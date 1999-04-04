Doña Chela Restaurant #3 - Mexican Bar and Grill Spencer
7222 Spencer Hwy
Pasadena, TX 77505
Appetizers
Nachos Supreme
Tortilla chips topped with beans, chile con queso, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, and either ground beef or shredded chicken.
Nachos Supreme (Half Order)
Tortilla chips topped with beans, chile con queso, sour cream, guacamole, jalapeños, and either ground beef or shredded chicken.
Sampler Plate
Beef and chicken fajita nachos compuestos, chicken mini-flautas, beef and chicken fajita quesadilla halfs, served with jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, and a small side of chile con queso.
Sampler Plate (Half Order)
Beef and chicken fajita nachos compuestos, chicken mini-flautas, beef and chicken fajita quesadilla halfs, served with jalapeños, sour cream, guacamole, and a small side of chile con queso.
Nachos Compuestos
Beef or chicken fajita, shredded cheddar cheese, and beans over fried tortillas, then cut into quarters. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and jalapeños.
Chile con Queso
Chile con queso served with fried flour tortilla strips.
Guacamole
Our guacamole is made fresh daily.
Queso Flameado
Creamy Monterey jack cheese melted with chorizo and served with tortillas. Mix in pico de gallo and mushrooms upon request.
Shrimp Brochette (4)
(4) Char-grilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeños, cheese, and wrapped in bacon, served with a side of garlic butter sauce.
Breakfast
American Breakfast
Eggs served with hashbrowns, a side of (2) bacon strips, and your choice of either pancakes or French Toast.
Beef Fajita Omelet
Egg omelet stuffed with beef fajita, grilled onions, bell peppers, and cheddar cheese. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Breakfast Quesadillas
Scrambled eggs mixed with Monterey Jack cheese, your choice of bacon, ham, or chorizo, sandwiched in between two flour tortillas cut into quarters and served with a small crispy tortilla bowl filled with refried beans.
Breakfast Taco (1)
Chilaquiles
Eggs served with corn tortilla chips cooked in your choice of our mildly spicy homemade green tomatillo sauce or Guajillo red salsa and topped with queso fresco.
Combination Plate
Eggs, barbacoa, and carne guisada. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Eggs with Pork Chops
Eggs with (2) grilled pork chops. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Eggs with Potatoes
Scrambled eggs mixed with potatoes. Served with beans and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Fajita Steak and Eggs
Eggs with fajita steak and pico de gallo. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Florentine Omelet
Our Florentine Omelet comes stuffed with spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, Monterey Jack cheese, and covered in a creamy spinach gravy. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs mixed with freshly diced jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs over easy topped with our homemade ranchero sauce and served with a side of (2) bacon strips. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Machacado
Scrambled eggs mixed with seasoned dry beef jerky and freshly diced jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Menudo
Served every day. A traditional Mexican favorite - beef tripe soup prepared with a guajillo pepper seasoning, hominy, oregano, and served with a side of diced onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and tortillas.
Migas
A classic Mexican favorite! Scrambled eggs mixed with tortilla bits, finely diced jalapeños, onions, and topped with queso fresco, sour cream, and served with potato slices and refried beans.
Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs mixed with your choice of bacon, ham, or chorizo. Served with fried potato slices, beans, and your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Lighter Options
Chela's Salad
Grilled zucchini and squash, diced tomatoes, sliced avocado, cucumbers, crisp Romaine lettuce, all underneath chicken fajita, topped with shredded cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, and a side of dressing (ranch, thousand island, blue cheese, Italian, or honey mustard).
Fajita de Light
Beef fajita with grilled onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast served with rice and a mix of grilled vegetables.
Soups
Caldo de Pollo
Chicken with vegetables in a light and savory broth served with rice and tortillas.
Caldo de Res
Our grandmother’s home-style recipe of beef and vegetable soup, served with rice and tortillas.
Fideo de Pollo
Traditional Mexican chicken noodle soup (spaghetti pasta), mixed with potatoes, carrots, celery, cilantro, and a pinch of mint, served with tortillas.
Menudo
Served every day. A traditional Mexican favorite - beef tripe soup prepared with a guajillo pepper seasoning, hominy, oregano, and served with a side of diced onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and tortillas.
Tortilla Soup
A hearty Mexican soup made with shredded chicken, fresh vegetables, and topped with sliced, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, and tortilla strips.
Classics
Asado de Puerco
Pork meat covered with a mild-heat red pepper ancho sauce.
Mole Poblano
Mole sauce covering 2 pieces of chicken. Choose between white or dark meat.
Carne Guisada
Beef fajita mixed with potatoes, carrots, bell peppers, onions and gravy sauce.
Carne Guisada Mexicana
Beef fajita strips covered with salsa and jalapeño.
Mexican Favorites
Burrito Bowl (Dinner)
Handmade fried taco shell filled with lettuce, refried beans, diced tomatoes, with your choice of shredded chicken or ground beef. Topped with shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and a side of chile con queso.
Chicken Flautas
Shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas then fried. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and sour cream.
Chile Relleno
A battered and fried poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of ground beef, Monterey Jack cheese, or queso fresco. Covered with chile con queso or salsa ranchera with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Chimichanga
A deep-fried burrito filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, and smothered in chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.
El Burrito
Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken served in a flour tortilla and topped with gravy. Served with rice and beans.
Quesadillas
(3) Handmade flour tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese and served with guacamole, sour cream, rice, and beans.
Salsa Pollo
Mexican rice covered in our house red salsa underneath a grilled chicken breast and smothered with chile con queso, all atop a sizzling skillet. Served with beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Stuffed Avocado
Deep-fried avocado stuffed with ground beef or shredded chicken. Served with rice and beans.
Super Burrito
Large burrito stuffed with refried beans, rice, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, with either beef or chicken fajita, and smothered with chile con queso.
Super Quesadilla - Full Order
Monterey Jack cheese sandwiched in between two extra-large flour tortillas. Served with guacamole, sour cream, and jalapeños.
Super Quesadilla - Half Order
Extra-large flour tortilla quesadilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese.
Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
Filled with shredded cheddar cheese, smothered in gravy sauce, and topped with more shredded cheddar cheese.
Crawfish Enchiladas
Stuffed with crawfish, covered with a creamy veggie étouffée sauce, and topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
Enchilada Trio
Enchiladas filled with (1) shredded chicken, (1) ground beef, (1) cheddar cheese, smothered in gravy, and topped with shredded cheddar cheese.
Enchiladas Doña Chela
Tortillas dipped in our in-house made red sauce, stuffed with queso fresco, and topped with grilled carrots, potatoes, and more queso fresco. Add diced onions upon request.
Enchiladas Enmoladas
Stuffed with shredded chicken, smothered in mole sauce, and topped with queso fresco.
Enchiladas Michoacanas
Tortillas dipped in our in-house made red sauce, stuffed and topped with queso fresco. Served with (1) quail. Add diced onions upon request.
Enchiladas Suizas Verdes
Stuffed with shredded chicken and covered with green tomatillo sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, and sour cream.
Enchiladas Tampiqueña
Tortillas dipped in our in-house made red sauce, stuffed and topped with queso fresco and beef fajita. Add diced onions upon request.
Spinach and Chicken Enchiladas
Stuffed with shredded chicken, fresh spinach, covered in a creamy white spinach sauce and topped with Monterey Jack cheese.
Combinations
Delux Dinner
(1) Chicken quesadilla, (1) cheese enchilada, (1) soft or crunchy taco with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, and a side of chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.
Doña Chela Combo
(1) Cheese enchilada, (1) bean tostada, and (1) beef or chicken fajita taco served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and a side of chile con queso. Served with rice and beans.
Summer Plate
(1) Bean tostada, (1) mini tostada bowl covered in chile con queso, and (1) crispy taco with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
Parrilladas
Parillada for One
Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, served along with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and with your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Parillada for Two
Chicken fajitas grilled with onions and bell peppers, served along with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, and with your choice of handmade corn or flour tortillas.
Parrillada Don Miguel
Beef and chicken fajita, (3) grilled shrimp, and (1) grilled quail.
Parrillada Doña Chela
Parrillada for one with beef and chicken fajita, (1) BBQ mesquite rib, (2) shrimp brochette, (1) smoked sausage.
Camarones Acapulco
(7) Char-grilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeños, cheese, wrapped in bacon, and placed on a hot comal with a side of garlic butter. Served with a house salad and dressing (ranch, thousand island, blue cheese, Italian, or honey mustard)
Other Favorites
Traditional Cheeseburger
½ lb beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, and mayonnaise with a side of fries or curly fries.
Hamburguesa Monterrey
½ lb beef patty topped with ham, American cheese, bacon, mustard, mayonnaise, and guacamole or avocado with a side of fries.
Jalapeño Chicken Fried Chicken
Fried breaded chicken breast and curly fries topped with a creamy bacon jalapeño gravy and a side of charro beans.
Monterey Chicken (Dinner)
Chicken breast topped with onion, bell pepper, and Monterey Jack Cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
Cabo San Lucas Chicken
Grilled chicken breast covered with shrimp, crawfish, mushrooms, melted Monterey Jack cheese, and coated with a creamy wine sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, tortillas, house salad and dressing (ranch, thousand island, blue cheese, Italian, or honey mustard).
Tacos
Orden de Tacos
Tacos with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken stuffed in crispy, corn, or flour tortillas. Choose between lettuce and tomato or onion and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Tejano Tacos
(3) Tacos stuffed with marinated and seasoned brisket, then roasted in a mix of poblano peppers, onions, bell peppers, and wrapped in our homemade corn tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Street Tacos
(5) Mini tacos wrapped in double tortillas with pastor (pork) and grilled onions. Served with rice and charro beans.
Seafood
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp served in a cocktail sauce with sliced avocado, a side of cilantro, diced jalapeños, onions, tomatoes.
Fried Shrimp
(7) Fried shrimp with rice and fries.
Filet Tilapia
Served with grilled vegetables, rice, and beans.
Whole Tilapia
1 ½ lb tilapia that is lightly battered and fried, served with a side of rice and fries.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
(8) grilled shrimp covered in a butter garlic sauce served with rice and beans.
Seafood Soup
A hot bowl of your choice of fish, shrimp, or a seafood mix with vegetables, potatoes, a side of rice, and either tortillas or bread.
A La Cart
Taco (1)
Cripsy, corn, or flour tortilla with ground beef or shredded chicken. Top it with either lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, and tomato or onion and cilantro.
Enchilada (1)
Filled with shredded cheddar cheese, smothered in gravy sauce, and topped with more shredded cheddar cheese.
Quesadilla (1)
Handmade flour or corn tortillas filled with Monterey Jack cheese.
Torta (1)
Beef or chicken fajita served with refried beans, lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sour cream, and with either guacamole or avocado slices.
Flauta (1)
Shredded chicken rolled in a corn tortilla then fried.
Gordita (1)
A thick handmade corn tortilla stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and refried beans.
Tostada (1)
Fried corn tortilla topped with refried beans, lettuce, diced tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream, and either queso fresco or shredded cheddar cheese.
Desserts
Tres Leches Cake
A signature favorite, freshly handmade tres leches cake served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Sopapillas
Handmade sopapillas covered with cinnamon and sugar. Served with honey.
Churros
(4) Fried cinnamon dough pastries stuffed with caramel sauce served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Mini Churros
Flan
Smooth, rich, and creamy, our flan is always made from scratch served with whipped cream and a cherry.
Sides
Avocado Slices
Bacon
Breakfast Potatoes
CCQ 2oz
CCQ Chip
Cherry (1)
Chicken Tender's (1)
Chicken Tender's (3)
Chips To-Go Corn
Chips To-Go Flour
Chorizo
Cilantro
Egg
French Toast
Fries - Curly
Fries - Regular
Garlic Cloves (4)
Grilled Shrimp (3)
Grilled Vegetables
Guacamole
Ham
Hash browns
Honey
House Salad
Lettuce
Lime
Meat - Chicken Fajita
Meat - Beef Fajita
Meat - Ground Beef
Meat - Quail (1)
Meat - Shredded Chicken
Mushrooms
Onions (chopped)
Onions (grilled)
Pancake
Parrillada Side
Pico de Gallo
Rice
Sauce - Chipotle Sauce
Sauce - Gravy
Sauce - Jalapeño Chicken
Sauce - Suizas Verdes
Shrimp Brochette (2)
Side Salad
Soup - Fideo
Sour Cream
Tomato - Chopped
Tortillas - Corn
Tortillas - Flour
American Slice
Queso Fresco
Cheddar (shredded)
Monterey Jack (shredded)
Chile Toreado (2)
Jalapeños Fresh Chopped
Jalapeños Fresh Sliced
Jalapeño Fresh Whole (1)
Jalapeños Pickled Sliced
Charros Beans
Refried Beans
Refritos Secos
Red Salsa
Green Salsa
Salsa Picante
N/A Beverages
Topo Chico
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
7222 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX 77505