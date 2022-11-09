DonerG - Santa Ana
1,403 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
121 E Memory Ln, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Aces Bar & Grill - 3538 East Chapman Avenue
No Reviews
3538 East Chapman Avenue Orange, CA 92869
View restaurant