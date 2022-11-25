Doña Leti’s
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
An authentic Mexican restaurant with a Texas twist.
Location
7340 Washington ave, Houston, TX 77007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Railway Heights Beer Garden - 8200 Washington Ave
No Reviews
8200 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
View restaurant
Pacific Coast Tacos - Memorial/Washington
No Reviews
6329 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant