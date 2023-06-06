Don Ramon Mayville 39 South Main Street
39 South Main Street
Mayville, WI 53050
Breakfast
Eggs & Omelets
Spanish Omelet
Mexican-style omelet with pico de gallo, cheese, Spanish sauce, rice and beans
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with Mexican sausage, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Huevos a La Mexicana
Mexican style eggs cooked on the grill and mixed with pico de gallo, served with rice, beans, and tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two ranch-style eggs served on top of corn tortillas covered with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Lunch
Lunch Specials
Fajita Lunch
Choice of steak or chicken with grilled vegetables, rice, beans and two flour tortillas
Burrito Croqueta
A burrito filled with grilled chicken and onion, covered with cheese dip and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Speedy Gonzales
One taco, one enchilada, and choice of rice or beans
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas covered with ranchero sauce, topped with pork and onion served with rice and beans
Food
Appetizers
Cheese Dip
Regular. Our signature white melted cheese
Guacamole Dip
Regular. Fresh avocado mix with spices
Don Ramon Chipotle Dip
Our signature white melted cheese with chipotle sauce, grilled chicken, steak, and topped with cilantro
6 Pieces Jalapeño Poppers
Chipotle Dip
Our signature white melted cheese with chipotle sauce
Fiesta Dip
Cheese dip with chorizo (Méxican sausage), and pico de gallo
Don Ramon Ceviche
Shrimp marinated in lemon & lime juice, tossed in with tajin, red onion, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, and avocado
Quesadilla Sampler
Three different flavors: chicken, beef, and cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Aguachile
A dozen butterfly cut shrimp marinated/cooked in our house jalapeño lime juice, served with cucumbers, red onions, and avocados
Carne Asada Fries
Steak and bacon on top of French fries with melted cheese, and our signature cheese sauce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and fresh jalapeño
Chimichanga Sampler
Three different varieties: shredded chicken, ground beef and shredded beef, served with pico de gallo and our signature cheese sauce
Bean Dip
Soup & Salads
Fajita Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla with steak or chicken, grilled vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and beans
Steak Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with grill steak, bell peppper, onions, tomatoes, and your favorite dressing
Chicken Salad
A bed of lettuce topped with grill chicken, bell peppper, onions, tomatoes, and your favorite dressing
Taco Salad
Taco bowl, served with beans and your choice of beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Mango Avocado Salad
Bell peppers, onions, tomato, avocado, and mango slices, served over a bed of greens, with raspberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Caldo De Pollo
Our freshly made soup with chicken, rice, pico de gallo, and avocado
Tortilla Soup
Our freshly made soup with chicken, cheese pico de gallo, and tortilla strips
Nachos
Nachos Fajitas
Nachos topped with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or mixed. Grilled with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash, and tomatoes
Nachos San Jose
Nachos with grilled chicken and chorizo (Méxican sausage), grilled with red onions covered with cheese. Topped with sour cream, and cilantro
Nachos Supreme
Nachos with ground beef and beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole
Nachos Machos
Nachos with steak and bacon grilled with onions, and bell peppers covered with cheese, and topped with guacamole
Nachos Patron
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo and carnitas, grilled with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and zucchini, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Classic Nachos
Fiesta Nachos
Fajitas
Classic Fajitas
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo (Méxican sausage), and pork
Don Ramon Fajitas
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo (Méxican sausage), and pork
Flaming Cheese Fajitas
Grilled strips of chicken and steak, covered with flaming melted cheese
Texas Fajitas
Tender sliced steak, chicken, and grilled shrimp
Fajita Bowl
A bowl with rice, beans, your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mixed grill with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes top with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp
Vegetarian Fajitas
A light combination of fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash, and bell peppers
Street Tacos
Alambre
Molcajetes
Burritos
Fiesta Burrito
One grande burrito filled with carnitas, grilled onions, rice, beans, covered with our signature cheese sauce, and pico de gallo
Burrito Chipotle
Steak or chicken marinated with our special chipotle sauce, cooked with onions. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and side of rice, and beans
Burrito Cancun
A burrito filled with delicious marinated grilled shrimp, chicken, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
Carne Asada Burrito
Tender grilled steak burrito stuffed with guacamole and pico de gallo covered with red sauce. Served with rice and beans
Philly Cheese Steak Burrito
Grande steak burrito filled with bell pepper, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with our own cheese sauce
Burrito California
Grande burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream, covered with red sauce and our special cheese sauce
Packer Burrito
A huge burrito stuffed with shrimp, steak, chicken, chorizo, pork, cooked with onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and bell peppers topped with white cheese sauce, and salsa verde
Porky Burrito
Carnitas, al pastor (marinated pork), chorizo (Mexican sausage), and bacon. Grilled with zucchini, and mushrooms. Green salsa inside, covered with cheese sauce, and side of rice
Burrito Fajita
Choice of tender sliced steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions, yellow squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes, topped with red salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Supreme
A grande quesadilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Quesadilla Del Mar
A grande quesadilla filled with shrimp and scallops cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Quesadilla Chipotle
A grande quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak cooked with a special chipotle sauce
Quesadilla Fajita
A grande cheese quesadilla, your choice of steak or chicken grilled with vegetables. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Quesadillas Tipicas
One beef quesadilla and one chicken quesadilla, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
Quesadilla Chihuahua
A grande quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, spinach, cheese, and mushroom. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Potosi
Two enchiladas stuffed with carnitas. Covered with green salsa and topped with nopales (cactus). Served with a side of rice and beans
Tres Amigos
Three enchiladas stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, one topped with green sauce, one topped with red sauce, and one topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and a side of rice
Enchiladas Supreme
Supreme combination consisting of one chicken enchilada, one bean enchilada, one cheese enchilada, and one beef enchilada, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and a side of rice
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas covered in green salsa topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and side of rice
Seafood Enchilada
Three enchiladas stuffed with shrimp and crab. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice
Chicken
Pollo Mango Habanero
Grilled chicken breast simmered in sweet and spicy mango habanero sauce, served with rice and house salad
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken with onions, mushrooms, squash, and chorizo, covered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Fiesta Chipotle
Chicken grilled with onions and bell peppers, simmered in our chipotle cheese sauce, served with rice and choice of corn or flour tortillas
Mole Ranchero
Grilled chicken smothered in mole sauce. Served with rice and beans
Pollo Al Chipotle
Grilled chicken breast smothered in our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of rice, covered with melted cheese, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Pollo Santa Fe
Grilled chicken breast covered with sliced mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers and onions, smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, jalapeños, covered with melted cheese, served with rice, beans
Steak
Carne Asada a La Mexicana
Tendered steak with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
Bistec a La Tampiqueña
Thin steak with one cheese and onion enchilada, rice, beans, grilled onion, and bell peppers in cream cheese sauce
Steak and Shrimp
Grilled steak and shrimp served with rice and grilled vegetables
Chile Colorado
Steak strips and potato rounds simmered in our own special guajillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
Bistec a La Mexicana
Tender cut steak sautéed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and special spices. Served with rice and beans
Pork
El Pastor Especial
Chopped pork marinated in a special pineapple sauce, cooked with onions, garnished with pineapple slices, a cherry, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Carnitas Don Ramon
Méxican style pulled pork cooked with onions, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
Chile Verde
Tender grilled pork cooked with onions, simmered in green salsa. Served with rice and beans
Seafood
Jarocho
Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken and scallops cooked in a special sauce with onions, tomatoes, pineapple, mushrooms, red, yellow, and green peppers. Served with rice
Camarones Al Guajillo
A dozen grilled shrimp marinated in our special guajillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
Arroz Con Mariscos
Grilled shrimp and scallops served over a bed of rice, covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole salad
Camarones a La Diabla
A dozen grilled shrimp, onions, and bell peppers cooked in spicy salsa. Served with rice and beans
Camarón Al Chipotle
Grilled shrimp cooked in a special chipotle sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
A dozen marinated shrimp with garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and grated cheese
Shrimp Cocktail
Broiled shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado and our special sauce
Don Ramón Favorites
Chicken Finger Basket
All white meat chicken finger strips. Served with French fries
Ranchero Cheese Steak
A steak quesadilla with pico de gallo and lettuce inside covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
Antonio Changa
A grande chimichanga filled with your choice of meat fried to a golden brown, covered with our signature cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
Seafood Chimichanga
Two chimichangas stuffed with shrimp and crab cooked with bell peppers and onions, covered with our signature cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
Gringo Burger
All American burger with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with French fries
Classic Chimichanga
Two dipped fried flour tortillas, filled with shredded beef or chicken and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans
Taquitos Mexicanos
Four fried flautas, two beef and two chicken, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Corn tortillas prepared with chicken, our own special salsa, topped with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
Texano
Steak, chicken, and shrimp grilled with onions, squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomato. Served over a bed of rice and topped with our signature cheese sauce
Vegetarian
Vegetarian Chimichanga
Two chimichangas filled with seasoned mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and squash, topped with our signature cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans
Vegetarian Enchiladas
Two enchiladas filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, squash, red, green peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans
Vegetarian Quesadilla
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and rice
Veggie Yucatan
Grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, squash, red and green bell peppers. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and sour cream
Vegetarian Alambre
A light combination of fresh mushrooms, squash, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served on top of flour tortillas and topped with cheese. Side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
Vegetarian Burrito
Burrito filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, squash and green peppers. Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and a side of rice and beans
Make Your Own Combo
A La Carte
2 Nacho Cheese Burrito
2 Beef Burritos
2 Chicken Burritos
3 Beef Soft Tacos
3 Chicken Soft Tacos
3 Beef Hard Tacos
3 Chicken Hard Tacos
3 Beef Enchiladas
3 Chicken Enchiladas
2 Beef Tostadas
2 Chicken Tostadas
3 Tamales
2 Beef Quesadillas
2 Chicken Quesadillas
2 Shrimp Quesadillas
Desserts
Chimicheese Cake
A flour tortilla lightly fried and stuffed with cheesecake. Served with a scoop of ice cream
Sopapilla
A fried flour tortilla covered with cinnamon, sugar, and honey. Served with a scoop of ice cream
Churros
Méxican pastry sticks deep-fried, rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a scoop of ice cream
Flan
Méxican custard
Fried Ice Cream
A scoop of ice cream fried in special covering and place into flour tortilla bowl. Served in a sizzling skillet
Kids Menu
Margaritas
Margaritas
Speciality Margaritas
Texas Margarita
Lime flavor margarita made with blue agave tequila and finished with Grand Marnier
Skinny Teresa's
Made with fresh ingredients and less calories
Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita
Our Texas margarita muddled with jalapeño and cucumber
Sparkling Margarita
Our margarita topped with champagne
Melon Margarita
Made with premium margarita mix, Tequila Blanco and Midori
Beer/Wine
Liquor
Premium
Bacardi
Malibu
Captin Morgan
Rumhaven
Hansen Vodka
Absolute
Grey Goose
Jim Beam
Jack Daniels
Redemption
Woodford Reserve
Wild Turkey
Korbel
Christian Brothers
Seagrams 7
Canadian Club
Southern Comfort
Kessler
Korbel
Crown Royal
John Barr
Seagrams VO
Side Orders
Sides
3 Chiles Toreatos
16 oz Salsa
32 oz Salsa
Beans
Rice
Rice and Beans
One Taco
Enchilada
One Quesadilla
Burrito
Tamal
Tostada
Chile Relleno
Tortillas
French Fries
Avocado
Cilantro
Crema
Fajita Salad
Jalapeño
Lettuce
Napales
Onions
Pico
Salsa Picante
Shredded Chesse
Shrimp
Vegetales
Shrimp Taco
Merchandise
Clothes
Togo Charge
Specialty Drinks
Tequila
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio 70
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Reposado
Casamigos Blanco
El Nivel
Maestros Dobel
Don Ramon
Teremana
Tres Generations
Herradura
Mescal
Zenote
Clase Azule
Rail Tequila
Califino
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
39 South Main Street, Mayville, WI 53050