Restaurant header imageView gallery

Döner Brös Harbor Point

review star

No reviews yet

1409 Point St

Baltimore, MD 21231

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Döner Kebab
Döner Dürüm
Döner Box

Mains

Döner Kebab

Döner Kebab

$8.50

The Classic! Your choice of protein served in warm pita topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cabbage, onion and your choice of sauce.

Döner Dürüm

Döner Dürüm

$8.95

On the Go? The dürüm is the handheld staple. Lavash tortilla packed with protein, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, onion and sauces.

Salad

Salad

$8.95

The "light" option. Protein piled high over fresh romaine, tomato, cabbage, onion, and cucumber salad topped with your favorite sauces.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$8.95

Hungry? Try this. Protein over Mediterranean yellow rice, cucumber salad, onions, cabbage, tomatoes and your favorite sauce.

Döner Specials

Turkish Nachös

Turkish Nachös

$11.00

THE BEST FRIES IN BALTIMORE layered with döner meat and topped with warm nacho cheese and a bit of our secret spicy stuff.

Döner Box

Döner Box

$5.95

THE BEST FRIES IN BALTIMORE topped with your favorite döner meat and sauce.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$2.95

BEST FRIES IN BALTIMORE!!!

Falafel

Falafel

$4.50

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$1.95
Wild Bay Kombucha

Wild Bay Kombucha

$3.50
Nixie Sparkling Water

Nixie Sparkling Water

$2.50
Blue Monkey Coconut Water

Blue Monkey Coconut Water

$3.50
Open Water

Open Water

$2.50

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.50
Cookie

Cookie

$1.75
Brownie

Brownie

$2.25

Extras

Side of Bread

$1.00

Side of Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.15
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Baltimore's Kebab Shop!

Location

1409 Point St, Baltimore, MD 21231

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Harbor East Deli
orange starNo Reviews
1006 Aliceanna St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Azumi
orange starNo Reviews
725 Aliceanna Street Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Harbor Tandoor Indian cuisine - 803 S Caroline St
orange starNo Reviews
803 S Caroline St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Breakfast/Lunch/Cafe
orange star4.3 • 1,454
1401 Aliceanna St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Ejji Ramen - Harbor East
orange starNo Reviews
711 S. Central Ave Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
The Point In Fells
orange star4.3 • 1,571
1738 Thames St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (24 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston