Latin American

Don Pollo Gaithersburg

review star

No reviews yet

9083 Gaither Road

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Popular Items

1/4 White Meat & 2 Sides
1/4 Dark Meat & 2 Sides
1/2 Dark Meat & 2 Sides

Starters & Salads

All shareable starters and freshly prepared salads.

Aguadito Soup

$5.50

Traditional Peruvian chicken & cilantro soup with rice and vegetables.

Single Cheese Empanada

$2.50

One fried cheese empanada with signature green sauce.

Single Chicken Empanada

$3.00

One fried chicken and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.

Single Beef Empanada

$3.00

One fried beef and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, avocado, with cilantro vinaigrette. Served with dressing on the side.

Grilled Steak Salad

$12.50

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, radish, avocado, & cilantro vinaigrette

Chicken Meals

All Chicken Meals served with mild & spicy sauces.

1/4 Dark Meat & 2 Sides

$10.95

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/4 Dark Meat - No Sides

$7.00

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), dark meat.

1/2 Dark Meat & 2 Sides

$14.50

1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Dark meat - No Sides

$11.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat.

1/4 White Meat & 2 Sides

$11.50

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/4 White Meat - No Sides

$7.50

1/4 of a chicken (quarter), white meat.

1/2 White Meat & 2 Sides

$14.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.

1/2 White Meat - No Sides

$12.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), white meat.

1/2 Chicken & 2 Sides

$13.95

1/2 of a chicken (half), white & dark meat, served with choice of 2 sides.

1/2 Chicken - No Sides

$11.50

1/2 of a chicken (half), white & dark meat.

Fiesta Packages

All Fiesta Packages served with mild & spicy sauces.

Whole Chicken Solo

$16.95

One each whole chicken.

Whole Chicken & 2 Sides

$25.95

One each whole chicken served with choice of 2 sides.

Fiesta for Four (4)

$34.95

One each whole chicken served with choice of 4 sides. Serves 4 people.

Fiesta for Six (6)

$49.95

One and a half whole chickens served with choice of 6 sides. Serves 6 people.

Fiesta for Eight (8)

$67.95

Two each whole chickens served with choice of 8 sides. Serves 8 people.

Chaufas

Peruvian fried rice with selection of protein, egg and mixed vegetables.

Chaufa Con Pollo

$11.95

Mixed vegetable fried rice with chopped rotisserie chicken. (Contains Egg)

Chaufa Con Carne

$13.95

Mixed vegetable fried rice with pan seared steak . (Contains Egg)

Rice Bowls

Selection of proteins served atop a bed of rice and beans with various toppings.

Veggie Rice Bowl

$10.95

Avocado, pepper & onion rajas, corn pico and signature sauce served atop a bed of rice & beans.

Chicken Rice Bowl

$11.95

Grilled chicken served atop rice & beans with avocado, corn pico and signature sauce.

Steak Rice Bowl

$12.50

Grilled steak served atop rice & beans with pepper & onion rajas, avocado, pico de gallo, crema, guajillo salsa and topped with cheese.

Favorites

Flavorful and authentic Latin-inspired dishes.

Chop Chop

$10.95

Rotisserie pulled chicken stew, with vegetables, rice and beans served with side salad

Chicharrones

$11.95

Fried pork, rice & beans, and french fries with handmade corn tortillas.

Pollo Saltado

$13.95

Pan roasted chicken, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro served with french fries and white rice.

Lomo Saltado

$17.95

Pan roasted steak, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and cilantro served with french fries and white rice.

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled Chicken, Herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, melted cheese & crispy onion W/ French fries.

Sides

A selection of our house-made hot & cold sides.

Rice & Black Beans

$4.50

Plantains

$4.50

Yuca

$4.50

French Fries

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Chaufa (Fried Rice)

$4.50

Roasted Vegetables

$4.50

House Salad

$4.50

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Corn Pico

$4.50

Coleslaw

$4.50

Potato Salad

$4.50

Fresh Corn Tortillas (2 each)

$1.50

Flour Tortillas (4 each)

$1.25

Rice Only

$4.50

Beans Only

$4.50

Desserts

A selection of our house-made desserts.

Flan

$2.75Out of stock

Tres Leches

$4.50Out of stock

Alfajores

$2.25Out of stock

Extra Sauces, Proteins, & Ingredients

Extra sauces, all toppings, proteins and ingredients served on the side.

Extra Sauces

Extra Proteins

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location

9083 Gaither Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20877

