A map showing the location of Dongpo Kitchen Universal City 1000 Universal City Plaza V103View gallery
Chinese

Dongpo Kitchen Universal City 1000 Universal City Plaza V103

review star

No reviews yet

1000 Universal City Plaza V103

Universal City, CA 91608

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE 非酒精飲料

SAN PELLEGRINO (500ML)

$8.00

ARCTIC OCEAN(北冰洋)

$4.25

FOUNTAIN SODA

$3.50

ICED BLACK TEA

$3.95

HOT TEA

$4.95

PASSION FRUIT GREEN TEA

$4.95

(ORANGE/APPLE) JUICE

$4.95

MILK TEA

$4.95

HONEY GREEN TEA

$4.95

THAI TEA

$4.95

LEMON ICED TEA

$4.50

HONEY GREEN TEA

$4.25

PASSION FRUIT BLACK TEA

$4.25

LEMON JUICE

$4.50

HONEY CHRYSANTHEMUM TEA

$6.95

WINE 葡萄酒

SPARKLING ROSE BOTTLE

$35.00

SPARKLING ROSE GLASS

$15.00

KUNGFU GIRL BOTTLE

$45.00

KUNGFU GIRL GLASS

$14.00

WOODBRIDGE CAB GLASS

$14.00

CA'MOMI MERLOT GLASS

$22.00

CA'MOMI MERLOT BOTTLE

$50.00

CA'MOMI SAUV BLANC GLASS

$22.00

CA'MOMI SAUV BLANC BOTTLE

$45.00

CA'MOMI CHARDONNEY GLASS

$22.00

CA'MOMI CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$45.00

Ca' MoMI Cabernet Sauvignon(G)

$22.00

Ca' MoMI Cabernet Sauvignon(B)

$45.00

SALMON CHARDONNEY

$15.00

Salmon Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Salmon Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Salmon Cabernet Bottle

$30.00

Salmon Merlot

$15.00

Salmon Merlot Bottle

$30.00

Salmon Pinot Noir

$15.00

Broadside Cab Glass

SAKE 清酒

SHOCHIKUBAI NIGORI

$15.98

SHOCHIKUBAI GINJO

$20.98

KUBOTA SENJYU GINJO

$25.98

KIKUSUI JUNMAI GINJO

$22.98

SHOCHIKUBAI (HOT)

$16.99

KIGEN SAKE CRYSTAL

$46.00

KUROSOWA NIGORI SAKE

$16.00

BEER 啤酒

CORONA

$8.00

SAPPORO BOTTLE

$8.00

ASAHI SUPER DRY

$8.00

KIRIN ICHIBAN

$8.00

TAIWAN BEER

$8.00

TSINGTAO PILSNER

$8.00

805

$7.00

MODELO

$7.00

SAPPORO DRAFT

$7.00

APPETIZERS 前菜

MEIZHOU PORK BUNS 眉州包子 (3PCS)

$11.98

DONGPO SHUMAI(燒賣)(4Pcs)

$8.98

FRIED BUNS WITH CONDENSED MILK 金银小馒头 (8PCS)

$9.98

CHICKEN POT STICKERS 鷄汁鍋貼 (6PCS)

$9.98

SICHUAN STYLE WONTON 紅油抄手 (8PCS)

$13.98

BUTTERFLIED PRAWNS 蝴蝶蝦 (5PCS)

$14.98

VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS 素春捲

$6.98+

SICHUAN DUMPLINGS 红油水饺

$8.98

COLD NOODLES WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN 鷄絲涼麵

$12.98

SPICY VERMICELLI 酸辣粉

$13.98

CUCUMBER SALAD 熗黃瓜

$11.98

BANGBANG CHICKEN 棒棒雞

$22.98

GARLIC CHICKEN WINGS炸鷄翅

$12.95

DONGPO SAUSAGE 眉州香腸

$18.98

MANGO PUDDING 芒果布丁

$6.98

CHEESECAKE

$6.98

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$6.98

CHOCOLATE CHEESECAKE

$6.98

WALNUT CHEESECAKE

$6.98

SOUP 湯

WONTON SOUP 清汤抄手 (8PCS)

$13.98

HOT AND SOUR SOUP 酸辣汤

$5.99

PIG TROTTER SOUP 老媽蹄花湯

$28.98

ENTRÉE 主菜

ROAST DUCK SLIDERS 烤鴨荷葉餅

$13.98+

DONGPO PORK BELLY WITH PRESERVED VEGETABLE 東坡扣肉

$26.98

CLASSIC DONGPO PORK 一品東坡肉 (PP)

$11.98

MEIZHOU ROAST DUCK NOODLE 烤鴨炸醬麵

$16.98

DAN DAN NOODLE 担担面

$13.98

(M) DAN DAN NOODLE 担担面 (MUSHROOM 蘑菇)

$13.98

(P) DAN DAN NOODLE 担担面 (PORK 猪）

$14.98

(B) DAN DAN NOODLE 担担面 (BEEF 牛）

$16.98

CRISPY DUCK 东坡卤鸭

$29.98

HALF ROASTED DUCK半只烤鸭

$44.98

WHOLE ROAST DUCK 东坡烤鸭

$76.98

SAUTEED SHORT RIBS 牛肋骨

$68.95

SAUTEED DICED BEEF FILET WITH BLACK PEPPER 菲利牛

$32.95

SERRANO PEPPER BEEF 鮮椒肥牛

$23.95

MAPO TOFU 麻婆豆腐

$15.95

EGGPLANT IN CHILI 魚香茄子

$16.95

KUNG PAO CHICKEN 宮保鷄丁

$18.95

SPICY CHICKEN 辣子鷄

$23.95

GARLIC BROCCOLI 蒜蓉西蘭花

$15.95

WOK FRIED STRING BEANS 四季豆

$17.95

KUNG PAO SHRIMP 宮保蝦

$28.95

MONGOLIAN BEEF 葱爆牛

$21.95

VEGET FRIED RICE 素炒飯

$13.95

CHICKEN FRIED RICE 雞炒飯

$16.95

BEEF FRIED RICE 牛炒飯

$17.95

SHRIMP FRIED RICE 蝦炒飯

$18.95

SWEET & SOUR FISH 松鼠魚

$58.98

STIR-FRIED SHRIMP & SCALLIONS 葱香蝦

$28.98

BRAISED BEEF WITH POTATOES 土豆牛腩

$38.98

BRAISED PORK HOCK 東坡肘子

$49.98

STIR-FRIED PEA TIPS

$22.98

CRISPY WASABI SHRIMP 醬汁蝦

$28.98

ORANGE CHICKEN 陳皮雞

$22.98

SWEET & SOUR PORK 菠蘿裏脊

$22.98

Broccoli Beef 牛肉西蘭花

$21.98

OPEN FOOD

WHITE RICE 白飯

$1.50

NOODLE 白面

$4.00

BUNS 荷葉餅 (6pcs)

$8.00

DUCK PANCAKES 春餅 (8pcs)

$8.00

APPETIZER

FRIED BUNS WITH CONDENSED MILK 金银小馒头 (8PCS) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

BUTTERFLIED PRAWNS 蝴蝶蝦 (5PCS) (Deep Copy)

$14.98

CHICKEN POT STICKERS 鷄汁鍋貼 (6PCS) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

FRIED BUNS WITH CONDENSED MILK 金银小馒头 (8PCS) (Deep Copy)

$9.98

MEIZHOU PORK BUNS 眉州包子 (3PCS) (Deep Copy)

$11.98

SICHUAN STYLE WONTON 紅油抄手 (8PCS) (Deep Copy)

$13.98

BUTTERFLIED PRAWNS 蝴蝶蝦 (5PCS) (Deep Copy)

$14.98

COLD NOODLES WITH SHREDDED CHICKEN 鷄絲涼麵 (Deep Copy)

$12.98

VEGETABLE EGG ROLLS 素春捲 (Deep Copy)

$6.98+

SPICY VERMICELLI 酸辣粉 (Deep Copy)

$13.98

CUCUMBER SALAD 熗黃瓜 (Deep Copy)

$11.98

WHITE RICE 白飯 (Deep Copy)

$1.50

NOODLE 白面 (Deep Copy)

$4.00

SICHUAN DUMPLINGS 红油水饺 (Deep Copy)

$8.98

DONGPO SHUMAI(燒賣)(4Pcs) (Deep Copy)

$8.98

DUCK PANCAKES 春餅 (8pcs) (Deep Copy)

$8.00

GARLIC CHICKEN WINGS (Deep Copy)

$12.95

ENTREE 主菜單

(P) DAN DAN NOODLE 担担面 (PORK 猪） (Deep Copy)

$14.98

(M) DAN DAN NOODLE 担担面 (MUSHROOM 蘑菇) (Deep Copy)

$13.98

(B) DAN DAN NOODLE 担担面 (BEEF 牛） (Deep Copy)

$16.98

DAN DAN NOODLE 担担面 (Deep Copy)

$13.98

DONGPO PORK BELLY WITH PRESERVED VEGETABLE 東坡扣肉 (Deep Copy)

$26.98

BANGBANG CHICKEN 棒棒雞 (Deep Copy)

$22.98

ROAST DUCK SLIDERS 烤鴨荷葉餅 (Deep Copy)

$13.98+

CLASSIC DONGPO PORK 一品東坡肉 (PP) (Deep Copy)

$11.98

MEIZHOU ROAST DUCK NOODLE 烤鴨炸醬麵 (Deep Copy)

$16.98

WHOLE ROASTED DUCK烤鴨整隻 (Deep Copy)

$76.98

HALF ROASTED DUCK半只烤鸭 (Deep Copy)

$44.98

CRISPY DUCK 东坡卤鸭 (Deep Copy)

$29.98

BLACK PEPPER BEEF 黑椒牛(Deep Copy)

$32.95

SAUTEED SHORT RIBS 牛肋骨 (Deep Copy)

$68.95

KUNG PAO SHRIMP 宮保蝦 (Deep Copy)

$25.95

SPICY CHICKEN 辣子鷄 (Deep Copy)

$23.95

PEPPER BEEF 鮮椒肥牛 (Deep Copy)

$23.95

KUNG PAO CHICKEN 宮保鷄丁 (Deep Copy)

$18.95

GARLIC BROCCOLI 蒜蓉西蘭花 (Deep Copy)

$15.95

MONGOLIAN BEEF 葱爆牛 (Deep Copy)

$21.95

MAPO TOFU 麻婆豆腐 (Deep Copy)

$15.95

EGGPLANT IN CHILI 魚香茄子 (Deep Copy)

$16.95

MAPO TOFU 麻婆豆腐 (Deep Copy)

$15.95

STRING BEANS 四季豆 (Deep Copy)

$17.95

MAPO TOFU 麻婆豆腐 (Deep Copy)

$15.95

WOK FRIED STRING BEANS 四季豆 (Deep Copy)

$17.95

MONGOLIAN BEEF 葱爆牛 (Deep Copy)

$21.95

KUNG PAO SHRIMP 宮保蝦 (Deep Copy)

$25.95

EGGPLANT IN CHILI 魚香茄子 (Deep Copy)

$16.95

SHRIMP FRIED RICE 蝦炒飯 (Deep Copy)

$18.95

CHICKEN FRIED RICE 雞炒飯 (Deep Copy)

$16.95

VEGET FRIED RICE 素吃飯 (Deep Copy)

$13.95

BEEF FRIED RICE 牛炒飯 (Deep Copy)

$17.95

Soup

WONTON SOUP 清汤抄手 (8PCS) (Deep Copy)

$13.98

HOT AND SOUR SOUP 酸辣汤 (Deep Copy)

$5.99

SICHUAN STYLE WONTON 紅油抄手 (8PCS) (Deep Copy)

$13.98
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1000 Universal City Plaza V103, Universal City, CA 91608

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Wokcano - West Hollywood
orange star4.4 • 3,750
8000 W Sunset Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90046
View restaurantnext
101 Asian Kitchen - 7170 Beverly Blvd
orange star4.5 • 4,992
7170 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurantnext
Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
orange star4.0 • 1,050
1813 Hillhurst Ave Los Angeles, CA 90027
View restaurantnext
Chifa - 4374 Eagle Rock Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4374 Eagle Rock Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
Feast From the East
orange star4.4 • 1,166
1949 Westwood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Zen Sushi @ La Crescenta
orange starNo Reviews
2650 Foothill Blvd La Crescenta, CA 91214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Universal City

Jamba - 000518 - Universal CityWalk
orange star4.5 • 99
1000 Universal City Drive Universal City, CA 91608
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Universal City
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (981 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston