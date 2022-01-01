Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Pollo I - Ozone Park

95 Reviews

$$

8302 95th Ave

Ozone Park, NY 11416

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

POLLO ENTERO
DON POLLO COMBO
ARROZ CHAUFA

CEVICHE

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$17.00

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$18.00
CEVICHE MIXTO

CEVICHE MIXTO

$19.00

COMBOS

DON POLLO COMBO

DON POLLO COMBO

$44.00
PERU COMBO

PERU COMBO

$32.00
NAZCA COMBO

NAZCA COMBO

$15.00
LIMA COMBO

LIMA COMBO

$12.00

CUBIERTOS

SI CUBIERTOS

NO CUBIERTOS

DP CLASSICS

ARROZ CHAUFA

$15.00

LOMO SALTADO

$18.00

POLLO SALTADO

$16.00

MILANESA DE POLLO

$16.00
ARROZ CON MARISCOS

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$18.00

TALLARIN VERDE

$14.00
BISTEC A LA POBRE

BISTEC A LA POBRE

$20.00

CHURRASCO A LO POBRE

$24.00
JALEA

JALEA

PECHUGA A LA PARRILLA

$16.00

CHULETAS ASADAS

$16.00

TRUCHA FRITA

$19.00

CAMARON SALTADO

$19.00

AJI DE GALLINA

$18.00

KIDS MILANESA CON PAPAS

$10.00

KIDS PASTA VERDE

$10.00

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$18.00
PESCADO FRITO

PESCADO FRITO

$16.50

TALLARIN SALTADO CARNE

$16.50

TALLARIN SALTADO CAMARON

$17.00

TALLARIN SALTADO MIXTO

$18.00

TALLARIN SALTADO POLLO

$16.00

SECO DE RES

$15.00

CAU CAU

$14.00

Chicharron De Cerdo

$12.00

ARROZ CON POLLO

$17.00Out of stock

DP SIDE ORDES

ARROZ BLANCO

$6.00

ARROZ BLANCO (LG)

$9.00

ARROZ AMARILLO

$6.00

ARROZ AMARILLO (LG)

$9.00

HABICHUELAS

$6.00

HABICHUELAS (LG)

$9.00

PAPA FRITA

$6.00

YUCA FRITA

$6.00

TOSTONES

$6.00

MADUROS

$6.00

SALSA CRIOLLA

$3.50

1/2 AVOCADO

$4.00

1 AVOCADO

$7.50

ENSALADA

$5.00

GUACAMOLE

$7.00

ENTRADAS/APPETIZERS

PAPA HUANCAINA

PAPA HUANCAINA

$12.00
AVOCADO SALAD

AVOCADO SALAD

$8.00
SALCHIPAPA

SALCHIPAPA

$8.00

CHICHARRON DE CALAMAR

$18.00
ANTICUCHO

ANTICUCHO

$14.00

GUACAMOLE AND TOSTONES

$13.00

POLLO A LA BRASA

POLLO ENTERO

POLLO ENTERO

$14.00

1/2 CHICKEN

$8.00

1/4 CHICKEN

$5.00

SOUP/SOPA

PARIHUELA

$19.00

CALDO DE GALLINA

$6.00+

SOPA DE POLLO

$5.00+

SODA

WATER BOTTLES

$1.50

COCA-COLA (12oz)

$2.00

GINGER ALE (12oz)

$2.00

DIET COCA COLA (12oz)

$2.00

INKA COLA (12oz)

$2.00

PEPSI (12oz)

$2.00

SELTZER (12oz)

$2.00

SPRITE (12oz)

$2.00

ICED TEA-BRISK (12oz)

$2.00

INKA COLA (2L)

$3.50

COCA-COLA (2L)

$3.50

PEPSI (2L)

$3.50

GINGER ALE (2L)

$3.50

CAFE

$3.00

EMOLIENTE

$3.50

TEA

$3.00

SMOOTHIE

SOURSOP JUICE

$4.00

BLACKBERRY JUICE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

MANGO

$4.00

LILA's PRODUCTS

CHICHA MORADA

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

$4.00+

AJI VERDE (8OZ)

$6.00

AJI VERDE (16OZ)

$12.00

AJI AMARILLO (8OZ)

$6.00

AJI AMARILLO (16OZ)

$12.00

HUANCAINA (8OZ)

$6.00

HUANCAINA (16OZ)

$12.00

CANCHITA

$5.00

CANCHITA LG

$9.00

PIÑA COLADA

$10.00+Out of stock

LUCUMA

$3.50+Out of stock

DULCES PERUANOS

$8.00

2 PICANTES x

$2.50

DESSERTS

TRES LECHE

TRES LECHE

$5.00
FLAN

FLAN

$4.00
ALFAJORES (2)

ALFAJORES (2)

$4.00

SUFFLE DE MARACUYA

$4.00

DESSERT X2

$8.00

GALLETAS

$8.00

ALFAJORES X2

$7.00

APPETIZER

PESCADO MIX

$110.00+

PAPA A LA HUANCAINA

$120.00+

CAUSA DE POLLO

$65.00+

CHAUFA

TRAY CHAUFA POLLO

$110.00+

TRAY CHAUFA CARNE

$110.00+

TRAY CHAUFA MIXTO

$145.00+

TRAY CHAUFA VEGAN

$105.00+

TRAY CHAUFA NO MEAT

$105.00+

TRAY CHAUFA SEAFOOD

$170.00+

TRAY CHAUFA POLLO Y CARNE MEDIUM

$95.00

TRAY CHAUFA POLLO Y CARNE LARGE

$135.00

SIDES

TRAY TOSTONES

$95.00+

TRAY PAPAS FRITAS

$75.00+

TRAY MADUROS

$95.00+

TRAY YUCA FRITA

$95.00+

TRAY AVOCADO SALAD

$95.00+

TRAY SALCHIPAPA MEDIUM

$65.00

TRAY SALCHIPAPA LARGE

$95.00

TRAY ARROZ AMARILLO MEDIUM

$60.00

TRAY ARROZ AMARILLO LARGE

$85.00

TRAY ARROZ BLANCO MEDIUM

$55.00

TRAY ARROZ BLANCO LARGE

$65.00

DESSERTS

TRES LECHES

$75.00

FLAN

$55.00

PASSION FRUIT SOUFFLE

$55.00

ENTREE

LOMO SALTADO TRAY MEDIUM

$170.00

LOMO SALTADO TRAY LARGE

$320.00

JALEA LARGE TRAY

$140.00

TALLARIN VERDE SOLO MEDIUM TRAY

$120.00

TALLARIN VERDE LARGE TRAY

$205.00

TALLARIN SALTADO DE POLLO MEDIUM TRAY

$115.00

TALLARIN SALTADO DE POLLO LARGE TRAY

$205.00

TALLARIN SALTADO DE CARNE MEDIUM TRAY

$130.00

TALLARIN SALTADO DE CARNE LARGE TRAY

$215.00

TALLARIN SALTADO MIXTO MEDIUM TRAY

$165.00

TALLARIN SALTADO MIXTO LARGE TRAY

$305.00

CEVICHES

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$17.00

CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$18.00
CEVICHE MIXTO

CEVICHE MIXTO

$19.00

COMBOS

DON POLLO COMBO

DON POLLO COMBO

$44.00
PERU COMBO

PERU COMBO

$32.00
NAZCA COMBO

NAZCA COMBO

$15.00
LIMA COMBO

LIMA COMBO

$12.00

PARRILLADA

$60.00

MOTHER'S DAY

$105.00

SUPER MOTHER'S DAY

CLASSICS

ARROZ CHAUFA

ARROZ CHAUFA

$13.00
LOMO SALTADO

LOMO SALTADO

$18.00
BISTEC A LA POBRE

BISTEC A LA POBRE

$20.00
TALLARIN VERDE

TALLARIN VERDE

$11.50

TRUCHA FRITA

$19.00
PESCADO FRITO

PESCADO FRITO

$16.50
JALEA

JALEA

PARIHUELA DE MARISCO

PARIHUELA DE MARISCO

$18.00

PECHUGA A LA PARRILLA

$16.00

KIDS PASTA VERDE

$10.00

KIDS MILANESA CON PAPAS

$10.00

CALDO DE GALLINA

$6.00+

AJI EXTRA

$0.75
ARROZ CON MARISCOS

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$18.00

CHULETAS ASADAS

$16.00

MILANESA DE POLLO

$16.00

SIDES

ARROZ BLANCO

$6.00

ARROZ AMARILLO

$6.00

ARROZ BLANCO (LG)

$9.00

ARROZ AMARILLO (LG)

$9.00

HABICHUELAS (LG)

$9.00

HABICHUELAS

$6.00

YUCA FRITA

$6.00

TOSTONES

$6.00

MADUROS

$6.00

SALSA CRIOLLA

$3.50

PAPA FRITA

$6.00

ENSALADA

$5.00

GUACAMOLE

$7.00

1/2 AVOCADO

$4.00

1 AVOCADO

$7.50

EXTRA SAUCE 2(OZ)

$1.00

DRINKS

LEMONADE

$4.00+

INKA COLA (12oz)

$2.00

INKA COLA (2L)

$3.50

COCA-COLA (2L)

$3.50

COCA-COLA (12oz)

$2.00

GINGER ALE (2L)

$3.50

GINGER ALE (12oz)

$2.00

MANGO

$4.00

SOURSOP JUICE

$4.00

BLACKBERRY JUICE

$4.00

CHICHA MORADA 16OZ

$3.50

CHICHA MORADA 32 OZ

$6.00

CHICHA MORADA (JARRA)

$10.00

PASSION FRUIT 16 OZ

$3.50

PASSION FRUIT 32 OZ

$6.00

PASSION FRUIT 64 OZ

$10.00

LILA's PRODUCTS

AJI VERDE (8OZ)

$6.00

AJI VERDE (16OZ)

$12.00

AJI AMARILLO (8OZ)

$6.00

AJI AMARILLO (16OZ)

$12.00

HUANCAINA (8OZ)

$6.00

HUANCAINA (16OZ)

$12.00

CANCHITA

$5.00

CANCHITA LG

$9.00

POLLO A LA BRASA

POLLO ENTERO

POLLO ENTERO

$14.00

1/2 CHICKEN

$8.00

1/4 CHICKEN

$5.00

BREAKFAST

PAN CON CHICHARRON

$12.00

LOMITO AL JUGO

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Peruvian Rotisserie Chicken and Traditional Peruvian Cuisine

Website

Location

8302 95th Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416

Directions

Gallery
Don Pollo image
Don Pollo image

Similar restaurants in your area

Enzo's Ristorante - Pizzeria - 81-02 Rockaway Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
81-02 Rockaway Blvd Ozone Park, NY 11416
View restaurantnext
The Local Press - Ozone Park
orange star4.5 • 663
92-15 Rockaway Blvd Ozone Park, NY 11417
View restaurantnext
Rico Chimi - Atlantic Ave
orange starNo Reviews
80-01 Atlantic Avenue Queens, NY 11421
View restaurantnext
Neirs Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
87-48 78th street Woodhaven, NY 11421
View restaurantnext
Tea Mania New York - 9804 101st Ave
orange starNo Reviews
9804 101st Ave Ozone Park, NY 11416
View restaurantnext
Off the Hook Fish and Grits - 801 Stanley Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
801 Stanley Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11207
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ozone Park

The Local Press - Ozone Park
orange star4.5 • 663
92-15 Rockaway Blvd Ozone Park, NY 11417
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston