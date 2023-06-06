Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Ramon Mayville 39 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

39 South Main Street

Mayville, WI 53050

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast

Eggs & Omelets

Spanish Omelet

$9.00

Mexican-style omelet with pico de gallo, cheese, Spanish sauce, rice and beans

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.00

Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Huevos a La Mexicana

$9.00

Mexican style eggs cooked on the grill and mixed with pico de gallo, served with rice, beans, and tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Two ranch-style eggs served on top of corn tortillas covered with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Lunch

Lunch Specials

Fajita Lunch

$12.00

Choice of steak or chicken with grilled vegetables, rice, beans and two flour tortillas

Burrito Croqueta

$9.95

A burrito filled with grilled chicken and onion, covered with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Speedy Gonzales

$8.00

One taco, one enchilada, and choice of rice or beans

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.50

Two cheese enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce, topped with pork and onion served with rice and beans

Food

Appetizers

Cheese Dip

Regular. Our signature white melted cheese

Guacamole Dip

Regular. Fresh avocado mix with spices

Don Ramon Chipotle Dip

$13.50

Our signature white melted cheese with chipotle sauce, grilled chicken, steak, and topped with cilantro

6 Pieces Jalapeño Poppers

$9.00

Chipotle Dip

$8.95

Our signature white melted cheese with chipotle sauce

Fiesta Dip

$9.50

Cheese dip with chorizo (Méxican sausage), and pico de gallo

Don Ramon Ceviche

$13.75

Shrimp marinated in lemon & lime juice, tossed in with tajin, red onion, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, and avocado

Quesadilla Sampler

$14.00

Three different flavors: chicken, beef, and cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Aguachile

$18.00

A dozen butterfly cut shrimp marinated/cooked in our house jalapeño lime juice, served with cucumbers, red onions, and avocados

Carne Asada Fries

$15.95

Steak and bacon on top of French fries with melted cheese, and our signature cheese sauce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and fresh jalapeño

Chimichanga Sampler

$13.75

Three different varieties: shredded chicken, ground beef and shredded beef, served with pico de gallo and our signature cheese sauce

Bean Dip

$9.50

Soup & Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.95

A crispy flour tortilla with steak or chicken, grilled vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and beans

Steak Salad

$14.00

A bed of lettuce topped with grill steak, bell peppper, onions, tomatoes, and your favorite dressing

Chicken Salad

$14.00

A bed of lettuce topped with grill chicken, bell peppper, onions, tomatoes, and your favorite dressing

Taco Salad

$12.50

Taco bowl, served with beans and your choice of beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Mango Avocado Salad

Bell peppers, onions, tomato, avocado, and mango slices, served over a bed of greens, with raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caldo De Pollo

$10.00

Our freshly made soup with chicken, rice, pico de gallo, and avocado

Tortilla Soup

$9.00

Our freshly made soup with chicken, cheese pico de gallo, and tortilla strips

Nachos

Nachos Fajitas

$14.00

Nachos topped with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or mixed. Grilled with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash, and tomatoes

Nachos San Jose

$15.00

Nachos with grilled chicken and chorizo (Méxican sausage), grilled with red onions covered with cheese. Topped with sour cream, and cilantro

Nachos Supreme

$12.50

Nachos with ground beef and beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole

Nachos Machos

$15.00

Nachos with steak and bacon grilled with onions, and bell peppers covered with cheese, and topped with guacamole

Nachos Patron

$16.95

Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo and carnitas, grilled with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and zucchini, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Classic Nachos

Fiesta Nachos

$14.00

Fajitas

Classic Fajitas

Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo (Méxican sausage), and pork

Don Ramon Fajitas

Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo (Méxican sausage), and pork

Flaming Cheese Fajitas

Grilled strips of chicken and steak, covered with flaming melted cheese

Texas Fajitas

Tender sliced steak, chicken, and grilled shrimp

Fajita Bowl

$17.00

A bowl with rice, beans, your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mixed grill with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes top with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Shrimp Fajitas

Grilled shrimp

Vegetarian Fajitas

A light combination of fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash, and bell peppers

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$14.95

Served with rice, beans, cilantro, onions, salsa, on a corn tortilla. Seafood tacos garnished with lettuce, and pico de gallo. Served with a side of guacamole, and chipotle aioli

Single Street Taco

Grilled chicken

Alambre

Alambre

$17.00

Tender slices of steak and bacon, or grilled chicken and bacon

Seafood Alambre

$18.50

Grilled scallops, shrimp and mahi mahi

Molcajetes

Molcajetes

Burritos

Fiesta Burrito

$14.75

One grande burrito filled with carnitas, grilled onions, rice, beans, covered with our signature cheese sauce, and pico de gallo

Burrito Chipotle

$16.50

Steak or chicken marinated with our special chipotle sauce, cooked with onions. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and side of rice, and beans

Burrito Cancun

$17.00

A burrito filled with delicious marinated grilled shrimp, chicken, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes

Carne Asada Burrito

$15.50

Tender grilled steak burrito stuffed with guacamole and pico de gallo covered with red sauce. Served with rice and beans

Philly Cheese Steak Burrito

$15.50

Grande steak burrito filled with bell pepper, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with our own cheese sauce

Burrito California

$15.50

Grande burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream, covered with red sauce and our special cheese sauce

Packer Burrito

$20.00

A huge burrito stuffed with shrimp, steak, chicken, chorizo, pork, cooked with onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and bell peppers topped with white cheese sauce, and salsa verde

Porky Burrito

$20.00

Carnitas, al pastor (marinated pork), chorizo (Mexican sausage), and bacon. Grilled with zucchini, and mushrooms. Green salsa inside, covered with cheese sauce, and side of rice

Burrito Fajita

$17.50

Choice of tender sliced steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions, yellow squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes, topped with red salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Supreme

$13.50

A grande quesadilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes

Quesadilla Del Mar

$17.00

A grande quesadilla filled with shrimp and scallops cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Quesadilla Chipotle

$15.95

A grande quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak cooked with a special chipotle sauce

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.95

A grande cheese quesadilla, your choice of steak or chicken grilled with vegetables. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Quesadillas Tipicas

$14.00

One beef quesadilla and one chicken quesadilla, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream

Quesadilla Chihuahua

$15.95

A grande quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, spinach, cheese, and mushroom. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Potosi

$14.95

Two enchiladas stuffed with carnitas. Covered with green salsa and topped with nopales (cactus). Served with a side of rice and beans

Tres Amigos

$14.95

Three enchiladas stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, one topped with green sauce, one topped with red sauce, and one topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and a side of rice

Enchiladas Supreme

$14.95

Supreme combination consisting of one chicken enchilada, one bean enchilada, one cheese enchilada, and one beef enchilada, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream

Enchiladas Poblanas

$14.95

Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and a side of rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.95

Three chicken enchiladas covered in green salsa topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and side of rice

Seafood Enchilada

$15.95

Three enchiladas stuffed with shrimp and crab. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice

Chicken

Pollo Mango Habanero

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast simmered in sweet and spicy mango habanero sauce, served with rice and house salad

Pollo Loco

$16.50

Grilled chicken with onions, mushrooms, squash, and chorizo, covered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Fiesta Chipotle

$17.00

Chicken grilled with onions and bell peppers, simmered in our chipotle cheese sauce, served with rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas

Mole Ranchero

$15.00

Grilled chicken smothered in mole sauce. Served with rice and beans

Pollo Al Chipotle

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast smothered in our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes

Arroz Con Pollo

$15.50

Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of rice, covered with melted cheese, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo

Pollo Santa Fe

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast covered with sliced mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers and onions, smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Chori Pollo

$16.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, jalapeños, covered with melted cheese, served with rice, beans

Steak

Carne Asada a La Mexicana

$15.50

Tendered steak with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo

Bistec a La Tampiqueña

$18.50

Thin steak with one cheese and onion enchilada, rice, beans, grilled onion, and bell peppers in cream cheese sauce

Steak and Shrimp

$21.00

Grilled steak and shrimp served with rice and grilled vegetables

Chile Colorado

$15.50

Steak strips and potato rounds simmered in our own special guajillo sauce. Served with rice and beans

Bistec a La Mexicana

$15.50

Tender cut steak sautéed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and special spices. Served with rice and beans

Pork

El Pastor Especial

$15.00

Chopped pork marinated in a special pineapple sauce, cooked with onions, garnished with pineapple slices, a cherry, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans

Carnitas Don Ramon

$15.00

Méxican style pulled pork cooked with onions, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans

Chile Verde

$15.00

Tender grilled pork cooked with onions, simmered in green salsa. Served with rice and beans

Seafood

Jarocho

$17.00

Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken and scallops cooked in a special sauce with onions, tomatoes, pineapple, mushrooms, red, yellow, and green peppers. Served with rice

Camarones Al Guajillo

$17.00

A dozen grilled shrimp marinated in our special guajillo sauce. Served with rice and beans

Arroz Con Mariscos

$16.50

Grilled shrimp and scallops served over a bed of rice, covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole salad

Camarones a La Diabla

$17.50

A dozen grilled shrimp, onions, and bell peppers cooked in spicy salsa. Served with rice and beans

Camarón Al Chipotle

$17.00

Grilled shrimp cooked in a special chipotle sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$17.50

A dozen marinated shrimp with garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and grated cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Broiled shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado and our special sauce

Don Ramón Favorites

Chicken Finger Basket

$11.50

All white meat chicken finger strips. Served with French fries

Ranchero Cheese Steak

$14.95

A steak quesadilla with pico de gallo and lettuce inside covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans

Antonio Changa

$18.00

A grande chimichanga filled with your choice of meat fried to a golden brown, covered with our signature cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo

Seafood Chimichanga

$17.00

Two chimichangas stuffed with shrimp and crab cooked with bell peppers and onions, covered with our signature cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes

Gringo Burger

$12.00

All American burger with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with French fries

Classic Chimichanga

$15.00

Two dipped fried flour tortillas, filled with shredded beef or chicken and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans

Taquitos Mexicanos

$14.50

Four fried flautas, two beef and two chicken, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$14.00

Corn tortillas prepared with chicken, our own special salsa, topped with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole

Texano

$16.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp grilled with onions, squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomato. Served over a bed of rice and topped with our signature cheese sauce

Vegetarian

Vegetarian Chimichanga

$15.25

Two chimichangas filled with seasoned mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and squash, topped with our signature cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans

Vegetarian Enchiladas

$14.50

Two enchiladas filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, squash, red, green peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans

Vegetarian Quesadilla

$14.50

A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and rice

Veggie Yucatan

$14.50

Grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, squash, red and green bell peppers. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and sour cream

Vegetarian Alambre

$15.75

A light combination of fresh mushrooms, squash, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served on top of flour tortillas and topped with cheese. Side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans

Vegetarian Burrito

$14.50

Burrito filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, squash and green peppers. Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and a side of rice and beans

Make Your Own Combo

Combo 1

$8.00

Combo 2

$12.00

A La Carte

2 Nacho Cheese Burrito

$9.00

2 Beef Burritos

$9.00

2 Chicken Burritos

$9.00

3 Beef Soft Tacos

$12.00

3 Chicken Soft Tacos

$12.00

3 Beef Hard Tacos

$12.00

3 Chicken Hard Tacos

$12.00

3 Beef Enchiladas

$12.00

3 Chicken Enchiladas

$12.00

2 Beef Tostadas

$9.00

2 Chicken Tostadas

$9.00

3 Tamales

$12.00

2 Beef Quesadillas

$9.00

2 Chicken Quesadillas

$9.00

2 Shrimp Quesadillas

$11.00

Desserts

Chimicheese Cake

$7.50

A flour tortilla lightly fried and stuffed with cheesecake. Served with a scoop of ice cream

Sopapilla

$6.00

A fried flour tortilla covered with cinnamon, sugar, and honey. Served with a scoop of ice cream

Churros

$6.00

Méxican pastry sticks deep-fried, rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a scoop of ice cream

Flan

$5.00

Méxican custard

Fried Ice Cream

$7.50

A scoop of ice cream fried in special covering and place into flour tortilla bowl. Served in a sizzling skillet

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Corn Dog

$6.00

Cheese Burger

$6.00

Nachos Libre

$6.00

Kids Combo

$6.00

Sodas

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Mexican Soda

$2.99

Horchata Small

$4.00

Horchata Large

$6.00

Juice

$2.95

Milk

$2.95

Margaritas

Margaritas

Medium

$8.50

Large

$13.50

Non Alcoholic

$5.25

Speciality Margaritas

Texas Margarita

$12.00

Lime flavor margarita made with blue agave tequila and finished with Grand Marnier

Skinny Teresa's

$13.50

Made with fresh ingredients and less calories

Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita

$13.50

Our Texas margarita muddled with jalapeño and cucumber

Sparkling Margarita

$13.50

Our margarita topped with champagne

Melon Margarita

$12.00

Made with premium margarita mix, Tequila Blanco and Midori

Beer/Wine

Wine

Wine

$5.00

Sangria

$8.50

Draft Beer

16oz

$3.50

34oz

$7.25

Bottle Beer

Domestic Bottles

$3.50

Import Bottles

$4.50

Kinky Beer

$2.00

Liquor

Rail Drinks

Rum

$6.00

Vodka

$6.00

Gin

$6.00

Tequila

$6.00

Whiskey

$6.00

Brandy

$6.00

Premium

Bacardi

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Captin Morgan

$7.00

Rumhaven

$7.00

Hansen Vodka

$7.00

Absolute

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Redemption

$7.00

Woodford Reserve

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$7.00

Korbel

$7.00

Christian Brothers

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Kessler

$7.00

Korbel

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

John Barr

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Side Orders

Sides

3 Chiles Toreatos

$3.25

16 oz Salsa

$5.50

32 oz Salsa

$9.95

Beans

$2.95

Rice

$2.95

Rice and Beans

$4.50

One Taco

Enchilada

$2.95

One Quesadilla

Burrito

Tamal

$3.25

Tostada

$4.25

Chile Relleno

$3.75

Tortillas

$1.25

French Fries

$3.25

Avocado

$3.00

Cilantro

$0.75

Crema

$1.25

Fajita Salad

$5.00

Jalapeño

$1.00

Lettuce

$0.95

Napales

$2.95

Onions

$0.75

Pico

$2.50

Salsa Picante

$1.00

Shredded Chesse

$1.50

Shrimp

$5.00

Vegetales

$3.25

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Merchandise

Clothes

Shirt Size

Togo Charge

To Go Charge

$0.35

Specialty Drinks

Drink Options

Mojitos

$8.00

Palomas

$12.00

Cantaritos

$8.00

Michelada

$10.50

Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio 70

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$10.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Casamigos Anejo

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$7.00

Casamigos Blanco

$7.00

El Nivel

$7.00

Maestros Dobel

$7.00

Don Ramon

$9.00

Teremana

$7.00

Tres Generations

$8.00

Herradura

$7.00

Mescal

$7.00

Zenote

$8.00

Clase Azule

$30.00

Rail Tequila

$5.00

Califino

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

39 South Main Street, Mayville, WI 53050

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cardinal Lanes Mayville
orange starNo Reviews
31 N Main St Mayville, WI 53050
View restaurantnext
Wild Goose Cafe
orange star4.5 • 746
1707 Shaler Drive Waupun, WI 53963
View restaurantnext
JJ's On The Bend - 5327 HWY 175
orange starNo Reviews
5327 HWY 175 Hartford, WI 53027
View restaurantnext
Sunview Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
827 Park Avenue Beaver Dam, WI 53916
View restaurantnext
AngeeBz Subs - Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
625 W Sumner St #700 Hartford, WI 53027
View restaurantnext
HomeTown Grub & Pub - 154 W Main St
orange star2.5 • 3
154 W Main St Campbellsport, WI 53010
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Mayville
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Oconomowoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Hartland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cedarburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston