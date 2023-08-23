10% OFF Entire Order - ONLINE ONLY
ONLINE10
Copied!
10% OFF Entire Order - ONLINE ONLY
ONLINE10
Copied!


UNCG Slices

2 Gourmet Slices + Drink

$11.00

2 Slices 1 Top Each + Drink

$9.00

1 Gourmet Slice & Side +Drink

$11.00

5 Wings & Fries + Drink

$12.50

Specials

18" Pizza 2 Reg Top

$21.00

XL Pizza w/ 2 Reg Toppings

12" 1 Reg Top & 6 Wings

$22.00

Our Small Pizza w/ 1 Reg Topping & 6 Wings

18" 1 Reg Top & 10 Wings

$33.00

Our XL Pizza w/ 1 Reg Topping & 10 Wings

18" 1 Reg Top & 20 Wings

$45.50

Enjoy our XL Pizza w/ 1 Reg Topping & 20 wings

2 - 18" 1 Reg Top each & 20 Wings

$64.00

Enjoy Our Family Package 2 XL pizzas, 1 Top each & 20 Wings

2 18" Pizza 2 Reg Top Each

$42.00

2 XL pizza w/ 2 Reg Toppings each

Build Your Pie

Cheese Pizza

XL Pizza (8 Slices)

Slice

$4.00

Big Cheese Slice

Gourmet Pies

Da Butcher

pep, ham, bacon, sausage, and beef

Roni Hot Honey

Pep w/ a Hot Honey Drizzle

Don Supreme

Pep, Sausage, Mushroom, onion, green pepper

Da Vegg

Spinach, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Tomato, & Black Olives

Queen Rita

Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Olive Oil & Parm

Bianca

Famous White Pizza w/ Mozzarella, Ricotta, Topped w/ Garlic & Parsley

Buffalo Chick

Breaded Chicken, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Buffalo Drizz

Chick Bacon Ranch

Breaded Chicken, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Bacon & Bacon Ranch

BBQ Chick

Breaded Chicken, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Spicy BBQ Drizz

Wings

6 Wings

$10.00

Breaded Wings w/ a choice of Saucy Sauce and 1 Dip

10 Wings

$15.00

Breaded Wings w/ a choice of Saucy Sauce and 1 Dip

20 Wings

$28.00

Breaded Wings w/ a choice of Saucy Sauce and 2 Dip

Tender Platter

$12.50

Appz

Mozz Sticks

$8.00

6 Mozz Sticks w/ Choice of Dip

Fries

$4.00

Fries & Ketchup packs

Garlic Knots

$6.00

Knots bathed in Garlic Butter & Side Marinara

Cheese Fries

$7.50

Fries Topped w/ Cheese

Bacon Cheese Fries

$9.50

Bacon, Cheese & Fries

Stromboli/Calzone

Stromboli SM

$12.50

Stromboli LG

$22.00

Calzone SM

$12.50

Calzone LG

$22.00