Don Corleone’s

6301 route 309

New Tripoli, PA 18066

Large Pizza

Large Plain Cheese Pizza

$14.50

Large Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Large Veggie Lover Pizza

$15.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes.

Large Meat Lover Pizza

$16.50

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball.

Large Primavera Pizza

$15.50

Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, broccoli, olives, onions, mushrooms.

Large Pizza Alla Vodka

$14.95

Vodka sauce, mozzarella.

Large White Pizza

$14.95

Ricotta, mozzarella.

Large Marinara Pizza

$15.50

Olives, capers, anchovies, onions, oregano.

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$15.50

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella.

Large Supreme Pizza

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, peppers, olives.

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Chicken, buffalo hot sauce, mozzarella.

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

Chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella.

Large Salad Pizza

$16.00

Romaine, carrots, onions, olives, house dressing.

Large Sofia Loren Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, tomato sauce.

Large Margherita Pizza

$14.95

Marinara, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella, EVOO.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.95

Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing

Large Gluten Free Pizza

$15.95

Large Sicilian Pizza

$18.95

Everyday Pizza Special (2 Large Cheese Pies + Choice of 2 Liter Soda)

$25.99

Two plain pies with (1) two liter soda of choice.

Large Pickle Pizza

$17.50

Medium Pizza

Medium Plain Cheese Pizza

$13.50

Medium Pepperoni Pizza

$13.50

Medium Veggie Lover Pizza

$13.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes.

Medium Meat Lover Pizza

$13.50

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball.

Medium Primavera Pizza

$13.50

Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, broccoli, olives, onions, mushrooms.

Medium Pizza Alla Vodka

$13.50

Vodka sauce, mozzarella.

Medium White Pizza

$13.50

Ricotta, mozzarella.

Medium Marinara Pizza

$13.50

Olives, capers, anchovies, onions, oregano.

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$13.50

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella.

Medium Supreme Pizza

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, peppers, olives.

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Chicken, buffalo hot sauce, mozzarella.

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.50

Chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella.

Medium Salad Pizza

$14.00

Romaine, carrots, onions, olives, house dressing.

Medium Sofia Loren Pizza

$13.50

Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, tomato sauce.

Medium Margherita Pizza

$13.50

Marinara, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella, EVOO.

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.95

Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing.

Medium Pickle Pizza

$16.50

Baby Pizza

Baby Plain Cheese Pizza

$11.50

Baby Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Baby Veggie Lover Pizza

$11.95

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes.

Baby Meat Lover Pizza

$12.50

Sausage, pepperoni, bacon, meatball.

Baby Primavera Pizza

$12.00

Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella, parmesan, broccoli, olives, onions, mushrooms.

Baby Pizza Alla Vodka

$12.00

Vodka sauce, mozzarella.

Baby White Pizza

$12.00

Ricotta, mozzarella.

Baby Marinara Pizza

$12.50

Olives, capers, anchovies, onions, oregano.

Baby Hawaiian Pizza

$12.50

Ham, pineapple, mozzarella.

Baby Supreme Pizza

$12.50

Pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onions, peppers, olives.

Baby Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Chicken, buffalo hot sauce, mozzarella.

Baby BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.50

Chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella.

Baby Salad Pizza

$12.00

Romaine, carrots, onions, olives, house dressing.

Baby Sofia Loren Pizza

$12.00

Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, tomato sauce.

Baby Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Marinara, garlic, basil, fresh mozzarella, EVOO.

Baby Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.95

Chicken, bacon, ranch dressing.

Baby Pickle Pizza

$14.50

Corleone Style Pizza

Plain Cheese Corleone Style Pizza

$16.50

Square Pie. Mozzarella and Corleone sauce.

Carini

$18.50

Square Pie. Mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, meatball, garlic.

Palermo

$18.50

Square Pie. Mozzarella, ham, olives, garlic.

Monreale

$18.50

Square Pie. Ricotta, Italian ham, provolone.

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Classic Shrimp Cocktail

$12.99

Italian Shrimp Cocktail

$13.99

With pink cocktail sauce.

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.99

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, oregano, basil, EVOO, balsamic glaze.

French Fries

$4.99

Three Baby Rice Balls

$8.99

Fried Ravioli

$7.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Fried Mozzarella

$5.99

Mussels Marinara

$13.99

Mussels In Bianco

$12.99

White wine garlic sauce.

Two Meatballs

$6.99

BBQ Wings

Buffalo Wings

Pierogies (5)

$7.25

Fried Mushrooms

$6.75

Garlic Knots

$5.75

Nutella Knots

$4.99

Soups & Salads

Soup Of The Day

$5.99

Call restaurant for soup of the day option.

Pasta E Fagioli

$5.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad With Chicken

$11.99

Insalata Tre Colori

$8.99

Arugula, romaine, radicchio, cherry tomato, shaved parmesan.

Corleone Salad

$12.99

Sundried tomato, black olives, onion, capers, baby arugula, anchovies, fennel.

House Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, carrots, cherry tomato, red onions, cucumber, choice of dressing.

Summer Salad

$10.99

Strawberries, walnuts, mixed greens, balsamic

Side Salad

$5.99

Pasta

Penne Alla Vodka

$13.99

Pasta Marinara

$12.99

Your choice of rigatoni, penne, spaghetti, linguini, ziti.

Pasta Marinara With Meatball

$14.99

Penne Al Pesto

$12.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Spaghetti Carbonara

$14.99

Egg, bacon.

Penne Quattro Formaggi

$15.99

Gorgonzola, parmesan, pecorino romano, provolone, cream.

Farfalle Al Salmone

$16.99

Butterfly pasta, smoked salmon, tomato, cream, parsley.

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$13.99

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, basil.

Gnocchi Al Pesto

$13.99

Baked Lasagna

$13.99

Linguini & White Clam Sauce

$16.99

Entrees

Chicken Francese

$13.99

Served with roasted potato and side salad with choice of dressing.

Chicken Marsala

$14.99

Served with roasted potato and side salad with choice of dressing.

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.50

Served with roasted potato and side salad with choice of dressing.

Veal Marsala

$15.99

Served with roasted potato and side salad with choice of dressing.

Veal Parmigiana

$16.99

Served with roasted potato and side salad with choice of dressing.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.99

Served with roasted potato and side salad with choice of dressing.

Sandwiches & Panini

Meatball Sub

$9.50

Chicken Parm Sub

$8.99

Eggplant Parm Sub

$8.99

Cheesesteak Sub

$8.99

Sausage, Peppers, & Onion Sub

$9.99

Corleone Sub

$9.99

Spicy Italian sausage, red pepper, green pepper, onion, house spicy sauce.

Pressed Italian Panino

$8.99

Ham, melted mozzarella.

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$10.50

Cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, ketchup.

Italian Sub (Ham, Mozz, Capicolla, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo)

$8.99

Turkey Sub (Turkey, Am. Cheese, Onions, Tomato, Mayo)

$8.99

Ham Sub (Ham, Am. Cheese, Onions, Tomato, Mayo, Lettuce)

$8.99

Stromboli & Calzones

Personal Stromboli

$8.99

Choice of: Ham and cheese - Pepperoni and cheese - Sausage, peppers, onions - Sausage and pepperoni - Sausage and cheese.

Family Stromboli

$18.99

Choice of: Ham and cheese - Pepperoni and cheese - Sausage, peppers, onions - Sausage and pepperoni - Sausage and cheese.

Personal Calzone

$8.99

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella.

Family Calzone

$18.99

Stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella.

Desserts

Tiramisú

$7.50

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Cake

$6.50

Torta Sette Veli

$7.50

Seven layers of chocolate and mousse.

Cannoli

$6.50

Pistacchio Cake

$8.75

Family Take-Out Dinner Special

Large Plain Pizza, Penne alla Vodka, House Salad, Garlic Knots, 2 Liter Soda

$34.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Now open 7 days a week! Come in and enjoy Italian & Sicilian favorites right here in the Lehigh Valley!

6301 route 309, New Tripoli, PA 18066

