.69

On the Light Side

Green Chicken Enchiladas LT

$12.39

3 enchiladas filled with chicken then smothered with our tomatillo sauce, served with sliced avocado salad

Entomatadas LT

$12.69

3 enchiladas dipped in 100% extra virgin olive oil, filled with queso fresco then smothered with our delicious tomato sauce, served with a sliced avocado salad

Enchiladas Con Chile Colorado LT

$12.69

3 enchiladas dipped in 100% extra virgin oil, then dipped in chile Colorado filled with queso fresco, served with sliced avocado salad

Bistec a La Lumbre

$16.59

Fire grilled 8 oz ribeye with your choice of seasoned vegetables, sliced avocado salad or borracho beans

Pechuga De Pollo a La Lumbre

$14.59

Fire grilled chicken breast with your choice of seasoned vegetables, sliced avocado salad or borracho beans

GRILL Veggies

$3.19

Steam Veg

$3.19

LIGHT Avo Salad

$3.19

Borracho Beans

$3.19

Mexican Dinners

Don Pedro Special Plate

$15.69

1 chile relleno, 1 cheese enchilada with DP's chili sauce, 1 puffy beef taco with lettuce and a side of guacamole

No. 1 Special Dinner

$14.19

2 cheese enchiladas covered with DP's chili sauce, 2 puffy beef tacos with lettuce and tomato and a side of guacamole

No. 2 Regular Dinner

$12.99

2 cheese enchiladas covered with DP's chili sauce, 1 puffy beef taco with lettuce and tomato

No. 3 Quickie Plate

$11.99

2 cheese enchiladas covered with DP's chili sauce

No. 4 Chicken Flauta Plate

$12.49

3 chicken flautas lightly topped with Mexican cream. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and tomato

No. 5 Small Plate

$11.59

1 cheese enchilada covered with DP's chili sauce, 1 puffy beef taco and rice

No. 6 Summer Special

$11.99

1 tostada covered with our chili con queso, 1 puffy beef taco with lettuce and tomato and 1 cheese enchilada with DP's chili sauce

No. 7 Enchiladas Coloradas Plate

$12.89

3 corn tortillas dipped in our delicious chili ancho sauce then filled with queso fresco and served with lettuce and tomato

No. 8 Chile Relleno Plate

$13.99

1 poblano pepper stuffed with a perfectly seasoned mix of pork and beef, topped with our delicious tomato sauce. Served with lettuce and tomato

No. 9 Antojado's Plate

$12.79

1 beef chalupa, with lettuce and tomato, 1 cheese enchilada, topped with DP's chili sauce, 1 puffy beef taco with lettuce and tomato, and 1 tamal

No. 10 Carne Guisada Plate

$12.99

Beef tips cooked in our special blend of spices and simmered in our delicious guisada gravy. Garnished with lettuce and tomato

No. 11 Puffy Taco Plate

$12.99

3 puffy tacos with your choice of beef, chicken, bean or guacamole. Topped with lettuce and tomato

No. 12 Chicken Mole Enchiladas

$12.69

3 chicken enchiladas topped with our delicious mole sauce

Green Chicken Enchiladas Plt

$12.39

Grandma Special

$11.99

Ronnie Special

$12.99

#11 Combination

$12.99

#12 Combination

$15.79

#7 Tostadas Plate

$12.89

Bill Special

$14.59

Ord Ench R & B

$13.99

Savan Special

$12.69

Parrilladas

Personal Sizzling Fajita Skillet

$17.49

Beef, chicken or combo fajitas served with 3 tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo and borracho beans

1 Lb. Beef Fajitas

$31.99

1 Lb. Chicken Fajitas

$31.99

1 Lb. Combo Fajitas

$31.99

Parrillada Norteña

$42.99

Serves 4. A feast of Agujas, pollo al carbón, costillas al homo, chorizo al carbón (country sausage), fajitas and queso flameado

1/2 Parrillada

$20.79

1/2 lb Fajitas

$18.79

Tacos Callejeros

ORD Al Carbón

$12.19

3 mini tacos filled with marinated steak, cilantro and diced onions. Served with borracho bean

ORD Al Pastor

$12.19

3 mini tacos filled with marinated Caribbean flavored pork, cilantro, diced onions and pineapple. Served with borracho beans

Steaks & Chicken

Carne Asada Plate

$17.39

A tender arrachera steak (skirt steak) charbroiled to perfection. Served with rice, borracho beans, and a side salad with guacamole

Steak a La Tampiqueña

$20.39

8 oz. ribeye served with a green cheese enchilada, guacamole, rice and beans

Chicken Monterey

$16.69

Charbroiled boneless, skinless breast of chicken topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and Monterey cheese. Served with rice and beans

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.39

Served with salad, toast and French fries or mashed potatoes

Steak Ranchero

$20.49

Steak a la Mexic

$18.39

Fajita Plate

$17.39

Choice T-Bone

$20.49

Costillas al Carbon

$18.79

Pollo a la Parrilla

$16.39

Steve's Special

$14.79

Ruben's Special

$18.99

Cabrito

Cabrito Asado

$42.89

Tender goat cooked to perfection over and open flame. Served with rice, borracho beans, a side of salad, jalapeño and 2 corn tortillas

Cabrito Tacos Doraditos

$20.39

Shredded tender goat grilled with tomatoes, onions, serrano peppers and cilantro. Served in 3 lightly crisped corn tortillas with lettuce, tomatoes and avocado sliced. Borracho beans and a jalapeño compliment the dish

Cabrito Tacos

$20.39

Seafood

Fried Catfish Filet & Shrimp

$13.59

1 country battered catfish filet and 6 shrimp served with hush puppies, french fries, toast, and a side of salad and tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp Plate

$13.59

12 battered shrimp served with hush puppies, french fries, a toast, a side of salad, and tartar sauce

6 Fried Shrimp Plate

$9.59

6 battered shrimp, served with hush puppies, french fries, toast, side of salad, and tartar sauce

Grilled Seafood Platter

$16.59

Tilapia filet and 5 shrimp with our special Caribbean flavors. Served with cilantro lime rice and avocado salad

Tacos De Pescado

$12.69

3 tilapia tacos, served with cilantro lime rice

Fried Catfish Plt

$12.89

Burgers

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Hamburger

$5.49

Ham Sandwich

$3.69

Cheese Sandwich

$3.69

Chalupas & Enchiladas

Ord Avo & Chicken Chalupas

$11.19

Ord Bn & Chz Chalupas

$9.79

Ord Queso Chalupas