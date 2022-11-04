Don Tito Don Tito
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
A three floor + rooftop restaurant inspired by a classic cantina look, our space embraces the best parts of Mexican tradition eaten with an American twist. Our menu is based around our love for three things : tacos, tequila, and beer. So join us for a fun dinner or come in for our amazing brunch.
Location
3165 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
