- Donair Dude - CLOVERDALE - 17790 56 Avenue
Donair Dude - CLOVERDALE 17790 56 Avenue
17790 56 Avenue
103A
Surrey, CN V3S 1C7
Pita Donair Wraps
- Large Chicken Donair Pita Wrap- OO$15.99
Crispy chicken donair meat with your choice of spreads, fresh toppings and sauces in grilled pita bread.
- Large Lamb Donair Pita Wrap - OO$16.99
Lamb donair meat with your choice of spreads, fresh toppings and sauces in grilled pita bread.
- Large Beef Donair Pita Wrap- OO$15.99
Beef donair meat with your choice of spreads, fresh toppings and sauces in grilled pita bread.
- Large Kofte (Grilled Meatballs) Pita Wrap- OO$15.99
Four (4) grilled kofte (grilled meatballs) with your choice of spreads, fresh toppings and sauces in a grilled wrap.
- Large Falafel Pita Wrap- OO$14.99
Freshly fried four (4) falafel patties with your choice of spreads, fresh toppings and sauces in a grilled wrap.
- Small Chicken Donair Pita Wrap- OO$12.99
Crispy chicken donair meat with your choice of spreads, fresh toppings and sauces in a grilled pita wrap.
- Small Lamb Donair Pita Wrap- OO$13.49
Lamb donair meat with your choice of spreads, fresh toppings and sauces in grilled pita bread.
- Small Beef Donair Pita Wrap- OO$12.99
Beef donair meat with your choice of spreads, fresh toppings and sauces in grilled pita bread.
- Small Kofte (Grilled Meatballs) Pita Wrap- OO$12.99
Three (3) kofte (grilled meatballs) with your choice of spreads, fresh toppings and sauces in grilled pita bread.
- Small Falafel Pita Wrap- OO$11.99
Freshly cooked three (3) falafel patties with your choice of spreads, fresh toppings and sauces in a grilled pita wrap.
Platters
- Chicken Donair Platter- OO$17.99
Chicken donair meat on a bed of generous portions of aromatic basmati rice with a side of Greek salad, tender baked potatoes, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and your choice of sauces.
- Lamb Donair Platter- OO$18.99
Lamb donair meat on a bed of generous portions of aromatic basmati rice with a side of Greek salad, tender baked potatoes, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and your choice of sauces.
- Beef Donair Platter- OO$17.99
Beef donair meat on a bed of generous portions of aromatic basmati rice with a side of Greek salad, tender baked potatoes, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and your choice of sauces.
- Kofte (Grilled Meatballs) Platter- OO$17.99
Five (5) kofte (grilled beef meatballs) on a bed of generous portions of aromatic basmati rice with a side of Greek salad, tender baked potatoes, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and your choice of sauces.
- Falafel Platter- OO$17.49
Freshly cooked five (5) falafel patties on a bed of generous portions of aromatic basmati rice with a side of Greek salad, tender baked potatoes, dolmades (stuffed grape leaves) and your choice of sauces.
Small Dishes
- Chicken Donair Rice Plate- OO$11.99
Half a portion of chicken donair meat on a bed of basmati rice drizzled with your choice of sauces and a side of tender baked potatoes.
- Lamb Donair Rice Plate- OO$12.49
Half a portion of lamb donair meat on a bed of basmati rice drizzled with your choice of sauces and a side of tender baked potatoes.
- Beef Donair Rice Plate- OO$11.99
Half a portion of beef donair meat on a bed of basmati rice drizzled with your choice of sauces and a side of tender baked potatoes.
- Kofte (Grilled Meatballs) Plate- OO$11.99
Three (3) kofte (grilled beef meatballs) on a bed of basmati rice drizzled with your choice of sauces and a side of tender baked potatoes.
- Falafel Rice Plate- OO$11.49
Freshly cooked three (3) falafel patties on a bed of basmati rice drizzled with your choice of sauces and a side of tender baked potatoes.
Poutine & Donair Poutine
- Small Poutine- OO$8.99
Crispy skin-on french fries topped with cheese curds and Dude's secret gravy.
- Large Poutine- OO$13.99
Double portion of crispy french fries topped with cheese curds and Dude's secret gravy.
- Large Chicken Donair Poutine- OO$17.99
Perfect combination of the double portion of crispy fries, melty cheese curds and a generous topping of rich, flavorful gravy topped with chicken donair meat.
- Large Lamb Donair Poutine- OO$18.49
Perfect combination of the double portion of crispy fries, melty cheese curds and a generous topping of rich, flavorful gravy topped with lamb donair meat.
- Large Beef Donair Poutine- OO$17.99
Perfect combination of the double portion of crispy fries, melty cheese curds and a generous topping of rich, flavorful gravy topped with beef donair meat.
- Small Chicken Donair Poutine- OO$13.49
Perfect combination of crispy fries, melty cheese curds and a generous topping of rich, flavorful gravy topped with fresh cut donair meat.
- Small Lamb Donair Poutine- OO$13.99
The perfect combination of crispy fries, melty cheese curds and a generous topping of rich, flavorful gravy topped with half a portion of lamb donair meat.
- Small Beef Donair Poutine- OO$13.49
The perfect combination of crispy fries, melty cheese curds and a generous topping of rich, flavorful gravy topped with half a portion of beef donair meat.
Fries & Meat
- Large Fries & Chicken Donair Meat- OO$16.99
Double portion of crispy french fries topped with chicken donair meat and your choice of sauces.
- Large Fries & Lamb Donair Meat- OO$17.49
Double portion of crispy french fries topped with lamb donair meat and your choice of sauces.
- Large Fries & Beef Donair Meat- OO$16.99
Double portion of crispy french fries topped with beef donair meat and your choice of sauces.
- Large Fries & Kofte (Grilled Meatballs)- OO$16.99
Double portion of crispy French fries topped with five (5) kofte (grilled meatballs) drizzled with your choice of sauces.
- Small Fries & Chicken Donair Meat- OO$11.99
Crispy French fries topped with half a portion of chicken donair meat drizzled with your choice of sauces.
- Small Fries & Lamb Donair Meat- OO$12.49
Crispy French fries topped with half a portion of lamb donair meat drizzled with your choice of sauces.
- Small Fries & Beef Donair Meat- OO$11.99
Crispy French fries topped with half a portion of beef donair meat drizzled with your choice of sauces.
- Small Fries & Kofte (Grilled Meatballs)- OO$11.99
Crispy French fries topped with three (3) kofte (grilled meatballs) drizzled with your choice of sauces.
Sides
- Small Garlic Parmesan Fries- OO$9.49
Crispy skin-on French fries coated with freshly grated Parmesan and a generous dose of garlic goodness.
- Large Garlic Parmesan Fries- OO$13.49
Double portion of crispy skin-on fries coated with freshly grated Parmesan and a generous dose of garlic goodness.
- French Fries- OO$5.49
Dude's crispy skin-on french fries cooked to perfection.
- Onion Rings- OO$6.49
Crispy, crumbly and crunchy onion rings breaded and tossed Panko-style
- Sweet Potato Fries- OO$6.49
Creamy and crispy, naturally ripened sweet potatoes, cut into thin strips and layered in a flavourful caramelized crust.
- Bold Poppers (3 Pieces)- OO$7.99
Red jalapeño pepper halves stuffed with a tangy chili cream cheese, wrapped in a crunchy breadcrumb and sprinkled with red and green jalapeño flakes.
- Bold Poppers (5 Pieces)- OO$12.99
Red jalapeño pepper halves stuffed with a tangy chili cream cheese, wrapped in a crunchy breadcrumb and sprinkled with red and green jalapeño flakes.
- Macaroni & Cheese Bites (3 Pieces)- OO$5.19
Home-style Cheddar mac & cheese stuffed into wedge bites.
- Macaroni & Cheese Bites (5 Pieces)- OO$7.99
Home-style Cheddar mac & cheese stuffed into wedge bites.
- Baked Potatoes- OO$5.99
Oven Baked Potatoes with Greek Lemon Flavors.
- Five Falafel & Hummus- OO$8.99
Freshly cooked 5 falafel patties served with hummus.
- Hummus (8 Oz)- OO$7.99
Our hummus is blended with fresh chickpeas, tahini, lemon and the perfect amount of garlic.
- Six Pieces Dolmades- OO$5.99
Vine grape leaves, stuffed with a delicious herby rice mix, shaped into little rolls.
- Rice Pilaf- OO$5.99
Fragrant basmati rice is gently cooked in butter with veggie broth.
- Tabouli Salad- OO$9.49
Tabouli salad is made of finely chopped parsley, with tomatoes, onion, bulgur, and seasoned with olive oil, lemon juice, salt and black pepper, creating a vibrant and flavorful Mediterranean salad.
- Veggie Samosa- OO$5.49
Made with all-natural ingredients with no preservatives and no additives.
- Beef Samosa- OO$5.49
Made with all-natural ingredients with no preservatives and no additives.
- Kofte (Grilled Meatballs) (3 Pieces)- OO$5.49
Freshly grilled kofte made from ground beef, blended with aromatic spices and herbs.
- Kofte (Grilled Meatballs) (5 Pieces)- OO$9.49
Freshly grilled kofte made from ground beef, blended with aromatic spices and herbs.
Snacks & Desserts
- Apple Turnover- OO$2.49
A crispy, golden-brown pastry filled with a spicy apple compote peppered with cinnamon.
- Double Chocolate Cookie- OO$2.49
Baked fresh daily in-store.
- White Chocolate Cookie- OO$2.49
Baked fresh daily in-store.
- Mango Cheesecake- OO$8.99
Enjoy refreshing, tropical flavours with these decadent mango cheesecake, baked on a ginger spiced graham crust and topped with smooth fond, coconut flakes and mango drizzle.
- Salted Caramel Cheesecake- OO$8.99
Individual serving size salted caramel cheesecake are made of a white chocolate cheesecake base on top of a chocolate cookie crumb base and topped with a salted caramel.
Drinks
Extras
Bag Fee
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
17790 56 Avenue, 103A, Surrey, CN V3S 1C7