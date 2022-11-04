Don Tito Don Tito

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Don Tito

3165 Wilson Blvd

Arlington, VA 22201

D - Tacos

D - Tacos

Fried Avocado Taco

Fried Avocado Taco

$4.75

Fried avocado, pico de gallo, roasted corn, house aioli

Papa Dulce Taco

$4.50

Roasted sweet potato, picked red cabbage, Mexican crema and cilantro

Spicy 'Shroom Taco

$4.50

Mushrooms, roasted corn, pickled red onions, queso fresco, red pepper sauce

Blue Fin Taco

Blue Fin Taco

$4.95

Sesame crusted seared ahi tuna, seaweed, wasabi sauce

Dilly Dilly Taco

$4.95

Beer battered grouper, cilantro slaw, pickled red onions, tartar sauce

Blackened Salmon Taco

$4.95

Salmon, sriracha coleslaw, pineapples, jalapenos

Shake Down Shrimp Taco

$4.95

Beer battered fried shrimp, coleslaw, pico de gallo, fresno peppers, and aioli

Shrimp & Bacon Taco

$4.95

Sauteed shrimp, bacon, sriracha coleslaw, pico de gallo

Surf & Turf Taco

$4.95

Skirt steak, sauteed shrimp,caramelized onions, chipotle aoli.

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$4.75

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles and green onions

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Taco

$4.75

Mango chutney, fresno peppers

The Crunchy Ranch Chicken Taco

$4.75

Fried chicken, cole slaw, kosher pickles, ranch dressing

Birria Tacos

$5.25

Braised beef, melted cheese, onion, cilantro, and guacamole, consommé for dipping

Korean Bulgogi Taco

$4.95

Korean style steak, kimchi, green onions, sesame seeds, peanut sauce

Carne Asada Taco

$4.95

Marinated steak, white onions, jalapeño, chimichurri sauce

Pomegranate Steak Taco

$4.95

Glazed skirt steak, cilantro slaw, pickled cabbage, caramelized onions

El Gringo Taco

$4.50

Ground beef, lettuce, pico de gallo, melted queso, and jack cheese

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Slow roasted pork, pickled red onions

Al Pastor Taco

$4.50

Marinated pork, grilled pineapples, cilantro, and onion

Pork Belly Taco

$4.75

Slow roasted pork belly, sauteed in chipotle bbq sauce, grilled pineapple

D - Starters

Guacamole

Guacamole

$10.00

Creamy avocados, onions, tomato, cilantro, lime juice

Shrimp Ceviche

$15.00

Poached shrimp, fresno chile, avocado, shoestring sweet potato, lime/guajillo cocktail sauce

Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$8.00

Grilled mexican street corn topped with lime aioli, tajin, cilantro, cotija cheese

El Paso Cheese Dip

$9.00

Melted southwest cheese deep served with warm tortilla chips

Taquitos

$12.00

3 deep-fried corn tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, mexican crema, cilantro

Chicken Empanadas

Chicken Empanadas

$12.00

Turnovers filled with chicken sofrito with melted cheese, served with salsa verde

Beef Empanadas

Beef Empanadas

$12.00

Turnovers filled with ground beef sofrito, with melted cheese, served with salsa verde

Combo Empanadas

Combo Empanadas

$12.00

Turnovers filled with chicken sofrito & ground beef sofrito, with melted cheese, served with salsa verde

Crispy Chicken Wings

Crispy Chicken Wings

$13.00

8 wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with carrots, celery and ranch

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.00

Soft flour tortilla, Mexican blend cheese served with pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream

House Nachos

House Nachos

$13.00

Crispy tortillas, red beans, melted cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, sour cream

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Corn tortillas served with salsa

Chicken Toastadas

$12.00

3 crispy tortillas, ranchero sauce, lettuce, queso fresco, sour cream, guacamole

Boneless Wings

$13.00

Boneless wings tossed in your choice of sauce, served with ranch or blue cheese

Loaded Fries

$12.00

D - Soups/Salads

Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Chicken, tortilla strips, crema fresca, cilantro.

Cream of Corn Soup

$10.00

Cotija cheese, cilantro, chili oil, grilled corn.

Field Green Salad

$11.00

Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, radish, choice of dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Ensalda De Taco

$16.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef, shredded lettuce, queso fresco, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, blackened ranch dressing

Salmon Mixed Green

$20.00

Pineapple and chipotle glazed salmon served over mixed greens with grilled pineapple, pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, red onion, cortina cheese with a cilantro lime vinaigrette.

D - Sandwiches

Cuban

Cuban

$14.00

Roasted pork, smoked ham, provolone cheese, pickles, mustard on cuban bread, served with house fries

Cabo Wabo Chicken

$15.00

Grilled OR fried chicken marinated in tequila and mexican spices topped with jack cheese, guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle mayo, served with house fries

D - House Specialties

Carne Asada

$24.00

Mojo marinated grilled steak, guacamole, rice, red charred beans, pickled jalapeños.

NY Strip

$28.00

Grilled NY strip, chipotle honey glazed sweet potato, chimichurri sauce, and mixed green salad

Pollo Red Mole

$21.00

Grilled chicken breast, homemade red mole sauce, rice, charred red bean, corn tortillas

Grilled Chicken Fajitas

$21.00

Sizzling fajitas with roasted peppers and onions, served with cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans with warm flour tortillas

Grilled Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Sizzling fajitas with roasted peppers and onions, served with cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans with warm flour tortillas

Grilled Steak Fajitas

$24.00

Sizzling fajitas with roasted peppers and onions, served with cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans with warm flour tortillas

Grilled Veggie Fajitas

$20.00

Caramelized onion, peppers, served with sour cream, pico de gallo, cheese, guacamole, rice, charred red beans, and flour tortillas

Supreme Fajita

Supreme Fajita

$26.00

Sizzling chicken, beef & shrimp fajitas with roasted peppers and onions, served with cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans with warm flour tortillas

Combo Fajitas

$25.00

Choice of any two of steak, chicken, or shrimp. Sizzling fajitas with roasted peppers and onions, served with cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans with warm flour tortillas

Carnitas Burrito

$18.00

Large flour torilla stuffed with rice, red charred beans, with your choice of protein, smothered in ranchero sauce and melted cheese

Chicken Burrito

$18.00

Large flour torilla stuffed with rice, red charred beans, with your choice of protein, smothered in ranchero sauce and melted cheese

Ground Beef Burrito

$17.00

Large flour torilla stuffed with rice, red charred beans, with your choice of protein, smothered in ranchero sauce and melted cheese

Steak Burrito

$19.00

Large flour torilla stuffed with rice, red charred beans, with your choice of protein, smothered in ranchero sauce and melted cheese

Veggie Burritos

$17.00

Large flour torilla stuffed with rice, red charred beans, with your choice of protein, smothered in ranchero sauce and melted cheese

D - Sides / Extras

Extra Blue Cheese (2oz)

$0.50

Extra Chips

$2.00

Extra Guacamole (2oz)

$2.00

Extra Mixed Cheese (2oz)

$0.50

Extra Pico (2oz)

$0.50

Extra Queso (2oz)

$1.00

Extra Ranch (2oz)

$0.50

Extra Salsa (2oz)

$0.50

Extra Salsa (4oz)

$1.00

Extra Sour Cream (2oz)

$0.50

Extra Tortillas (2pc)

$1.00

Side Avocado Fries

$6.00

Side Guacamole (4oz)

$5.00

Side Mix Green Salad

$6.00

Side Plantains

$6.00

Side Red Beans

$5.00

Side Veggies

$5.00

Side Waffle Fries

$6.00

Side Yellow Rice

$5.00

.D - Desserts.

Churros

$8.00

Fried dough crullers pastry, topped with sugar, goat milk dulce de leche, served with vanilla bean ice cream and mexican chocolate syrup

Tres Leches

$8.00

Light, airy sponge cake soaked with a three-milk mixture and mexican chocolate syrup

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A three floor + rooftop restaurant inspired by a classic cantina look, our space embraces the best parts of Mexican tradition eaten with an American twist. Our menu is based around our love for three things : tacos, tequila, and beer. So join us for a fun dinner or come in for our amazing brunch.

Location

3165 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

Directions

