Don Quijote Restaurant

Popular Items

Mofongo
Maduros - Sweet plantains
Moro - yellow Rice pequeno

Specialty

Chicharron - Fried pork rind

Chicharron - Fried pork rind

$18.38

Latin style fried pork rib with skin

Pernil - Roasted pork

Pernil - Roasted pork

$18.38

Citrus marinated roasted pork

Bistec Encebollado - Marinated steak and onions

Bistec Encebollado - Marinated steak and onions

$21.72

Thinly sliced beef steak with sauteed onions

Pollo Guisado - Chicken stew

Pollo Guisado - Chicken stew

$17.67

Stew chicken in a red sauce

Pechuga la Parilla - Grilled Chicken

Pechuga la Parilla - Grilled Chicken

$19.06

Broiled chicken breast

Rabo Encendido - Oxtail stewed in salsa

$26.08

Stewed oxtail in a mild red sauce

Res Guisada - Beef stew

Res Guisada - Beef stew

$19.57

Tender beef cubes simmered in a red sauce

Mofongo

Mofongo

$9.24

Crushed green plantain with mojo sauce and stuffed with chicharron (latin style fried pork)

Pollo frito - Fried chicken

Pollo frito - Fried chicken

$18.38

Golden fried chicken

Pechuga al Ajillo - Garlic chicken

Pechuga al Ajillo - Garlic chicken

$19.57

Chicken breasted simmered in a light and creamy garlic sauce

Chivo Picante - Stewed goat in red wine

$21.72

Stewed goat in a mild red wine sauce

Bistec Salteado - panfried Steak with Peppers & potatoes

Bistec Salteado - panfried Steak with Peppers & potatoes

$22.60

Steak tips sautéed with potatoes, green and red peppers, and onions

Bistec Ranchero - Spicy steak stew

Bistec Ranchero - Spicy steak stew

$22.60

Steak tips sautéed with spicy jalapeño peppers, onions, and tomato sauce

Chicharron de pollo - Fried boneless chicken

$17.67
Yaroa

Yaroa

$16.84

Dominican style loaded fries - Fries, chicken/pork topped with ketchup and mayo dressing

Mariscos - Seafood

Camarones al Ajillo - Garlic shrimp

Camarones al Ajillo - Garlic shrimp

$23.89

Succulent shrimp in garlic sauce With onions and peppers

Camarones al Coco - Coconut shrimp

Camarones al Coco - Coconut shrimp

$23.89

Succulent shrimp in creamy coconut sauce

Camarone en salsa- Shrimp in red sauce

$23.89

Catracho

Pollo Catratcho - Hondurian Fried chicken and tajadas

Pollo Catratcho - Hondurian Fried chicken and tajadas

$19.10

Hondurian style fried chicken

Pechurrina catracha - Boneless chicken breast hondurian style

$18.90

Mexican

Orden de tacos

Orden de tacos

$17.73

Four soft tortillas with either: chicken, ground beef, steak, roast pork or ( latin style) fried pork, topped with pico de gallo. and a side of sour cream

Burrito

Burrito

$17.06

Large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken or steak stuffed rice and beans, cheese, and pico de gallo

Quesadillas

$16.38

Large flour tortilla with sautéed chicken, cheese or ground beef, or vegetable, or steak, or roasted pork and side of lettuce and pico de gallo

Sopa - Soups

Sancocho de Res - Beef and yam soup

$18.43

Beef soup with yucca, plantains and yams

Sopa de Pollo - Chicken noodle soup

$14.44

Chicken soup with carrots and potatoes

Mondongo - Tripe soup

Mondongo - Tripe soup

$16.37

diced tripe slow-cooked with vegetables such as bell peppers, onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic or root vegetables.

Sopa Marinera - Seafood soup

$24.02

Mixed seafood soup With scallops, shrimp, octopus, lobster, and clams served with white rice

Apertivo - Appetizer

Tajadas con Chimol - Green plantain chips and Guacamole

$14.36

Green plantain chips served with guacamole

Picadera Don Quijote - Dominican variety platter

Picadera Don Quijote - Dominican variety platter

$19.10

Citrus marinated pork strips, empanada, yucca, and sweet plantains

Flautas Dorada - Crispy rolled chicken taco

$12.27

Rolled chicken taco crisped and served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Queso Frito and Yucca Frita - Fried cheese and Fried cassava

$12.27

Fried tropical cheese with casava fries

Tostones de Guineo con mayoketchup - Fried banana with ketchup sauce

$8.18

Fried green banana served with ketchup sauce

Longaniza con yuca frita - Sausage and fried cassava

$15.36

Dominican sausage bites with Fried casava fries

Longaniza con Tostones - Sausage and fried plantains

$15.36

Dominican sausage bites with Fried plantains

Tajadas con aderezo - Green banana chips with mayoketchup

Tajadas con aderezo - Green banana chips with mayoketchup

$4.78

Lunche - Lunch

All lunch meals come with a choice of white rice and beans, yellow rice, or fried plantains/tostones.
Chicharron - Fried pork rind

Chicharron - Fried pork rind

$12.07

Latin style fried pork rib with skin or Latin-style bite-size fried pork chunks with a lime wedge

Pollo frito - Fried chicken

Pollo frito - Fried chicken

$11.81

Golden fried chicken

Pollo Guisado - stewed Chicken

Pollo Guisado - stewed Chicken

$11.81

Stew chicken in a red sauce or Stewed chicken thigh soaked in a delicate red sauce

Pernil - Roasted pork

Pernil - Roasted pork

$11.60

Citrus marinated roasted pork or Marinated roasted pork served with pickled onions and lime

Pollo Asado - Roasted chicken

Pollo Asado - Roasted chicken

$11.60

Roasted chicken

Res Guisado - Beef stew

Res Guisado - Beef stew

$12.29

Tender beef cubes simmered in a red sauce or Tender beef cubes simmered in a thick red sauce with potatoes and carrots

Lado - Side

Chicharron - Fried pork rind

Chicharron - Fried pork rind

$9.89+

Latin style fried pork rib with skin or Latin-style bite-size fried pork chunks

Pollo asado entero - Full order baked chicken

Pollo asado entero - Full order baked chicken

$18.43
Pernil - Roasted pork

Pernil - Roasted pork

$9.56+
Empanada de Molida - Beef empanada

Empanada de Molida - Beef empanada

$2.20

Beef empanada

Empanada de Pollo - Chicken empanada

Empanada de Pollo - Chicken empanada

$2.05

Chicken empanada

Maduros - Sweet plantains

Maduros - Sweet plantains

$4.80

Sweet plantains

Tostones - Fried plantains

Tostones - Fried plantains

$4.63

Fried plantains

Arroz Blanco - White Rice pequeno

Arroz Blanco - White Rice pequeno

$2.73

Boiled, and seasoned sticky white rice

Moro - yellow Rice pequeno

Moro - yellow Rice pequeno

$3.41

Boiled, seasoned, and cooked rice with pigeon peas and cilantro

Habichuela - Beans

Habichuela - Beans

$2.32+

Seasoned Dominican style beans

Yuca Frita - Fried Cassava

Yuca Frita - Fried Cassava

$5.46

Fried Casava fries

Taco

$3.76

Steak, or chicken, or ground beef or fried pork taco in a corn tortilla with pico de gallo and cheese

Ensalada de aguacate - Garden salad with Avocado Slices

$7.17+

Garden salad topped with avocado slices and Italian vinegariette.

Ensalada Jardinera - Garden Salad

$2.53+

Fresh, daily chopped lettuce salad with carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and carrots. Dressed in a vinegarette

Tajadas - Green plantain chips

Tajadas - Green plantain chips

$4.78

Fried green plantain wedges

Guineo - Boiled banana

$5.12

Boiled green plantains

Orden de tortilla

$1.71

Flour or corn tortilla or you can get a plain sub roll for your soup or stew

Sour cream

$0.82

A medium portion of sour cream

Papas Frita - French Fries

Papas Frita - French Fries

$4.78
Queso Frito - Fried cheese

Queso Frito - Fried cheese

$5.45

MayoKetchup - Ketchup sauce

$1.03

Ketchup with mayo and seasonings

Encuertido - Hondurian style vegetables in vinegarette

Encuertido - Hondurian style vegetables in vinegarette

$2.26

Carrots, beets, onions, and vinegar dressing

Cebolla en vinagre 8oz - Onions in Vinegarette

$2.05

Salsa de Ajo - Garlic sauce

$3.41

Garlic Sauce

Salsa de Pollo - Chicken stew sauce

Salsa de Pollo - Chicken stew sauce

$2.05

8oz cup of our delicious chicken stew sauce

Salsa de Res - Beef stew sauce

$2.05

8oz cup of our thick and hearty beef stew sauce

Salsa Picante - Hot sauce

$1.37

Guandules - Green pigeons

$2.73+

Longaniza

$8.87

Vegetales - Vegetables

$6.14

extra limon - Lime

$1.37

Pico de gallo

$2.73

Jalapeno

$1.37

Salami

$5.12

Yucca hervida - Boiled yucca with vingerette onions

$5.12

mojo de ajo - Garlic

$2.05

NINOS - KIDS

Kids Quesadillas de Queso - Cheese quesadilla

$8.87

Flour tortilla flattened with cheese in between and comes with fries

taco molida de nino - Beef Taco

$8.87

Corn tortilla taco with ground beef, pico de gallo, cheese, with Fries, and a side of sour cream

Kids Taco de Pollo - Chicken Taco

$8.87

Corn tortilla taco with chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, with Fries, and a side of sour cream

Pollo Frito de nino - Fried chicken

$8.87

Fried Chicken with Fries

Drinks

Tropical juice

Tropical juice

$5.46
Can soda

Can soda

$1.58
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.67

Goya soda

$2.67

Tropical soda

$2.67

Jugo - Juices

$2.05
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy quick ordering system!

Website

Location

362 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03103

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

