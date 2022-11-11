Don Tequila
4947 Tamiami Trail N #110
Naples, FL 34103
Popular Items
Appetizers
Special Nachos
With beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Nachos Santa Fe
With steak, grilled chicken, or pastor (pork), black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos
Nachos
With your choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese
Fajitas Nachos
With steak or chicken, peppers, onions and tomatoes
Papa Nachos
French fries, cheese dip, black beans, steak, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream
Shrimp Nachos
With onions and tomatoes
Jalapeno Poppers
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese with grilled chorizo (pork sausage), jalapenos and tortillas
10 Wings
Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki
20 Wings
Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki
Cheese Dip
Guacamole Dip
Guacamolazo
Fresh guacamole with queso fresco
Sample Platter
Cheese nachos, three chicken wings, cheese quesadilla, beef flauta, chicken chimichanga, tomato, guacamole and sour cream
Soups & Salads
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Served with rice, acocado, pico de gallo and tortilla chips