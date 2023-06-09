Main picView gallery

Donatelli's 2692 County Rd E

2692 County Road E East

White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Popular Items

Build Your Own!

$7.99+

Make how you like it!

Italian Fries

$7.29+

Our pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses. Served with our homemade Red sauce on the side.

Antipasta Salad

$11.99+

Fresh iceberg lettuce with ham, pepperoni, mozz, cheddar, onions, mushrooms and black olives. Served with our House Italian dressing.

Menu

APPETIZERS

Chicken Strips

$13.29

Boneless chicken tenders hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown.

White Cheddar Cheese Curds

$11.29

A half pound of white cheddar cheese, lighty breaded and fried to a golden brown; served with our Red Sauce.

Bruschetta

$10.29

Toasted Italian bread topped with parmesan, roma tomatoes, basil and olive oil.

Donatelli's Haystack Fries

$11.29

A pile of fries topped with cheddar and mozz cheeses and bacon crumbles. Served with our ranch dressing.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

$13.29

A warm dish of creamy spinach, tender artichokes, spices and melted cheeses; served with toasted italian bread.

Garlic Toast

$2.99+

Garlic toast, served with our Red sauce.

Garlic Toast with Cheese

$5.99+

Garlic toast with melted mozzarella cheese, served with our Red sauce.

Homemade Bread Stixs

$5.99+

Made fresh daily bread stixs; served with our Traditional Red sauce.

Chicken Wings

$13.29

Lightly battered and fried, drummies and wings; served with dipping sauce.

Hot Chips

$8.29+

Thinly sliced potatoes, deep fried, lightly seasoned and served with sour cream.

Onion Rings

$8.29+

Beer Battered, Thick Cut onion rings, deep fried to a golden brown and served with your choice of sauce.

Fried Italian Ravioli

$12.29

Breaded half moon reviolis stuffed with creamy mozzarella, parmesan and ricotta cheeses,fried to a golden brown; served with our Marinara sauce.

Donatelli's Dunker

$4.29+

Thick slice(s) of our fresh Italian bread with melted mozzarella cheese, served with our homemade red sauce.

Italian Fries

$7.29+

Our pizza dough brushed with garlic butter and topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar cheeses. Served with our homemade Red sauce on the side.

Seasoned Fries

$7.29+

SOUP & SALADS

Soup of the Day

$4.29+

Homemade Soup of the Day

Homemade Chili

$4.29+

Homemade Chili topped with cheddar cheese and onions.

Minestrone

$4.29+

Homemade Minestrone Soup

Antipasta Salad

$11.99+

Fresh iceberg lettuce with ham, pepperoni, mozz, cheddar, onions, mushrooms and black olives. Served with our House Italian dressing.

BLT Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$15.29

Fresh Revol Baby Romaine Crunch topped with a blend of mozz and cheddar cheeses, grilled chicken, fresh tomates and bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chef Salad

$15.29

Fresh lettuce with ham, turkey, sliced eggs, tomatoes, red onion and green peppers topped with mozz and chaddar cheeses with your choice of dressing.

Oriental Chicken Salad

$15.29

Fresh greens tossed with sliced almonds, mandarin oranges and homemade sweet and sour dressing, topped with crispy chicken and rice noodles.

Fresh Strawberry Chicken Spin Salad

$15.29

Fresh spinach topped with grilled chicken, fresh strawberries, pecans and red onions. Served with a fat-free raspberry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$7.99+

Fresh Revol Baby Romaine Crunch tossed with fresh parm and creamy Caesar dressing, topped with homemade garlic croutons.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$15.29

Fresh Revol Baby Romaine Crunch topped with mozz and cheddar cheeses, fried crispy chicken, tomatoes and red onions. Served with choice of dressing.

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$15.29

Baby Romain Crunch topped with grilled portabella mushrooms, grilled red peppers, fresh asparagus spears, tomatoes and red onions. Served with our Vinaigrette.

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Iceburg lettuce topped with carrots, red onions, mozzzrella cheese and our homemade garlic croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.

PASTA

Spaghetti

$10.99

Our homemade spaghetti noodles topped with our Red sauce, served with garlic toast.

Rigatoni

$10.99

Our homemade rigatoni pasta topped with our Red sauce, served with garlic toast.

Veal Parmigiana

$19.95

Breaded veal served on a bed of spaghetti, topped with mozz and cheddar cheeses and smothered with our Red sauce.

Chicken Parmigina

$19.95

A breaded boneless chicken breast fried and topped with mozz and cheddar cheeses; served on a bed of our spaghetti and topped with our Red sauce. Served with garlic toast.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Homemade fettuccine (spinach or white ) covered with our creamy Alfredo sauce, served with gralic toast.

STUFFED PASTA

Tortellini Alfredo

$21.95

Cheese-filled tortellini tossed wih baby peas, portabella mushrooms, prosciutto ham and our Alfredo sauce. Topped with parm and served with our garlic toast.

Spinach & Roasted Garlic Tortelloni, Shrimp & Pesto

$22.95

Spinach & roasted garlic stuffed tortelloni, tossed with grilled shrimp and our Pesto Cream sauce. topped with parm and served with garlic toast.

Baked Tortellini

$13.99

Tortellini stuffed with a blend of Italian cheeses, topped with our Red sauce and mozz cheese then baked. served with garlic toast.

Chicken & Spinach Cannelloni

$18.95

Cannelloni stuffed with chicken, spinach and cheese; half topped with our Alfredo sauce and half with our Marinara sauce and mozz and parm cheese then baked. Served with garlic toast.

Butternut Squash Ravioli w/Italian Sausage

$20.95

Ravioli stuffed with butternut squash, tossed with slices of grilled Italian sausage and our Red sauce. Served with garlic toast.

Tortellini Carbonara

$21.95

Cheese tortellini with bacon, grilled chicken and peas tossed in our Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.

Butternut Squash Ravioli w/Asparagus & Portabellas

$20.95

Ravioli stuffed with butternut squash tossed with grilled portabella mushrooms and asparagus spears and your choice of our Red or Marinara sauce. Served with garlic toast.

Seafood Cannelloni

$22.95

Three cannelloni stuffed with a blend of lobster, scallops, shrimp and shallots, topped with grilled shrimp, Alfredo sauce and mozz then baked. Served with garlic toast.

SPECIALTY PASTAS

Spaghetti Pie ( Enough for two )

$25.95

Our spaghetti layered with cottage cheese and our Supreme sauce (Red sauce, mushrooms, onions and green peppers) topped with mozz and cheddar cheeses. Served with garlic toast.

Cajun Chicken Alfedo with Peppers

$21.95

Homemade fettuccini (White or Spinach) tossed with our spicy Cajun Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, sauteed green and red peppers; topped with parm and served with garlic toast.

Shrimp & Pesto Cream Linguini

$20.95

Homemade linguini (White or Spinach) tossed with grilled shrimp and our Pesto Cream sauce and topped with parm. Served with garlic toast.

Chicken ALA Donatelli

$19.95

Linguini (White or Spinach) tossed with grilled chicken, sauteed mushrooms, ham and our White sauce; topped with parm and served with garlic toast.

Italian Jambalaya

$22.95

Our linguini (White or Spinach) tossed with grilled chicken, shrimp, andoulle sausage, sauteed peppers, onions and our Southwest Chipotle Cream sauce; topped with parm and served with garlic toast.

Chicken & Pesto Linguini

$17.95

Our linguini (White or Spinach) tossed with sliced grilled chicken and our Pesto, topped with parm and served with garlic toast.

Twisted Mac'N Cheese

$21.99

Cavatappi (twisted pasta) tossed with andouille sausage and our cheese sauce with tomatos, topped with mozz and then baked. Served with garlic toast.

Double Mac

$16.99

Cavatappi (twisted pasta) tossed with our housemade cheese sauce. Served with garlic toast.

BAKED PASTA

Baked Mostaccioli

$15.95

Our mostaccioli covered with our Red sauce and topped with mozz, cheddar and parm cheeses, served with garlic toast.

Baked Ravioli

$15.95

Your choice of Beef or Cheese ravioli smothered with our Red sauce and mozz cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Donatelli's Baked Gnocchi

$14.95

Homemade twisted potato noodles with Red sauce topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Baked Spaghetti

$14.95

Homemade spaghetti covered with our Red sauce and mozzarella cheese then baked. Served with garlic toast.

Baked Lasagna

$15.95

Prepared daily with layers of pasta, Meat sauce and lots of cheese! Served with garlic toast.

Baked Rigatoni

$14.95

Homemade rigatoni covered with our Red sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with garlic toast.

Baked Linguini Carbonara

$22.95

Homemade linguini (White or Spinach) tossed with bacon, peas, Alfredo sauce and sliced grilled chicken breast; topped with mozz cheese and served with garlic toast.

Baked Manicotti

$15.95

Three rolled pasta sheets filled with cheese and topped with our Red sauce and mozz then baked. Served with garlic toast.

Baked Tortellini

$13.99

PIZZA

Heartburn Deluxe

$18.99+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom and Green Pepper.

Super Heartburn Deluxe

$19.99+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Onion, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Black Olives and Green Olives.

Veggie Delight

$17.99+

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Roma Tomatoes and Red Peppers.

Fresh Mozzarella & Roasted Tomatoes

$19.99+

Our thin crust topped with our pizza sauce, fresh mozz, pepperoni, sausage and roasted tomatoes.

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.99+

Thin crust topped with ground beef, bacon, pickles, onions, mozz and cheddar cheese.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.99+

Thin crust with BBQ sauce, sliced grilled chicken breast and a blend of mozz and cheddar cheeses. Served with our ranch on the side.

Margherita Pizza

$16.99+

Thin crust brushed with olive oil and pizza sauce, topped with mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, basil and a hint of oregano.

Donatelli's White Pizza

$20.99+

Thin crust topped with our white sauce, grilled chicken, fresh broccoli, red onions, and a blend of mozz, sharp cheddar and parm cheeses.

The Heart Stopper

$21.99+

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ground Beef, Ham, Bacon smothered with mozzarella.

Taco Pizza

$20.99+

Build Your Own!

$7.99+

Make how you like it!

TURNOVERS

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.95

Ground beef, bacon, pickles, onions, mozz, cheddar and BBQ sauce.

BBQ Chicken

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast, BBQ sauce, red onion and a blend of mozz and cheddar cheese; served with our ranch dressing on the side.

Buffalo Chicken

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, red onion and a blend of mozz and cheddar cheese; served with our blue cheese dressing on the side.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$16.95

Slices of grilled chicken breast, broccoli, and a blend of mozz, cheddar and parm cheeses lightly seasoned with basil and oregano; served with creamy Alfredo on the side.

Heart Stopper

$16.95

Pepperoni, prosciutto, bacon, salami, a blend of mozz and cheddar cheese, basil and oregano; served with our Red sauce on the side.

Pepperoni & Pasta

$16.95

Pepperoni, rigatoni, our Red sauce and mozzarella; served with a side of our Ranch dressing.

Stuffed Heartburn

$16.95

Sausage, pepperoni, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and mozz cheese, seasoned with basil, oregano and garlic; served with a side of our Marinara.

Create Your Own Turnover!

$11.95

You start with our pizza crust folded over garlic butter and mozz cheese, then add your favorite toppings for $1 each.

SANDWICHES

Chicken Parmigiana

$15.29

Breaded seasoned chicken breast, deep fried and topped with melted mozz and chedar cheese. Served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of our Red sauce.

Veal Parmigiana Sandwich

$15.29

Breaded seasoned veal, deep fried and topped with melted mozz and chedar cheeses, served on a bun with lettuce and tomato with a side of our RED sauce.

Meatball Sand

$9.29+

Homemade meatballs served open face on Italian bread, topped with our Red sauce and melted mozzarella.

Hot Dago

$15.29

Starts off with half pound of our Italian sausage served opem faced on garlic toast with green peppers, onions and melted mozz; served with our Red sauce.

Italian Sausage Sand

$9.29+

Slices of our Italian sausage served open faced on italian bread, smothered with our Red sauce and topped with melted mozz.

The Donatelli's Reuben

$14.29

Kosher corned beef and turkey topped with sauerkraunt, melted Swiss cheese and our special sauce; served on grilled pumpernickel.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.99

Baby Romain Crunch, sliced grilled chicken and parm wrapped in a tortilla; served with a side of Caesar dressing.

PANINIS

Ham & Cheese

$12.99

Hoagie bun with smoked ham and your choice of Swiss or American cheese and grilled to panini perfection.

Turkey Pesto

$13.99

Slices of turkey topped with mozzarella cheese, red peppers and basil pesto; served in a panini pressed hoagie bun.

The Italian

$14.99

Salami, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella and our secret dressing makes this one of the best grilled panins in town.

GLUTEN FREE

GF Creamy Pesto & Chicken Shells

$21.95

Large pasta shells stuffed with a blend of Italian cheeses topped with grilled chicken, Pesto Cream sauce, mozz & parm chesses.

GF Tortellini Carbonara

$22.95

GF cheese tortellini, bacon, grilled chicken and peas tossed in our Alfredo sauce.

GF Baked Cheese Ravioi

$17.95

Cheese ravioli smothered with our Red sauce and mozz cheese.

GF Baked Cheese IS Rav

$20.95

Cheese ravioli topped with slices of our Italian sausage, smothered with our Red sauce and mozz cheese.

GF Ravioli with Meat Sauce

$18.95

Cheese ravioli smothered with our meat sauce.

GF Stuffed Shells

$17.95

Large pasta shells stuffed with Italian cheeses, topped with our Marinara sauce and mozzarella.

GF Stuffed Shells/Italian Sausage

$20.95

Large pasta shells stuffed with Italian cheeses, topped with slices of our Italian sausage, our Marinara sauce and mozzarella.

GF Baked Rigatoni

$16.95

Rigatoni topped with our Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

GF Baked Rigatoni/Italian Sausage

$20.95

Rigatoni topped with slices of our Italian sausage, Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

GF Twisted Mac'N Cheese

$22.95

GF penne tossed with Andouille sausage and our homemade cheese sauce - Velveeta, cheddar, Swiss, mozz, cream,butter and tomatoes -topped with more mozz cheese.

GF Fresh Strawberry Chicken Salad

$15.29

Spinach topped with grilled sliced chicken breast, strawberries, pecons and red onions. Served with a side of fat-free raspberry vinaigrette.

GF Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

A delicous homemade torte drizzled with warm caramel and sprinkled with sea salt.

GF Double Mac

$17.95

GF penne tossed with Andouille sausage and our homemade cheese sauce - Velveeta, cheddar, Swiss, mozz, cream,butter and tomatoes -topped with more mozz cheese.

GLUTEN FREE PIZZA

GF 10" Pizza

$15.99

GF crust with our homemade pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add your favorite topping for $2 each.

GF Margherita Pizza 10'

$20.95

GF crust brushed with olive oil and topped with pizza sauce, mozz, roma tomatoes, basil and a hint of oregano.

GF Italian Fries

$15.95

A 10" GF crust brushed with garlic butter and topped with mozz and cheddar cheeses. Served with our Red sauce.

BURGERS

The Plain Burger

$10.99

Just a plan ol' hamburger grilled to perfection.

The Luigi Burger

$13.99

American cheese and applewood bacon.

The Mama Mia Burger

$13.99

Topped with mushrooms and mozzarella cheese.

The One Eyed Jack Burger

$14.99

Topped with mushrooms, bacon and Monterey Jack cheese.

The Blue Bacon Burger

$13.99

Topped with bacon and our blue cheese dressing.

Patty Melt

$13.99

Beef patty topped with Swiss cheese and fried onions served on grilled pumpernickel.

The Donatell's Burger

$14.99

Topped with pepperoni, onions, green peppers, mushrooms with melted mozz cheese; served with a side of our Red sauce.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$15.99

Boneless chicken tenders soaked in buttermilk, hand-breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with seasoned fries and garlic toast and your choice of BBQ, Ranch, Honey Mustard or Plum sauce.

SIDES

Side of Meatballs

$5.00

Side of Italian Sausage

$5.00

Side of Broccoli

$3.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Hot Chips

$4.50

Cup of Sauce

$0.50

One Garlic Toast

$1.00

One Garlic toast with Cheese

$1.50

DESSERTS SHAREABLE

Hot Fudge Cake

$14.00

Two slices of chocolate fudge cake and three scoops of vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Turtle Fudge Cake

$14.00

Chocolate fudge cake with three scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, caramel and pecans. Whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Black Forest

$14.00

Two slices of chocolate fudge cake, three scoops of vanilla ice cream, strawberries, topped with whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Death by Chocolate and Peanut Butter

$14.00

Our chocolate fudge cake with vanilla and chcolate peanut butter ice cream, topped with hot fudge, Reese's peanut butter, whipped topping and Reese's pieces.

Donatelli's Cannolis

$10.00

Three large Italian pastry shells filled with a blend of sweetened ricotta and mascarpone; loaded with chocolate chips.

Tiramisu

$10.00

Ladyfingers dipped in espresso and covered with mascarpone cheese and cocoa - Enough for two.

DESSERTS

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.00

A homemade torte drizzled with caramel and sprinkled with sea salt.

Hot Fudge Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, peanuts and a cherry.

Simply Scrumptious Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream with your choice of chocolate, caramel, strawberry or pineapple. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Turtle Sundae

$8.00

Vanilla ice cream with caramel, hot fudge,pecans and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Milkshake

$8.00

Made the old fashioned way with vanilla ice cream. Name your flavor!

Malt

$8.00

Made the old fashioned way with vanilla ice cream. Name your flavor!

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Made the way you remember with real ice cream and frothy root beer.

Orange Delight

$7.00

It's like a Root Beer Float only we use Orange Crush!

B-Day Sundae

ICE CREAM

Ice Cream

$2.50+

What's your Favorite?

GELATO

Gelato

$4.99+

What's your Favorite?

KIDS TOGO

K- Chix Strips ToGo

$8.00

K- Cheeseburger ToGo

$8.00

K- Plan Burger ToGo

$8.00

K- Corn Dogs ToGo

$8.00

K- Grilled Cheese ToGo

$8.00

K- Spaghetti ToGo

$7.00

K- Rigatoni ToGo

$7.00

K- Ravioli ToGo

$8.00

K -Lasagna ToGo

$8.00

K - Fettuccine Alfredo ToGo

$8.00

K - Mac N' Cheese ToGo

$8.00

Drinks

TOGO DRINKS

20 oz Fountain

$3.00

20 oz Bottle

$3.00

2-Liter

$5.00

Water Bottle

$1.50

32oz Fountain

$4.00

Family Plan

Spaghetti

$55.00+

Rigatoni

$55.00+

Baked Mostaccioli

$60.00+

Baked Rigatoni

$60.00+

Baked Spaghetti

$60.00+

Lasagna

$60.00+

Baked Ravioli

$60.00+

Chicken Parm

$60.00+

Chix & Spin Canneloni

$55.00+

Tortellini Alfredo

$60.00+

Twisted Mac

$60.00+

WG Cajun Chix & Shrimp

$65.00+

Cavatappi Alf Chix & Broc

$60.00+

Tortellini Carbonara

$60.00+

Gluten-Free Tortellini Carbonara

$70.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dine-in, pick up, delivery and catering Italian Restaurant.

Location

2692 County Road E East, White Bear Lake, MN 55110

Directions

