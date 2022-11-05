Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

DonerG Lake Forest

960 Reviews

$

23642 Rockfield Blvd

Lake Forest, CA 92630

Popular Items

Doner Kebab Rice Plate
Doner Saltado
Doner Pita Sandwich

Signature Items

Our Signature Items have set Ingredients. You may remove ingredients, but additional ingredients will cost additional.
Turkish Street Fries

Turkish Street Fries

$13.50

French Fries topped with Our DonerG House Sauce, Grilled Onions, Beef Doner Kebab, More House Sauce, Feta, then topped with Our Pickled Red Cabbage, Corn, Jalapenos and sprinkled with Tabouli.

Istanbowl

Istanbowl

$14.00

We start with some Rice Pilaf, add some Shepherd's Salad, Red Pickled Cabbage, Onions w/Parsley mix, Doner Beef & Chicken, Falafel and Pita Bread.

Original Fladenbrot

Original Fladenbrot

$13.00

Our Original Fladenbrot comes on a Grilled Soda Bread with Our DonerG House Sauce, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Pickled Red Cabbage, Pickles, French Fries and Doner Beef Kebab then topped with Red Chili Garlic Sauce.

Doner Saltado

Doner Saltado

$13.50

Starts with a scoop of Rice Pilaf. We mix together French Fries, Grilled Onions, Grilled Red Peppers and Grilled Tomatoes along with Beef & Chicken Doner Kebab. Fried Egg & Scallions then topped with our Spicy Serrano Chili Sauce.

Iskender Kebab Plate

Iskender Kebab Plate

$17.50

Iskender Kebab plate has Beef Doner Kebab sitting on top of a bed of Freshly Grilled Pita with a sprinkle of Butter and Topped off with Our Iskender Sauce, sitting next to a scoop of Yogurt, Grilled Tomato and Chili.

DonerG Grill

DonerG Grill

$24.25

The DonerG Grill has a taste of all our Meats: Doner Kebab Beef & Chicken, Shish Kebab Beef & Chicken and Adana Kebab. Also comes with Rice Pilaf, Salad Choice, Pita Bread & Hummus.

DonerG Bomb

DonerG Bomb

$12.25
Keto-G Wrap

Keto-G Wrap

$12.25

Unforgettables

Chicken Shish Kebab Plate

Chicken Shish Kebab Plate

$15.50

Scoop of Rice Pilaf next to your choice of Salad and 5 included vegetable toppings. Your choice of Beef or Chicken Shish Kebab, Spread choice and Pita Bread.

Doner Pita Sandwich

Doner Pita Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Pita Bread topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.

Adana Kebab Plate

Adana Kebab Plate

$14.00

Grilled Adana Served with Rice Pilaf, Salad Choice, Hummus & Pita Bread

Doner Wrap

Doner Wrap

$12.25

Grilled Tortilla topped with Hummus, Tomatoes, Onion w/Parsley mix, Lettuce w/Carrot mix and your choice of Doner Kebab Protein.

Family Plate

Family Plate

$55.00

Our Family Plate Serves 4: 4 portions of your Protein Choice 4 portions of Rice Pilaf 4 portions of your Salad Choice 4 portions of Pita Bread & Hummus 4 portions of Jajik & House Sauce

1...2...3

Our 1...2...3...Items allow You to create. Start with your Base, Then You Choose your spreads, limited vegetable toppings, and your protein choice.
Pita Sandwich

Pita Sandwich

$11.00

Start off with a Grilled Pita Bread, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.

Fladenbrot

Fladenbrot

$13.00

We Begin with a Grilled Soda Bread, add a spread of your choice, 5 vegetable toppings included, then choose your Doner Kebab protein.

Wrap

Wrap

$12.25

Start off with a Grilled Tortilla, choose your spread, 5 included Vegetable toppings and Doner Kebab Protein Choice.

Doner Kebab Rice Plate

Doner Kebab Rice Plate

$14.50

Comes with our Rice Pilaf, Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.

Doner Kebab Salad Plate

Doner Kebab Salad Plate

$14.50

Comes with our Fresh Salad Choices, 5 Vegetable toppings, Doner Kebab protein, Spreads and Pita Bread.

Kids Plate

Kids Plate

$9.50

Our Kids Plate comes with your Choice of Rice Pilaf, French Fries or Salad. Then you get 2 included Vegetable Toppings, Your choice of Doner Kebab Protein and Pita Bread.

Sides

Babaghanoush 8oz

Babaghanoush 8oz

$6.00
Hummus 8oz

Hummus 8oz

$6.00
DG Fries

DG Fries

$4.75
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$5.50
Falafel 4pcs

Falafel 4pcs

$6.00
Falafel 1pc

Falafel 1pc

$1.25
Dolmas 6pcs

Dolmas 6pcs

$5.75
Dolma 1pc

Dolma 1pc

$0.75
Small Salad

Small Salad

$6.00
Pita Bread

Pita Bread

$1.25
Rice 6oz

Rice 6oz

$6.00
Doner Kebab 6oz

Doner Kebab 6oz

$9.50
Chicken Shish Kebab 8pcs

Chicken Shish Kebab 8pcs

$9.50
Adana Kebab 5 oz

Adana Kebab 5 oz

$9.50
8oz Sauce

8oz Sauce

Additional Sauces

Additional Sauces

Extra Container

$0.50
Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$2.50

8oz Yogurt

$4.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Housemade Kefir

$3.00

Housemade Kefir is high in protein which reduces hunger cravings throughout the day and the probiotics may help support a healthy gut.

Organic Juices

$3.00

All Tractor beverages are 100% Certified Organic, Non-GMO and made from only real ingredients. (PS: No corn syrups either)

Bottled Water

$3.00

DG Feast

DG Feast

$18.00

Medium Tray (6-8)

Adana Kebab Tray (med)

$105.00

Adana Kebab Wrap Tray (med)

$88.00

Baklava 12 pc (med)

$20.00

Doner Kebab Tray (med)

$94.00

Doner Kebab Pita Tray (med)

$83.00

Doner Kebab Wrap Tray (med)

$83.00

Falafel Pita Tray (med)

$61.00

Falafel Wrap Tray (med)

$72.00

Salad Tray (med)

$53.00

Chicken Shish Kebab Tray (med)

$105.00

Chicken Shish Wrap Tray (med)

$88.00

Sides Tray (med)

Large Tray (14-16)

Adana Kebab Tray (Lg)

$198.00

Adana Kebab Wrap Tray (Lg)

$170.50

Baklava 24 pc (Lg)

$38.50

Doner Kebab Tray (Lg)

$176.00

Doner Kebab Pita Tray (Lg)

$159.50

Doner Kebab Wrap Tray (Lg)

$159.50

Falafel Pita Tray (Lg)

$115.50

Falafel Wrap Tray (Lg)

$137.50

Salad Tray (Lg)

$104.50

Chicken Shish Kebab Tray (Lg)

$198.00

Chicken Shish Kebab Wrap Tray (Lg)

$170.50

Sides Tray (Lg)

Drinks

Individual Drinks

$3.00

Desserts

Baklava 3pcs

$5.50
Turkish Ice Cream 8oz

Turkish Ice Cream 8oz

$6.00
Turkish Ice Cream 13.5oz

Turkish Ice Cream 13.5oz

$8.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

23642 Rockfield Blvd, Lake Forest, CA 92630

Directions

Gallery
DonerG image
DonerG image
DonerG image
DonerG image

Search similar restaurants

Map
