- Home
- /
- Owings Mills
- /
- Don Tigre Mexican Cantina - 9433 Common Brook Road
Don Tigre Mexican Cantina 9433 Common Brook Road
No reviews yet
9433 Common Brook Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Brunch
Lunch Specials
TACO Tuesday
Starters
- Don Tigre Nachos
- Tableside Fresh Guacamole$18.00
- Guacamole in Tortilla Shell$14.00
- Chicken Flautas$12.00
- Ceviche Rica$14.00
- Mini Chicken Empinadas$10.00
- Chile con Queso Dip$8.00
- Chicken Wings$14.00
- Boneless Chicken wings$16.00
- Beef Quesidillas$12.00
- Chicken Quesidillas$11.00
- Southwest eggrolls$12.00
- Don Tigre Sampler$22.00
- Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites$14.00
- Jalapeno Peppers$12.00
- Bang Bang Baja Shrimp$12.00
Sides
Taco Platters
- Achari Potatoes Platter$16.00
- Al Pastor Taco Platter$16.00
- Barbacoa Taco Platter$18.00
- Carnitas Taco Platter
- Chicken 65 Taco Platter$18.00
- Fish Taco Platter$18.00
- Grilled Chicken Taco Platter$12.00
- Lamb Kheema Taco Platter$22.00
- Mixed Taco Platter$22.00
- Paneer Tikka Taco Platter$16.00
- Portabella Taco Platter$14.00
- Shrimp Taco Platter$18.00
- Steak Taco Platter$14.00
- Tandoori Chicken Taco Platter$18.00
- Veggies Taco Platter$14.00
Taco (Single)
- Grilled Chicken (Single)
- Steak (Single)$6.00
- Al Pastor (Single)$6.50
- Barbacoa (Single)$6.50
- Fish (Single)$7.50
- Portabella Mushroom (Single)$5.00
- Achari Potatoes (Single)$5.00
- Chicken 65 (Single)$6.00
- Vegetable (Single)$5.00
- Paneer Tikka Tacos (Single)$5.00
- Tandoori Chicken Taco (Single)$6.50
- Bang Bang Shrimp Taco (Single)$7.50
- Lamb Kheema (Single)$8.00
Sizzling Fajitas
Quesadillas
Enchiladas
Burritos
Kids
Happy Hour
Happy Hour Drinks
- HH Classic Margarita$7.00
- HH White Sangria$7.00
- HH Red Sangria$7.00
- HH Espolon Tequila shot$7.00
- HH Mi Campo Blanco Shot$7.00
- HH Rail Drinks$7.00
- HH Draft Beers$5.00
- HH Bud Light Bottle$5.00
- HH Bud Weiser Bottle$5.00
- HH Pacifico Bottle$5.00
- HH Corona Bottle$5.00
- HH Michelob Ultra Bottle$5.00
- HH Tekate Bottle$5.00
- HH Crush$7.00
- HH Martini$7.00
Happy Hour Food
Drinks
Margaritas
Mezcal Creation
Don Tigre Creations
Tequilas
- 1800 Anejo$14.00
- 1800 Coco$11.00
- 1800 Cristalino$15.00
- 1800 Reposado$12.00
- 1800 Silver$11.00
- 818 Blanco$14.00
- 818 Reposado$16.00
- Avion Silver$14.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Reposado$14.00
- Cincoro Anejo$22.00
- Cincoro Blanco$16.00
- Cincoro Reposado$18.00
- Clase Azul Blanco$25.00
- Clase Azul Gold$50.00