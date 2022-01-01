Dona Juana's Dominican Restaurant

Restaurant header imageView gallery

13318 Westheimer Rd #200

Houston, TX 77077

Popular Items

Pernil
Camarones Ajillo

Appetizers

Fritura

Combination of fried meats served with fried plantains.

Tostones Rellenos (4)

$16.90

4 Stuffed green plantains cups stuffed with garlic shrimp, shredded roasted chicken, ropa vieja & ground beef

Papa Rellena (2)

$6.80Out of stock

4 Beef filled potato balls

Empanadas (4)

$12.30

Your choice of 4 dumplings either Beef, Chicken, or cheese

Bacalaítos

$9.30Out of stock

codfish fritters

Jaroa

$9.30

Chicharron de Pescado

$7.90

Fried fish pieces.

Salads

Avocado Salad

$11.00

Pollo Caribe Salad

$14.90

Italian Salad

$9.20

Entrees

Pescado Frito

$24.00Out of stock

Fried whole fish

Camarones Ajillo

$19.90

Shrimp served in a garlic sauce

Chicharrone de Pollo

$15.90

fried pieces of chicken

Pollo Guisado

$16.90

chicken stew with red bell pepper

Pechuga Asada

$14.99

marinated chicken breast fillets

Chuletas Frita

$15.50

Fried pork chops

Pernil

$14.99

Roasted pork shoulder

Bistec Encebollado

$18.50

Steak with grilled onions

Chicharron de Puerco

$16.90

Fried Porkbelly

Sandwich

Chimichurri

$14.50

Dominican street style burger

Caribe Pollo

$12.50

chicken breast, romaine, tomato, onion, and chili mayo

Bistec

$13.50

steak, romaine, tomato, onion, and chili mayo

Pan Con Lechon

$11.80

pork roast, onions with mojo

Soups

Sopa de pollo

$11.50

chicken soup with rice

Sides / Extra

Yuca Frita

$6.00

cassava fries

Yuca Encebollada

$6.00

boiled cassava w/sauteed onions

Tostones

$6.90

Fried green plantains

Maduros

$4.90

fried sweet plantains

Moro de Habichuelas

$4.90Out of stock

Rice mixed with Black or Pinto beans

Arroz Blanco

$3.50

White rice

Red Beans

$3.50

Black Beans

$3.50Out of stock

Fries

$3.50

french fries

Grilled Veggies

$5.60

Avocado

$2.50

Ensalada ( Half Salad)

$4.60

Mofongos

Deep-fried green plantains mashed with garlic and chicharrones. Your choice of salsa and meats

(MOFO) Chicharron de puerco

$19.99

(MOFO) Chicharron de Pollo

$19.99

(MOFO) Bistec Encebollado

$20.00

(MOFO) Camarones Ajillo

$24.00

(MOFO) Pernil

$19.99

(MOFO) Mixto

$35.00

Mofongo served with shrimp, fried chicken and fried pork

(MOFO) Camarones/Pescado

(MOFO) Camarones/Pescado

$45.00

Dessert

Mini Flan

$5.00Out of stock

Arroz Con Leche

$6.50

Drinks

Can Drinks/SODA

$2.50

Batido

Slushie

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$4.50

Iced Tea*

$2.75Out of stock

Kola Champagne

$3.75Out of stock

Jugos Naturales

Malta India

$4.60

Morir Soñando de limón

$8.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.60

Cafe

$1.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13318 Westheimer Rd #200, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

