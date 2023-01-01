Main picView gallery

Dong Bang Grill 1616 Palisade Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1616 Palisade Avenue

Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Dong Bang Food Menu

A La Carte

Soondoobu Jigae / 순두부 찌게

$17.95

Spicy stew with soft bean curd, baby clams, and shrimps.

Kimchi Jigae / 김치찌게

$17.95

Spicy kimchi stew with pork and tofu.

Dwenjang Jigae / 된장찌게

$17.95

Hearty Miso based stew with tofu, beef, bean curd and veggies.

Galbi Tang / 갈비탕

$23.95

Beef short rib soup with radish and scallions.

Mool Naeng Myun / 물냉면

$18.95+

Buckwheat noodles in chicken and beef broth served ice cold.

Bibim Naeng Myun / 비빔냉면

$19.95+

Buckwheat noodles topped with spicy pepper sauce served ice cold.

Son Mandoo Gook / 손만두국

$18.95

Homemade kimchee dumpling soup.

Duk Mandoo Gook / 떡만두국

$17.95

Homemade kimchee dumplings and slices of rice cake served in beef broth.

Duk gook / 떡국

$17.95

Haejang Gook / 해장국

$18.95

Hearty traditional soup with beef beef blood, bean sprout, cabbage and scallions.

Yookgaejang / 육개장

$18.95

Shredded beef with scallions in spicy beef broth with vermicelli.

Woo Guji Galbi Tang / 우거지갈비탕

$19.95

Beef short rib soup with leafy veggies in beef broth.

Gop Chang Jigae / 곱창찌게

$19.95

Spicy beef tripe stew.

Bukah Kongnamool Gook / 북어콩나물국

$19.95

Dried Whiting fish soup with bean sprouts.

Jogae shigeumchi Gook / 조개시금치국

$19.95

Clams and spinach in miso based soup.

Daegu Maewoon Tang / 대구 매운탕

$20.95

Spicy Codfish stew with radish and scallions.

Saengtae Jigae / 생태찌게

$19.95

Spicy Pollack fish stew.

Al Jigae / 알찌게

$22.95

Spicy Codfish caviar stew with vegetables.

Haemool Tokbaegi / 해물뚝배기

$20.95

Spicy Seafood stew.

Daegu Moeri Maewoon Tang / 대구 머리 매운탕

$18.95

Spicy Codfish head stew with radish and scallions.

Nabe Udong / 나베우동

$17.95

Thick udon noodle soup served in seafood broth with an assortment of seafood.

Saewoo Twigim Udong / 새우튀김우동

$19.95

Udon noodle soup in seafood broth with tempura shrimp and seafood.

Abalone porridge / 전복죽

$21.95

Seaweed Soup / 미역국

$14.95

Appetizers

AP Bindae Duk / 빈대뗙

$12.95

Mung bean pattie with scallions, kimchi and pork.

AP Cheese Spicy Rice Cake / 치즈 떡볶이

$16.95

Grilled rice cakes with spicy gochujang sauce with Mozzarella cheese.

AP Goon Mandoo / 군만두

$11.95

Your choice of homemade fried beef or veggies dumplings.

AP Haemool Pajun / 해물파전

$15.95

Korean style pancake with scallions and an assortment of seafood.

AP House Salad / 생강소스사라다

$11.95

House salad with ginger salad dressing.

AP Japchae Salad / 잡채 사라다

$23.95

Glass noodle salad with sesame mayo ketchup salad dressing.

AP Kimchi Jun / 김치전

$13.95

Kimchi pancake.

AP Mandoo Gook / 만두국

$10.95

Dumpling soup with vegetable or beef dumplings.

AP Miso Soup / 미소슾

$4.50

miso base soup.

AP Miyeok Gook / 미역국

$9.95

Seaweed soup with beef broth.

AP Rice Cake Skewers / 떡꼬치

AP Rice Cake Skewers / 떡꼬치

$9.95

Grilled rice cakes with spicy gochujang sauce on skewer.

AP Saewoo Twigim / 새우튀김

$16.95

Breaded jumbo shrimps and veggies.

AP Seafood Salad / 해물 사라다

$12.95

Seafod salad with sesame mayo ketchup salad dressing.

AP Seaweed Salad / 헤초사라다

$11.95

Mixed seaweed salad.

AP Shumai / 슈마이

$10.95

Steamed shrimp dumplings.

AP Spicy Rice Cake / 떡볶이

$15.95

Grilled rice cakes with spicy gochujang sauce.

AP Tofu Salad / 두부 사라다

$11.95

Tofu salad with sesame, mayo, ketchup salad dressing.

AP Chicken Skewer / 닭꼬치

$11.95

AP Abalone porridge / 전복죽

$15.95

AP Seaweed Soup / 미역국

$9.95

Barbecue Beef / Pork

DB Galbi / 양념갈비

$46.95

Beef short ribs marinated in our original DB marinade.

Saeng Galbi / 생갈비

$46.95

Non marinated beef short ribs.

Prime Boneless Galbi / 갈비꽃살

$51.95

Boneless non marinated prime beef short ribs.

Saeng Deung Shim / 생등심

$51.95

Non marinated tender prime steak.

Cha Dol Bae Gi / 차돌백이

$37.95

Non marinated , thinly sliced brisket of beef.

Bulgogi / 불고기

$38.95

Thinly sliced boneless rib eye steak in our DB marinade.

Jumuluk Galbi / 주물럭

$44.95

Prime beef short rib nuggets in a sweet and savory marinade.

Yooksoo Bulgogi / 육수불고기

$42.95

Thinly sliced boneless rib eye steak in our DB marinade with beef stock.

Hyeo Mit Gui / 혀밑구이

$40.95

Thinly sliced beef tongue.

Sam Gyup Sal / 삼겹살

$36.95

Hahng Jung Sal / 항정살

$34.95

Jay Yook Gui / 제육구이

$34.95

Dwaeji Galbi / 돼지갈비

$36.95

Spicy Dwaeji Galbi / 매운돼지갈비

$36.95

Barbecue Chicken/Fish/Veg

Chicken bbq / 닭구이

$34.95

Chicken breast with your choice of white or spicy marinade.

Spicy Chicken bbq / 매운닭구이

$34.95

Mushroom bbq / 버섯구이

$38.95

Shrimp bbq / 새우구이

$39.95

Vegetables / 야채구이

$34.95

Bibimbap

Bibimbap / 비빕밥

$19.95

Shreded beef and fresh veggies and over rice.

Yookhwe Bibimbap / 육회 비빕밥

$23.95

Raw beef marinated in sesame oil served with veggies over rice.

Hwe Dup Bap / 회덮밥

$25.95

Sashimi and veggies over rice

Sanchae Bibimbap / 산채 비빕밥

$19.95

Fresh veggies served over rice.

Cutlet & Teriyaki

Pork Cutlet / 돈까스

$19.95

Chicken Teriyaki / 치킨 데리야끼

$19.95

Salmon Teriyaki / 연어 데리야끼

$24.95

DB Specialties

Agujjim / 아구찜

$45.95

Monk fish served with bean sprouts in thick spicy pepper sauce.

Bindae Duk / 빈대떡

$26.95

Mung bean pattie with scallions, kimchi and pork.

Byung Ahu Jorim / 병어조림

$29.95

Daegu Moeri Jim / 대구머리찜

$42.95

Eundaegu Jorim / 은대구조림

$57.95

Goolbosam / 굴보쌈

$42.95

Boiled slices of pork belly served with fresh raw oysters and spicy pepper sauce.

Haemool Pajun / 해물파전

$24.95

Korean style pancake with scallions and an assortment of seafood.

Haemuljjim / 해물찜

$59.95

Spicy seafood dish made with shrimp, squid, clams and live lobster braised with bean sprouts.

Hwe Muchim / 회무침

$40.95

Assortments of sashimi and veggies in spicy sauce, served cold.

Jap Chae / 잡채

$23.95

Stir fried vermicelli noodles with veggies and shredded beef.

Jeyuk Bokkeum / 제육볶음

$32.95

Pan fried pork with onion served in spicy pepper sauce.

Khanpoong Saewoo / 깐풍새우

$39.95

Breaded fresh jumbo shrimps with veggies deep fried with garlic sauce.

Kimchi Jun / 김치전

$21.95

Kimchi pancake.

Modeum Jeon / 모듬전

$32.95

Breaded pan fried cod fish, shrimp, zucchini, stuffed mushrooms

Nakji Bokkeum / 낙지볶음

$35.95

Udon noodles served over stir fried octopus with veggies in spicy red pepper sauce.

Ojingeo Bokkeum / 오징어볶음

$32.95

Udon noodles served over stir fried squid with veggies in spicy red pepper sauce.

Saewoo Twigim / 새우튀김

$37.95

Breaded deep fried fresh jumbo shrimps and veggies.

Tangsuyuk / 탕수육

$29.95

Crunchy fried beef with sweet and sour sauce.

Tofu Kimchi Bokkeum / 두부김치볶음

$32.95

Sliced tofu served with stir fried kimchi and pork.

Yook Hwe / 육회

$37.95

Korean style steak tar tar.

Fried Dumplings / 군만두

$17.95

Extras

Avocado

$1.50

Extra white rice

$2.00

Extra Brown rice

$3.00

White rice n/c

Brown rice n/c

Steamed Egg (L)

$5.00

Steamed Egg (S)

$3.00

Dang myun noods/당면

$5.95

Gooksoo noods/국수사리

$6.95

Nyeng myun noods/냉면사리

$7.95

Udon noods/우동사리

$5.95

Extra side dish

$2.00

Lemon

$1.50

Lettuce

$3.50

Dumplings (Frozen)

$18.00

Kimchi

$45.00

Fish

Yeonuh Gui / 연어구이

$26.95

Salted fresh salmon fillet broiled on a sizzling platter.

Jogi Gui / 조기구이

$26.95

Lightly seasoned whole broiled yellow croaker on a sizzling platter.

Janguh Gui / 장어구이

$40.95

Broiled eel glazed with sweet brown sauce on a sizzling platter.

Samchi Gui / 삼치구이

$28.95

Lightly seasoned broiled spanish mackerel on a sizzling platter.

Mackerel Gui / 고등어구이

$25.95

Lightly seasoned broiled mackerel on a sizzling platter.

Fried Rice

Kimchi fried rice / 김치 볶음밥

$12.95

Beef fried rice / 소고기 볶음밥

$13.95

Shrimp fried rice / 새우 볶음밥

$14.95

Chicken fried rice / 치킨 볶음밥

$12.95

Gopdol Bibimbap

Chicken Gopdol Bibimbap / 치킨 곱돌 비빕밥

$21.95

Spicy chicken and veggies over rice.

Shrimp Gopdol Bibimbap / 새우 곱돌 비빕밥

$22.95

Shrimp and veggies over rice.

Seafood Gopdol Bibimbap / 모듬해물 곱돌 비빕밥

$21.95

Mixed Seafood and veggies over rice.

Tofu Veggie Gopdol Bibimbap / 두부야채 곱돌 비빕밥

$19.95

Tofu and veggies over rice.

Galbi Gopdol Bibimbap / 갈비 곱돌 비빕밥

$26.95

Db marinated short ribs and veggies over rice.

Gopdol Bibimbap / 곱돌 비빕밥

$20.95

Ground beef and veggies over rice.

Mushroom Gopdol Bibimbap / 버섯 곱돌 덮밥

$21.95

Mushroom and veggies over rice.

Spicy Pork Gopdol Bibimbap / 제육 곱돌 덮밥

$20.95

Spicy pork and veggies over rice.

Bulgogi Gopdol Bibimbap / 불고기 곱돌 비빕밥

$21.95

Marinated thin rib eye and veggies over rice.

Squid Gopdol Bibimbap / 오징어 곱돌 덮밥

$23.95

Squid and veggies over rice.

Octopus Gopdol Bibimbap / 낙지 곱돌 덮밥

$27.95

Octopus and veggies over rice.

Jeon Gol

Gook Su Jeongol / 국수 전골

$58.95

Thinly slice beef and assortment of veggies with homemade noodles in beef broth.

Kimchi Mandoo Jeongol / 김치만두 전골

$47.95

Kimchi dumplings with assortment of veggies in spicy beef broth.

Hae Mool Jeongol / 해물 전골

$62.95

Mixed seafood with assortment of veggies in spicy beef broth.

Gop Chang Jeongol / 곱창 전골

$54.95

Beef tripe, noodles and an assortment of veggies in spicy beef broth.

Udon

Wok fried beef udon / 소고기 우동볶음

$23.95

Beef and veggies over udon noodles.

Wok fried shrimp udon / 새우 우동볶음

$23.95

Shrimp and veggies over udon noodles.

Wok fried chicken udon / 치킨 우동볶음

$21.95

Spicy Chicken and veggies over udon noodles.

Vegetarian

Veggie Pajun / 야채전

$22.95

Korean style pancake made with assortments of fresh veggies.

Veggie Jap Chae / 야채 잡채

$23.95

Stir-fried Vermicelli noddles with fresh veggies.

San Chae Bebimbap / 산채 비빕밥

$19.95

Fresh veggies served over a steaming bed of white rice with spicy red pepper sauce on the side.

San Chae Gopdol Bebimbap / 산채 곱돌 비빕밥

$20.95

Fresh veggies with a touch of sesame oil over a bed of rice served in a sizzling hot stoneware.

Sushi Bar Menu

Sushi Appetizer

Sushi

$18.00

Sashimi

$25.00

Taco Su

$15.00

Sunomono

$12.00

Shumai

$10.00

Edamamae

$10.00

Seaweed Salad

$10.00

Kani Salad

$12.00

Crab Meat

Salmon Avocado

$20.00

Sushi Entrees

Unagi Don

$30.00

Chirashi

$28.00

Salmon Don

$27.00

Al Bab

$21.00

Sushi Regular

$45.00

12 pieces / 1 roll

Sushi Deluxe

$55.00

15 pieces / 1 roll

Sushi Special

$85.00

20 pieces / 2 rolls

Sashimi Regular

$85.00

Sashimi Deluxe

$130.00

Sashimi Special

$160.00

Sushi & Sashimi Regular

$95.00

Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe

$150.00

Sushi & Sashimi Special

$180.00

Dong Bang Party Platter Regular

$150.00

Sushi, Sashimi and Rolls

Dong Bang Party Platter Deluxe

$200.00

Sushi, Sashimi and Rolls

Dong Bang Party Platter Special

$300.00

Sushi, Sashimi and Rolls

Rolls

Alaska Roll

$9.00

Avocado cucumber roll

$7.50

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Boston Roll

$9.00

California Roll

$8.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$9.00

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Salmon Avo

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Cali Roll

$8.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Tuna Avo

$9.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Unagi Roll

$8.00

Veggie Roll

$7.00

Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Combo Boxes

Lunch Box (Lunch)

$25.00

Includes Salad, Edamame, Cali Roll and 2 Shumai

Dinner Box (Dinner)

$30.00

Includes Salad, Edamame, Cali Roll and 2 Shumai

Special Rolls

Dragon Roll

$16.00

Rainbow Roll

$15.00

French Kiss Roll

$15.00

Tiger King Roll

$15.00

Tuna Lover Roll

$15.00

Salmon Lover Roll

$15.00

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Birthday Roll

$16.00

American Dream Roll

$17.00

Spicy Dragon Roll

$17.00

Yam Yam Roll

$15.00

Spicy Mania Roll

$16.00

NY Roll

$16.00

Haru Roll

$15.00

Midori Roll

$16.00

Double Rainbow Roll

$18.00

Magic Salmon Roll

$16.00

Angel Roll

$19.00

Sakura Roll

$16.00

Fire Lover Roll

$18.00

Falling in Love Roll

$18.00

Hamachi Dream Roll

$17.00

Fuji Mountain Roll

$18.00

Pink Lady Roll

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$16.00

Sushi By the piece

Egg Sushi piece

$5.00

Crabmeat Sushi piece

$5.00

Salmon Sushi piece

$5.00

Mackerel Sushi piece

$5.00

Fluke Sushi piece

$5.00

Octopus Sushi piece

$5.00

Squid Sushi piece

$5.00

Shrimp Sushi piece

$5.00

White Tuna Sushi piece

$5.00

Flying Fish roe Sushi piece

$5.00

Yellowtail Sushi piece

$6.00

Tuna Sushi piece

$6.00

Eel Sushi piece

$6.00

Seabream Sushi piece

$7.00

Scallop Sushi piece

$7.00

Sea Urchin Sushi piece

$13.00

Salmon Roe Sushi piece

$8.00

Tuna Belly Sushi piece

Sashimi By the piece

Egg Sashimi piece

$6.00

Crabmeat Sashimi piece

$6.00

Salmon Sashimi piece

$6.00

Mackerel Sashimi piece

$6.00

Fluke Sashimi piece

$6.00

Octopus Sashimi piece

$6.00

Squid Sashimi piece

$6.00

Shrimp Sashimi piece

$6.00

White Tuna Sashimi piece

$6.00

Flying Fish Roe Sashimi piece

$6.00

Yellowtail Sashimi piece

$7.00

Tuna Sashimi piece

$7.00

Eel Sashimi piece

$7.00

Sea Bream Sashimi piece

$8.00

Scallop Sashimi piece

$6.00

Sea Urchin Sashimi piece

$17.00

Salmon Roe Sashimi piece

$9.00

Tunabelly Sashimi piece

Beverages

Soda

Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Seltzer Water

$2.00

Juice

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Perrier

$2.50

Lunch Menu

DB Lunch

Al Chigae / 알찌개

$18.95

Bibim Naeng Myun / 비빔냉면

$18.95

Bibimbap / 비빔밥

$16.95

Buk Uh Kongnamool / 북어콩나물

$17.95

Daegu Maewoon / 대구매운탕

$18.95

Duk Gook / 떡국

$17.95

Duk Mandoo Gook / 떡만두국

$17.95

Dwenjang Chigae/된장찌개

$15.95

Galbi Tang / 갈비탕

$19.95

Gop Chang Chigae/곱창찌개

$18.95

Hae Jang Gook/해장국

$17.95

Haemool Tookbaegi / 해물뚝배기

$18.95

Jogae Shigeumchi /조개시금치국

$17.95

Kimchi Chigae/김치찌개

$16.95

Nabe Udon / 나베우동

$15.95

Naeng Myun / 냉면

$17.95

Saengtae Chigae / 생태찌개

$17.95

Sohn Mandoo Gook / 손만두국

$18.95

Soondoobu Chigae/순두부찌개

$16.95

Woo Guhji Galbi Tang / 우거지 갈비탕

$17.95

Yookgae Jang/육개장

$18.95

Futomaki & Udon / 후토마끼 & 우동

$17.95

Byeunguh jorim / 병어 조림

$24.95

Yooksoo Bulgogi 2/ 육수불고기

$60.95

Yooksoo Bulgogi 1 / 육수불고기

$30.99

Lunch Combo

Bulgogi Combo / 불고기 콤보

$23.95

Chogi Combo / 조기 콤보

$19.95

DB Galbi Combo / 갈비 콤보

$24.95

Godeunguh Combo / 고등어 콤보

$19.95

Jaeyook Combo / 제육 콤보

$20.95

Samchi Combo / 삼치 콤보

$19.95

Lunch Udon

beef udon Bokeum / 소고기 우동볶음

$19.95

shrimp udon Bokeum / 새우 우동볶음

$19.95

chicken udon Bokeum / 치킨 우동볶음

$18.95

Lunch Gopdol Bibim

Chicken Gopdol / 치킨 곱돌

$17.95

Shrimp Gopdol / 새우 곱돌

$19.95

Seafood Gopdol / 해물 곱돌

$19.95

Tofu Gopdol / 두부야채 곱돌

$17.95

Galbi Gopdol / 갈비 곱돌

$21.95

Gopdol Bibimbap / 곱돌 비빕밥

$17.95

Mushroom Gopdol / 버섯 곱돌

$18.95

Spicy Pork Gopdol / 제육 곱돌

$18.95

Bulgogi Gopdol /불고기 곱돌

$18.95

Squid Gopdol / 오징어 곱돌

$17.95

Octopus Gopdol / 낙지 곱돌

$23.95

Lunch Box Lunch

Galbi box

$25.00

Eel box

$25.00

Salmon Teriyaki box

$25.00

Chicken Teriyaki box

$25.00

Bulgogi box

$25.00

Tonkatsu box

$25.00

Fish Katsu

$25.00

Chicken Katsu

$25.00

Sashimi box

$25.00

Sushi box

$25.00

Spicy Pork box

$25.00

Lunch Sushi Bar

Jang Uh Dup Bap / 장어덮밥

$22.95

Sushi Platter / 모듬초밥

$23.95

Maki Combo / 마끼콤보

$23.95

Al Bop / 알밥

$19.95

Hwe Deopbap / 회덮밥

$23.95

Sashimi Platter / 모듬회

$25.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1616 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ 07024

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

It's Greek to Me - Fort Lee - 1611 Palisade Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1611 Palisade Ave. Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Ohbahm Pocha - 1645 Lemoine Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1645 Lemoine Avenue Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
VENTANAS @ THE MODERN
orange starNo Reviews
200 Park Avenue Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Tsujita NJ
orange starNo Reviews
2034 Lemoine Ave suite # 5B Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery-Fort Lee
orange star4.3 • 326
2024 Center Ave Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Noches De Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
177 Bridge Plaza Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Lee

Paris Baguette - 1524-FR - Hudson Lights
orange star4.2 • 505
185 Main Street, Suite #8-C Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Bakery-Fort Lee
orange star4.3 • 326
2024 Center Ave Fort Lee, NJ 07024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Lee
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Cliffside Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Teaneck
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Hackensack
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Moonachie
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Tenafly
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
North Bergen
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston