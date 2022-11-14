Chinese
Dongpo Kitchen Universal City 1000 Universal City Plaza V103
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1000 Universal City Plaza V103, Universal City, CA 91608
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
101 Asian Kitchen - 7170 Beverly Blvd
4.5 • 4,992
7170 Beverly Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90036
View restaurant