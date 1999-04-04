  • Home
Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill Spencer

No reviews yet

7222 Spencer Hwy

Pasadena, TX 77505

Order Again

Popular Items

Mexican Soft Drink
Jalapeño Chicken Fried Chicken
Street Tacos

Appetizers

Nachos Supreme

Nachos Supreme

$10.99

Tortilla chips topped with beans, chile con queso, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, and either ground beef or shredded chicken.

Nachos Supreme (Half Order)

$8.49

Tortilla chips topped with beans, chile con queso, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, and either ground beef or shredded chicken.

Sampler Plate

Sampler Plate

$14.99

Beef and chicken fajita nachos compuestos, chicken mini-flautas, beef and chicken fajita quesadilla halfs, served with jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, and a small side of chile con queso.

Sampler Plate (Half Order)

$9.99

Beef and chicken fajita nachos compuestos, chicken mini-flautas, beef and chicken fajita quesadilla halfs, served with jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, and a small side of chile con queso.

Nachos Compuestos

Nachos Compuestos

$6.99+

Beef or chicken fajita, shredded cheddar cheese, and beans over fried tortillas, then cut into quarters. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.

Chile con Queso

Chile con Queso

$6.99+

Chile con queso served with fried flour tortilla strips.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$5.99+

Our guacamole is made fresh daily.

Queso Flameado

Queso Flameado

$9.99

Creamy Monterey jack cheese melted with chorizo and served with tortillas. Mix in pico de gallo and mushrooms upon request.

Shrimp Brochette (4)

Shrimp Brochette (4)

$9.99

(4) Char-grilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeños, cheese, and wrapped in bacon, served with a side of garlic butter sauce.

Breakfast

American Breakfast

American Breakfast

$8.99

Eggs served with hashbrowns, a side of (2) bacon strips, and your choice of either pancakes or French Toast.

Beef Fajita Omelet

$12.49

Egg omelet stuffed with beef fajita, grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Breakfast Quesadillas

$8.49

Scrambled eggs mixed with Monterey Jack cheese, your choice of bacon, ham, or chorizo, sandwiched in between two flour tortillas cut into quarters and served with a small crispy tortilla bowl filled with refried beans.

Breakfast Taco (1)

Breakfast Taco (1)

$2.49

Chilaquiles

$9.99

Eggs served with corn tortilla chips cooked in your choice of our mildly spicy homemade green tomatillo sauce or Guajillo red salsa and topped with queso fresco.

Combination Plate

$12.49

Eggs, barbacoa, and carne guisada. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Eggs with Pork Chops

$11.99

Eggs with (2) grilled pork chops. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Eggs with Potatoes

$7.49

Scrambled eggs mixed with potatoes. Served with beans and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Fajita Steak and Eggs

$13.49

Eggs with fajita steak and pico de gallo. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Florentine Omelet

Florentine Omelet

$9.49

Our Florentine Omelet comes stuffed with spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, Monterey Jack cheese, and covered in a creamy spinach gravy. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Huevos a la Mexicana

Huevos a la Mexicana

$8.49

Scrambled eggs mixed with freshly diced jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Huevos Rancheros

$8.99

Eggs over easy topped with our homemade ranchero sauce and served with a side of (2) bacon strips. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Machacado

$10.99

Scrambled eggs mixed with seasoned dry beef jerky and freshly diced jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Menudo

Menudo

$10.49+

Served every day. A traditional Mexican favorite - beef tripe soup prepared with a guajillo pepper seasoning, hominy, oregano, and served with a side of diced onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and tortillas.

Migas

Migas

$9.99

A classic Mexican favorite! Scrambled eggs mixed with tortilla bits, finely diced jalapeños, onions, and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, and served with potato slices and refried beans.

Scrambled Eggs

$9.49

Scrambled eggs mixed with your choice of bacon, ham, or chorizo. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Lighter Options

Chela's Salad

Chela's Salad

$11.99

Grilled zucchini and squash, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, cucumbers, crisp Romaine lettuce, all underneath chicken fajita, topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and a side of dressing (ranch, thousand island, blue cheese, Italian, or honey mustard).

Fajita de Light

Fajita de Light

$17.99

Beef fajita with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast served with rice and a mix of grilled vegetables.

Soups

Caldo de Pollo

$9.99+

Chicken with vegetables in a light and savory broth served with rice and tortillas.

Caldo de Res

Caldo de Res

$12.99

Our grandmother’s home-style recipe of beef and vegetable soup, served with rice and tortillas.

Fideo de Pollo

Fideo de Pollo

$9.99+

Traditional Mexican chicken noodle soup (spaghetti pasta), mixed with potatoes, carrots, celery, cilantro, and a pinch of mint, served with tortillas.

Menudo

Menudo

$10.49+

Served every day. A traditional Mexican favorite - beef tripe soup prepared with a guajillo pepper seasoning, hominy, oregano, and served with a side of diced onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and tortillas.

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$9.49+

A hearty Mexican soup made with shredded chicken, fresh vegetables, and topped with sliced, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, and tortilla strips.

Classics

Asado de Puerco

Asado de Puerco

$12.99

Pork meat covered with a mild-heat red pepper ancho sauce.

Mole Poblano

Mole Poblano

$12.99

Mole sauce covering 2 pieces of chicken. Choose between white or dark meat.

Carne Guisada

$14.49

Beef fajita mixed with potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, onions and gravy sauce.

Carne Guisada Mexicana

Carne Guisada Mexicana

$14.49

Beef fajita strips covered with salsa and jalapeño.

Mexican Favorites

Burrito Bowl (Dinner)

Burrito Bowl (Dinner)

$10.99

Handmade fried taco shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, diced tomatoes, with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and a side of chile con queso.

Chicken Flautas

$11.99

Shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas then fried. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

$12.99

A battered and fried poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of ground beef, Monterey Jack cheese, or queso fresco. Covered with chile con queso or salsa ranchera with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga

$11.99

A deep-fried burrito filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, and smothered in chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.

El Burrito

$8.99

Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served in a flour tortilla and topped with gravy. Served with rice and beans.

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$9.99

(3) Handmade flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese and served with guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans.

Salsa Pollo

$13.49

Mexican rice covered in our house red salsa underneath a grilled chicken breast and smothered with chile con queso, all atop a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Stuffed Avocado

$13.99

Deep-fried avocado stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice and beans.

Super Burrito

Super Burrito

$12.99

Large burrito stuffed with refried beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with either beef or chicken fajita, and smothered with chile con queso.

Super Quesadilla - Full Order

Super Quesadilla - Full Order

$9.99

Monterey Jack cheese sandwiched in between two extra-large flour tortillas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.

Super Quesadilla - Half Order

$6.99

Extra-large flour tortilla quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese.

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$11.49

Filled with shredded cheddar cheese, smothered in gravy sauce, and topped with more shredded cheddar cheese.

Crawfish Enchiladas

$15.99

Stuffed with crawfish, covered with a creamy veggie étouffée sauce, and topped with Monterey Jack cheese.

Enchilada Trio

$11.99

Enchiladas filled with (1) shredded chicken, (1) ground beef, (1) cheddar cheese, smothered in gravy, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

Enchiladas Doña Chela

Enchiladas Doña Chela

$12.49

Tortillas dipped in our in-house made red sauce, stuffed with queso fresco, and topped with grilled carrots, potatoes, and more queso fresco. Add diced onions upon request.

Enchiladas Enmoladas

Enchiladas Enmoladas

$12.49

Stuffed with shredded chicken, smothered in mole sauce, and topped with queso fresco.

Enchiladas Michoacanas

$16.99

Tortillas dipped in our in-house made red sauce, stuffed and topped with queso fresco. Served with (1) quail. Add diced onions upon request.

Enchiladas Suizas Verdes

Enchiladas Suizas Verdes

$11.99

Stuffed with shredded chicken and covered with green tomatillo sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, and sour cream.

Enchiladas Tampiqueña

$16.99

Tortillas dipped in our in-house made red sauce, stuffed and topped with queso fresco and beef fajita. Add diced onions upon request.

Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas

Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas

$12.99

Stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh spinach, covered in a creamy white spinach sauce and topped with Monterey Jack cheese.

Combinations

Delux Dinner

$12.49

(1) Chicken quesadilla, (1) cheese enchilada, (1) soft or crunchy taco with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and a side of chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.

Doña Chela Combo

Doña Chela Combo

$11.99

(1) Cheese enchilada, (1) bean tostada, and (1) beef or chicken fajita taco served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.

Summer Plate

$10.49

(1) Bean tostada, (1) mini tostada bowl covered in chile con queso, and (1) crispy taco with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.

Parrilladas

Parillada for One

$14.99+

Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, served along with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and with your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Parillada for Two

$28.99+

Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, served along with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and with your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.

Parrillada Don Miguel

Parrillada Don Miguel

$25.49+

Beef and chicken fajita, (3) grilled shrimp, and (1) grilled quail.

Parrillada Doña Chela

$24.99+

Parrillada for one with beef and chicken fajita, (1) BBQ mesquite rib, (2) shrimp brochette, (1) smoked sausage.

Camarones Acapulco

Camarones Acapulco

$20.49

(7) Char-grilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeños, cheese, wrapped in bacon, and placed on a hot comal with a side of garlic butter. Served with a house salad and dressing (ranch, thousand island, blue cheese, Italian, or honey mustard)

Other Favorites

Traditional Cheeseburger

Traditional Cheeseburger

$9.99

½ lb beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, and mayonnaise with a side of fries or curly fries.

Hamburguesa Monterrey

Hamburguesa Monterrey

$11.99

½ lb beef patty topped with ham, American cheese, bacon, mustard, mayonnaise, and guacamole or avocado with a side of fries.

Jalapeño Chicken Fried Chicken

Jalapeño Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.49

Fried breaded chicken breast and curly fries topped with a creamy bacon jalapeño gravy and a side of charro beans.

Monterey Chicken (Dinner)

$14.49

Chicken breast topped with onion, bell pepper, and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

Cabo San Lucas Chicken

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast covered with shrimp, crawfish, mushrooms, melted Monterey Jack cheese, and coated with a creamy wine sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, tortillas, house salad and dressing (ranch, thousand island, blue cheese, Italian, or honey mustard).

Tacos

Orden de Tacos

Orden de Tacos

$11.49

Tacos with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken stuffed in crispy, corn, or flour tortillas. Choose between lettuce and tomato or onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.

Tejano Tacos

Tejano Tacos

$12.99

(3) Tacos stuffed with marinated and seasoned brisket, then roasted in a mix of poblano peppers, onions, bell peppers, and wrapped in our homemade corn tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Street Tacos

$12.49

(5) Mini tacos wrapped in double tortillas with pastor (pork) and grilled onions. Served with rice and charro beans.

Seafood

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

Shrimp served in a cocktail sauce with sliced avocado, a side of cilantro, diced jalapeños, onions, tomatoes.

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$13.99

(7) Fried shrimp with rice and fries.

Filet Tilapia

$13.99

Served with grilled vegetables, rice, and beans.

Whole Tilapia

$13.99

1 ½ lb tilapia that is lightly battered and fried, served with a side of rice and fries.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$15.99

(8) grilled shrimp covered in a butter garlic sauce served with rice and beans.

Seafood Soup

Seafood Soup

$13.99

A hot bowl of your choice of fish, shrimp, or a seafood mix with vegetables, potatoes, a side of rice, and either tortillas or bread.

Kid's

Kid's Enchilada

$6.75
Kid's Chicken Tenders

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.75
Kid's Chocolate Pancake

Kid's Chocolate Pancake

$6.75

Kid's Taco

$6.75
Kid's Quesadilla

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.75
Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$6.75

A La Cart

Taco (1)

$3.49

Cripsy, corn, or flour tortilla with ground beef or shredded chicken. Top it with either lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, and tomato or onion and cilantro.

Enchilada (1)

$3.29

Filled with shredded cheddar cheese, smothered in gravy sauce, and topped with more shredded cheddar cheese.

Quesadilla (1)

$2.39

Handmade flour or corn tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese.

Torta (1)

$9.49

Beef or chicken fajita served with refried beans, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sour cream, and with either guacamole or avocado slices.

Flauta (1)

$3.49

Shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla then fried.

Gordita (1)

$2.99

A thick handmade corn tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and refried beans.

Tostada (1)

Tostada (1)

$2.99

Fried corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, diced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and either queso fresco or shredded cheddar cheese.

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$4.99

A signature favorite, freshly handmade tres leches cake served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$4.99

Handmade sopapillas covered with cinnamon and sugar. Served with honey.

Churros

Churros

$4.99

(4) Fried cinnamon dough pastries stuffed with caramel sauce served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Mini Churros

$2.49
Flan

Flan

$4.99

Smooth, rich, and creamy, our flan is always made from scratch served with whipped cream and a cherry.

Sides

Avocado Slices

$1.99
Bacon

Bacon

$1.59

Breakfast Potatoes

$1.99

CCQ 2oz

$1.99

CCQ Chip

$1.99

Cherry (1)

$0.10

Chicken Tender's (1)

$1.49

Chicken Tender's (3)

$3.99

Chips To-Go Corn

$0.99

Chips To-Go Flour

$1.49

Chorizo

$1.49

Cilantro

Egg

$0.99

French Toast

$1.99

Fries - Curly

$2.79

Fries - Regular

$2.49

Garlic Cloves (4)

$0.99

Grilled Shrimp (3)

$4.29

Grilled Vegetables

$4.49

Guacamole

$2.49

Ham

$1.59

Hash browns

$1.99

Honey

$0.99
House Salad

House Salad

$5.49

Lettuce

$0.75

Lime

$0.50

Meat - Chicken Fajita

$5.49

Meat - Beef Fajita

$6.99

Meat - Ground Beef

$1.99

Meat - Quail (1)

$6.99

Meat - Shredded Chicken

$1.99

Mushrooms

$1.49

Onions (chopped)

$0.49

Onions (grilled)

$0.49

Pancake

$1.99

Parrillada Side

$4.99

Pico de Gallo

$0.99

Rice

$1.99+

Sauce - Chipotle Sauce

$1.49

Sauce - Gravy

$1.49

Sauce - Jalapeño Chicken

$1.49

Sauce - Suizas Verdes

$1.49

Shrimp Brochette (2)

$4.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Soup - Fideo

$1.99

Sour Cream

$0.99

Tomato - Chopped

$0.75
Tortillas - Corn

Tortillas - Corn

$1.49
Tortillas - Flour

Tortillas - Flour

$1.49

American Slice

$0.79

Queso Fresco

$1.49

Cheddar (shredded)

$0.99

Monterey Jack (shredded)

$0.99
Chile Toreado (2)

Chile Toreado (2)

$0.99

Jalapeños Fresh Chopped

$0.75

Jalapeños Fresh Sliced

$0.75

Jalapeño Fresh Whole (1)

$0.35

Jalapeños Pickled Sliced

$0.75

Charros Beans

$2.49+

Refried Beans

$1.99+

Refritos Secos

$1.79+

Red Salsa

$2.99+

Green Salsa

$2.99+

Salsa Picante

$3.49+

N/A Beverages

Water

Tea

$2.99

Fountain Soft Drink

$1.79+

Mexican Soft Drink

$3.99+

Fresh Lemonade

$1.99+

Horchata

$1.99+

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Apple Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$3.49

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.49

Bottled Water

$1.99

Redbull Can

$4.00

Club Soda Bottle 10oz

$2.00

Nesquick

$1.99

Zevia

$1.79

Pepsi Can

$1.49

Topo Chico

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7222 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505

Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill image
Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill image
Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill image

