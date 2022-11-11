Restaurant header imageView gallery

Donkey Taqueria

3,052 Reviews

$$

665 Wealthy St SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pastor
Bruselas
Pescado

FEATURES

Tostada Volcan

Tostada Volcan

$9.00

marinated ribeye, queso chihuahua, black beans, salsa Martajada, avocado, house tostada

Panza

Panza

$6.00

cured pork belly, purple cabbage, chipotle crema, cilantro

Sopa De Elote

Sopa De Elote

$9.00

sweet corn, pollo, poblano, serrano, garlic, queso fresco, red bell pepper

Torta Ahogada

Torta Ahogada

$13.00

chile braised beef, salsa de queso, escabeche relish, consomé, boliho

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.00

chiffon, tres leches, toasted coconut

Taco De Calamaritos

$7.00

Torta Royals

$12.00

Botanas

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$11.50

corn tortilla chips & house guacamole topped with pickled radish and cilantro

Chips

$3.00

corn tortilla chips

Guacamole Only

Guacamole Only

$8.50

8oz container of house guacamole - fresh avocado, red onion, garlic, lime, serrano chile, marinated radish, cilantro (chips separate)

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.00

corn tortilla chips & house made queso dip

Queso Only

Queso Only

$5.00

8oz portion of house made queso dip

Chips & Blk Bean Skillet

Chips & Blk Bean Skillet

$7.00

corn tortilla chips, refried black beans with onion, garlic and epazote, topped with queso fresco

Blk Bean Skillet Only

Blk Bean Skillet Only

$4.00

Refried Black Beans topped with Queso Fresco and Epazote

Queso Fundido

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Your choice of either spicy cauliflower or chorizo, oregano, poblano peppers, queso chihuahua, served with soft tortillas on the side.

Flautas De Pollo

Flautas De Pollo

$12.00

three fried tortillas filled with grilled chicken, queso fresco, salsa verde, and pickled fresnos. topped with queso chihuahua, salsa cruda Luz, salsa Asu, crema, lime romaine salad, and cilantro.

Tostada Volcan

Tostada Volcan

$9.00

marinated ribeye, queso chihuahua, black beans, salsa Martajada, avocado, house tostada

Vegetables En Escabeche

Vegetables En Escabeche

$2.00

spicy house-pickled vegetables

Ensalada Central

Ensalada Central

$9.00

Mixed greens, avocado, queso fresco, seasonal roasted vegetables, macha corn, avocado, pepitas, cilantro, carrot-morita vinaigrette

Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$3.00

House made tortilla with queso chihuahua.

Cup Black Beans

Cup Black Beans

$4.00

Refried black beans. Vegan

Postre

Churros Con Dulce De Maracuya

Churros Con Dulce De Maracuya

$5.00

vanilla bean churros, cinnamon and sugar, passionfruit curd

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.00

chiffon, tres leches, toasted coconut

Tacos

Pastor

Pastor

$5.00

soft corn tortilla, marinated & roasted pork* shoulder, grilled pineapple, white onion, cilantro *cooked with onion

Carnitas

Carnitas

$5.00

pork carnitas, queso fresco, pickled fruits, salsa Asu, cilantro

Pescado

Pescado

$5.00

soft corn tortillas, beer-battered fried cod, cabbage, lime, cilantro, red onion, chipotle-caper mayo

Bruselas

Bruselas

$5.00

soft corn tortilla, crispy fried brussels sprouts, jalapeno mayo, salsa verde, macha corn, queso cotija, bacon *cooked in oil that may contain gluten*

Papas Verde

Papas Verde

$4.00

idaho potatoes, sweet potatoes, queso cotija, onion, salsa verde, crema, cilantro *potatoes cooked in oil that may contain gluten/ potatoes cooked with onion*

Panza

Panza

$6.00

cured pork belly, purple cabbage, chipotle crema, cilantro

Gringo

Gringo

$4.00

seasoned ground beef, salsa asada, shredded cheese, lettuce, crema, hard shell corn tortilla

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$5.00

marinated local ribeye, chipotle relish, toreados dulce, cilantro

Barbacoa

Barbacoa

$5.00

Maguey roasted lamb topped with queso cotija, habanero-lime onion and cilantro.

Pollo en Manchamanteles

Pollo en Manchamanteles

$5.00

puebla-style fruit mole, roasted chicken, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro

Tortas & Burritos

Torta De Jamon

Torta De Jamon

$11.00

smoked ham, pork carnitas, queso chihuahua, refried black beans, guacamole, crispy onions, lettuce, chipotle-caper mayo, telera roll

Burrito Seco

Burrito Seco

$8.00

Dry burrito with refried black beans, queso chihuahua, salsa arbol, romaine lettuce, macha corn, and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of Chorizo or Spicy Cauliflower

Quesabirria

Quesabirria

$12.00

Birra de Res in a chile fried tortilla, topped with house made quesillo, salsa Asu, onion and cilantro. Served with a side of consomé

Torta Ahogada

Torta Ahogada

$13.00

chile braised beef, salsa de queso, escabeche relish, consomé, boliho

Large Sides and Extras

Add Tortilla

$0.15
8oz Salsa de La Casa

8oz Salsa de La Casa

$5.00

roasted tomatillos, caramelized onions, garlic, serrano chile and fresh cilantro

8oz Habanero Salsa

8oz Habanero Salsa

$5.00

roasted ripe habañero chile, tomato, fresh onion and garlic

Side Gringo

$4.00

Side Carnitas

$4.00

Side Pollo

$4.00

Side Barbacoa

$6.00

Side Pastor

$4.00

Side Papas

$4.00

Side Pescado

$5.00

Side Carne Asada

$6.00

Side Birria

$6.00

Side Bruselas

$4.00

Side Chorizo

$4.00

Side Mach Mushroom

$4.00

Small Sides

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side Salsa de Queso

$2.00

Side Crema

$0.50

Half Avocado

$2.00

Side Cilantro

$0.25

Side Queso Fresco

$0.50

Side Queso Cotija

$0.50

Side Queso Chihuahua

$0.50

Side Cheddar

$0.50

Side Pineapple

$0.50

Side White Onion

$0.25

Side Macha Corn

$0.50

Side Pickled Radish

$0.50

Side Jalapeno Mayo

$0.50

Side Chipotle Caper Mayo

$0.50

Side Salsa Asu

$1.00

Side Bacon

$1.00

Side Carrot-Morita Vinaigrette

$0.50

Cans & Bottles

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.00

Dos XX LAGER

$4.00

Dos XX AMBER

$4.00Out of stock
Negra Modelo

Negra Modelo

$4.00
Victoria

Victoria

$4.00
Sol

Sol

$4.00
Tecate

Tecate

$4.00
Tecate Light

Tecate Light

$4.00
Mas Agave

Mas Agave

$5.00Out of stock
Topo Chico Seltzer

Topo Chico Seltzer

$6.00
Farmhaus Rotating Cider

Farmhaus Rotating Cider

$6.00

Heineken 00

$4.00

Bebidas

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Jarritos Mineragua

$4.00
Fruit Punch Jarritos

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$4.00
Grapefruit Jarritos

Grapefruit Jarritos

$4.00
Lime Jarritos

Lime Jarritos

$4.00
Mandarin Jarritos

Mandarin Jarritos

$4.00
Pineapple Jarritos

Pineapple Jarritos

$4.00
Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$4.00
Strawberry Jarritos

Strawberry Jarritos

$4.00

Perrier Lime

$4.00

Grapefruit Sparkling

$4.00

TO GO - Cocktails

*Contains Alcohol. Must be 21 or over to purchase. ID will be checked upon pick up*
Classic - 1 serving

Classic - 1 serving

$10.00

Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequila, Hiram Walker Orange Curacao, and our house made Classic margarita mix. ***21 and up only, ID will be checked upon pickup***

Prickly Pear - 1 serving

Prickly Pear - 1 serving

$10.00

Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequila, Hiram Walker Orange Curacao, and our house made Pricky Pear margarita mix. ***21 and up only, ID will be checked upon pickup***

Guava - 1 serving

Guava - 1 serving

$10.00

Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequila, Hiram Walker Orange Curacao, and our house made Guava margarita mix. ***21 and up only, ID will be checked upon pickup***

El Corazón - 1 serving

El Corazón - 1 serving

$10.00

Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequila, Hiram Walker Orange Curacao, and our house made El Corazon margarita mix. ***21 and up only, ID will be checked upon pickup***

Jalapeño - 1 serving

Jalapeño - 1 serving

$11.00

House-Infused Jalapeño tequila paired with your favorite flavor to add a little kick to your margarita!

Mezcal - 1 serving

Mezcal - 1 serving

$14.50

House Mezcal paired with your favorite flavor to add a little flair to your margarita!

**Classic - 2 Servings

**Classic - 2 Servings

$19.50

2 servings per can! Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequila, Hiram Walker Orange Curacao, and our house made Classic margarita mix. ***21 and up only, ID will be checked upon pickup***

**Prickly Pear - 2 Servings

**Prickly Pear - 2 Servings

$19.50

2 servings per can! Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequila, Hiram Walker Orange Curacao, and our house made Pricky Pear margarita mix. ***21 and up only, ID will be checked upon pickup***

**Guava - 2 Servings

**Guava - 2 Servings

$19.50

2 servings per can! Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequila, Hiram Walker Orange Curacao, and our house made Guava margarita mix. ***21 and up only, ID will be checked upon pickup***

**El Corazón - 2 Servings

**El Corazón - 2 Servings

$19.50

2 servings per can! Olmeca Altos Blanco Tequila, Hiram Walker Orange Curacao, and our house made El Corazon margarita mix. ***21 and up only, ID will be checked upon pickup***

**Jalapeño - 2 Servings

**Jalapeño - 2 Servings

$20.50

House-Infused Jalapeño tequila paired with your favorite flavor to add a little kick to your margarita!

**Mezcal - 2 Servings

**Mezcal - 2 Servings

$29.00

House Mezcal paired with your favorite flavor to add a little flair to your margarita!

Online Drink Mixes

Four of Your Favorite Margarita Flavors to mix yourself at home! All you need to add is the orange curacao and your favorite tequila! Each mix comes with an easy to follow recipe card. **liquor not included**

32oz Margarita Mix

$20.00

32oz Margarita mix makes approximately 16 margaritas. Liquor not included.

16oz Margarita Mix

$12.00

16oz Margarita mix makes approximately 8 margaritas. Liquor not included.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A former 1920's neighborhood service station finds new life as a full service bar serving truly authentic Mexican food.

Website

Location

665 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Zivio - 724 Wealthy St SE
orange star4.8 • 330
724 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Wealthy Street Bakery
orange star4.4 • 215
610 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Brewery Vivant
orange star4.6 • 910
925 Cherry St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Royals
orange star4.6 • 641
701 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
The Winchester
orange star4.4 • 835
648 Wealthy St. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Cherry Street
orange star4.4 • 1,096
927 Cherry St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids

Hancock
orange star4.7 • 3,302
1157 Wealthy St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Maru Sushi & Grill - Bridge Street
orange star4.6 • 2,549
415 Bridge St NW Grand Rapids, MI 49504
View restaurantnext
Gita Pita - Grand Rapids
orange star4.4 • 2,367
2 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503
View restaurantnext
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
orange star4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot of Grand Rapids
orange star4.3 • 1,619
2090 Celebration Dr NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
View restaurantnext
Paddock Place
orange star4.1 • 1,355
1033 Lake Dr. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49506
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Grand Rapids
Wyoming
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Jenison
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Ada
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Byron Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockford
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Coopersville
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hastings
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston