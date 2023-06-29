Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Taco

808 King St

Alexandria, VA 22314

-TACOS

Fried Avocado

$4.25

fried avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn, house aioli

Spicy 'Shroom

$4.25

mushrooms, red pepper sauce, roasted corn, pickled red onions, queso fresco

Cauliflower Tempura

$4.25

fried cauliflower, chopped dates, pickled red onions, mexican crema

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$4.25

roasted chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles

Sriracha Chicken

$4.25

roasted chicken, cilantro coleslaw, sriracha aioli

The Cluck

$4.25

fried chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, special aioli

Carnitas

$4.25

slow roasted pork, pickled red onions

Al Pastor

$4.25

marinated pork, pineapples, mexican crema

Chorizo & Egg

$4.25

scrambled egg mixed with chorizo and cheese, jalapeño

Classic Taco

$4.50

choice of chicken, skirt steak, or pork, lettuce, shredded cheese

El Gringo

$4.50

skirt steak, red charred beans, queso fresco, spicy guacamole sauce

Pomegranate Steak

$4.50

glazed skirt steak, caramelized onions, spicy guac sauce

Carne Asada

$4.50

marinated steak, white onions, jalapeno chimichurri sauce

Bulgogi

Bulgogi

$4.50

korean style steak, green onions, sesame seeds, peanut sauce

Steak & Mushroom

$4.50

skirt steak, mushrooms, tomatoes, shredded cheese, chipotle aioli

Blue Fin

$4.50

seared ahi tuna with sesame seeds, seaweed, cusabi sauce

Dilly Dilly

$4.50

beer battered grouper, lettuce, pickled red onions, tartar sauce

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$4.50

salmon, sriracha coleslaw, pineapples, jalapeño

Forrest Gump Bubba Shrimp

$4.50

two shrimp (fried or sautéed), fajita veggies, tomatillo sauce

Shrimp & Bacon

$4.50

sautéed shrimp, bacon, sriracha coleslaw, pico de gallo

Land & Sea

$4.50

skirt steak, shrimp (fried or sautéed), caramelized onions, horseradish sauce

-STARTERS

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Guacamole

$10.00

Queso

$6.00

Queso & Chorizo

$9.00

Mini Empanadas (2)

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00

Mexican Corn

$6.00

mayo, queso fresco, red chili

Ceviche

Ceviche

$14.00

shrimp, calamari, grouper red onions, pico de gallo, sweet potato, corn

-BURRITOS & MORE

DT Special Burrito

$14.00

skirt steak, roasted chicken, chorizo, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato, yellow spanish rice, red charred beans, chipotle aioli

Surf & Turf Burrito

$14.00

skirt steak, sautéed shrimp, shredded cheese, jalapeño, yellow spanish rice, red charred beans, house special aioli

Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.00

yellow spanish rice, red charred beans, fajita veggies, shredded cheese

Steak Rice Bowl

$13.00

yellow spanish rice, red charred beans, fajita veggies, shredded cheese

Carnitas Rice Bowl

$12.00

yellow spanish rice, red charred beans, fajita veggies, shredded cheese

Shrimp Rice Bowl

$13.00

yellow spanish rice, red charred beans, fajita veggies, shredded cheese

Portobello Rice Bowl

$12.00

yellow spanish rice, red charred beans, fajita veggies, shredded cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

side of sour cream

Fajita Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00

side of sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

side of sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$13.00

side of sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

side of sour cream

-SIDES & EXTRAS

Yellow Spanish Rice

$5.95

Red Charred Beans

$5.95

Fried Plantains

$5.95

Sour Cream (2oz.)

$0.50

Pico de Gallo (2oz.)

$0.50

Shredded Cheese (2oz.)

$0.50

Jalapeño (2oz.)

$0.50

Roasted Corn (2oz.)

$0.50

Extra Sauce (2oz.)

$0.50

Salsa (2oz.)

$0.50

Queso (2oz.)

$1.00

Plantain (1)

$1.00

Fajita Veggie

$1.00

Guacamole (2oz.)

$2.00

Extra Tortilla (3)

$2.00

-DESSERT

Caramel Tres Leches

$7.00

topped with caramel sauce

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$7.00

three waffle battered oreos, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce

Churros

$7.00

side of chocolate sauce

Side Ice Cream

$2.00

-KIDS

Kids Chicken Taco

$4.25

Kids Steak Taco

$4.25

Kids Shrimp Taco

$4.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Set on historic King Street, Don Taco brings a flavorful menu and casual, high-energy vibe to the Old Town restaurant scene. Combining the freshest ingredients with modern and traditional elements creates a delicious spin on Mexican cuisine, a perfect choice for lunch, dinner, brunch, or late-night bites!

808 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314

