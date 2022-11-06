Restaurant header imageView gallery

DonerG - Irvine

review star

No reviews yet

3800 Barranca Pkway

Irvine, CA 92606

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Doner Kebab Rice Plate
Doner Pita Sandwich
Turkish Street Fries

Signature Items

Our Signature Items have set Ingredients. You may remove ingredients, but additional ingredients will cost additional.
Turkish Street Fries

Turkish Street Fries

$13.50

French Fries topped with Our DonerG House Sauce, Grilled Onions, Beef Doner Kebab, More House Sauce, Feta, then topped with Our Pickled Red Cabbage, Corn, Jalapenos and sprinkled with Tabouli.

Istanbowl

Istanbowl

$14.00

We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.

Original Fladenbrot

Original Fladenbrot

$13.00

Our Original Fladenbrot comes on a Grilled Soda Bread with Our DonerG House Sauce, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Pickled Red Cabbage, Pickles, French Fries and Doner Beef Kebab then topped with Red Chili Garlic Sauce.

Doner Saltado

Doner Saltado

$13.50

Starts with a scoop of Rice Pilaf. We mix together French Fries, Grilled Onions, Grilled Red Peppers and Grilled Tomatoes along with Beef & Chicken Doner Kebab. Fried Egg & Scallions then topped with our Spicy Serrano Chili Sauce.

Iskender Kebab Plate

Iskender Kebab Plate

$17.50

Iskender Kebab plate has Beef Doner Kebab sitting on top of a bed of Freshly Grilled Pita with a sprinkle of Butter and Topped off with Our Iskender Sauce, sitting next to a scoop of Yogurt, Grilled Tomato and Chili.

DonerG Grill

DonerG Grill

$24.25

The DonerG Grill has a taste of all our Meats: Doner Kebab Beef & Chicken, Shish Kebab Beef & Chicken and Adana Kebab. Also comes with Rice Pilaf, Salad Choice, Pita Bread & Hummus.

DonerG Bomb

DonerG Bomb

$12.25
Keto-G Wrap

Keto-G Wrap

$12.25

Unforgettables

Chicken Shish Kebab Plate

Chicken Shish Kebab Plate

$15.50

Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.

Doner Pita Sandwich

Doner Pita Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Pita Bread topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.

Adana Kebab Plate

Adana Kebab Plate

$14.00

Our Adana Kebab Protein with a scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings, Spread choices and Pita Bread.

Doner Wrap

Doner Wrap

$12.25

Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.

Family Plate

Family Plate

$55.00

Our Family Plate Serves 4: 4 portions of your Protein Choice 4 portions of Rice Pilaf 4 portions of your Salad Choice 4 portions of Pita Bread & Hummus 4 portions of Jajik & House Sauce

1...2...3...

Our 1...2...3...Items allow You to create. Start with your Base, Then You Choose your spreads, limited vegetable toppings, and your protein choice.
Pita Sandwich

Pita Sandwich

$11.00

Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.

Fladenbrot

Fladenbrot

$13.00

We Begin with a Grilled Soda Bread, add a spread of your choice, 5 vegetable toppings included, then choose your Doner Kebab protein.

Wrap

Wrap

$12.25

Start off with a Grilled Tortilla, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.

Doner Kebab Rice Plate

Doner Kebab Rice Plate

$14.50

Comes with our Rice Pilaf, Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.

Doner Kebab Salad Plate

Doner Kebab Salad Plate

$14.50

Comes with our Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.

Kids Plate

Kids Plate

$9.50

Our Kids Plate comes with your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Salad. Then you get 2 included Vegetable Toppings, Your choice of Doner Kebab Protein and Pita Bread.

Sides

Babaghanoush 8oz

Babaghanoush 8oz

$6.00
Hummus 8oz

Hummus 8oz

$6.00
DG Fries

DG Fries

$4.75
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.50
Falafel 4pcs

Falafel 4pcs

$6.00
Falafel 1 pc

Falafel 1 pc

$1.25
Dolmas 6pcs

Dolmas 6pcs

$5.75
Dolma 1pc

Dolma 1pc

$0.75
Small Salad

Small Salad

$6.00
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.25
Rice 6oz

Rice 6oz

$6.00
Doner Kebab 6oz

Doner Kebab 6oz

$9.50
Chicken Shish Kebab 8pcs

Chicken Shish Kebab 8pcs

$9.50
Adana 5oz

Adana 5oz

$9.50
Chi Kofte 6pcs

Chi Kofte 6pcs

$5.00

Chi kofte in Turkish and is a special kofte made with bulgur, spices, pepper paste, super finely chopped onion and parsley. Served with lettuce and lemon wedges

8oz of Sauce

8oz of Sauce

Additional Sauces

Additional Sauces

Extra Container

$0.50

8oz Yogurt

$4.00

Vegetarian Plate

Vegetarian Plate

Vegetarian Plate

$11.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Housemade Kefir

$3.00

Housemade Kefir is high in protein which reduces hunger cravings throughout the day and the probiotics may help support a healthy gut.

Organic Juices

$3.00

All Tractor beverages are 100% Certified Organic, Non-GMO and made from only real ingredients. (PS: No corn syrups either)

Bottled Water

$3.00

Medium Tray (6-8)

Adana Kebab Tray (med)

$105.00

Adana Kebab Wrap (med)

$88.00

Baklava 12 pc (med)

$20.00

Doner Kebab Tray (med)

$94.00

Doner Wrap Tray (med)

$83.00

Falafel Wrap Tray (med)

$72.00

Pita Doner Tray (med)

$83.00

Pita Falafel Tray (med)

$61.00

Salad Tray (med)

$53.00

Chicken Shish Kebab Tray (med)

$105.00

Chicken Shish Wrap Tray (med)

$88.00

Side Tray (med)

Large Tray (14-16)

Adana Kebab Tray (Lg)

$198.00

Adana Kebab Wrap (Lg)

$170.50

Baklava 24 pc (lrg)

$38.50

Doner Kebab Tray (Lg)

$176.00

Doner Pita Tray (Lg)

$159.50

Doner Wrap Tray (Lg)

$159.50

Falafel Pita Tray (Lg)

$115.50

Falafel Wrap Tray (Lg)

$137.50

Salad Tray (lrg)

$104.50

Chicken Shish Kebab Tray (Lg)

$198.00

Chicken Shish Wrap Tray (Lg)

$170.50

Sides (Lg)

DG Feast

DG Feast

$18.00

Drinks

Perrier

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Signature Items (Copy)

Our Signature Items have set Ingredients. You may remove ingredients, but additional ingredients will cost additional.
Turkish Street Fries

Turkish Street Fries

$13.50

French Fries topped with Our DonerG House Sauce, Grilled Onions, Beef Doner Kebab, More House Sauce, Feta, then topped with Our Pickled Red Cabbage, Corn, Jalapenos and sprinkled with Tabouli.

Istanbowl

Istanbowl

$14.00

We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.

Original Fladenbrot

Original Fladenbrot

$13.00

Our Original Fladenbrot comes on a Grilled Soda Bread with Our DonerG House Sauce, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Pickled Red Cabbage, Pickles, French Fries and Doner Beef Kebab then topped with Red Chili Garlic Sauce.

Doner Saltado

Doner Saltado

$13.50

Starts with a scoop of Rice Pilaf. We mix together French Fries, Grilled Onions, Grilled Red Peppers and Grilled Tomatoes along with Beef & Chicken Doner Kebab. Fried Egg & Scallions then topped with our Spicy Serrano Chili Sauce.

Iskender Kebab Plate

Iskender Kebab Plate

$17.50

Iskender Kebab plate has Beef Doner Kebab sitting on top of a bed of Freshly Grilled Pita with a sprinkle of Butter and Topped off with Our Iskender Sauce, sitting next to a scoop of Yogurt, Grilled Tomato and Chili.

DonerG Grill

DonerG Grill

$24.25

The DonerG Grill has a taste of all our Meats: Doner Kebab Beef & Chicken, Shish Kebab Beef & Chicken and Adana Kebab. Also comes with Rice Pilaf, Salad Choice, Pita Bread & Hummus.

DonerG Bomb

DonerG Bomb

$12.25
Keto-G Wrap

Keto-G Wrap

$12.25

1...2...3... (Copy)

Our 1...2...3...Items allow You to create. Start with your Base, Then You Choose your spreads, limited vegetable toppings, and your protein choice.
Pita Sandwich

Pita Sandwich

$11.00

Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.

Fladenbrot

Fladenbrot

$13.00

We Begin with a Grilled Soda Bread, add a spread of your choice, 5 vegetable toppings included, then choose your Doner Kebab protein.

Wrap

Wrap

$12.25

Start off with a Grilled Tortilla, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.

Doner Kebab Rice Plate

Doner Kebab Rice Plate

$14.50

Comes with our Rice Pilaf, Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.

Doner Kebab Salad Plate

Doner Kebab Salad Plate

$14.50

Comes with our Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.

Kids Plate

Kids Plate

$9.50

Our Kids Plate comes with your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Salad. Then you get 2 included Vegetable Toppings, Your choice of Doner Kebab Protein and Pita Bread.

Unforgettables (Copy)

Chicken Shish Kebab Plate

Chicken Shish Kebab Plate

$15.50

Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.

Doner Pita Sandwich

Doner Pita Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Pita Bread topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.

Adana Kebab Plate

Adana Kebab Plate

$14.00

Our Adana Kebab Protein with a scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings, Spread choices and Pita Bread.

Doner Wrap

Doner Wrap

$12.25

Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.

Family Plate

Family Plate

$55.00

Our Family Plate Serves 4: 4 portions of your Protein Choice 4 portions of Rice Pilaf 4 portions of your Salad Choice 4 portions of Pita Bread & Hummus 4 portions of Jajik & House Sauce

Sides (Copy)

Babaghanoush 8oz

Babaghanoush 8oz

$6.00
Hummus 8oz

Hummus 8oz

$6.00
DG Fries

DG Fries

$4.75
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.50
Falafel 4pcs

Falafel 4pcs

$6.00
Falafel 1 pc

Falafel 1 pc

$1.25
Dolmas 6pcs

Dolmas 6pcs

$5.75
Dolma 1pc

Dolma 1pc

$0.75
Small Salad

Small Salad

$6.00
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.25
Rice 6oz

Rice 6oz

$6.00
Doner Kebab 6oz

Doner Kebab 6oz

$9.50
Chicken Shish Kebab 8pcs

Chicken Shish Kebab 8pcs

$9.50
Adana 5oz

Adana 5oz

$9.50
Kibbeh 3pcs

Kibbeh 3pcs

$6.50

Fried cracked bulgar wheat stuffed with minced vegetables and spices. Served with a lemon wedge & tzatziki sauce.

Chi Kofte 6pcs

Chi Kofte 6pcs

$5.00

Chi kofte in Turkish and is a special kofte made with bulgur, spices, pepper paste, super finely chopped onion and parsley. Served with lettuce and lemon wedges

8oz of Sauce

8oz of Sauce

Additional Sauces

Additional Sauces

Extra Container

$0.50

8oz Yogurt

$4.00

Desserts

Baklava 3pcs

$5.50
Turkish Ice Cream 8oz

Turkish Ice Cream 8oz

$6.00
Turkish Ice Cream 13.5oz

Turkish Ice Cream 13.5oz

$8.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3800 Barranca Pkway, Irvine, CA 92606

Directions

Gallery
DonerG image
DonerG image
DonerG image
DonerG image

Similar restaurants in your area

Southern Spice - Irvine - 3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O
orange starNo Reviews
3850 Barranca Pkwy, Suite O Irvine, CA 92606
View restaurantnext
Tastea - Irvine
orange starNo Reviews
3972 Barranca Pkwy Irvine, CA 92606
View restaurantnext
The Cut Handcrafted Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
3831 Alton Parkway Suite C Irvine, CA 92606
View restaurantnext
Cha For Tea - Woodbridge
orange star4.1 • 636
4740 Barranca Pkwy Irvine, CA 92604
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Press - Irvine, CA
orange star3.1 • 198
4610 Barranca Pkwy. Irvine, CA 92604
View restaurantnext
Clay Oven Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 1,328
4250 Barranca Parkway Irvine, CA 92604
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Irvine

Thai Spice
orange star4.6 • 7,304
15455 Jeffrey Rd Ste 315 Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen & Udon - Irvine
orange star4.5 • 3,590
6404 Irvine Blvd Irvine, CA 92620
View restaurantnext
Puesto Los Olivios Irvine
orange star4.3 • 3,574
8577 Irvine Center DR Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Taquiero Taco Patio
orange star4.4 • 3,344
4517 Campus Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
The Alley - Irvine
orange star4.6 • 2,045
507 Spectrum Center Drive Irvine, CA 92618
View restaurantnext
Puesto Park Place Irvine
orange star4.2 • 1,572
3311 Michelson Dr Irvine, CA 92612
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Irvine
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tustin
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston