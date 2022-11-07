- Home
Donati's Pizza
950 North Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Thin Crust
Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza
Detroit Style
Bluff Crust
Gluten Free
Roma
New York
Calzones
Appetizers
Crazy Bread
Made with our Detroit Dough, this garlic cheesy bread, has fresh garlic, Cheddar Cheese, Provolone Cheese and Mozzarella Cheese.
Stuffed Jalapeños(5)
Fresh Jalapeños stuffed with Cheddar, Applewood Bacon and Blue Cheese.
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Our French Bread with Provolone cheese, garlic and butter. Served with Marinara
Chips
Large Fries
Onion Rings
Pretzels with Beer Cheese
Side of Fries
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Garlic Dip
Wings & Tenders
Salads
Lake Forest Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Vernon Hills Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and mozzarella cheese, pecans, and craisins.
North Shore Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, pasta, blue cheese crumbles, and craisins.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Greek Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, mixed peppers, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Garden Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, mixed peppers, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and black olives.
House Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, pepperoncini, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Antipasto Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce, pepperoncini, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and ham, salami, pepperoni, and provolone cheese meat rolls.
Fresh Mozzarella Salad
Sliced fresh mozzarella and tomatoes on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce, topped with basil, salt, pepper, and a drizzle of olive oil.
Chicken Sandwiches
Classic Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich with our House Mayo and Pickles
Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Sandwich with Applewood Bacon, Wisconsin Cheddar and Mayo
The Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Tossed in our Jerk Sauce, Topped with our Homemade Coleslaw
The Carolina Chicken Sandwich
Tangy Carolina Sauce (BBQ and Honey Mustard) Topped with Bacon and Pickles
The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Topped with Lettuce and Tomato
The BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Tossed in Honey BBQ Sauce Topped with Bacon and Onion Rings
Burgers
Chicago Grinders
Italian Beef Sub
Donati’s Famous Italian Beef Served with Au Ju on French Bread.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs Topped with Marinara Sauce served toasted on a sub.
The Werks
Italian Beef, Salami, Ham, Roasted Turkey with Mayo and Hot Giardiniera
Beef 'n Cheddar Sub
Italian Beef topped with Cheddar Cheese
The Highwood Hut
Italian Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Mayo
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded Chicken Topped with Marinara and Baked with Cheese
Italian Sub
Sliced ham, salami, and pepperoni, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and cheese. Add mayo or hot giardinera upon request.
Turkey Sub
Sliced turkey and applewood bacon, served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and cheese. Mayo and hot giardinera upon request.
Italian Sausage Sub
Italian sausage served on a sub. Add cheese or hot/sweet peppers upon request.
Paninos (Box Lunch)
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panino
Sliced Chicken with Applewood Bacon, Topped with Homemade Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cheese
Italian Panino
Sliced Ham, Salami and Pepperoni, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cheese. Add Mayo or Hot Giardiniera Upon Request
Fresh Mozzarella Panino
Fresh Mozzarella with Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil, Salt and Pepper. Served with Balsamic Dressing on the side
Veggie Panino
Spinach, Mushroom, Tomato, Peppers, Red Onion Baked with Cheese and Topped with Olive Oil
Chicken Bacon Pesto Panino
Sliced Chicken, Applewood Bacon, Tomato, Spinach and Cheese with Pesto Sauce
Meatball Popeye Panino
Sliced Meatballs Baked with Cheese, Spinach and Garlic
Turkey Bacon Panino
Sliced Turkey and Applewood Bacon, Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Cheese, Mayo Served Upon Request
Carne Asada Panino
Carne Asada with Chihuahua Cheese, Poblano Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream
Al Pastor Panino
Al Pastor with Chihuahua Cheese, Poblano Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato and Sour Cream
Chicken Jalapeno Panino
Chicken, jalapeños, and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served with either BBQ sauce or Buffalo sauce.
Chicken Parmesan Panino
Chicken parmesan topped with provolone cheese served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Caesar Panino
Chicken, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
Meatball Panino
Pasta & Hot Dishes
Fettuccine and Meatballs
Fettuccine Pasta with Marinara Sauce and Two Meatballs
Greek Town
Penne Pasta with Sliced Sausage and Feta Cheese, Served with Spicy Vodka Sauce
Baked Mostaccioli
Penne Pasta with Marinara Baked with Provolone Cheese
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine Pasta Served with Creamy Alfredo Sauce. Add Chicken and Spinach Upon Request
Dessert
Extras
Tacos/Burritos/Bowls
Quesadillas
Taco Box
Extra Sauces
Appetizers
Pastas
Greek Town Pasta (10)
Rigatoni Pasta tossed on our spicy Vodka Sauce with sliced Italian Sausage and Feta. House Favorite Pasta
Spaghetti with Meatballs (10)
Classic Spaghetti and Meatballs
Fettuccine Alfredo (10)
Fettuccine with creamy Alfredo sauce.
Rigatoni with Meat Sauce (10)
Rigatoni pasta tossed with our homemade bolognese (meat) sauce
Meat Ravioli (10)
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with pork and beef. Best served with marinara sauce
Baked Mostaccioli (10)
Penne Pasta tossed with marinara sauce baked with mozzarella cheese
Cheese Ravioli (10)
Jumbo Ravioli stuffed with Ricotta and other Italian cheeses. Best served with marinara
Rigatoni with Alfredo and Mushroom (10)
Rigatoni served with sautéed mushrooms served with creamy Alfredo sauce.
Linguine Aglio Olio with Shrimp (10)
Linguini with garlic and oil served with shrimp.
Lasagna (10)
Homemade Lasagna layered with Ricotta Cheese, Meatball and baked with cheese.
Pasta Cabonara (10)
Pasta with Garlic, Parmesan cheese, Bacon and Parsley.
Shrimp Fra Diavolo (10)
Fra Diavolo sauce is a spicy Italian tomato-based sauce for pasta and seafood, named “Brother Devil” for the intense heat.
Salads
Caesar Salad (10)
Romaine, Croutons and Shaved Parmesan cheese.
Greek Salad (10)
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, mixed peppers, kalamata olives and pepperoncini with greek dressing
Lake Forest Chopped Salad (10)
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, chicken, applewood bacon and provolone cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad (10)
Romaine, croutons, shaved Parmesan and chicken
Fresh Mozzarella Salad (10)
Grande Fresh Mozzarella with sliced tomato and fresh basil. Olive Oil drizzle on top with salt and pepper and served balsamic on the side
North Shore Chopped Salad (10)
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, raisins, pasta elbows, chicken, bacon and blue cheese crumbles
Garden Salad (10)
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, mixed peppers and black olives
Vernon Hills Chopped Salad (10)
Romaine, cherry tomato, onion, cucumber, red cabbage, craisins, chicken, provolone cheese and applewood bacon. Topped with Pecans
Antipasto Salad (10)
Romaine, tomato, onion, cucumber, pepperoncini, with sliced ham, pepperoni, salami and provolone cheese
House Salad (10)
Meat Trays
Italian Beef (10)
Italian Beef, with Italian herbs and spices served with French bread, hot giard, sweet peppers and cheese.
Grilled Chicken & Peppers (10)
6oz Chicken Grilled and served with roasted peppers, onions, garlic and sautéed.
Sausage & Peppers (10)
Meatballs (10)
Chicken Parmigiana (10)
Pull Pork
Chicken Limon (10)
Chicken Vesuvio (10)
Tomato Basil Chicken
Lake Bluff Brewery Beer Brats
Chicken Marsala
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Donati's Catering, let us handle your corporate lunch!
950 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045