Don Tequila

review star

No reviews yet

4947 Tamiami Trail N #110

Naples, FL 34103

Appetizers

Special Nachos

$14.75

With beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos Santa Fe

$15.99

With steak, grilled chicken, or pastor (pork), black beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapenos

Nachos

$11.75

With your choice of beef, chicken, beans or cheese

Fajitas Nachos

$15.99

With steak or chicken, peppers, onions and tomatoes

Papa Nachos

$16.99

French fries, cheese dip, black beans, steak, pico de gallo, jalapenos, guacamole and sour cream

Shrimp Nachos

$16.50

With onions and tomatoes

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.25

Queso Fundido

$9.50

Melted cheese with grilled chorizo (pork sausage), jalapenos and tortillas

10 Wings

$14.99

Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki

20 Wings

$26.99

Mild, medium, hot, extra hot, BBQ, BBQ hot, lemon pepper or teriyaki

Cheese Dip

$5.99+

Guacamole Dip

$6.50+

Guacamolazo

$12.99

Fresh guacamole with queso fresco

Sample Platter

$15.99

Cheese nachos, three chicken wings, cheese quesadilla, beef flauta, chicken chimichanga, tomato, guacamole and sour cream

Soups & Salads

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.99

Crispy flour shell with steak or grilled chicken, beans, onions, peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Taco Salad

$13.99

Crispy flour shell with beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.75+

Served with rice, acocado, pico de gallo and tortilla chips

Guacamole Salad

$9.75