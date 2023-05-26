Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Pollon

No reviews yet

440 S Atlantic Blvd

East Los Ángeles, CA 90022

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Ribs Meals

Full Rack BBQ Ribs Meal

$50.00

3 large sides. Rice, beans, and macaroni salad

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs Meal

$26.00

2 large sides

3 Pieces BBQ Ribs Meal

$17.00

2 small sides

2 Pieces BBQ Ribs Meal

$13.00

2 small sides

Ribs

1 Piece BBQ Ribs

$4.50

2 Pieces BBQ Ribs

$9.00

3 Pieces BBQ Ribs

$13.00

5 Pieces BBQ Ribs

$22.00

10 Pieces BBQ Ribs

$45.00

Tacos y Mas

Tacos

Tacos

$3.00

Quesadillas De Maiz

$11.00

Quesadilla Harina

$10.00

Mulita

$8.00

Huarache

$12.00

Picadita

$8.00

Tlacoyo

$8.00

Vampiro

$8.00

Burrito

$10.00

Torta

$9.00

Keto

$7.00

Birria

Plato De Birria

$14.00

Crunchy Tacos

$3.00

Taco Suave

$3.00

Vampiro Birria

$6.00

Mulita Birria

$8.00

Birria Burrito

$10.00

Quesadilla Harina Birria

$10.00

Quesadilla Maiz

$11.00

Birria Ramen

$12.00

Consome Grande

$14.00

Consome Mediano

$9.00

Consome Chico

$4.00

Taco de Tendon

$4.00

Birria Combos

3 Crunchy Tacos and Small Consome

$9.00

Birria Ramen and 3 Crunchy Tacos

$16.00

Grilled Chicken

1/2 Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Whole Grilled Chicken

$17.00

12 pescuezos

$12.00

Bone Marrow

Bone Marrow Plate

$25.00

Bone Marrow Taco

$10.00

Bone Marrow Piece

$15.00

Bone Marrow Plate con Carne

$29.00

Beef Ribs

Rack Beef Ribs

$75.00

2 large side

1/2 Rack Beef Ribs

$42.00

2 large sides

2 Piece Beef Ribs

$22.00

2 small sides

Sides

Small Rice

$3.00

Large Rice

$5.00

Small Beans

$3.00

Large Beans

$5.00

Small Ensalada

$3.00

Large Ensalada

$5.00

Avocado

$3.00

Crunchy Tacos

Asada Crunchy Tacos

$3.00

Pastor Crunchy Tacos

$3.00

Pollo Crunchy Tacos

$3.00

Chorizo Crunchy Tacos

$3.00

Campechano Crunchy Tacos

$3.00

Costilla Con Queso Crunchy Tacos

$3.00

Regias

1 Piece Regias

$4.50

2 Piece Regias

$9.00

3 Piece Regias

$13.00

5 Piece Regias

$22.00

10 Piece Regias

$45.00

Regias Meal

10 piece Full Regias Meal

$50.00

1/2 Regias Meal

$26.00

3 Piece Regias Meal

$17.00

2 Piece Rgias Meal

$13.00

Drinks

Can Soda

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Water

$1.00

Agua Fresca chica

$4.00

Agua Fresca Grande

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

440 S Atlantic Blvd, East Los Ángeles, CA 90022

Directions

