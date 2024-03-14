Dona Neatys Tacos 1815 W Chicago Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
we are a small family owned business , who takes pride in good, fast and economical food and service.
Location
1815 W Chicago Ave, Chicago, IL 60622
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Ice Cream Shoppe - 1721 W Chicago Ave
No Reviews
1721 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant
JJ Thai Street Food - 1715 W CHICAGO AVE
No Reviews
1715 W CHICAGO AVE Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurant