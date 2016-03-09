Don Seby's Restaurant imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Don Seby's Restaurant 1250 South 9th St

1250 South 9th St

Slaton, TX 79364

Breakfast

El Americano

$9.50

2 Eggs, 2 pancakes, sausage , Bacon and potatoes

El Valiente

$7.50

chilaquiles, potatoes, beans

El Vaquero

$8.00

2 Eggs, Bacon, potatoes, Beans

La Dama

$7.25

2 Eggs, 1 Pancake, Choice of meat

El Ranchero

$7.75

2 Eggs, Beans, potatoes, Salsa on top

Tu Mandas

$10.99

4 Mixed any way, your way!!!

El Vaquerito

$4.99

1 pancake, 1 egg, 1 bacon

El Rancherito

$4.99

1 Egg, potatoes, Beans

La Damita

$4.99

1 egg, 1 pancake, 1 meat of your choice

Migas

$8.00

Beans and Potatoes

Build your own Burrito

$5.99

egg, 2 meats and 2 add ons of your choice !!!

Burritos

Sausage & Egg

$3.00

Chorizo & Egg

$3.00

Bacon & Egg

$3.00

Ham & Egg

$3.00

Chorizo & Potatoes

$3.00

Chicharron

$3.00

Bean and Cheese

$3.00

Potatoe and Bacon

$3.00

Build your own Burrito

$4.50

Appetizers

Queso

$3.50+

Guacamole

$3.50+

Chicken Quesadillas

$5.00

Steak Quesadillas

$6.00

Cheese Quesadillas

$4.50

Half Quesadilla

$2.50

Chips & Salza

$3.50

Tortillas dozen

$10.00

1/2 dozen tortillas

$5.00

QUESO & GROUND BEEF

$4.50

Just Beans (Single 20 oz)

$3.99

Just Rice (20 oz cup)

$3.99

Chips & Queso

$5.99

Single Tortilla

$1.30

Special of the Day!

$7.99

Taco 🌮 Tuesday Special

$6.99

Chicken or ground beef taco plate. Beans, rice and side salad.

Entrees (1)

ALL PLATES WILL BE SERVED WITH RICE, BEANS AND A SIDE SALAD

Enchilladas

$8.99

Tacos

$9.99

Carne Guisada

$8.99

Enchilladas Montadas

$8.99

Stached enchiladas -2 over easy eggs/ 2 huevos

Adult Hamburger & Fries

$8.99

Loaded Tostadas

$7.99

2 bean and ground beef Tostadas topped with lettuce tomatoes and cheese

LOADED FRIES

$7.99

Fries topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and choice of ground beef, asada, chorizo or Alpastor meat

LOADED NACHOS

$7.99

Nachos smothered in cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and ground beef. Choice of meat Asada, Chorizo, or Alpastor for just $2 more.

STREET TACOS / TACOS DE CALLE

$2.00+

Burritos

$4.99

SINGLE TACO

$2.25

Entrees (2)

Fajitas de Pollo

$10.99Out of stock

chicken fajitas

Fajitas de Res

$11.99Out of stock

beef fajitas

Fajita Parillada

$15.99Out of stock

Mixed "REVUELTO" Special

$12.99Out of stock

1 enchilada, 1 gordita

Chile Colorado (asaro style red meat)

$10.99Out of stock

Red chile meat

Chile Verde con Carne

$10.99Out of stock

Green chile and meat

Gorditas

$10.99Out of stock

Desserts

Cake

$3.00

Cake of the Day

Sopaipillas

$2.00+

Single - $2.00 Includes 4 sopaipillas and honey. Family- $4 Includes 8 sopaipillas and honey

Cake Pops

$2.00

Kids

Kids Quesadillas

$1.50+

Kids Tacos

$4.00

Kids Cheese Enchiladas

$2.00

Kids Burrito

$4.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.50

Drinks

Sodas

$2.00

Fruit Waters

$3.50

Milk

$0.99

Apple Juice

$1.00

Orange Juice

$1.00

Cofee

$1.50

Soda REFILL

$1.00

Agua Fresca REFILL

$1.50

BYOB CORKAGE fee

$5.99

TEA

$2.00

Water

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Authentic Mexican Food - Estilo Chihuahua!

Location

1250 South 9th St, Slaton, TX 79364

Gallery
Don Seby's Restaurant image

Lubbock
review star
Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)
Midland
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Odessa
review star
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
