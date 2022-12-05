Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Donkey Coffee

1,152 Reviews

$

17 W Washington St

Athens, OH 45701

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Power Chai
-Chai-

Espresso Based Beverages

Espresso

Espresso

$2.65

Our signature Espresso Roast. Smooth, rich, and with a hint of sweetness.

Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.00

A lusciously thick layer of microfoam on top of our signature espresso.

Latte

Latte

$3.95+

The tried and true classic, steamed milk balanced with rich espresso.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.45+

The tried and true classic, steamed milk balanced with rich espresso and dark chocolate.

Americano

Americano

$2.95+

Espresso and piping hot water combine to produce a bold drink with bright flavor.

Hot Shot in the Dark

Hot Shot in the Dark

$3.95+

Delicious donkey coffee embolden by our distinctive espresso.

Iced Shot in the Dark

Iced Shot in the Dark

$4.75+

Our smooth cold brew teams up with our signature espresso for bold refreshment.

Power Chai

Power Chai

$5.05+

Hot or iced, this combination of our irresistible chai with espresso will both please and power you.

Frescante

Frescante

$4.85+

Our sensational coffee milkshake, flavored exactly as you would like.

Non Espresso Drinks

Bulletproof

Bulletproof

$4.95

Moka Sumatra light roast, MCT oil, cinnamon, and butter(or ghee) make for satisfying kick that sticks with you.

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.40+

Coffee with steamed milk, simply delicious.

-Chai-

-Chai-

$4.45+

Black tea, rich spices, and milk come together in deliciously spicy sweetness.

~~Matcha~~

$4.45+

Vegan, gluten free, organic, and sweetened only with cane sugar! If you like matcha, you'll LOVE ours!

Coffee

Coffee

$2.35+

Our house light or dark roast coffee. Smooth, sustainable, sensational.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Unmistakably smooth ice coffee, fresh from the tap!

Herbal Chai

Herbal Chai

$4.45

Soothing herbal chai with your favorite steamed milk and honey.

Hot Chocolate/Steamer

Hot Chocolate/Steamer

$3.00+

Steamed milk with rich chocolate syrup,.

Hot Teas

$3.05
Iced Teas

Iced Teas

$2.95+
Milk

Milk

$2.00

We have whole, skim, and 2% milk. In addition we have oat, almond, and soy as nondairy options.

Seltzer

$2.00

Crisp, refreshing house made seltzer.

Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.75

Crushed fruit and blended ice whipped up. Delicious with yogurt or a banana added.

Water

$0.50+

Current Specials

Peppermint Bark

Peppermint Bark

$4.05+

A lovely blend of white chocolate, vanilla, and peppermint! A great way to recapture that holiday feeling!

Previous Specials

Thin Mint Latte

Thin Mint Latte

$4.75+

Our take on a certain chocolate, mint cookie...as a latte!

Butterbeer

Butterbeer

$4.55+

A delicious blend of cinnamon, Irish cream, caramel, steamed milk and espresso! All together, you get a delicious, magical cup of warm goodness!

Cocoa Joe

$4.25+

Our house dark roast, with dark chocolate, hazelnut, and steamed 1/2&1/2! A decadent boost to start your day!

French Kiss

$5.25

A rich blend of chocolate, vanilla, caramel, and 1/2 & 1/2! This drink comes standard with a double shot of espresso, to help put that extra pep in your step! Feel free to select a different milk choice, but Snowville 1/2&1/2 comes standard for free!

Chaider

$4.45+

Our delicious pumpkin chai with steamed cider, as fall as it can possibly get.

Cider

Cider

$3.00+

Steamed up and topped with a dash of cinnamon.

Food

Bagels

$2.45

Delicious Sammy's Bagels! We have a toaster on our creamer table you're welcome to use, but we do not toast bagels to order.

Coffee Cake

Coffee Cake

$2.70
Large Blueberry Streusel Muffin

Large Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$3.15

Baked fresh every day, one of our all time favorites!

Vermont Maple Oatmeal Cup

Vermont Maple Oatmeal Cup

$3.95

A gluten free Vermont Maple oatmeal cup! Just add hot water!

Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Cookie
$3.15

Vegan Lemon Poppyseed Cookie

$3.15

Beans

Whole Bean

$12.95+

Ground Beans

$12.95+

Donkey Merchandise

Tshirt (in store pickup)
$21.00

$21.00

Sweatshirt (in store pickup)
$34.00

$34.00

Donkey Button (in store pickup)
$1.25

$1.25

Donkey Sticker (in store pickup)
$0.50

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Online ordering will be disabled during Parents Weekend. We're still open, come on in!

17 W Washington St, Athens, OH 45701

Donkey Coffee image
Donkey Coffee image
Donkey Coffee image

