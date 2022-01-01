Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad

Dona Habana Restaurant

1,751 Reviews

$$

811 Massachusetts Ave

Boston, MA 02119

APPETIZERS

Ceviche De La Casa

$17.00

HOUSE CEVICHE MARINATED IN LIME JUICE, RED ONIONS, AND CILANTRO

Empanadas De Pollo

$10.00

TWO CHICKEN EMPANADAS

Empanadas de Res

$10.00

TWO BEEF EMPANADAS

Empanadas De Queso De Cabra

$12.00

TWO GOAT CHEESE AND SPINACH EMPANADAS

Empanadas De Camarones

$12.00

TWO SEAFOOD EMPANADAS

Mariquitas Con Mojo

$8.00

PLANTAIN CHIPS WITH MOJO SAUCE

Yuca Frita Con Salsa De Ajo

$8.00

CASSAVA CHIPS WITH GARLIC SAUCE

Tostones Con Mojo De Ajo

$8.00

FRIED GREEN PLANTAINS WITH GARLIC

Chicharrón De Puerco

$12.00

CRISPY PORK BELLY BITES TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS

Boniato

$8.00

SWEET POTATO CHIPS W/ BLACK BEANS HUMMUS

Pulpo A La Parrilla

$18.00

GRILLED OCTOPUS

Papas Rellenas

$10.00

STUFFED POTATO WITH CUBAN GROUND BEEF

Gambas Al Ajillo

$19.00

TRADITIONAL GARLIC SHRIMP

Croquetas De Jamón Con Sofrito

$10.00

HAM CROQUETTES WITH “SOFRITO” SAUCE

Maduros Envueltos En Tocino

$10.00

BACON WRAPPED SWEET PLANTAINS

Costillitas De Puerco Con Salsa

$14.00

ROASTED PORK RIBS GLAZED WITH HOMEMADE GUAVA BBQ SAUCE

Chorizos en Llama

$12.00

TWO OCTOPUS EMPANADAS

Chicharron De Pescado

$13.00

Ropa Vieja Imperial

$18.00

Mini Cubanitos

$17.00

CUBAN MINI SANDWICHES

Garbanzos Fritos

$10.00

SAUTEED CHICKPEAS

Entradas

APPETIZERS TO SHARE

Surtido de la Habana Pequeno

$37.00

CHICKEN AND BEEF EMPANADAS, HAM CROQUETTES, PORK SKIN, PLANTAIN CHIPS, CASSAVA CHIPS, AND SWEET POTATO CHIPS

Surtido de la Habana Grande

$54.00

CHICKEN AND BEEF EMPANADAS, HAM CROQUETTES, PORK SKIN, PLANTAIN CHIPS, CASSAVA CHIPS, AND SWEET POTATO CHIPS

Caleta

$34.00

PLANTAIN CUPS FILLED WITH SHREDDED BEEF, SHREDDED CHICKEN, ROASTED PORK AND GARLIC SHRIMP

Te Amo Vegano

$30.00

STEW EGGPLANT, FRESH GUACAMOLE, SWEET POTATOES, CHICK PEAS EN CREOLE SAUCE

Caldos

SOUPS

Lg Sopa De Frijoles Negros

$8.00

LG BLACK BEAN SOUP

Lg Caldo De Pollo

$10.00

LG CHICKEN SOUP

Lg Ajiaco Cubano Traditional

$11.00

LG TRADITIONAL CUBAN STEW WITH ASSORTED MEATS

Entrees

Entrees

Langosta En Fuego

$53.00

2 LOBSTER TAILS COOKED IN OUR CLASSIC MOJO SAUCE, SHRIMP, CHOICE OF A SIDE DISH

Caldo De Mariscos Y Pescado

$36.00

SEAFOOD CASSEROLE WITH SHRIMP, RED SNAPPER, LOBSTER, & CALAMARI

Filete Habanero

$39.00

GRILLED FILET MIGNON WITH ROASTED GARLIC “PAPAS HABANERAS” & GRILLED ASPARAGUS

Fufu Relleno De Camarones

$32.00

CUBAN MASHED PLANTAINS WITH CREOLE STYLE SHRIMP

Fufu Relleno De Camarones Con Chicharron

$36.00

CUBAN MASHED PLANTAINS WITH PORK AND CREOLE STYLE SHRIMP AND/OR PORK BELLY

Arroz Imperial Con Maduros

$28.00

BAKED CASSEROLE LAYERS OF YELLOW RICE, PULLED CHICKEN SEASONED WITH CUBAN SPICES, AND TOPPED W/ BLENDED CHEESES & SWEET PLANTAINS

Pargo Entero Frito

$36.00

1LB FRIED WHOLE RED SNAPPER SERVED WITH FRESH GREENS, AVOCADO, GREEN PLANTAINS & ONIONS TOSSED IN A HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

Pescado Sarandeado

$56.00

2-3LB FRIED WHOLE RED SNAPPER SERVED WITH FRESH GREENS, AVOCADO, GREEN PLANTAINS & ONIONS TOSSED IN A HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

Cordero Al Bohio

$32.00

GRILLED LAMB CHOPS W/ BALSAMIC GLAZE REDUCTION, FRIED POLENTA, & SEASONAL ROASTED VEGETABLES

Traditional Seafood Paella

$35.00

SEAFOOD RICE W/ SHRIMP, LOBSTER, CLAMS, MUSSELS & CALAMARI

Arroz Con Pollo A La Chorrera

$28.00

MEAT LOVER PAELLA (Chorizo and Chicken)

Carnes & Mariscos

MEATS & SEAFOOD

Pollo Asado ¼ Roasted Chicken W / 1 Side Order

$21.00

1⁄4 ROASTED CHICKEN

Pechuga De Pollo A La Plancha

$21.00

BROILED CHICKEN BREAST

Pechuga Milanesa

$26.00

Fricase de Pollo

$23.00

Bistec Encebollado A Caballo

$31.00

SKIRT STEAK W/ SAUTEED ONIONS & SUNNY SIDE UP EGG

Vaca Frita

$24.00

FRIED SHREDDED BEEF

Ropa Vieja

$24.00

BRAISED SHREDDED BEEF WITH SAUTEED RED PEPPERS, ONIONS, GARLIC, AND SOFRITO

Chuleta De Puerco A La Parrilla

$22.00

GRILLED PORK CHOP

Masa De Puerco Frita

$22.00

FRIED PORK CHUNKS TOPPED WITH SAUTEED ONIONS

Rancho Guajiro

$24.00

SLOW ROASTED PORK AND CARAMELIZED ONIONS

Salmon De La Costa

$29.00

GRILLED SALMON FILET SEASONED WITH CUBAN SPICES

Gambas A Tu Estilo

$28.00

Vegetarianos

Paella Vegetariana

$22.00

Pimiento Relleno de Garbanzos

$18.00

Aguacate Relleno

$18.00

Ensaladas

SALADS

Ensalada De La Casa

$8.00

HOUSE SALAD SERVED WITH TOMATOES, RED ONIONS & CUCUMBERS TOSSED IN A HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

Ensalada De Churrasco

$29.00

HOT GRILLED SKIRT STEAK SALAD WITH FRESH GREENS, GREEN PLANTAINS & ONIONS TOSSED IN A HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

Ensalada Tropicana De Camarones

$24.00

HOT ROASTED GARLIC SHRIMP SALAD WITH FRESH GREENS, GREEN PLANTAINS & ONIONS TOSSED IN A HOUSE VINAIGRETTE

Ensalada De Pechuga Con Queso De Cabra

$22.00

HOT GRILLED CHICKEN ON A BED OF ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH ZESTY CILANTRO-LIME DRESSING AND FRESHLY MADE MANGO SALSA TOPPED WITH GOAT CHEESE

Platos Individuales

SIDE DISHES

Fufu De Platano

$10.00

GREEN MASHED PLANTAINS

Fufu de platano con chicharron

$12.00

GREEN MASHED PLANTAINS WITH PORK

Frijoles Negros

$5.00

BLACK BEANS

Arroz Blanco

$5.00

WHITE RICE

Moros Y Cristianos

$9.00

WHITE RICE AND BEANS

Arroz Congrí

$6.00

SPANISH RICE WITH BLACK BEANS

Yuca Con Mojo Cubano

$8.00

CASSAVA MASHED PLANTAINS

Tostones

$6.00

GREEN PLANTAINS

Maduros

$6.00

SWEET PLANTAINS

Papas Fritas

$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

Papas Fritas Con Ajo Y Queso

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES WITH PARMESAN CHEESE

Vegetales Salteados

$8.00

VEGETABLES

Aguacate

$7.00

AVOCADO

Postres

DESSERTS

Empanaditas De Guayaba Y Queso Con Helado De Vainilla

$8.00

GUAVA & CHEESE EMPANADAS WITH VANILLA ICE CREAM

Flan De Coco

$8.00

COCONUT FLAN

Flan De Dulce De Leche

$8.00

DULCE DE LECHE FLAN

Flan De Vainilla Y Caramelo

$7.00

CARAMEL AND VANILLA FLAN

Pudin De Pan & Dulce De Leche

$7.00

CUBAN STYLE BREAD PUDDING

Churros

$8.00

FRIED DOUGH PASTRY WITH MELTED DULCE DE LECHE

Tres Leches

$7.00

THREE MILK CAKE

Cuatro Leches

$8.00

FOUR MILK CAKE

Drinks

DRINKS

Agua de Coco

$4.00

COCONUT WATER

Agua Embotellada

$2.00

BOTTLE WATER

Batidos de Frutas

$5.00

FRUIT SHAKES

Jugo de Maracuya

$4.00

PASSION FRUIT JUICE

Limonada Clasica

$5.00

CLASIC LEMONADE

Lg Agua Mineral

$6.00

LG MINERAL WATER

Limonada de Menta

$5.00

MINT LEMONADE

Liminada Fresita

$5.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

Malta

$3.00

MALTA

Mojito Virgenes

$7.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

Sm Agua Mineral

$3.00

SM MINERAL WATER

Sodas

$2.00

Mojito Kits

Wonderful Around the Year Gifts! ALLOW 24hr-48hr to make, since this is done from scratch. Coconut, Passion Fruit or Guava-Pineapple Flavors.
Coco/Coconut

Coco/Coconut

$20.00Out of stock

Coconut Mojito Kit All you need to make 5-6 mojitos! Mint, Mix, Lime, Garnish & Instructions...

Parcha/Passion Fruit

Parcha/Passion Fruit

$20.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Mojito Kit All you need to make 5-6 mojitos! Mint, Mix, Lime, Garnish & Instructions...

Coquito Bottles

Coquito Ready to Serve! Allow 24hr to 48hrs to make since we do this from scratch!

Traditional Coquito

$10.00Out of stock

8oz Bottle

Oreo Coquito

$10.00Out of stock

Nutella Coquito

$10.00Out of stock

8oz bottle

Pistachio Coquito

$10.00Out of stock

8oz Botlle

Lavender Coquito

$10.00Out of stock

8oz Botlle

EVENT APPETIZERS

CLASSIC APPETIZERS

$30.00

ADDITIONAL EMPANADAS QUESO CABRA

$3.00

ADDITIONAL GAMBAS AL AJILLO

$10.00

ADDITIONAL PULPO A LA PARRILLA

$10.00

ADDITIONAL PAPAS RELLENAS

$3.00

ADDITIONAL MINI CEVICHE DE LA CASA

$5.00

ADDITIONAL COSTILLAS DE CERDO

$8.00

ADDITIONAL MADUROS ENVUELTOS

$4.00

EVENT BUFFET

CLASSIC BUFFET

$35.00

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$10.00

SALMON DE LA COSTA

$6.00

PAELLA MARINERA

$30.00

PAELLA VALENCIANA

$13.00

ARROZ IMPERIAL

$10.00

EVENT SWEETS

SAMPLER SWEETS

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy Authentic Cuban Cuisine in Boston!

Website

Location

811 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA 02119

Directions

Gallery
Dona Habana Restaurant image
Dona Habana Restaurant image
Dona Habana Restaurant image
Dona Habana Restaurant image

