Popular Items

Yakiniku BBQ Beef

Yakiniku BBQ Beef

$14.00

Thinly sliced beef marinated in BBQ sauce, grilled until browned served with sesame, green onions & ginger.

Food

Rice Bowls

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$13.00

Sliced chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce served ginger, green onion & rice

Gyudon

Gyudon

$13.00

Thinly sliced beef simmered in sweet savory sauce served with ginger, green onion & rice.

Yakiniku BBQ Beef

Yakiniku BBQ Beef

$14.00

Thinly sliced beef marinated in BBQ sauce, grilled until browned served with sesame, green onions & ginger.

Pork Katsu

Pork Katsu

$14.00

Slices of breaded pork served with ginger, green onion & rice.

Katsu w/ Curry

Katsu w/ Curry

$16.00

Slices of breaded pork served with ginger, green onion & rice. w/ Curry

Karaage Rice

Karaage Rice

$13.00

Breaded chicken deep fried glazed with kewpie or sriracha mayo served with a slice of lemon, ginger, green onions & furikake

Teriyaki Tofu

Teriyaki Tofu

$13.00

Fried tofu glazed with Teriyaki sauce served with ginger, green onion & rice

Shrimp Tempura Rice

Shrimp Tempura Rice

$14.00

5 pieces of shrimp coated in light crispy batter, deep fried until golden, glazed with kewpie served with rice & nori.

Tempura w/ Curry

$16.00

5 pieces of shrimp coated in light crispy batter, deep fried until golden with curry, rice & nori.

Others

Katsu Sando w/ Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Katsu Sando only

$11.00Out of stock

French Fries w/ Curry

$9.00+

Kalbi Short Ribs

$18.00

LTO

Chicken Wings 6 Pieces

$8.00

Sides

Sides

Fried Gyoza 5 Pcs

Fried Gyoza 5 Pcs

$5.00

Yaki Gyoza (steamed)

$5.00+
Shrimp Tempura 5 Pcs side

Shrimp Tempura 5 Pcs side

$8.00
Karaage side

Karaage side

$8.00
Spring Rolls

Spring Rolls

$4.00+

French Fries Only

$4.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Rice Only

$4.00

Curry Only

$4.00

Cabbage Only

$2.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Kimchi

$4.00

Protein Sides

Teri Chicken Only

$8.00

Gyudon Only

$8.00

Yakiniku BBQ Beef Side

$9.00

Katsu Only

$8.00

Katsu w/ Curry

$10.00

Tofu Only

$8.00

Kabli only

$10.00