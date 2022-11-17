Main picView gallery

Donkey Den 245 Thain Road

245 Thain Road

Lewiston, ID 83501

Finger Foods

Bone in Wings

$7.99+

Comes with your choice of sauces: Sweet Heat, Original, Jalepeno, or Ranch.

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Fries

$4.99

1/3 pound

Mac n Cheese

$5.99

Soup

$5.99

Tots

$4.99

Meal

Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$13.99

Slow cooked pulled pork sandwich. Comes with your choice of steak fries, cole slaw, or mac and cheese.

Pizza

All pies are 16" and served from Riccardo's Italian Pizzeria

Bengal 10'

$14.00

Bengal 16'

$25.50

Cheese 16'

$21.50

16"

Cheese 10'

$12.00

Cougar 10'

$14.00

Cougar 16'

$27.00

Cuban 10'

$15.00

Cuban 16'

$26.00

16" pie with mustard sauce, mozzarella/cheddar / Swiss cheeses, ham, salami, pickles, and topped with pulled pork for a real squeal!

Custom Pizza Topping

$3.25

German 10'

$14.00

German 16'

$27.00

16" pie with mustard sauce, mozzerella/cheddar/Swiss cheese blend, sauerkraut, smoked Polish sausage, and onions.

Hawaiian 10'

$14.00

Hawaiian 16'

$25.00

House Special 10'

$15.00

House Special 16'

$28.00

16" pie with savory tomato sauce, mozzarella/cheddar blend, salami, pepperoni, seasoned beef, Italian sausage, mushrooms, and olives. Beyond delicious!!

Lewiston Special 10'

$14.00

Lewiston Special 16'

$26.50

16" pie with savory tomato sauce, mozzarella/cheddar cheese, pepperoni, green peppers, and Italian sausage.

Manzo 10'

$14.50

Manzo 16'

$28.00

Pepperoni 10'

$13.50
Pepperoni 16'

$23.00

16"

Sorrento 10'

$14.00

Sorrento 16'

$27.00

Taco 10'

$15.00

Taco 16'

$28.00

Tuscany 10'

$14.00

Tuscany 16'

$26.00

Vegetarian 10'

$14.00

Vegetarian 16'

$26.00

Venerdi 10'

$14.00

Venerdi 16'

$27.50

Your Mom's Pizza 10'

$14.50

Your Mom's Pizza 16'

$27.50

Beer

Ace Mango

$5.00
Blue Moon

$5.00

16oz

Bud Light

$4.00

16oz

Coors Light

$4.00

16oz

HEFE Micro brew

$5.00

Red Beer

$4.25

VooDoo Ranger

$5.00

Soda

7up

$2.00
Bang

$3.00

16oz

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20oz

Hot Apple Cider

$1.50

Hot Cocoa

$1.50
Mountain Dew

$2.00

20oz

OJ

$4.00

OJ refill

$1.00
Pepsi

$2.00

20oz

RedBull

$3.00
Rockstar

$2.50

16oz

Root beer

$2.00

Water

$1.00

Entertainment

Axe Throwing 1 person 30min

$13.00
Axe Throwing 1 person 60min

$19.99

60min

Axe Throwing 1 person 90min

$24.99

90min

Axe Throwing 1 person 120min

$29.99

120min

Virtual Reality Booth 30min

$15.00

30min of Virtual Reality in one of our booths!

Virtual Reality Booth 60min

$29.99

60min of Virtual Reality in one of our booths!

St. P axe throwing 1 hour

$14.99

St. P VR Booth 30min

$11.25

Merchandise

Mugs

$25.00

Btl Beer

Bud Lt

$4.00

Coors Lt

$4.00

Coors Original

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

Locust Blckberry

$5.00

Miller Lt

$4.00

Modelo

$4.50

PBR

$3.50

Sockeye IPA

$4.50

Wine

Cab Sauv

$5.00

Chard

$5.00

Red Blend

$5.00

White Zin

$5.00

White Claw

Lemon

$4.00

Lime

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Ruby Grapefruit

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Tangerine

$4.00

Monoco

Citrus Rush

$5.00

Tequila Lime Crush

$5.00

Watermelon Crush

$5.00

Crown Royal

Peach Tea

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Whisky and Coke

$5.00

Cutwater

Tequila Margarita

$5.00

White Russian

$5.00

Flavors

Watermelon

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Wild Berry

$4.00

Strawberry Lime

$4.00

10 Barrels

Greyhound

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
245 Thain Road, Lewiston, ID 83501

