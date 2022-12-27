Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Tequilas - Columbia, SC

review star

No reviews yet

114 Afton Court

Columbia, SC 29212

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Esquites

$5.50

Tequila's Sampler

$13.00

Beef Nachos with tomatoes and jalapenos, chicken quesadillas, chicken and beef flautas, on a bed of lettuce, cheese sauce and sour cream

El Trio Dip

$13.00

A rich blend of petite chopped grilled shrimp, steak and chicken covered with our creamy cheese sauce

Ceviche Tropical

$14.00

Marinated fish cooked in lime juice with mango, cucumber and pico de gallo

Calamari Loco

$12.75

Delicious fried calamari topped with pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce and chili limey tajin

Cheese Dip

$6.00

Chicken Wings (8pcs)

$12.00

Buffalo Hot, Agave Habanero, Plain Seasoned

Bean Dip

$6.25

Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)

$10.50

Melted cheese casserole with Mexican sausage

Seafood Rolls

$12.50

Flour tortillas on a bed of lettuce stuffed with a mixture of crab, shrimp, creamy cheese and veggies, rolled and fried until crispy served with chipotle cheese for dipping

SOPAS & ENSALADAS

Sopa De Pollo (ChickenSoup)

$9.50

Our special chicken broth made with chicken breast, with rice, pico de gallo, veggies, tortilla strips and avocados.

Sopa de Mariscos (Seafood Soup)

$14.50

Shrimp, scallops, tilapia & veggies

Acapulco Salad

Grilled chicken or shrimp on a bed of lettuce, green peppers, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.

Avocado Salad

Grilled seasoned chicken breast, fresh avocado, shredded cheese on top of spring mix and tossed with our cilantro vinaigrette

Chipotle Chicken Salad

$11.50

Grilled chicken, salad mix, creamy chipotle dressing tomatoes, cucumbers and corn

Lunch Classic Taco salad

$9.00

Crispy flour shell with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of beef or chicken

Menudo

$17.00

Orden Birria (sopa)

$17.00

NACHOS

Classic Nachos

$9.50

Pick your topping: beans, pulled chicken, ground beef, shredded beef.

Nachos Supremos

$12.00

Beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Choice of Beef or chicken

Nachos Bravos

$13.00

Topped with grilled chicken, jalapeno slices, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Fajita Nachos

Topped with grilled peppers and onions

ENCHILADAS

1 Classic Enchiladas

$4.25

Choose from: ground beef, pulled chicken, beans or cheese

2 Classic Enchiladas

$8.50

3 Classic Enchiladas

$12.00

Choose from: ground beef, pulled chicken, beans or cheese

Enchiladas Vallarta

$13.50

3 Enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, crabmeat, onion and tomatoes topped with seafood creamy sauce and Served with rice

Enchiladas Tapatias

$13.50

Two cheese enchiladas topped with chopped pork, cooked with onions, bell pepper, served with rice and beans

Chipotle Enchiladas

$13.00

Three com tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with our cheesy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco served with rice

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Three chicken enchiladas, topped with green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, sour cream and onions. Served with rice or beans

Enchiladas Supremas

$13.00

Combo of four enchiladas - one chicken, one beef, one cheese and one bean, topped with sour cream, tomatoes and lettuce

Echiladas Maria's

$12.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, topped with our delicious roasted poblano salsa and queso fresco, served with rice

BURRITOS

1 Classic Burrito

$5.50

Choose from: ground beef, shredded beef, pulled chicken, beans, spinach, potato, mushrooms or cheese

2 Classic Burritos

$10.00

Choose from: ground beef, shredded beef, pulled chicken, beans, spinach, potato, mushrooms or cheese

Burrito Chicken Chipotle

$13.50

A flour tortilla wrap with grilled chicken, filled with rice, onions and green peppers, covered with creamy chipotle sauce and sour cream

Burrito Chori-Pollo

$13.00

A huge tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, Mexican chorizo (sausage), rice, beans, topped with cheese dip, ranchera sauce and pico de gallo

Burritos Deluxe (2)

$11.50

Two burritos combined, one chicken and bean and one beef and bean, topped with salad mix, tomato and sour cream

Burrito Asado

Stuffed with grilled chicken peppers, onions, corn, sour cream, cheese and agave pasilla sauce served with rice.

Burrito Matador

$13.50

Cheese Steak Burritos

$13.50

Two rolled flour tortillas filled with thin slice steak, onions and mushrooms topped with cheese sauce and sour cream

Burritos Tapatios

$12.00

Two rolled flour tortillas, filled with pork chunks, topped with cheese, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo.

Burrito Poblano

$13.25

Grilled chicken, poblano peppers, onion, cheese, black beans and rice topped with sweet agave nectar chipotle salsa 13.25

Burrito Mexicano

One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled meat, rice, retired beans and onions. Topped with corn black beans salsa, cheesy chipotle sauce, and sour cream

Burrito Grande

$11.50+

QUESADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

1 Quesadilla Classic

$5.00

Choose from: ground beef, shredded beef, pulled chicken

2 Quesadilla Classic

$9.00

Choose from: ground beef, shredded beef, pulled chicken

Quesadilla Ranchera

$13.50

Two quesadillas filled with beans, cheese, onions and your choice of grilled chicken or steak served with sour cream salad

Quesadilla Del Mar

$14.50

One quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp and scallops, cheese, grilled peppers and onions served with rice and sour cream salad

Quesadilla De Chorizo

$11.50

Quesadillas filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage), beans and cheese

Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.50

Quesadillas filled with mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomato, and cheese

Quesadilla Vegetariana

$11.50

Sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn and spinach, on a grilled tortilla with sour cream and queso fresco on top and a side of spicy chipotle agave sauce

Quesadilla Rellena

$9.00

Two shredded beef, or chicken quesadillas served with sour cream salad

Fajita Quesadilla

Strips of fajita style meat with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes in a large tortilla. Served with sour cream salad

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$15.00

All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Del Mar Fajitas

$18.00

Shrimp & Scallops | All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas For Two

$35.00

The most delicious fajitas for two people With fresh mix of steak, chicken, shrimp & pork | All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Fajitas Tropicales

$18.00

All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Mixed Fajitas (steak & chicken)

$15.50

All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$16.00

All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Trio Fajitas

$18.00

All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$14.00

Fresh grilled vegetables, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, squash and onions | All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas

CARNES

Bistec Tequilas

$17.00

Sirloin steak on a skillet sautéed onions topped with our mushroom red wine brown gravy with crispy red potatoes and grilled veggies

Bistec Ranchero

$17.00

Grilled Rib-Eye steak covered with ranchero sauce, served with rice, and beans

Carne Asada

$16.00

Tender steak topped with green onions served with rice, charro beans, chile toreado and pico de gallo

Bistec Chipotle

$16.00

Tender strips of steak sautéed with chipotle sauce cooked with onions, tomatoes and zucchini, served with rice and charro beans

Filete Agave's

$18.00

Grilled sirloin steak topped with mushroom red wine brown sauce with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled veggies

Bistec A La Mexicana

$17.50

Chopped grilled rib-eye cooked with onions, jalapeño peppers and tomatoes, served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas

Mar Y Tierra

$18.50

Grilled Sirloin and jumbo shrimp, served with rice and vegetables.

Bistec Jalisco

$17.50

Rib eye steak topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, cheese and ranchero sauce served with rice and beans

Bistec Patroncitos

$13.99

TACOS

1 Classic Tacos

$3.25

Choice of crunchy or soft tortilla ground beef or pulled chicken

2 Classic Tacos

$6.50

3 Classic Tacos

$8.75

Choice of crunchy or soft tortilla ground beef or pulled chicken

Tacos de la Calle

$13.50

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of: Steak, pastor, barbacoa, chorizo, grilled chicken or carnitas topped with cilantro and sautéed onions. Served with charro beans (3) (2 for Lunch)

Tacos de Tinga

$12.75

Corn tortilla filled with pulled chicken cooked with our spicy chipotle sauce and onions topped with avocado, cilantro and queso fresco (3)

Tacos de Pescado

$14.00

Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or breaded fish tacos, topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle creamy sauce (3)

Tacos De Birria

$15.00

Portobello Tacos

$12.50

Corn tortilla stuffed with Portobello mushrooms, topped with black beans, pico de gallo & queso fresco (3)

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Three flour tortillas filled with breaded chicken breast sautéed on our diablo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and chipotle ranch (3)

Tacos de Camaron

$14.50

Flour tortilla filled with succulent shopped shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and cheese served with our chipotle ranch sauce (3)

Tacos de Fajita

Three flour tortillas filled with fajita style meat, served with a side of sour cream and shredded cheese.

POLLOS

Pollo Loco

$14.00

Deliciously marinated grilled chicken breast, served with rice, charro beans, and tortillas

Chori-Pollo

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast covered with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and nacho cheese served with rice and beans

Pollo Ranchero

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chicken Pasta Fajita

$15.00

Fajita-style chicken in a fettuccini pasta with red and green peppers, onion and our fresh homemade creamy spinach and bacon sauce topped with fresh queso

Pollo Feliz

$14.00

Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and nacho cheese, served with rice and charro beans

Arroz Con Pollo

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast over a bed of rice topped with our creamy nacho cheese

Pollo Pasilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with our agave pasilla chile sauce and corn-black bean salsa served with rice and grilled zucchini

Pollo Espinaca a la Crema

$15.00

Highly recommended!! Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and tossed salad

MARISCOS

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.50

Sautéed shrimp in sweet roasted garlic mojo (sauce), onions, tomato and fresh avocado over rice topped with queso fresco

Pasta Chipotle con Camaron

$16.00

Pan seared delicious fettuccini with shrimp, topped with chipotle roasted com sauce, cilantro and queso fresco

Salmon Agave Chipotle

$16.50

Pan Roasted Atlantic Salmon fillet topped with our chipotle agave sauce served with limey rice and grilled veggies

Arroz Con Mariscos

$16.00

Grilled shrimp and scallops over a bed of rice topped with creamy nacho cheese

Camarones a la Diabla

$15.50

Spicy large sautéed shrimp in a roasted tomato diablo sauce served with rice and a side salad

Playa del Carmen

$16.00

Grilled tilapia, scallops and shrimp, topped with our creamy seafood sauce, served with rice and mango sauce

Seafood Chimichanga

$15.50

Large rolled flour tortilla, fried or soft, filled with shrimp and crabmeat, covered with seafood creamy sauce, served with rice and tossed salad

Salmon Pasilla

$16.50

Pan Roasted Atlantic Salmon fillet topped with our honey pasilla sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled veggies

Salmon Del Puerto

$17.50

Mariscada

$16.50

Grilled jumbo shrimp, large sea scallops and tilapia fillet Deliciously cooked with our special diablo sauce, served with rice and vegetables

Bravo's Lime Tilapia

$15.50

Grilled tilapia fillet seasoned with lemon pepper topped with pico de gallo and lime, served with rice and grilled veggies

Camarones a la Mexicana

$16.00

Buttery jumbo chopped shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños served with rice, beans.

Coctel de Camaron

$17.00

Jumbo shrimp in a delicious tomato-based sauce, with pico de gallo and chopped avocado

PLATILLOS TIPICOS

Chimichanga Brava

$13.00+

Chimichangas

$12.50

One large flour tortilla soft or deep fried, filled with chicken or shredded beef and cheese, topped with nacho cheese, served with sour cream salad, and your choice of rice or beans

Molcajete Mexicano

$36.00

A traditional fest for all. .. !!! A hot stone bowl filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, poblano peppers, scallion onions, and honey pasilla sauce topped with shredded cheese

Chile Colorado

$15.00

Your choice of steak, pork or chicken cooked with spicy tomato or tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Chile Verde

$15.00

Your choice of steak, pork or chicken cooked with spicy tomato or tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Tequilas Bowl

Tampiquena

$17.50

Flautas

$11.50

Four fried corn taquitos - two beef and two chicken served with lettuce, pico de gallo sour cream and queso fresco

Cazuelon

$16.75

Loaded Poblano

$15.50

Poblano pepper stuffed with Chihuahua cheese topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak served with rice and beans

Carnitas

$13.50

Pork chunks, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and jalapeño

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Corn tortillas cooked with chicken in our special red ranchero or green sauce, topped with cheese sour cream and queso fresco, served with rice and sour cream salad

Don Tequila Rice

A bed of rice topped with your choice of meat, grilled bell peppers and our delicious cheese sauce

Torta (Mexican sandwich)

$12.50

Your choice of: Carnitas, steak, chicken, chorizo, pastor or chihuahua cheese, filled with refried beans, avocado, sour cream, tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers

COMBO & VEGGIE

Combo Dinner

$11.75

Served with two items, rice and your choice of black or refried beans CHOOSE FROM: BURRITO, ENCHILADA, TACO, TAMAL (chicken Only), TOSTADA, QUESADILLA, AND *POBLANO RELLENO (Cheese Only) PICK YOUR FILLING GROUND OR SHREDDED BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN, BEANS AND CHEESE, MAKE IT SUPREME FOR 2.50

Veggie Combo

$10.75

Served with two items, rice and your choice of black or refried beans CHOOSE FROM: BURRITO, ENCHILADA, POTATO, TOSTADA *POBLANO RELLENO (Cheese Only), AND QUESADILLA Poblano Relleno stuffed with cheese ONLY PICK YOUR FILLING BEANS, CHEESE, POTATO, MUSHROOMS, SPINACH

Veggie Enchiladas

$11.95

Three enchiladas stuffed with sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, com and spinach,served with rice and topped with creamy spinach sauce, sour cream and and queso fresco

DESSERT

Fried Ice Cream

$7.75

Churros

$7.00

Chimi-Cheese Cake

$7.00

Flan

$6.00

Volcan De Chocolate

$7.75

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

SIDES

Refried Beans

$3.25

Rice

$3.25

Black Beans

$3.25

Charro Beans

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Tossed Salad

$3.25

Grilled Veggies

$3.25

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Crema Salad

$3.25

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Sour Cream Side

$1.25

Onion Side

$1.25

Onion Cocinada Side

$1.50

Tomato Side

$1.25

Cilantro Side

$1.00

Cheese Sauce on the Side

$2.00

Pico de Gallo Side

$2.50

Tomatillo Salsa

$2.00

Habanero Salsa

$2.00

Lettuce Side

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.50

Flour Tortillas

$2.50

Grilled Chicken Side

$6.00

Steak Side

$7.00

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Ribeye Side

$12.00

Sirloin Side

$12.25

Shredded Chicken Side

$3.50

To Go Salsa

$2.00+

To Go Chips

$4.00+

Street Taco

$4.50

Sliced Avocado

$3.50

Orden Jalapenos

$2.00

Extra Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Extra Cheese Sauce Aparte

$2.50

Extra Pico

$1.50

Extra Pico Aparte

$1.50

Extra Avocado

$2.50

Extra Avocado Aparte

$2.50

KiDS MENU

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.50

Kids Nachos

$6.50

Kids Quesadilla

$6.50

Kids Taco

$6.50

Kids Burrito

$6.50

Kids Enchilada

$6.50

Tamales

1 Tamal

$4.50

2 Tamales

$8.50

3 Tamales

$12.00

Tostadas

1 Tostada

$4.50

2. Tostadas

$8.50

Lunch

Lunch Don Tequila Rice

A bed of rice topped with your choice of meat, grilled bell peppers and our delicious cheese sauce

Lunch Fajita Quesadilla

Strips of fajita style meat with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes in a large tortilla. Served with sour cream salad

Lunch Chilaquiles

$9.00

Corn tortillas cooked with chicken in our special red ranchero or green sauce, topped with cheese sour cream and queso fresco, served with rice and sour cream salad

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.00

One large flour tortilla soft or deep fried, filled with chicken or shredded beef and cheese, topped with nacho cheese, served with sour cream salad, and your choice of rice or beans

Lunch Echiladas Maria's

$11.00

Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, topped with our delicious roasted poblano salsa and queso fresco, served with rice

Lunch Quesadilla Rellena

$9.00

Two shredded beef, or chicken quesadillas served with sour cream salad

Lunch Torta (Mexican sandwich)

$11.00

Your choice of: Carnitas, steak, chicken, chorizo, pastor or chihuahua cheese, filled with refried beans, avocado, sour cream, tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers

Lunch Chile Colorado

$12.00

Your choice of steak, pork or chicken cooked with spicy tomato or tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Lunch Chile Verde

$12.00

Your choice of steak, pork or chicken cooked with spicy tomato or tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas

Chipotle Enchiladas

$13.00

Three com tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with our cheesy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco served with rice

Lunch Tacos de la Calle

$11.00

Corn tortilla filled with your choice of: Steak, pastor, barbacoa, chorizo, grilled chicken or carnitas topped with cilantro and sautéed onions. Served with charro beans (3) (2 for Lunch)

Lunch Classic Taco salad

$9.00

Crispy flour shell with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of beef or chicken

Lunch Combo- 1 Items, 2 Sides

$9.00

Choose from: Burrito, Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, Tama (PORK ONLY), Poblano Relleno (CHEESE ONLY) and Quesadilla PICK YOUR FILLING: Ground or Shredded Beef, Pulled Chicken Beans and Cheese

Lunch Combo- 2 Items, 1 Sides

$10.00

Choose from: Burrito, Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, Tama (PORK ONLY), Poblano Relleno (CHEESE ONLY) and Quesadilla PICK YOUR FILLING: Ground or Shredded Beef, Pulled Chicken Beans and Cheese

Lunch Burrito Grande

$11.00

Filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken, beans, rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream served with side of cheese sauce

Lunch Caldo de pollo

$9.00

Our special chicken broth made with chicken breast, with rice, Pico de gallo, tortilla strips and avocado.

Lunch Tequila Bowl

A bowl filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, corn and your choice of meat topped with pico de gallo, avocado cheese and sour cream.

Lunch Fajitas

Cooked with onions and bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Lunch Avocado Chicken Salad

Grilled seasoned chicken breast fresh avocado shredded cheese on top of romaine lettuce and tossed with our cilantro vinaigrette.

Soft Drinks

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Fruit Punch

$3.00

lce Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Agua de Horchata

$3.50

Agua de Melon

$3.50

Bottle Water (saratoga)

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Kids Drink

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 Afton Court, Columbia, SC 29212

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse - Columbia - Columbia,SC
orange starNo Reviews
410 Columbiana Drive Columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Harbison/Irmo
orange starNo Reviews
378 Columbiana Drive Columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext
Mingos Cookies - Irmo
orange starNo Reviews
7467 Saint Andrews Road Ste 20 Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
By the Fire Pizza - 6169 st andrews rd ste 110
orange starNo Reviews
6169 st andrews rd ste 110 columbia, SC 29212
View restaurantnext
Que Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
7320 Broad River Road, Suite G Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext
A Fuego 100x35 - 7320 Broad River Road Suite N
orange starNo Reviews
7320 Broad River Road Suite N Irmo, SC 29063
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbia

Cola's Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 4,611
1215 Assembly St Columbia, SC 29201
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Columbia SC (Hard Scrabble Road)
orange star4.3 • 1,734
4561 Hard Scrabble Road Columbia, SC 29229
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Columbia SC
orange star4.6 • 1,523
1410 Colonial Life Blvd W Columbia, SC 29210
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Forest Acres
orange star4.5 • 1,467
4711 Forest Drive Columbia, SC 29206
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Columbia, SC - Devine St
orange star4.6 • 1,229
2930 Devine Street Columbia, SC 29205
View restaurantnext
My House Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.2 • 1,218
7205 Two Notch Rd Columbia, SC 29223
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbia
West Columbia
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Orangeburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sumter
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Aiken
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
North Augusta
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rock Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston