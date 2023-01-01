Dong Bang Grill 1616 Palisade Avenue
1616 Palisade Avenue
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
Dong Bang Food Menu
A La Carte
Soondoobu Jigae / 순두부 찌게
Spicy stew with soft bean curd, baby clams, and shrimps.
Kimchi Jigae / 김치찌게
Spicy kimchi stew with pork and tofu.
Dwenjang Jigae / 된장찌게
Hearty Miso based stew with tofu, beef, bean curd and veggies.
Galbi Tang / 갈비탕
Beef short rib soup with radish and scallions.
Mool Naeng Myun / 물냉면
Buckwheat noodles in chicken and beef broth served ice cold.
Bibim Naeng Myun / 비빔냉면
Buckwheat noodles topped with spicy pepper sauce served ice cold.
Son Mandoo Gook / 손만두국
Homemade kimchee dumpling soup.
Duk Mandoo Gook / 떡만두국
Homemade kimchee dumplings and slices of rice cake served in beef broth.
Duk gook / 떡국
Haejang Gook / 해장국
Hearty traditional soup with beef beef blood, bean sprout, cabbage and scallions.
Yookgaejang / 육개장
Shredded beef with scallions in spicy beef broth with vermicelli.
Woo Guji Galbi Tang / 우거지갈비탕
Beef short rib soup with leafy veggies in beef broth.
Gop Chang Jigae / 곱창찌게
Spicy beef tripe stew.
Bukah Kongnamool Gook / 북어콩나물국
Dried Whiting fish soup with bean sprouts.
Jogae shigeumchi Gook / 조개시금치국
Clams and spinach in miso based soup.
Daegu Maewoon Tang / 대구 매운탕
Spicy Codfish stew with radish and scallions.
Saengtae Jigae / 생태찌게
Spicy Pollack fish stew.
Al Jigae / 알찌게
Spicy Codfish caviar stew with vegetables.
Haemool Tokbaegi / 해물뚝배기
Spicy Seafood stew.
Daegu Moeri Maewoon Tang / 대구 머리 매운탕
Spicy Codfish head stew with radish and scallions.
Nabe Udong / 나베우동
Thick udon noodle soup served in seafood broth with an assortment of seafood.
Saewoo Twigim Udong / 새우튀김우동
Udon noodle soup in seafood broth with tempura shrimp and seafood.
Abalone porridge / 전복죽
Seaweed Soup / 미역국
Appetizers
AP Bindae Duk / 빈대뗙
Mung bean pattie with scallions, kimchi and pork.
AP Cheese Spicy Rice Cake / 치즈 떡볶이
Grilled rice cakes with spicy gochujang sauce with Mozzarella cheese.
AP Goon Mandoo / 군만두
Your choice of homemade fried beef or veggies dumplings.
AP Haemool Pajun / 해물파전
Korean style pancake with scallions and an assortment of seafood.
AP House Salad / 생강소스사라다
House salad with ginger salad dressing.
AP Japchae Salad / 잡채 사라다
Glass noodle salad with sesame mayo ketchup salad dressing.
AP Kimchi Jun / 김치전
Kimchi pancake.
AP Mandoo Gook / 만두국
Dumpling soup with vegetable or beef dumplings.
AP Miso Soup / 미소슾
miso base soup.
AP Miyeok Gook / 미역국
Seaweed soup with beef broth.
AP Rice Cake Skewers / 떡꼬치
Grilled rice cakes with spicy gochujang sauce on skewer.
AP Saewoo Twigim / 새우튀김
Breaded jumbo shrimps and veggies.
AP Seafood Salad / 해물 사라다
Seafod salad with sesame mayo ketchup salad dressing.
AP Seaweed Salad / 헤초사라다
Mixed seaweed salad.
AP Shumai / 슈마이
Steamed shrimp dumplings.
AP Spicy Rice Cake / 떡볶이
Grilled rice cakes with spicy gochujang sauce.
AP Tofu Salad / 두부 사라다
Tofu salad with sesame, mayo, ketchup salad dressing.
AP Chicken Skewer / 닭꼬치
AP Abalone porridge / 전복죽
AP Seaweed Soup / 미역국
Barbecue Beef / Pork
DB Galbi / 양념갈비
Beef short ribs marinated in our original DB marinade.
Saeng Galbi / 생갈비
Non marinated beef short ribs.
Prime Boneless Galbi / 갈비꽃살
Boneless non marinated prime beef short ribs.
Saeng Deung Shim / 생등심
Non marinated tender prime steak.
Cha Dol Bae Gi / 차돌백이
Non marinated , thinly sliced brisket of beef.
Bulgogi / 불고기
Thinly sliced boneless rib eye steak in our DB marinade.
Jumuluk Galbi / 주물럭
Prime beef short rib nuggets in a sweet and savory marinade.
Yooksoo Bulgogi / 육수불고기
Thinly sliced boneless rib eye steak in our DB marinade with beef stock.
Hyeo Mit Gui / 혀밑구이
Thinly sliced beef tongue.
Sam Gyup Sal / 삼겹살
Hahng Jung Sal / 항정살
Jay Yook Gui / 제육구이
Dwaeji Galbi / 돼지갈비
Spicy Dwaeji Galbi / 매운돼지갈비
Barbecue Chicken/Fish/Veg
Bibimbap
Cutlet & Teriyaki
DB Specialties
Agujjim / 아구찜
Monk fish served with bean sprouts in thick spicy pepper sauce.
Bindae Duk / 빈대떡
Mung bean pattie with scallions, kimchi and pork.
Byung Ahu Jorim / 병어조림
Daegu Moeri Jim / 대구머리찜
Eundaegu Jorim / 은대구조림
Goolbosam / 굴보쌈
Boiled slices of pork belly served with fresh raw oysters and spicy pepper sauce.
Haemool Pajun / 해물파전
Korean style pancake with scallions and an assortment of seafood.
Haemuljjim / 해물찜
Spicy seafood dish made with shrimp, squid, clams and live lobster braised with bean sprouts.
Hwe Muchim / 회무침
Assortments of sashimi and veggies in spicy sauce, served cold.
Jap Chae / 잡채
Stir fried vermicelli noodles with veggies and shredded beef.
Jeyuk Bokkeum / 제육볶음
Pan fried pork with onion served in spicy pepper sauce.
Khanpoong Saewoo / 깐풍새우
Breaded fresh jumbo shrimps with veggies deep fried with garlic sauce.
Kimchi Jun / 김치전
Kimchi pancake.
Modeum Jeon / 모듬전
Breaded pan fried cod fish, shrimp, zucchini, stuffed mushrooms
Nakji Bokkeum / 낙지볶음
Udon noodles served over stir fried octopus with veggies in spicy red pepper sauce.
Ojingeo Bokkeum / 오징어볶음
Udon noodles served over stir fried squid with veggies in spicy red pepper sauce.
Saewoo Twigim / 새우튀김
Breaded deep fried fresh jumbo shrimps and veggies.
Tangsuyuk / 탕수육
Crunchy fried beef with sweet and sour sauce.
Tofu Kimchi Bokkeum / 두부김치볶음
Sliced tofu served with stir fried kimchi and pork.
Yook Hwe / 육회
Korean style steak tar tar.
Fried Dumplings / 군만두
Extras
Fish
Yeonuh Gui / 연어구이
Salted fresh salmon fillet broiled on a sizzling platter.
Jogi Gui / 조기구이
Lightly seasoned whole broiled yellow croaker on a sizzling platter.
Janguh Gui / 장어구이
Broiled eel glazed with sweet brown sauce on a sizzling platter.
Samchi Gui / 삼치구이
Lightly seasoned broiled spanish mackerel on a sizzling platter.
Mackerel Gui / 고등어구이
Lightly seasoned broiled mackerel on a sizzling platter.
Fried Rice
Gopdol Bibimbap
Chicken Gopdol Bibimbap / 치킨 곱돌 비빕밥
Spicy chicken and veggies over rice.
Shrimp Gopdol Bibimbap / 새우 곱돌 비빕밥
Shrimp and veggies over rice.
Seafood Gopdol Bibimbap / 모듬해물 곱돌 비빕밥
Mixed Seafood and veggies over rice.
Tofu Veggie Gopdol Bibimbap / 두부야채 곱돌 비빕밥
Tofu and veggies over rice.
Galbi Gopdol Bibimbap / 갈비 곱돌 비빕밥
Db marinated short ribs and veggies over rice.
Gopdol Bibimbap / 곱돌 비빕밥
Ground beef and veggies over rice.
Mushroom Gopdol Bibimbap / 버섯 곱돌 덮밥
Mushroom and veggies over rice.
Spicy Pork Gopdol Bibimbap / 제육 곱돌 덮밥
Spicy pork and veggies over rice.
Bulgogi Gopdol Bibimbap / 불고기 곱돌 비빕밥
Marinated thin rib eye and veggies over rice.
Squid Gopdol Bibimbap / 오징어 곱돌 덮밥
Squid and veggies over rice.
Octopus Gopdol Bibimbap / 낙지 곱돌 덮밥
Octopus and veggies over rice.
Jeon Gol
Gook Su Jeongol / 국수 전골
Thinly slice beef and assortment of veggies with homemade noodles in beef broth.
Kimchi Mandoo Jeongol / 김치만두 전골
Kimchi dumplings with assortment of veggies in spicy beef broth.
Hae Mool Jeongol / 해물 전골
Mixed seafood with assortment of veggies in spicy beef broth.
Gop Chang Jeongol / 곱창 전골
Beef tripe, noodles and an assortment of veggies in spicy beef broth.
Udon
Vegetarian
Veggie Pajun / 야채전
Korean style pancake made with assortments of fresh veggies.
Veggie Jap Chae / 야채 잡채
Stir-fried Vermicelli noddles with fresh veggies.
San Chae Bebimbap / 산채 비빕밥
Fresh veggies served over a steaming bed of white rice with spicy red pepper sauce on the side.
San Chae Gopdol Bebimbap / 산채 곱돌 비빕밥
Fresh veggies with a touch of sesame oil over a bed of rice served in a sizzling hot stoneware.
Sushi Bar Menu
Sushi Appetizer
Sushi Entrees
Unagi Don
Chirashi
Salmon Don
Al Bab
Sushi Regular
12 pieces / 1 roll
Sushi Deluxe
15 pieces / 1 roll
Sushi Special
20 pieces / 2 rolls
Sashimi Regular
Sashimi Deluxe
Sashimi Special
Sushi & Sashimi Regular
Sushi & Sashimi Deluxe
Sushi & Sashimi Special
Dong Bang Party Platter Regular
Sushi, Sashimi and Rolls
Dong Bang Party Platter Deluxe
Sushi, Sashimi and Rolls
Dong Bang Party Platter Special
Sushi, Sashimi and Rolls
Rolls
Alaska Roll
Avocado cucumber roll
Avocado Roll
Boston Roll
California Roll
Cucumber Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Philadelphia Roll
Salmon Avo
Salmon Roll
Spicy Cali Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Tuna Avo
Tuna Roll
Unagi Roll
Veggie Roll
Yellowtail Roll
Combo Boxes
Special Rolls
Dragon Roll
Rainbow Roll
French Kiss Roll
Tiger King Roll
Tuna Lover Roll
Salmon Lover Roll
Volcano Roll
Birthday Roll
American Dream Roll
Spicy Dragon Roll
Yam Yam Roll
Spicy Mania Roll
NY Roll
Haru Roll
Midori Roll
Double Rainbow Roll
Magic Salmon Roll
Angel Roll
Sakura Roll
Fire Lover Roll
Falling in Love Roll
Hamachi Dream Roll
Fuji Mountain Roll
Pink Lady Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Sushi By the piece
Egg Sushi piece
Crabmeat Sushi piece
Salmon Sushi piece
Mackerel Sushi piece
Fluke Sushi piece
Octopus Sushi piece
Squid Sushi piece
Shrimp Sushi piece
White Tuna Sushi piece
Flying Fish roe Sushi piece
Yellowtail Sushi piece
Tuna Sushi piece
Eel Sushi piece
Seabream Sushi piece
Scallop Sushi piece
Sea Urchin Sushi piece
Salmon Roe Sushi piece
Tuna Belly Sushi piece
Sashimi By the piece
Egg Sashimi piece
Crabmeat Sashimi piece
Salmon Sashimi piece
Mackerel Sashimi piece
Fluke Sashimi piece
Octopus Sashimi piece
Squid Sashimi piece
Shrimp Sashimi piece
White Tuna Sashimi piece
Flying Fish Roe Sashimi piece
Yellowtail Sashimi piece
Tuna Sashimi piece
Eel Sashimi piece
Sea Bream Sashimi piece
Scallop Sashimi piece
Sea Urchin Sashimi piece
Salmon Roe Sashimi piece
Tunabelly Sashimi piece
Lunch Menu
DB Lunch
Al Chigae / 알찌개
Bibim Naeng Myun / 비빔냉면
Bibimbap / 비빔밥
Buk Uh Kongnamool / 북어콩나물
Daegu Maewoon / 대구매운탕
Duk Gook / 떡국
Duk Mandoo Gook / 떡만두국
Dwenjang Chigae/된장찌개
Galbi Tang / 갈비탕
Gop Chang Chigae/곱창찌개
Hae Jang Gook/해장국
Haemool Tookbaegi / 해물뚝배기
Jogae Shigeumchi /조개시금치국
Kimchi Chigae/김치찌개
Nabe Udon / 나베우동
Naeng Myun / 냉면
Saengtae Chigae / 생태찌개
Sohn Mandoo Gook / 손만두국
Soondoobu Chigae/순두부찌개
Woo Guhji Galbi Tang / 우거지 갈비탕
Yookgae Jang/육개장
Futomaki & Udon / 후토마끼 & 우동
Byeunguh jorim / 병어 조림
Yooksoo Bulgogi 2/ 육수불고기
Yooksoo Bulgogi 1 / 육수불고기
Lunch Combo
Lunch Udon
Lunch Gopdol Bibim
Chicken Gopdol / 치킨 곱돌
Shrimp Gopdol / 새우 곱돌
Seafood Gopdol / 해물 곱돌
Tofu Gopdol / 두부야채 곱돌
Galbi Gopdol / 갈비 곱돌
Gopdol Bibimbap / 곱돌 비빕밥
Mushroom Gopdol / 버섯 곱돌
Spicy Pork Gopdol / 제육 곱돌
Bulgogi Gopdol /불고기 곱돌
Squid Gopdol / 오징어 곱돌
Octopus Gopdol / 낙지 곱돌
Lunch Box Lunch
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:59 am
1616 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ 07024