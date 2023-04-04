Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Shula's American Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

2101 Hall of Fame Way

Canton, OH 44708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Starters

Beer Cheese Soup

$5.00+

cheddar, white american, parmesan, Dortmunder Gold ale, bacon, chives, fresh baked pretzel

Chicken Lollipops

$13.00

golden BBQ sauce, carrots, celery, blue cheese

Cornbread

$7.00

whipped butter, honey, sea salt

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

thai chili sauce, sesame seeds, peanuts, scallions, cilantro

Daily Soup

$7.00+

ask your server about today's daily soup

Grilled BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

cornbread crostini, coleslaw, BBQ sauce, scampi butter, diced tomatoes

Meatballs Al Forno

$11.00

creamy polenta, pomodoro, parmesan

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

roasted tomato salsa, sour cream, tortila chips

Salads

Add: Grilled Chicken +00/ Grilled BBQ Shrimp +00/Sliced NY Strip +00/Grilled Salmon +00

Asian Grilled Shrimp

$21.00

kale, napa cabbage, shredded carrot, cucumber, radish, red bell pepper, mint, basil, cilantro, scallions, roasted peanuts, bean thread noodles

Caesar

$12.00

chopped romaine, Caesar dressing, toasted garlic breadcrumbs, parmesan

California Cobb

$14.00

egg, white cheddar, bacon, pickled red onion, cucumber, avocado, crispy shallots, buttermilk-peppercorn dressing

Roasted Chicken & Kale

$17.00

almonds, celery, currant, apple, roasted carrots, farro, blue cheese, apple cider vinaigrette

The Market

The Market

$12.00

mixed greens, radish, cucumber, carrots, cherry tomatoes, chopped egg, croutons, pickled onions, parmesan, white balsamic dressing

Sandwiches

with choice of mixed greens salad, caesar salad, waffle chips, french fries, sweet potato fries, tots, or coleslaw

Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Breast

$16.00

chipotle aioli, sliced tomato, coleslaw, garlic butter sesame seed bun

Chilled Shrimp & Lobster Club

$21.00

thick cut toast, wasabi-avocado, sliced tomato, shaved lettuce, crumbled bacon (served open-faced)

DSAK Burger

$16.00

two - 4 oz steak burger patties, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato jam, pickled onions, Shula's sauce, brioche bun

French Dip

$22.00

garlic bread, horseradish sauce, au jus

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Entrees

48 Hour Short Rib

$35.00

creamy polenta, natural jus, roasted carrots, crispy shallots, parmesan gremolata

Fettucine Bolognese

$21.00

San Marzano ragu, beef, pork, veal, basil, parmesan

Filet Mignon

$49.00

7 oz center cut, steamed aspragus, red wine demi

Gerber Amish Farms Roasted Half Chicken

$24.00

lemon-thyme jus, fingerling potato hash, crudite

Pan Seared Atlantic Salmon

$27.00

mustard-cider glaze, apple slaw, sauteed kale & farro

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$29.00

half-rack, sweet & tangy BBQ sauce, french fries, coleslaw

Steak Frites

$39.00

10 oz Long Island strip, maitre'd butter, parmesan-truffle fries, bearnaise aioli

White Cheddar & Corn Enchiladas

$22.00

fire-roasted corn, avocado salad, roasted tomato salsa, sour cream, fresh corn filling, cilantro, scallions, chile powder, poblano pepper, corn tortilla

Sides

Coleslaw

$7.00

Corn Brulee

$9.00

Creamed Spinach

$7.00

Fingerling Potato Hash

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Parmesan Polenta

$7.00

Parmesan-Truffle Fries

$9.00

Roasted Baby Carrots

$7.00

Sauteed Kale & Farro

$9.00

Side Salad - Caesar

$7.00

Side Salad - Market

$7.00

Steamed Asparagus

$9.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tots

$7.00

BBQ Shrimp

$9.00

Desserts

Banana Bread Waffle

$9.00

candied walnuts, salted caramel ice cream, bananas foster toffee syrup

Celebration Dessert

Peanut Butter Cremeaux

$9.00

nutter butter crust, crushed peanuts, whipped cream, chocolate fudge sauce, peanut tuille

Roasted Strawberry

$10.00

vanilla ice cream, aged balsamic reduction

Super Bowl Sundae

$26.00

White Chocolate & Coconut Panna Cotta

$10.00

passionfruit sauce, tropical fruits, chocolate pearls

Kid's Menu

with choice of market greens, caesar salad, chips, fries, tots or coleslaw

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

american cheese, shula's sauce

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

alabama white sauce

Kid's Coneys

$8.00

all beef franks, coney sauce

Kid's Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

ketchup, pickle

Kid's Fettucine & Meatballs

$8.00

pomodoro sauce, parmesan

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.00

campanelle pasta, four cheese blend

Bar Menu

Chicken Tenders - Bar

$8.00

Coney Dogs - Bar

$10.00

Croquettes

$9.00

Crudite - Bar

$6.00

Meatball Sliders

$9.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.00

Tots Trio

$8.00

Beverage

NA Beverages

Aqua Panna

$7.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Double Espresso

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Pellegrino

$7.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Classic Cocktails

B-52 Coffee

$14.00

.75oz Kahlua, .75oz Baily's Irish Cream, .5oz Grand Marnier, Fill with Hot Coffee, Whipped Cream

Black Russian

$12.00

1.5oz Stoli Vodka, .75oz Kahlua, Ice

Bloody Mary

$12.00

2oz Tito's, Fill with Zing Zang, Add Spice per request, Black Pepper, Olive, Lime

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

2oz Espolon Silver Tequila, Sweet & Sour, 3 Lime Wedges, .5oz Grand Marnier, Salt Rim

Classic Lime Mojito

$12.00

2.5oz Bacardi Superior, 6 Mint Leaves, 2 Lime Wedges, 1oz Simple Syrup, Splash Soda

Classic Manhattan

$14.00

2oz Maker's Mark, .5oz Sweet Vermouth, 2 Dashes Orange Bitters, 2 Cherries

Classic Margarita

$12.00

2oz Jose Cuervo Gold, .5oz Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour, 3 Limes, Salt Rim

Classic Martini

$12.00

Classic Mule

$12.00

1.25oz Tito's, .5oz Lime Juice, Top with Goslings Ginger Beer

Classic Old Fashioned

$14.00

2oz Maker's Mark, 2 Dashes Angostura Bitters, 1 Orange Wheel, 1 Cherry, 1tsp Demera

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

2oz Tito's, .5oz Triple Sec, Splash Cran, SplashjSprite, Lime Squeeze, Lime Wheel.

Irish Coffee

$14.00

2oz Jameson Whiskey, Fill with Hot Coffee, Top with Whipped Cream

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

2oz Stoli, 1oz Simple Syrup, 2 Splash Lemonade, Splash Sprite, Sugar Rim, Lemon Twist

Long Island Tea

$12.00

3/4oz Tito's, 3/4oz Bacardi Lt, 3/4oz Boodles, Sweet & Sour, Top with Cola, Lemon Wheel

Top Shelf L.I.T

$18.00

3/4oz Belvedere Vodka, 3/4oz Angustura 5yr Rum, 3/4oz Hendricks Gin2, 3/4oz Cointreau, Fill with Sweet & Sour, Top with Cola, Lemon Wheel.

White Russian

$12.00

1oz Kahlua, 1ozStoli Vodka, Top with 1oz cream

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Coming soon to the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton, OH

Website

Location

2101 Hall of Fame Way, Canton, OH 44708

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cracked Egg Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3110 Whipple Avenue Northwest Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext
Game Time Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5153 W Tuscarawas St Canton, OH 44708
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Canton
orange starNo Reviews
4335 Dressler Rd Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext
Papa Gyros - Canton
orange star4.4 • 788
2045 Cleveland Ave NW Canton, OH 44709
View restaurantnext
EuroGyro - Canton
orange starNo Reviews
3717 Cleveland Ave N.W. Canton, OH 44709
View restaurantnext
Bender's Tavern - Canton's Oldest and Finest since 1902
orange star4.7 • 1,426
137 Court Ave. SW Canton, OH 44702
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Canton

Papa Gyros - Belden Village
orange star4.6 • 3,163
4760 Everhard Rd NW Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext
Bender's Tavern - Canton's Oldest and Finest since 1902
orange star4.7 • 1,426
137 Court Ave. SW Canton, OH 44702
View restaurantnext
91 Wood Fired Oven - Jackson Twp.
orange star4.4 • 844
5570 Fulton Dr Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext
Papa Gyros - Canton
orange star4.4 • 788
2045 Cleveland Ave NW Canton, OH 44709
View restaurantnext
Royal Docks Brewing Co. - Taproom + Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 655
7162 Fulton Dr Nw Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext
That Little Italian Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 508
5730 Fulton Road NW Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Canton
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston