Restaurant header imageView gallery

Donati's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

950 North Western Avenue

Lake Forest, IL 60045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Thin Crust
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panino
Cheese Detroit Style

Thin Crust

All thin crust pizzas are cut into squares unless specified. Try one of our Pizza Specialties or build your own specialty.
Cheese Thin Crust

Cheese Thin Crust

$9.95+

Traditional Chicago thin crust pizza cut in squares

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza

2" Thick Traditional Chicago Crust served with sauce on top. Fork and Knife Pizza
Cheese Deep Dish

Cheese Deep Dish

$9.95+

2" Thick Traditional Chicago Pizza. This pie has the sauce on top. Fork and Knife Pizza.

Detroit Style

Cooked in a rectangular pan, seasoned with butter and cornmeal
Cheese Detroit Style

Cheese Detroit Style

$13.95+

Our signature pizza. This Deep Dish style pizza has garlic butter, cornmeal and cartelized cheese on the edges. Our number 1 seller

Bluff Crust

Cooked in a rectangular pan seasoned with butter and corn meal served with a chunky plum tomato sauce and basil.
Cheese Bluff Crust

Cheese Bluff Crust

$13.95+

Our Bluff Crust is our Version of a Chicago Style Deep Dish. Garlic and buttery crust with plum tomatoes

Gluten Free

Cheese Gluten Free Deep Dish

Cheese Gluten Free Deep Dish

$12.95+

Our homemade Gluten Free dough pressed out for Chicago Deep Dish Lovers.

Cheese Gluten Free Thin Crust

$12.95+
10" Gluten Free Detroit

10" Gluten Free Detroit

$14.95

Our homemade Gluten Free Dough pressed out for a Detroit Pizza (Garlic Buttery crust)

10" Cauliflower Crust

$12.95

Roma

West Coast Deep Dish. Cooked in a 14" round pan, all these toppings are on top of the sauce.

14" Roma

$20.95

West Coast Deep Dish. Cooked in a 14" round pan, all these toppings are on top of the sauce.

New York

Hand Tossed and stretched pizza. More dough than a traditional Chicago Thin. We cut this in 8-slice pie

18" New York

$21.95

Hand Tossed and stretched pizza. More dough than a traditional Chicago Thin. We cut this in 8-slice pie

Calzones

Build your specialty calzone with up to 5 toppings with any combination of ingredients served with marinara or choose from our Pizza and Calzone Specialties
BYO Calzone

BYO Calzone

$13.95

Build your specialty calzone with up to 5 toppings with any combination of ingredients served with marinara or choose from our Pizza and Calzone Specialties

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.50
Pepperoni Slice

Pepperoni Slice

$3.50

Appetizers

Crazy Bread

Crazy Bread

$9.95

Made with our Detroit Dough, this garlic cheesy bread, has fresh garlic, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.

Stuffed Jalapeños(5)

Stuffed Jalapeños(5)

$7.95

Fresh Jalapeños stuffed with Cheddar, Applewood Bacon and Blue Cheese.

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$4.95

Our French Bread with Provolone cheese, garlic and butter. Served with Marinara

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Large Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.95

Pretzels with Beer Cheese

$7.95

Side of Fries

$4.95
Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$9.95

Garlic Dip

$0.75

Wings & Tenders

Your choice of sauce, dip on the side, and celery.
Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.95+
Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$12.95+
Tenders

Tenders

$11.95+

Salads

All salads are served with a breadstick and our choice of dressing
Lake Forest Chopped Salad

Lake Forest Chopped Salad

$7.95+

Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Vernon Hills Chopped Salad

Vernon Hills Chopped Salad

$7.95+

Chopped romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese, pecans, and craisins.

North Shore Chopped Salad

North Shore Chopped Salad

$7.95+

Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, pasta, blue cheese crumbles, and craisins.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Chopped romaine lettuce, chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$4.95+

Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$6.95+

Chopped romaine lettuce, mixed peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$4.95+

Chopped romaine lettuce, mixed peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and black olives.

House Salad

$4.95+

Chopped romaine lettuce, pepperoncini, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$6.95+

Chopped romaine lettuce, pepperoncini, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese meat rolls.

Fresh Mozzarella Salad

Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$5.95+

Sliced fresh mozzarella and tomatoes on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce, topped with basil, salt, pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil.

Chicken Sandwiches

Our homemade Chicken Sandwiches are breaded, seasoned and fried. All our chicken sandwiches are served with fries and coleslaw.
Classic Chicken Sandwich

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich with our House Mayo and Pickles

Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich

Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich with Applewood Bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar and Mayo

The Jerk Chicken Sandwich

The Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Tossed in our Jerk Sauce, Topped with our Homemade Coleslaw

The Carolina Chicken Sandwich

The Carolina Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Tangy Carolina Sauce (BBQ and Honey Mustard) Topped with Bacon and Pickles

The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Topped with Lettuce and Tomato

The BBQ Chicken Sandwich

The BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Tossed in Honey BBQ Sauce Topped with Bacon and Onion Rings

Burgers

1/2 lb of Angus Beef served with Fries and Coleslaw

Pucks Burger

$13.95

Bacon Burger

$13.95

Chicago Grinders

Served on French bread. Cheese upon request

Italian Beef Sub

$11.95

Donati’s Famous Italian Beef Served with Au Ju on French Bread.

Meatball Sub

$11.95

Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce served toasted on a sub.

The Werks

$11.95

Italian Beef, Salami, Ham, Roasted Turkey with Mayo and Hot Giardiniera

Beef 'n Cheddar Sub

$11.95

Italian Beef topped with Cheddar Cheese

The Highwood Hut

The Highwood Hut

$11.95

Italian Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.95

Breaded Chicken Topped with Marinara and Baked with Cheese

Italian Sub

$11.95

Sliced ham, salami, and pepperoni, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and cheese. Add mayo or hot giardinera upon request.

Turkey Sub

$11.95

Sliced turkey and applewood bacon, served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese. Mayo and hot giardinera upon request.

Italian Sausage Sub

$11.95

Italian sausage served on a sub. Add cheese or hot/sweet peppers upon request.

Paninos (Box Lunch)

All Paninos include chips & a cookie.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panino

Chicken Bacon Ranch Panino

$7.95+

Sliced Chicken with Applewood Bacon, Topped with Homemade Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cheese

Italian Panino

$7.95+

Sliced Ham, Salami and Pepperoni, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cheese. Add Mayo or Hot Giardiniera Upon Request

Fresh Mozzarella Panino

$7.95+

Fresh Mozzarella with Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper. Served with Balsamic Dressing on the side

Veggie Panino

$7.95+

Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Peppers, Red Onion Baked with Cheese and Topped with Olive Oil

Chicken Bacon Pesto Panino

$7.95+

Sliced Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach and Cheese with Pesto Sauce

Meatball Popeye Panino

$7.95+

Sliced Meatballs Baked with Cheese, Spinach and Garlic

Turkey Bacon Panino

Turkey Bacon Panino

$7.95+

Sliced Turkey and Applewood Bacon, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cheese, Mayo Served Upon Request

Carne Asada Panino

$7.95+

Carne Asada with Chihuahua Cheese, Poblano Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream

Al Pastor Panino

$7.95+

Al Pastor with Chihuahua Cheese, Poblano Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream

Chicken Jalapeno Panino

Chicken Jalapeno Panino

$7.95+

Chicken, jalapeños, and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with either BBQ sauce or Buffalo sauce.

Chicken Parmesan Panino

$7.95+

Chicken parmesan topped with provolone cheese served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Caesar Panino

$7.95+

Chicken, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Meatball Panino

$7.95+

Pasta & Hot Dishes

All served with homemade bread

Fettuccine and Meatballs

$13.95

Fettuccine Pasta with Marinara Sauce and Two Meatballs

Greek Town

Greek Town

$13.95

Penne Pasta with Sliced Sausage and Feta Cheese, Served with Spicy Vodka Sauce

Baked Mostaccioli

$13.95

Penne Pasta with Marinara Baked with Provolone Cheese

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Fettuccine Pasta Served with Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Add Chicken and Spinach Upon Request

Dessert

Tiramisu (6oz Slice)

$5.95
Cheesecake (Slice)

Cheesecake (Slice)

$3.95

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Box of Fresh Baked Cookies (10)

$13.99

Suzy's Swirl

$4.95+

Chocolate Cake (Slice)

$4.95

Brownie

$3.95

Extras

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Hot Peppers

$0.50

Crushed Red Pepper Pkt

Parmesan Cheese Pkt

Side of Meatballs(1)

$2.50

Side of Italian Sausage(1)

$3.50

Tacos/Burritos/Bowls

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$4.75

Burritos

$10.85
Bowls

Bowls

$10.85

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.85

Taco Box

Taco Box - Family Size

$39.97

Serves 4-5, 10 Tacos, Choice of Protein, Comes with Cilantro Onion Poblano Sauce

Taco Box - Party Size

$69.95

Serves 8-10, 10 Tacos, Choice of Protein, Comes with Cilantro Onion Poblano Sauce

Sides

Pinto Beans

$3.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$3.00

Corn

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Sauces

Verde

Roja

Sour Cream

Poblano

Extra Sauces

Verde

$0.50

Roja

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Poblano

$0.50

Appetizers

Brushetta (10)

$30.00

Toasted Italian Bread with Garlic, Served with cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil and balsamic dressing.

Antipasto Meat Wheels (10)

Antipasto Meat Wheels (10)

$50.00

Stuffed Jalapeno (10)

$30.00

Fresh Jalapeños stuffed with Cheddar Cheese, Applewood Bacon and Blue Cheese crumbles.

Pastas

Greek Town Pasta (10)

$60.00

Rigatoni Pasta tossed on our spicy Vodka Sauce with sliced Italian Sausage and Feta. House Favorite Pasta

Spaghetti with Meatballs (10)

$50.00

Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs

Fettuccine Alfredo (10)

$70.00

Fettuccine with creamy Alfredo sauce.

Rigatoni with Meat Sauce (10)

$60.00

Rigatoni pasta tossed with our homemade bolognese (meat) sauce

Meat Ravioli (10)

$60.00

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with pork and beef. Best served with marinara sauce

Baked Mostaccioli (10)

$50.00

Penne Pasta tossed with marinara sauce baked with mozzarella cheese

Cheese Ravioli (10)

$60.00

Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with Ricotta and other Italian cheeses. Best served with marinara

Rigatoni with Alfredo and Mushroom (10)

$80.00

Rigatoni served with sautéed mushrooms served with creamy Alfredo sauce.

Linguine Aglio Olio with Shrimp (10)

$80.00

Linguini with garlic and oil served with shrimp.

Lasagna (10)

$100.00

Homemade Lasagna layered with Ricotta Cheese, Meatball and baked with cheese.

Pasta Cabonara (10)

$70.00

Pasta with Garlic, Parmesan cheese, Bacon and Parsley.

Shrimp Fra Diavolo (10)

$80.00

Fra Diavolo sauce is a spicy Italian tomato-based sauce for pasta and seafood, named “Brother Devil” for the intense heat.

Salads

Caesar Salad (10)

Caesar Salad (10)

$30.00

Romaine, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan cheese.

Greek Salad (10)

Greek Salad (10)

$50.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, mixed peppers, kalamata olives and pepperoncini with greek dressing

Lake Forest Chopped Salad (10)

Lake Forest Chopped Salad (10)

$50.00

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, chicken, applewood bacon and provolone cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad (10)

$40.00

Romaine, croutons, shaved Parmesan and chicken

Fresh Mozzarella Salad (10)

Fresh Mozzarella Salad (10)

$50.00

Grande Fresh Mozzarella with sliced tomato and fresh basil. Olive Oil drizzle on top with salt and pepper and served balsamic on the side

North Shore Chopped Salad (10)

North Shore Chopped Salad (10)

$50.00+

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, raisins, pasta elbows, chicken, bacon and blue cheese crumbles

Garden Salad (10)

Garden Salad (10)

$30.00+

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, mixed peppers and black olives

Vernon Hills Chopped Salad (10)

Vernon Hills Chopped Salad (10)

$50.00+

Romaine, cherry tomato, onion, cucumber, red cabbage, craisins, chicken, provolone cheese and applewood bacon. Topped with Pecans

Antipasto Salad (10)

$40.00+

Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, with sliced ham, pepperoni, salami and provolone cheese

House Salad (10)

$30.00

Meat Trays

Italian Beef (10)

$80.00

Italian Beef, with Italian herbs and spices served with French bread, hot giard, sweet peppers and cheese.

Grilled Chicken & Peppers (10)

$39.99+

6oz Chicken Grilled and served with roasted peppers, onions, garlic and sautéed.

Sausage & Peppers (10)

Sausage & Peppers (10)

$60.00

Meatballs (10)

$60.00

Chicken Parmigiana (10)

$60.00

Pull Pork

$69.99+

Chicken Limon (10)

$60.00

Chicken Vesuvio (10)

$70.00

Tomato Basil Chicken

$80.00

Lake Bluff Brewery Beer Brats

$69.95+

Chicken Marsala

$59.99+

Desserts

Tiramisu (10)

$20.00+

Cookie Tray (10)

$20.00

Cannoli's (10)

$20.00+

Assorted Dessert Tray (10)

$20.00+

Misc.

Plates(10)

$1.00

Plates(20)

$2.00

Plates(30)

$2.50

Plates(40)

$3.50

Plates(50)

$4.50

Plates(100)

$9.50

Jefe's

Taco Box (10)

Taco Box (10)

$45.00
Taco Box (20)

Taco Box (20)

$80.00
Taco Box (50)

Taco Box (50)

$185.00
Taco Box (100)

Taco Box (100)

$370.00

Burrito Box (10)

$99.95

Burrito Box (20)

$175.00
Black Beans

Black Beans

$25.00+
Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$25.00+
Spanish Rice

Spanish Rice

$30.00+
Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$14.99+

Chips and Guac

$24.95+

Bowl Bar (10)

$129.95

Bowl Bar (20)

$249.95

Drinks

12oz Can

12oz Can

$1.75
Grab & Go Products

Grab & Go Products

$2.50
6 Pack Soda

6 Pack Soda

$5.95
2 Liter

2 Liter

$3.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.75
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.00
Pure Leaf

Pure Leaf

$2.75
Jarritos

Jarritos

$2.50
San Pelligrino Glass

San Pelligrino Glass

$2.50
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.95

Suzy

PUSH POP

$3.50

ICE CREAM

$6.00

SMALL CUP

$4.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Donati's Catering, let us handle your corporate lunch!

Location

950 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sophia Steak Lake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
181 East Laurel Avenue Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Chief's Pub - 502 N Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
502 N Western Ave Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
orange star4.8 • 2,793
512 North Western Avenue Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Lake Forest Food & Wine
orange starNo Reviews
645 N BANK LN Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Francesca's Intimo
orange starNo Reviews
293 E. ILLINOIS RD LAKE FOREST, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Inovasi
orange star4.6 • 1,768
28 E Center Ave Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Forest

Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
orange star4.8 • 2,793
512 North Western Avenue Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Everett Farms REBUILDING
orange star4.5 • 716
840 S Waukegan Rd Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Kuro Bistro
orange star4.6 • 210
950 N Western Ave Ste 106 Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
The Station REBUILDING
orange star4.5 • 5
840 S Waukegan Rd Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Forest
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Highwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston