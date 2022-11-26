Main picView gallery

Don Juan Mex Grill DJ Food Truck

North 3rd Street

Easton, PA 18042

Tacos

Chicken & Bacon

$4.00

Chicken & Chorizo

$4.00

Chicken

$3.50

Beef

$3.50

Veggie

$3.50

Carnitas

$3.50

Churros with Caramel Sauce

$5.00

Quesadilla

Cheese

$10.00

Chicken

$11.00

Chicken & Bacon

$12.00

Chicken & Chorizo

$12.00

Beef

$11.00

Carnitas

$11.00

Vegetarian

$11.00

Drinks

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
