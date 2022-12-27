Don Tequilas - Columbia, SC
114 Afton Court
Columbia, SC 29212
APPETIZERS
Esquites
Tequila's Sampler
Beef Nachos with tomatoes and jalapenos, chicken quesadillas, chicken and beef flautas, on a bed of lettuce, cheese sauce and sour cream
El Trio Dip
A rich blend of petite chopped grilled shrimp, steak and chicken covered with our creamy cheese sauce
Ceviche Tropical
Marinated fish cooked in lime juice with mango, cucumber and pico de gallo
Calamari Loco
Delicious fried calamari topped with pico de gallo, chipotle cream sauce and chili limey tajin
Cheese Dip
Chicken Wings (8pcs)
Buffalo Hot, Agave Habanero, Plain Seasoned
Bean Dip
Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)
Melted cheese casserole with Mexican sausage
Seafood Rolls
Flour tortillas on a bed of lettuce stuffed with a mixture of crab, shrimp, creamy cheese and veggies, rolled and fried until crispy served with chipotle cheese for dipping
SOPAS & ENSALADAS
Sopa De Pollo (ChickenSoup)
Our special chicken broth made with chicken breast, with rice, pico de gallo, veggies, tortilla strips and avocados.
Sopa de Mariscos (Seafood Soup)
Shrimp, scallops, tilapia & veggies
Acapulco Salad
Grilled chicken or shrimp on a bed of lettuce, green peppers, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Avocado Salad
Grilled seasoned chicken breast, fresh avocado, shredded cheese on top of spring mix and tossed with our cilantro vinaigrette
Chipotle Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, salad mix, creamy chipotle dressing tomatoes, cucumbers and corn
Lunch Classic Taco salad
Crispy flour shell with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of beef or chicken
Menudo
Orden Birria (sopa)
NACHOS
Classic Nachos
Pick your topping: beans, pulled chicken, ground beef, shredded beef.
Nachos Supremos
Beans, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Choice of Beef or chicken
Nachos Bravos
Topped with grilled chicken, jalapeno slices, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Fajita Nachos
Topped with grilled peppers and onions
ENCHILADAS
1 Classic Enchiladas
Choose from: ground beef, pulled chicken, beans or cheese
2 Classic Enchiladas
3 Classic Enchiladas
Choose from: ground beef, pulled chicken, beans or cheese
Enchiladas Vallarta
3 Enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, crabmeat, onion and tomatoes topped with seafood creamy sauce and Served with rice
Enchiladas Tapatias
Two cheese enchiladas topped with chopped pork, cooked with onions, bell pepper, served with rice and beans
Chipotle Enchiladas
Three com tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with our cheesy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco served with rice
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas, topped with green tomatillo sauce, queso fresco, sour cream and onions. Served with rice or beans
Enchiladas Supremas
Combo of four enchiladas - one chicken, one beef, one cheese and one bean, topped with sour cream, tomatoes and lettuce
Echiladas Maria's
Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, topped with our delicious roasted poblano salsa and queso fresco, served with rice
BURRITOS
1 Classic Burrito
Choose from: ground beef, shredded beef, pulled chicken, beans, spinach, potato, mushrooms or cheese
2 Classic Burritos
Choose from: ground beef, shredded beef, pulled chicken, beans, spinach, potato, mushrooms or cheese
Burrito Chicken Chipotle
A flour tortilla wrap with grilled chicken, filled with rice, onions and green peppers, covered with creamy chipotle sauce and sour cream
Burrito Chori-Pollo
A huge tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, Mexican chorizo (sausage), rice, beans, topped with cheese dip, ranchera sauce and pico de gallo
Burritos Deluxe (2)
Two burritos combined, one chicken and bean and one beef and bean, topped with salad mix, tomato and sour cream
Burrito Asado
Stuffed with grilled chicken peppers, onions, corn, sour cream, cheese and agave pasilla sauce served with rice.
Burrito Matador
Cheese Steak Burritos
Two rolled flour tortillas filled with thin slice steak, onions and mushrooms topped with cheese sauce and sour cream
Burritos Tapatios
Two rolled flour tortillas, filled with pork chunks, topped with cheese, ranchero sauce and pico de gallo.
Burrito Poblano
Grilled chicken, poblano peppers, onion, cheese, black beans and rice topped with sweet agave nectar chipotle salsa 13.25
Burrito Mexicano
One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled meat, rice, retired beans and onions. Topped with corn black beans salsa, cheesy chipotle sauce, and sour cream
Burrito Grande
QUESADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
1 Quesadilla Classic
Choose from: ground beef, shredded beef, pulled chicken
2 Quesadilla Classic
Choose from: ground beef, shredded beef, pulled chicken
Quesadilla Ranchera
Two quesadillas filled with beans, cheese, onions and your choice of grilled chicken or steak served with sour cream salad
Quesadilla Del Mar
One quesadilla filled with grilled shrimp and scallops, cheese, grilled peppers and onions served with rice and sour cream salad
Quesadilla De Chorizo
Quesadillas filled with chorizo (Mexican sausage), beans and cheese
Mushroom Quesadilla
Quesadillas filled with mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomato, and cheese
Quesadilla Vegetariana
Sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, corn and spinach, on a grilled tortilla with sour cream and queso fresco on top and a side of spicy chipotle agave sauce
Quesadilla Rellena
Two shredded beef, or chicken quesadillas served with sour cream salad
Fajita Quesadilla
Strips of fajita style meat with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes in a large tortilla. Served with sour cream salad
FAJITAS
Chicken Fajitas
All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Del Mar Fajitas
Shrimp & Scallops | All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas For Two
The most delicious fajitas for two people With fresh mix of steak, chicken, shrimp & pork | All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Fajitas Tropicales
All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Mixed Fajitas (steak & chicken)
All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Steak Fajitas
All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Trio Fajitas
All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
Veggie Fajitas
Fresh grilled vegetables, red and green bell peppers, mushrooms, zucchini, squash and onions | All fajitas are cooked with onions & bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas
CARNES
Bistec Tequilas
Sirloin steak on a skillet sautéed onions topped with our mushroom red wine brown gravy with crispy red potatoes and grilled veggies
Bistec Ranchero
Grilled Rib-Eye steak covered with ranchero sauce, served with rice, and beans
Carne Asada
Tender steak topped with green onions served with rice, charro beans, chile toreado and pico de gallo
Bistec Chipotle
Tender strips of steak sautéed with chipotle sauce cooked with onions, tomatoes and zucchini, served with rice and charro beans
Filete Agave's
Grilled sirloin steak topped with mushroom red wine brown sauce with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled veggies
Bistec A La Mexicana
Chopped grilled rib-eye cooked with onions, jalapeño peppers and tomatoes, served with rice, refried beans, and tortillas
Mar Y Tierra
Grilled Sirloin and jumbo shrimp, served with rice and vegetables.
Bistec Jalisco
Rib eye steak topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, cheese and ranchero sauce served with rice and beans
Bistec Patroncitos
TACOS
1 Classic Tacos
Choice of crunchy or soft tortilla ground beef or pulled chicken
2 Classic Tacos
3 Classic Tacos
Choice of crunchy or soft tortilla ground beef or pulled chicken
Tacos de la Calle
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of: Steak, pastor, barbacoa, chorizo, grilled chicken or carnitas topped with cilantro and sautéed onions. Served with charro beans (3) (2 for Lunch)
Tacos de Tinga
Corn tortilla filled with pulled chicken cooked with our spicy chipotle sauce and onions topped with avocado, cilantro and queso fresco (3)
Tacos de Pescado
Corn tortilla stuffed with your choice of grilled or breaded fish tacos, topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo and chipotle creamy sauce (3)
Tacos De Birria
Portobello Tacos
Corn tortilla stuffed with Portobello mushrooms, topped with black beans, pico de gallo & queso fresco (3)
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Three flour tortillas filled with breaded chicken breast sautéed on our diablo sauce, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese and chipotle ranch (3)
Tacos de Camaron
Flour tortilla filled with succulent shopped shrimp cooked with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and cheese served with our chipotle ranch sauce (3)
Tacos de Fajita
Three flour tortillas filled with fajita style meat, served with a side of sour cream and shredded cheese.
POLLOS
Pollo Loco
Deliciously marinated grilled chicken breast, served with rice, charro beans, and tortillas
Chori-Pollo
Grilled chicken breast covered with chorizo (Mexican sausage) and nacho cheese served with rice and beans
Pollo Ranchero
Grilled chicken breast topped with Chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chicken Pasta Fajita
Fajita-style chicken in a fettuccini pasta with red and green peppers, onion and our fresh homemade creamy spinach and bacon sauce topped with fresh queso
Pollo Feliz
Marinated chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and nacho cheese, served with rice and charro beans
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled chicken breast over a bed of rice topped with our creamy nacho cheese
Pollo Pasilla
Grilled chicken breast topped with our agave pasilla chile sauce and corn-black bean salsa served with rice and grilled zucchini
Pollo Espinaca a la Crema
Highly recommended!! Grilled chicken breast topped with creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served with mashed potatoes and tossed salad
MARISCOS
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sautéed shrimp in sweet roasted garlic mojo (sauce), onions, tomato and fresh avocado over rice topped with queso fresco
Pasta Chipotle con Camaron
Pan seared delicious fettuccini with shrimp, topped with chipotle roasted com sauce, cilantro and queso fresco
Salmon Agave Chipotle
Pan Roasted Atlantic Salmon fillet topped with our chipotle agave sauce served with limey rice and grilled veggies
Arroz Con Mariscos
Grilled shrimp and scallops over a bed of rice topped with creamy nacho cheese
Camarones a la Diabla
Spicy large sautéed shrimp in a roasted tomato diablo sauce served with rice and a side salad
Playa del Carmen
Grilled tilapia, scallops and shrimp, topped with our creamy seafood sauce, served with rice and mango sauce
Seafood Chimichanga
Large rolled flour tortilla, fried or soft, filled with shrimp and crabmeat, covered with seafood creamy sauce, served with rice and tossed salad
Salmon Pasilla
Pan Roasted Atlantic Salmon fillet topped with our honey pasilla sauce served with garlic mashed potatoes and grilled veggies
Salmon Del Puerto
Mariscada
Grilled jumbo shrimp, large sea scallops and tilapia fillet Deliciously cooked with our special diablo sauce, served with rice and vegetables
Bravo's Lime Tilapia
Grilled tilapia fillet seasoned with lemon pepper topped with pico de gallo and lime, served with rice and grilled veggies
Camarones a la Mexicana
Buttery jumbo chopped shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, fresh jalapeños served with rice, beans.
Coctel de Camaron
Jumbo shrimp in a delicious tomato-based sauce, with pico de gallo and chopped avocado
PLATILLOS TIPICOS
Chimichanga Brava
Chimichangas
One large flour tortilla soft or deep fried, filled with chicken or shredded beef and cheese, topped with nacho cheese, served with sour cream salad, and your choice of rice or beans
Molcajete Mexicano
A traditional fest for all. .. !!! A hot stone bowl filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, poblano peppers, scallion onions, and honey pasilla sauce topped with shredded cheese
Chile Colorado
Your choice of steak, pork or chicken cooked with spicy tomato or tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Chile Verde
Your choice of steak, pork or chicken cooked with spicy tomato or tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Tequilas Bowl
Tampiquena
Flautas
Four fried corn taquitos - two beef and two chicken served with lettuce, pico de gallo sour cream and queso fresco
Cazuelon
Loaded Poblano
Poblano pepper stuffed with Chihuahua cheese topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak served with rice and beans
Carnitas
Pork chunks, served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and jalapeño
Chilaquiles
Corn tortillas cooked with chicken in our special red ranchero or green sauce, topped with cheese sour cream and queso fresco, served with rice and sour cream salad
Don Tequila Rice
A bed of rice topped with your choice of meat, grilled bell peppers and our delicious cheese sauce
Torta (Mexican sandwich)
Your choice of: Carnitas, steak, chicken, chorizo, pastor or chihuahua cheese, filled with refried beans, avocado, sour cream, tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers
COMBO & VEGGIE
Combo Dinner
Served with two items, rice and your choice of black or refried beans CHOOSE FROM: BURRITO, ENCHILADA, TACO, TAMAL (chicken Only), TOSTADA, QUESADILLA, AND *POBLANO RELLENO (Cheese Only) PICK YOUR FILLING GROUND OR SHREDDED BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN, BEANS AND CHEESE, MAKE IT SUPREME FOR 2.50
Veggie Combo
Served with two items, rice and your choice of black or refried beans CHOOSE FROM: BURRITO, ENCHILADA, POTATO, TOSTADA *POBLANO RELLENO (Cheese Only), AND QUESADILLA Poblano Relleno stuffed with cheese ONLY PICK YOUR FILLING BEANS, CHEESE, POTATO, MUSHROOMS, SPINACH
Veggie Enchiladas
Three enchiladas stuffed with sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, mushrooms, com and spinach,served with rice and topped with creamy spinach sauce, sour cream and and queso fresco
DESSERT
SIDES
Refried Beans
Rice
Black Beans
Charro Beans
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Tossed Salad
Grilled Veggies
Rice & Beans
Crema Salad
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream Side
Onion Side
Onion Cocinada Side
Tomato Side
Cilantro Side
Cheese Sauce on the Side
Pico de Gallo Side
Tomatillo Salsa
Habanero Salsa
Lettuce Side
Corn Tortillas
Flour Tortillas
Grilled Chicken Side
Steak Side
Chicken Breast
Side Chorizo
Ribeye Side
Sirloin Side
Shredded Chicken Side
To Go Salsa
To Go Chips
Street Taco
Sliced Avocado
Orden Jalapenos
Extra Cheese Sauce
Extra Cheese Sauce Aparte
Extra Pico
Extra Pico Aparte
Extra Avocado
Extra Avocado Aparte
KiDS MENU
Tostadas
Lunch
Lunch Don Tequila Rice
A bed of rice topped with your choice of meat, grilled bell peppers and our delicious cheese sauce
Lunch Fajita Quesadilla
Strips of fajita style meat with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes in a large tortilla. Served with sour cream salad
Lunch Chilaquiles
Corn tortillas cooked with chicken in our special red ranchero or green sauce, topped with cheese sour cream and queso fresco, served with rice and sour cream salad
Lunch Chimichanga
One large flour tortilla soft or deep fried, filled with chicken or shredded beef and cheese, topped with nacho cheese, served with sour cream salad, and your choice of rice or beans
Lunch Echiladas Maria's
Three corn tortillas stuffed with chicken and spinach, topped with our delicious roasted poblano salsa and queso fresco, served with rice
Lunch Quesadilla Rellena
Two shredded beef, or chicken quesadillas served with sour cream salad
Lunch Torta (Mexican sandwich)
Your choice of: Carnitas, steak, chicken, chorizo, pastor or chihuahua cheese, filled with refried beans, avocado, sour cream, tomatoes, onions and jalapeno peppers
Lunch Chile Colorado
Your choice of steak, pork or chicken cooked with spicy tomato or tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Lunch Chile Verde
Your choice of steak, pork or chicken cooked with spicy tomato or tomatillo sauce, served with rice, beans and tortillas
Chipotle Enchiladas
Three com tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with our cheesy chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco served with rice
Lunch Tacos de la Calle
Corn tortilla filled with your choice of: Steak, pastor, barbacoa, chorizo, grilled chicken or carnitas topped with cilantro and sautéed onions. Served with charro beans (3) (2 for Lunch)
Lunch Classic Taco salad
Crispy flour shell with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and your choice of beef or chicken
Lunch Combo- 1 Items, 2 Sides
Choose from: Burrito, Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, Tama (PORK ONLY), Poblano Relleno (CHEESE ONLY) and Quesadilla PICK YOUR FILLING: Ground or Shredded Beef, Pulled Chicken Beans and Cheese
Lunch Combo- 2 Items, 1 Sides
Choose from: Burrito, Enchilada, Taco, Tostada, Tama (PORK ONLY), Poblano Relleno (CHEESE ONLY) and Quesadilla PICK YOUR FILLING: Ground or Shredded Beef, Pulled Chicken Beans and Cheese
Lunch Burrito Grande
Filled with your choice of steak or grilled chicken, beans, rice, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream served with side of cheese sauce
Lunch Caldo de pollo
Our special chicken broth made with chicken breast, with rice, Pico de gallo, tortilla strips and avocado.
Lunch Tequila Bowl
A bowl filled with rice, black beans, lettuce, corn and your choice of meat topped with pico de gallo, avocado cheese and sour cream.
Lunch Fajitas
Cooked with onions and bell peppers, served with rice, beans, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Lunch Avocado Chicken Salad
Grilled seasoned chicken breast fresh avocado shredded cheese on top of romaine lettuce and tossed with our cilantro vinaigrette.
Soft Drinks
Coca Cola
Diet Coke
Sprite
Lemonade
Mr. Pibb
Orange Fanta
Coke Zero
Fruit Punch
lce Tea
Milk
Coffee
Jarrito
Mexican Coke
Agua de Horchata
Agua de Melon
Bottle Water (saratoga)
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Kids Drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
114 Afton Court, Columbia, SC 29212