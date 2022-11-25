Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doña Leti’s

7340 Washington ave

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

$25.00

Taquitos, bacon-wrapped cheese-stuffed jalepenos, & surf + turf eggrolls

Bacon-Wrapped Cheese- Stuffed Jalapeños

$12.00

(5) Fresh jumbo jalapeños that are sliced open and stuffed with an 8 blend cream cheese and shredded cheese filling. Wrapped in bacon and cripsed to perfection.

Birria Queso

$14.00

Our delicious slow-roasted birria served atop our house-made queso served with our deep fried homemade tortilla chips. Topped with guac and pico.

Chips & Queso Blanco

$10.00

House-made queso served with our deep fried homemade tortilla chips. Topped with guac and pico.

Chips and Guacamole

$10.00

Freshly made guacamole served with our homemade fried tortilla chips.

Chorizo Queso

$13.00

Our delicious spiced chorizo served atop our house-made queso served with our deep fried homemade tortilla chips. Topped with guac and pico.

Elote

$5.00

Fresh shucked corn slow cooked and so flavorful. Topped with mayo, queso fresco, butter, and lime

Elote with Hot Chips

$6.00

Fresh shucked corn slow cooked and so flavorful. Topped with mayo, queso fresco, butter, crushed hot chips, and lime

Fajita Queso

$14.00

Our delicious carne asada steak served atop our house-made queso served with our deep fried homemade tortilla chips. Topped with guac and pico.

Shrimp Queso

$15.00

Our delicious grilled shrimp served atop our house-made queso served with our deep fried homemade tortilla chips. Topped with guac and pico.

Surf & Turf Queso

$15.00

Taquitos

$16.00

(5) Fresh fried taquitos stuffed with delicious season chicken and served with delicous dipping sauces

Surf&turf Eggrolls

$16.00

Dip Trio

$16.00

House Specialties

Chicken Funnel Cake

$16.00

Cripsy fried chicken served atop our homemade deep fried funnel cakes. Topped with strawberries, whipped cream, honey, and syrup.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Fries

$14.00

Mexican Salad

$14.00

Sizzlin' Carne Asada

$15.00

Skillet Burrito

$20.00

Our Famous Birria

Quesabirria Plate Tacos (3)

$15.00

Quesabirria tacos are on their own playing field. Served on only made-in-house, handmade tortillas, these decadent tacos are stuffed with an 8 cheese blend and our 10+ hour slow roasted prime beef. Served with a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping

Birria Plate Quesadillas (FLOUR)

$15.00

A fresh 15 inch flour tortilla stuffed with an 8 cheese blend and our 10+ hour slow roasted prime beef that after grilling is then cut into 4. But don't worry, no sharing required. Served with a bacon wrapped jalapeño, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping

Birria Plate Torta

$15.00

Our Birria torta sandwich is made on a delicious homemade bun and stuffed with grilled cheese, avocado, cilantro, onions, and of course our famous slow roasted birria beef.stuff with an 8 cheese blend and our 10+ hour slow roasted prime beef. Served with a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping.

Birria Plate Burrito

$15.00

This masterpiece is STUFFED full with our famous slow roasted birria beef, grilled cheeses, avocado, rice, beans, and cilantro and onion. As if you needed anything more, it's also served with a bacon wrapped jalapeño on the side and our delicious consome for dipping

Birria Plate Gorditas

$15.00

Two huge handmade Gorditas stuffed with flavorful beans, cheeses, and our famous slow roasted birria beef. Served with veggies on the side as well as a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping

Quesabirria Plate Tacos with Shrimp

$20.00

Our traditional Quesabirrias served with JUMBO fresh flamed shrimp and our famous slow-roasted birria. Served with a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping

Jumbo Birria Pizzadilla

$35.00

Birria Sampler Plate

$19.00

Get a taste of a little bit of everything. One quesabirria on corn tortilla, one quesabirria on flour tortilla, a torta, and 2 birria taquitos. Served with a bacon wrapped jalapeno, an order of homemade rice, and our delicious consome for dipping.

Birria 10 Taco Bundle

$45.00

For the times when one plate is not enough. Our famous birria served with 10 tacos, 3 small consomés, and all the fixings on the side.

A La Carte Quesabirria Taco

$6.50

A La Carte Shrimp Quesabirria Taco

$8.00

Bowls

Burrito Bowl

$16.00

Tacos

Street Taco

$3.50

A la carte. All tacos served on handmade corn tortillas with cilantro and onion ONLY. Additional toppings and flour tortillas are available for additional charge.

3 Taco Plate

$14.00

3 of our delicious street tacos topped with cilantro and onion and served with your choice of meat and rice and beans.

Mini Street Tacos

$13.00

5 Mini Street Tacos. Topped with cilantro and onion.

Pupusa Taco

$6.00

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Jumbo Burritos

Burrito

$12.50

ALL burritos come stuffed with your choice of meat as well as cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado, sour cream, rice and beans. Add a crispy delicious cheese crust for an additional charge!

Texas Burrito

$19.00

A FAN FAVORITE. A jumbo flour tortilla stuffed and rolled with our mouth delicious carne asada steak, jumbo grilled shrimp, rice, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and avocado.

Spicy Jalapeño Burrito

$21.00

Good luck finishing this! Our famous surf and turf burrito stuffed extra with our bacon-wrapped cheese-stuffed jalapeños, wrapped in a jalapeño cheese crust, and served with a side of queso.

Quesadilla Plates

Quesadilla Plates

$15.00

All quesadillas are served with ONLY meat and cheese inside unless otherwise specified (i.e. Shrimp quesadilla). Lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream served on the side.

Pupusas + Gorditas

Pupusas (2)

$8.00

All of our delicious authentic Salvadorian pupusas are served with pupusa sauce and repollo on the side for even more flavor.

Gordita

$6.00

Our delicious gorditas are sliced open and stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, beans, and tomato.

Nachos + Loaded Fries

Nachos

$13.00

Our jumbo nachos are served with your choice of meat, melted queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole

Loaded Fries

$13.00

Our delicious jumbo fries are served with your choice of meat, melted queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole

Wings + Tenders

Wings + Fries

$14.00

Deep fried wings with crispy french fries. Choices of flavors include: Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, and Spicy Lemon Pepper. Upgrade your fries to loaded fries for an added flavor kick.

Chicken Tenders + Cheese Fries

$14.00

Deep fried chicken tenders served with crispy French fries. Choices of flavors include: Plain, BBQ, Buffalo, Lemon Pepper, and Spicy Lemon Pepper. Upgrade your fries to loaded fries for a delicious added kick.

Tortas

Torta

$10.50

Not your mama's sandwich. All tortas are served on fresh baked bread with lettuce, tomato, cheese, beans and sour cream.

Parilladas

Fajita Steak Parillada

$32.00

Chicken Parillada

$28.00

Shrimp Parillada

$35.00

Mixed Parillada

$40.00

Parillada for Two

$65.00

Enchiladas

Fajita Steak Enchiladas

$15.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$14.00

Shrimp Enchiladas

$16.00

Surf & Turf Enchiladas

$17.00

Family Meals

Leti's Giant Quesadilla

$35.00

Birria 10 Taco Bundle

$45.00

For the times when one plate is not enough. Our famous birria served with 10 tacos, 3 small consomés, and all the fixings on the side.

Kids Menu

Kids Fajita Taco

$4.00

Kids Chicken taco

$4.00

Kids 2 tenders + fries

$7.00

Kids plain hot dog + fries

$5.00

Kids mini cheese quesadilla

$5.00

Kids mini chicken quesadilla

$8.00

kids mini fajita quesadilla

$8.00

Side Items

Side of fries

$4.00

Side of rice

$3.00

Side of refried beans

$2.75

Side of charro beans

$3.25

Consome with Noodles

$5.00

Consome with Meat

$7.00

Chips + Red Salsa to-go

$6.50

Chips + Green Salsa to-go

$7.50

Side of plantains

$3.00

Extras

Extra green sauce

$1.00

(2) corn tortillas

$2.00

(2) flour tortillas

$3.00

Side of avocado

$3.00

Side of queso (2 OZ)

$2.25

Side of queso (8 OZ)

$7.00

Grilled Jalepeño

$1.00

Sliced Jalepeños

$1.00

Side of sour cream

$0.75

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side of Guac (2 oz)

$2.00

8 OZ Green Sauce

$7.00

Side of Shredded Cheese

$1.50

(1) Bacon-Wrapped Cheese-stuffed Jap

$2.50

Eggrolls

$16.00

Dessert

Fried Oreos

$12.00

Funnel Cakes

$12.00

Deep Fried Churros

$10.00

Small Fresas con Crema

$7.00

Large Fresas con Crema

$11.00

Fried Cheesecake

$12.00

Canned Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Bottled Drinks

Jarritos (Orange)

$3.00

Jarritos (Guava)

$3.00

Jarritos (Pineapple)

$3.00

Jarritos (Lime)

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Fanta

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.00

Water

$4.00

Agua Frescas

Limon

$5.00

Horchata

$5.00

Jamaica

$5.00

Pineapple

$5.00

Melon (Cantaloupe)

$5.00

Watermelon

$5.00

Ocean Blue Raspberry

$7.00

Strawberry Limeade

$7.00

Strawberry Pineapple Limeade

$7.00

Cucumber Lime

$5.00

Mixed

$6.00

Mangonada

Mangonada

$7.00Out of stock

Strawberry Horchata

Strawberry Horchata

$7.00Out of stock

To-Go Specialty Drinks

Mangonada Margarita

$13.00

To-Go Mangonada Margarita

$15.00

To-Go Margarita

$14.00

To-Go Spicy Margarita

$15.00

To-Go Leti Limeade

$14.00

To-Go Jamaican Lizard

$14.00

To-Go Henny Island

$16.00

To-Go Liquid Marijuana

$14.00

To-Go Casa Azul

$16.00

To-Go Piña Colada

$15.00

To-Go Corona Sunset

$12.00

To-Go Cocktail Sampler

$23.00

To-Go Paloma

$13.00

To-Go Michelada

$19.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An authentic Mexican restaurant with a Texas twist.

Website

Location

7340 Washington ave, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

