Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Don Seby's Restaurant 1250 South 9th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy Authentic Mexican Food - Estilo Chihuahua!
Location
1250 South 9th St, Slaton, TX 79364
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Spot Market & Cafe - 102 North Main Street
3.9 • 16
102 North Main Street New Home, TX 79381
View restaurant