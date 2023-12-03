Don Ramon Mexican Restaurant 501 Wildwood Rd
501 Wildwood Rd
West Bend, WI 53090
Food
Appetizers
- Queso Dip
Regular. Our signature white melted cheese
- Guacamole Dip
Regular. Fresh avocado mix with spices
- Don Ramon Chipotle Dip$13.00
Our signature white melted cheese with chipotle sauce, grilled chicken, steak, and topped with cilantro
- 6 Pieces Jalapeño Poppers$9.00
- Chipotle Dip$7.00
Our signature white melted cheese with chipotle sauce
- Fiesta Dip$9.00
Cheese dip with chorizo (Méxican sausage), and pico de gallo
- Don Ramon Ceviche$13.50
Shrimp marinated in lemon & lime juice, tossed in with tajin, red onion, cilantro, cucumber, tomato, and avocado
- Quesadilla Sampler$14.00
Three different flavors: chicken, beef, and cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Aguachile$19.00
A dozen butterfly cut shrimp marinated/cooked in our house jalapeño lime juice, served with cucumbers, red onions, and avocados
- Carne Asada Papas$14.00
Steak and bacon on top of French fries with melted cheese, and our signature cheese sauce, topped with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and fresh jalapeño
- Chimichanga Sampler$13.00
Three different varieties: shredded chicken, ground beef and shredded beef, served with pico de gallo and our signature cheese sauce
- Arroz o Frijol Dip$8.00
- Fiesta Sampler$15.50
- Queso Papas$9.00
- Queso con Carne$9.00
Soup & Salads
- Fajita Taco Salad$13.00
A crispy flour tortilla with steak or chicken, grilled vegetables, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and beans
- Steak Salad$12.00
A bed of lettuce topped with grill steak, bell peppper, onions, tomatoes, and your favorite dressing
- Chicken Salad$12.00
A bed of lettuce topped with grill chicken, bell peppper, onions, tomatoes, and your favorite dressing
- Taco Salad$11.00
Taco bowl, served with beans and your choice of beef, shredded chicken, or shredded beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
- Mango Avocado Salad
Bell peppers, onions, tomato, avocado, and mango slices, served over a bed of greens, with raspberry vinaigrette
- Caldo De Pollo$10.00
Our freshly made soup with chicken, rice, pico de gallo, and avocado
- Tortilla Soup$9.00
Our freshly made soup with chicken, cheese pico de gallo, and tortilla strips
Nachos
- Nachos Fajitas$14.00
Nachos topped with your choice of steak, grilled chicken, or mixed. Grilled with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, squash, and tomatoes
- Nachos San Jose$15.00
Nachos with grilled chicken and chorizo (Méxican sausage), grilled with red onions covered with cheese. Topped with sour cream, and cilantro
- Nachos Supreme$12.00
Nachos with ground beef and beans, topped with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and guacamole
- Nachos Machos$15.00
Nachos with steak and bacon grilled with onions, and bell peppers covered with cheese, and topped with guacamole
- Nachos Patron$16.95
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo and carnitas, grilled with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and zucchini, topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Classic Nachos
- Fiesta Nachos$14.00
Fajitas
- Classic Fajitas
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo (Méxican sausage), and pork
- Don Ramon Fajitas
Chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo (Méxican sausage), and pork
- Flaming Cheese Fajitas
Grilled strips of chicken and steak, covered with flaming melted cheese
- Texas Fajitas
Tender sliced steak, chicken, and grilled shrimp
- Fajita Bowl$17.00
A bowl with rice, beans, your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mixed grill with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes top with shredded lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Shrimp Fajitas
Grilled shrimp
- Vegetarian Fajitas
A light combination of fresh mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, yellow squash, and bell peppers
- Fajita DelMar
- Chori Fajitas
Street Tacos
Alambre
Molcajetes
Burritos
- Fiesta Burrito$14.00
One grande burrito filled with carnitas, grilled onions, rice, beans, covered with our signature cheese sauce, and pico de gallo
- Burrito Chipotle$16.50
Steak or chicken marinated with our special chipotle sauce, cooked with onions. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and side of rice, and beans
- Burrito Cancun$17.00
A burrito filled with delicious marinated grilled shrimp, chicken, onions, and tomatoes. Smothered with melted cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Carne Asada Burrito$15.00
Tender grilled steak burrito stuffed with guacamole and pico de gallo covered with red sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Philly Cheese Steak Burrito$13.50
Grande steak burrito filled with bell pepper, onions, and mushrooms. Topped with our own cheese sauce
- Burrito California$14.00
Grande burrito stuffed with grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream, covered with red sauce and our special cheese sauce
- Packer Burrito$20.00
A huge burrito stuffed with shrimp, steak, chicken, chorizo, pork, cooked with onions, zucchini, mushrooms, and bell peppers topped with white cheese sauce, and salsa verde
- Porky Burrito$20.00
Carnitas, al pastor (marinated pork), chorizo (Mexican sausage), and bacon. Grilled with zucchini, and mushrooms. Green salsa inside, covered with cheese sauce, and side of rice
- Burrito Fajita$14.00
Choice of tender sliced steak or grilled chicken. Cooked with onions, yellow squash, mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes, topped with red salsa, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Chori Burrito$12.50
- Burrito Bowl$15.00
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla Supreme$12.00
A grande quesadilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Quesadilla Del Mar$17.00
A grande quesadilla filled with shrimp and scallops cooked with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Quesadilla Chipotle$15.00
A grande quesadilla stuffed with grilled chicken or steak cooked with a special chipotle sauce
- Quesadilla Fajita$14.00
A grande cheese quesadilla, your choice of steak or chicken grilled with vegetables. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Quesadillas Tipicas$13.50
One beef quesadilla and one chicken quesadilla, served with lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and sour cream
- Quesadilla Chihuahua$13.00
A grande quesadilla filled with grilled chicken, spinach, cheese, and mushroom. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Potosi$14.00
Two enchiladas stuffed with carnitas. Covered with green salsa and topped with nopales (cactus). Served with a side of rice and beans
- Tres Amigos$14.00
Three enchiladas stuffed with steak or grilled chicken, one topped with green sauce, one topped with red sauce, and one topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and a side of rice
- Enchiladas Supreme$12.00
Supreme combination consisting of one chicken enchilada, one bean enchilada, one cheese enchilada, and one beef enchilada, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Enchiladas Poblanas$14.00
Three chicken enchiladas topped with mole sauce and cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and a side of rice
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
Three chicken enchiladas covered in green salsa topped with cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and side of rice
- Seafood Enchilada$14.50
Three enchiladas stuffed with shrimp and crab. Covered with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes and rice
Chicken
- Pollo Mango Habanero$15.00
Grilled chicken breast simmered in sweet and spicy mango habanero sauce, served with rice and house salad
- Pollo Loco$15.00
Grilled chicken with onions, mushrooms, squash, and chorizo, covered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Mole Ranchero$15.00
Grilled chicken smothered in mole sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Pollo Al Chipotle$14.00
Grilled chicken breast smothered in our special chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and tomatoes
- Arroz Con Pollo$14.00
Grilled strips of chicken over a bed of rice, covered with melted cheese, served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
- Pollo Santa Fe$16.00
Grilled chicken breast covered with sliced mushrooms, spinach, bell peppers and onions, smothered with our special cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Chori Pollo$15.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with chorizo, jalapeños, covered with melted cheese, served with rice, beans
- Pollo Encremado$13.99
- Margarita Lime Chicken$15.00
Steak
- Carne Asada a La Mexicana$14.00
Tendered steak with grilled onions. Served with rice, beans, and pico de gallo
- Bistec a La Tampiqueña$19.00
Thin steak with one cheese and onion enchilada, rice, beans, grilled onion, and bell peppers in cream cheese sauce
- Steak and Shrimp$21.00
Grilled steak and shrimp served with rice and grilled vegetables
- Chile Colorado$14.00
Steak strips and potato rounds simmered in our own special guajillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Bistec a La Mexicana$14.00
Tender cut steak sautéed with onions, tomatoes, jalapeños and special spices. Served with rice and beans
- Steak Ranchero$20.00
- Steak con Rayas$20.00
Pork
- El Pastor Especial$15.00
Chopped pork marinated in a special pineapple sauce, cooked with onions, garnished with pineapple slices, a cherry, and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
- Carnitas Don Ramon$15.00
Méxican style pulled pork cooked with onions, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans
- Chile Verde$14.00
Tender grilled pork cooked with onions, simmered in green salsa. Served with rice and beans
Seafood
- Jarocho$17.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, chicken and scallops cooked in a special sauce with onions, tomatoes, pineapple, mushrooms, red, yellow, and green peppers. Served with rice
- Camarones Al Guajillo$16.00
A dozen grilled shrimp marinated in our special guajillo sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Arroz Con Mariscos$16.00
Grilled shrimp and scallops served over a bed of rice, covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with guacamole salad
- Camarones a La Diabla$16.00
A dozen grilled shrimp, onions, and bell peppers cooked in spicy salsa. Served with rice and beans
- Camarón Al Chipotle$17.00
Grilled shrimp cooked in a special chipotle sauce. Served with rice and guacamole salad
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$17.00
A dozen marinated shrimp with garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and grated cheese
- Shrimp Cocktail$17.00
Broiled shrimp with pico de gallo, avocado and our special sauce
- Mojarra$12.00
Don Ramón Favorites
- Chicken Finger Basket$11.00
All white meat chicken finger strips. Served with French fries
- Ranchero Cheese Steak$13.00
A steak quesadilla with pico de gallo and lettuce inside covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice and beans
- Antonio Changa$18.00
A grande chimichanga filled with your choice of meat fried to a golden brown, covered with our signature cheese sauce, served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Seafood Chimichanga$16.00
Two chimichangas stuffed with shrimp and crab cooked with bell peppers and onions, covered with our signature cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes
- Gringo Burger$11.00
All American burger with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Served with French fries
- Classic Chimichanga$14.00
Two dipped fried flour tortillas, filled with shredded beef or chicken and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans
- Taquitos Mexicanos$13.00
Four fried flautas, two beef and two chicken, served with rice, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, and sour cream
- Chilaquiles Mexicanos$13.00
Corn tortillas prepared with chicken, our own special salsa, topped with cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and guacamole
- Texano$16.00
Steak, chicken, and shrimp grilled with onions, squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomato. Served over a bed of rice and topped with our signature cheese sauce
- Jalisco Especial$20.00
- El Dorado$13.00
Vegetarian
- Vegetarian Chimichanga$14.00
Two chimichangas filled with seasoned mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and squash, topped with our signature cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, rice, and beans
- Vegetarian Enchiladas$14.00
Two enchiladas filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, squash, red, green peppers. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$13.00
A flour tortilla grilled and stuffed with cheese, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and rice
- Veggie Yucatan$12.00
Grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, squash, red and green bell peppers. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and sour cream
- Vegetarian Alambre$14.00
A light combination of fresh mushrooms, squash, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served on top of flour tortillas and topped with cheese. Side of guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans
- Vegetarian Burrito$14.00
Burrito filled with grilled mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, squash and green peppers. Topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream and a side of rice and beans
Make Your Own Combo
A La Carte
- 2 Nacho Cheese Burrito$9.00
- 2 Beef Burritos$9.00
- 2 Chicken Burritos$9.00
- 3 Beef Soft Tacos$12.00
- 3 Chicken Soft Tacos$12.00
- 3 Beef Hard Tacos$12.00
- 3 Chicken Hard Tacos$12.00
- 3 Beef Enchiladas$12.00
- 3 Chicken Enchiladas$12.00
- 2 Beef Tostadas$9.00
- 2 Chicken Tostadas$9.00
- 3 Tamales$12.00
- 2 Beef Quesadillas$9.00
- 2 Chicken Quesadillas$9.00
- 2 Shrimp Quesadillas$11.00
Desserts
- Chimicheese Cake$7.00
A flour tortilla lightly fried and stuffed with cheesecake. Served with a scoop of ice cream
- Churros$7.00
Méxican pastry sticks deep-fried, rolled in cinnamon and sugar. Served with a scoop of ice cream
- Flan$5.00
Méxican custard
- Fried Ice Cream$7.00
A scoop of ice cream fried in special covering and place into flour tortilla bowl. Served in a sizzling skillet
Kids Menu
Margaritas
Speciality Margaritas
- Texas Margarita$9.00+
Lime flavor margarita made with blue agave tequila and finished with Grand Marnier
- Texas Margarita Pitcher$24.00
- Skinny Teresa's$11.00
Made with fresh ingredients and less calories
- Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita$11.00
Our Texas margarita muddled with jalapeño and cucumber
- Sparkling Margarita$11.00
Our margarita topped with champagne
- Melon Margarita$11.00
Made with premium margarita mix, Tequila Blanco and Midori
- Beeritas$11.00
- Mangonada Margarita$10.00
- Patron Margarita$13.00
- Cucumber Mint Margarita$11.00
- Mango Habenero Margarita$11.00
- Blue Margarita$11.00
Beer/Wine
Bottle Beer
Liquor
Premium
- Bacardi$7.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Rumhaven$7.00
- Hansen Vodka$7.00
- Absolute$7.00
- Grey Goose$7.00
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Redemption$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$7.00
- Wild Turkey$7.00
- Korbel$7.00
- Christian Brothers$7.00
- Seagrams 7$7.00
- Canadian Club$7.00
- Southern Comfort$7.00
- Kessler$7.00
- Korbel$7.00
- Crown Royal$7.00
- John Barr$7.00
- Seagrams VO$7.00
- Makers Mark$7.00
Side Orders
Sides
- 16 oz Salsa$8.00
- 32 oz Salsa$10.00
- 2 Chiles Toreados$1.75
- 4 Chiles Toreado$3.25
- Frijoles$3.00
- Arroz$3.00
- Arroz y Frijoles$3.00
- Uno Taco
- Enchilada$2.50
- Uno Quesadilla
- Burrito
- Tamal$3.00
- Tostada$4.00
- Chile Relleno$4.00
- Tortillas$1.00
- Papas$2.50
- Avocado$3.00
- Cilantro$0.75
- Crema$1.00
- Fajita Salad$5.00
- Jalapeño$2.00
- Lechuga$0.75
- Nopales$2.75
- Cebolla$0.50
- Lg Pico$12.00
- Salsa Picante$2.00+
- Queso Reyado$1.50
- Camarones$5.00
- Vegetales$3.00
- Taco Camaron$5.00
- Large Chips$3.25
- Tomate$1.00
- Chimichanga$5.00
- O/ Pico$2.00
- Ranch$0.75
- Sm Chips$1.75
- Taco Supreme$3.00
- Chile con Queso$3.75
- Flata$2.75
Merchandise
Clothes
Togo Charge
Specialty Drinks
Tequila
- Don Julio 1942$20.00
- Don Julio 70$12.00
- Don Julio Anejo$11.00
- Don Julio Reposado$10.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Casamigos Anejo$9.00
- Casamigos Reposado$8.00
- Casamigos Blanco$8.00
- El Nivel$8.00
- Maestros Dobel$9.00
- Don Ramon$9.00
- Teremana$8.00
- Tres Generations$8.00
- Herradura$7.00
- Mescal$8.00
- Zenote$8.00
- Clase Azule$20.00
- Rail Tequila$5.00
- Califino$8.00
- Patron$8.00
Halloween Special
Family Packs
Charolas
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Photos coming soon!