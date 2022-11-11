- Home
Don Quijote Restaurant
362 Union Street
Manchester, NH 03103
Specialty
Chicharron - Fried pork rind
Latin style fried pork rib with skin
Pernil - Roasted pork
Citrus marinated roasted pork
Bistec Encebollado - Marinated steak and onions
Thinly sliced beef steak with sauteed onions
Pollo Guisado - Chicken stew
Stew chicken in a red sauce
Pechuga la Parilla - Grilled Chicken
Broiled chicken breast
Rabo Encendido - Oxtail stewed in salsa
Stewed oxtail in a mild red sauce
Res Guisada - Beef stew
Tender beef cubes simmered in a red sauce
Mofongo
Crushed green plantain with mojo sauce and stuffed with chicharron (latin style fried pork)
Pollo frito - Fried chicken
Golden fried chicken
Pechuga al Ajillo - Garlic chicken
Chicken breasted simmered in a light and creamy garlic sauce
Chivo Picante - Stewed goat in red wine
Stewed goat in a mild red wine sauce
Bistec Salteado - panfried Steak with Peppers & potatoes
Steak tips sautéed with potatoes, green and red peppers, and onions
Bistec Ranchero - Spicy steak stew
Steak tips sautéed with spicy jalapeño peppers, onions, and tomato sauce
Chicharron de pollo - Fried boneless chicken
Yaroa
Dominican style loaded fries - Fries, chicken/pork topped with ketchup and mayo dressing
Mariscos - Seafood
Catracho
Mexican
Orden de tacos
Four soft tortillas with either: chicken, ground beef, steak, roast pork or ( latin style) fried pork, topped with pico de gallo. and a side of sour cream
Burrito
Large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken or steak stuffed rice and beans, cheese, and pico de gallo
Quesadillas
Large flour tortilla with sautéed chicken, cheese or ground beef, or vegetable, or steak, or roasted pork and side of lettuce and pico de gallo
Sopa - Soups
Sancocho de Res - Beef and yam soup
Beef soup with yucca, plantains and yams
Sopa de Pollo - Chicken noodle soup
Chicken soup with carrots and potatoes
Mondongo - Tripe soup
diced tripe slow-cooked with vegetables such as bell peppers, onions, carrots, cabbage, celery, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic or root vegetables.
Sopa Marinera - Seafood soup
Mixed seafood soup With scallops, shrimp, octopus, lobster, and clams served with white rice
Apertivo - Appetizer
Tajadas con Chimol - Green plantain chips and Guacamole
Green plantain chips served with guacamole
Picadera Don Quijote - Dominican variety platter
Citrus marinated pork strips, empanada, yucca, and sweet plantains
Flautas Dorada - Crispy rolled chicken taco
Rolled chicken taco crisped and served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Queso Frito and Yucca Frita - Fried cheese and Fried cassava
Fried tropical cheese with casava fries
Tostones de Guineo con mayoketchup - Fried banana with ketchup sauce
Fried green banana served with ketchup sauce
Longaniza con yuca frita - Sausage and fried cassava
Dominican sausage bites with Fried casava fries
Longaniza con Tostones - Sausage and fried plantains
Dominican sausage bites with Fried plantains
Tajadas con aderezo - Green banana chips with mayoketchup
Lunche - Lunch
Chicharron - Fried pork rind
Latin style fried pork rib with skin or Latin-style bite-size fried pork chunks with a lime wedge
Pollo frito - Fried chicken
Golden fried chicken
Pollo Guisado - stewed Chicken
Stew chicken in a red sauce or Stewed chicken thigh soaked in a delicate red sauce
Pernil - Roasted pork
Citrus marinated roasted pork or Marinated roasted pork served with pickled onions and lime
Pollo Asado - Roasted chicken
Roasted chicken
Res Guisado - Beef stew
Tender beef cubes simmered in a red sauce or Tender beef cubes simmered in a thick red sauce with potatoes and carrots
Lado - Side
Chicharron - Fried pork rind
Latin style fried pork rib with skin or Latin-style bite-size fried pork chunks
Pollo asado entero - Full order baked chicken
Pernil - Roasted pork
Empanada de Molida - Beef empanada
Beef empanada
Empanada de Pollo - Chicken empanada
Chicken empanada
Maduros - Sweet plantains
Sweet plantains
Tostones - Fried plantains
Fried plantains
Arroz Blanco - White Rice pequeno
Boiled, and seasoned sticky white rice
Moro - yellow Rice pequeno
Boiled, seasoned, and cooked rice with pigeon peas and cilantro
Habichuela - Beans
Seasoned Dominican style beans
Yuca Frita - Fried Cassava
Fried Casava fries
Taco
Steak, or chicken, or ground beef or fried pork taco in a corn tortilla with pico de gallo and cheese
Ensalada de aguacate - Garden salad with Avocado Slices
Garden salad topped with avocado slices and Italian vinegariette.
Ensalada Jardinera - Garden Salad
Fresh, daily chopped lettuce salad with carrots, cabbage, tomatoes and carrots. Dressed in a vinegarette
Tajadas - Green plantain chips
Fried green plantain wedges
Guineo - Boiled banana
Boiled green plantains
Orden de tortilla
Flour or corn tortilla or you can get a plain sub roll for your soup or stew
Sour cream
A medium portion of sour cream
Papas Frita - French Fries
Queso Frito - Fried cheese
MayoKetchup - Ketchup sauce
Ketchup with mayo and seasonings
Encuertido - Hondurian style vegetables in vinegarette
Carrots, beets, onions, and vinegar dressing
Cebolla en vinagre 8oz - Onions in Vinegarette
Salsa de Ajo - Garlic sauce
Garlic Sauce
Salsa de Pollo - Chicken stew sauce
8oz cup of our delicious chicken stew sauce
Salsa de Res - Beef stew sauce
8oz cup of our thick and hearty beef stew sauce
Salsa Picante - Hot sauce
Guandules - Green pigeons
Longaniza
Vegetales - Vegetables
extra limon - Lime
Pico de gallo
Jalapeno
Salami
Yucca hervida - Boiled yucca with vingerette onions
mojo de ajo - Garlic
NINOS - KIDS
Kids Quesadillas de Queso - Cheese quesadilla
Flour tortilla flattened with cheese in between and comes with fries
taco molida de nino - Beef Taco
Corn tortilla taco with ground beef, pico de gallo, cheese, with Fries, and a side of sour cream
Kids Taco de Pollo - Chicken Taco
Corn tortilla taco with chicken, pico de gallo, cheese, with Fries, and a side of sour cream
Pollo Frito de nino - Fried chicken
Fried Chicken with Fries
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy quick ordering system!
362 Union Street, Manchester, NH 03103