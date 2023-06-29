Don Taco
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Set on historic King Street, Don Taco brings a flavorful menu and casual, high-energy vibe to the Old Town restaurant scene. Combining the freshest ingredients with modern and traditional elements creates a delicious spin on Mexican cuisine, a perfect choice for lunch, dinner, brunch, or late-night bites!
808 King St, Alexandria, VA 22314
