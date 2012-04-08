- Home
Don Lolo's
146 Reviews
$
822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd
Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Appetizers / Aperitivos
Ham Croquets
Ham and cheese filled breaded, rolled and deep fried.
Chips & Salsa
Homemade tortilla chips, paired with our signature house salsa.
Nachos Con Queso
Nachos Supreme
Homemade tortilla chips, smothered with monterey jack cheese, refried beans and salsa ranchera. Comes with sour cream and guacamole.
Nachos Don Lolo's
Homemade tortilla chips, smothered with monterey jack cheese, refried beans and salsa ranchera; topped with your choice of meat! Comes with sour cream and guacamole.
Guacamole con Tostones
Fresh avacados mashed with a variety of Mexican spices, cilantro and onions. Served with crispy, deep-fried plantains.
Guacamole con Chips
Quesadilla Appetizer
A large flour tortilla filled with monterey cheese. Add chicken, beef, shrimp or picadillo!
Beef Empanadas
Chicken Empanadas
Soups & Sides / Sopas y Acompanantes
Sopa de Pollo
Homemade chicken noodle soup with fresh carrots, potatoes and chicken.
Lentil Soup
Black Beans
Homemade black bean soup, seasoned with a variety of spices, fresh garlic, onions and green peppers.
Refried Beans
Made fresh with a variety of Mexican spices and vegetables, lightly blended for perfect consistency and topped with melted monterey jack cheese.
White Rice
Homemade white rice.
Yellow Rice
Homemade Spanish rice with a mix of Mexican spices and vegetables.
Steamed Vegetables
Steamed fresh vegetables.
Tostones
Deep fried green plantains. (6)
Sweet Plantains
Deep fried sweet plantains. (6)
French Fries
French fries!
Boiled Yucca
Boiled and salted fresh yucca, topped with sauteed onions and Mojo sauce.
Fried Yucca
Deep fried yucca, topped with sauteed onions and Mojo sauce.
Cuban Toast
Freshly baked Cuban bread. Sliced and toasted with fresh garlic, butter and cilantro.
Guacamole Large
Chips
Salsa Large
Sour Cream
Small Salsa
Tortilla Corn (4)
Flour Tortilla (3)
Jalapenos
Fried Egg
Salads / Ensaladas
Avocado Salad
Fresh cut avocado salad, topped with sliced spanish onions.
House Salad
Freshly chopped salad, topped with sliced tomatoes and onions. Served with oil & vinegar.
Caesar Salad
Freshly chopped salad, topped with grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.
Tomato Salad
Fresh sliced tomatos, topped with sliced spanish onions.
Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla bowl, filled with fresh salad. Topped with your choice of meat, tomatos and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.
Dinner Caesar Salad
Chicken / Pollo
Pollo Asado
1/4 Roasted chicken, seasoned with garlic and Mojo sauce.
Pechuga de Pollo
Boneless breast of chicken, marianted and grilled with onions
Churrasco de Pollo
Boneless chicken thigh, grilled and served with chimichurri sauce.
Chicharron de Pollo
Cubes of marienated chicken, quickly fried and served with sauteed onions.
Empanizado de Pollo
Breast of chicken, breaded and fried. Paired with chopped onions and cilantro.
Milaneza de Pollo
Breast of chicken, breaded and fried. Topped with ranchera sauce, ham and meleted cheese.
Pollo al Ajillo
Chunks of chicken sauteed with fresh garlic, green peppers, red peppers and onions.
Carnitas de Pollo
Seasoned chicken, grilled and served with four corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatos.
Fajita de Pollo
Seasoned chicken, sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, tomatos and onions. Served with three flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatos.
Fajita Supreme
Seasoned chicken, skirt steak and shrimp; sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with three flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Burrito de Pollo
A large soft tortilla filled with chicken, topped with ranchera suace and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.
Burro Loco de Pollo
Seasoned chicken sauteed with green peppers, red peppers and onions and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato and cheese and topped with ranchera salsa and metled cheese.
Chimichanga de Pollo
A crispy flour tortilla filled with seasoned chicken, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras de Pollo
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned chicken and topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.
Two Tacos de Pollo
Two crispy tacos filled with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.
Quesadilla de Pollo
A large soft tortilla, filled with seasoned chicken and montery jack cheese.
Single Taco de Pollo
Pollo Asado SOLO
Quesadilla de Queso
Beef / Carne
Picadillo
Freshly cooked ground beef with a special blend of spices and vegetables in a special tomato sauce.
Ropa Vieja
Shredded beef, slow cooked with green peppers, red peppers and onions in a special tomato sauce.
Palomilla Steak
Top round steak, marinated and grilled to your liking. Served with diced onions and cilantro.
Churrasco
Hand-cut skirt steak, marinated and grilled to your liking. Served with chimichurri sauce.
Empanizado de Carne
Top round steak, breaded and quickly deep fried to seal in the juice! Served with diced onions and cilantro.
Milaneza de Carne
Top round steak, breaded and topped with ranchera sauce, ham and melted cheese.
Vaca Frita
Slow roasted beef, shredded and cooked with fresh minced garlic, green peppers, red peppers and onions.
Ox Tail
Slowly cooked until tender and juicy. Marinated with freshly diced onions and peppers in a fresh tomato sauce.
La Tampiquena
Hand-cut skirt steak, grilled to your liking and served with a cheese enchilada.
Fajita de Carne
Fresh cut skirt steak, sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, onions and tomatos. Served with 3 flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and shreded cheese.
Fajita Supreme
Seasoned chicken, skirt steak and shrimp; sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with three flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Burrito de Carne
A large soft tortilla filled with beef, topped with ranchera suace and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.
Burro Loco de Carne
Seasoned beef sauteed with green peppers, red peppers and onions and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato and cheese and topped with ranchera salsa and metled cheese.
Chimichanga de Carne
A crispy flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras de Carne
Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned beef and topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.
Carnitas de Carne
Seasoned beef, grilled and served with four corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatos.
Two Tacos de Carne
Two crispy tacos filled with ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatos and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.
Quesadilla de Carne
A large soft tortilla, filled with seasoned ground beef and montery jack cheese.
Single Taco de Carne
Churrasco SOLO
Palomilla SOLO
Pork / Cerdo
Lechon Asado
Slow cooked, oven roasted shredded pork. Grilled with onions and topped with Mojo sauce.
Masas de Puerco
Deep fried pork cubes, topped with sauteed onions and Mojo sauce.
Chuletas de Puerco
Center cut pork chops, grilled to perfection! Served with diced onions and cilantro.
Chuletas Empanizado
Carnitas de Puerco
Seasoned pork, grilled and served with four corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatos.
Two Tacos de Puerco
Two crispy tacos filled with shredded pork and onions, topped with lettuce, tomatos and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.
Burrito de Puerco
A large soft tortilla filled with shredded pork and onions, topped with ranchera suace and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.
Lechon SOLO
Chuletas SOLO
Seafood / Mariscos
Fish Filet
Fresh fish filet, lightly marinated and grilled to perfection! Served with diced onions and cilantro.
Fish Filet Frito
Hand breaded, deep fried, fish filet. Served with diced onions and cilantro.
Tilapia Filet
A fresh, mild white fish filet, marinated and grilled to perfection! Served with diced onions and cilantro.
Salmon Filet
A fresh Salmon filet, lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection! Served with diced onions and cilantro.
Camarones a la Criolla
6 large shrimp, slowly simmered in our home made creole sauce.
Camarones al Ajillo
6 large shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic, green peppers, red peppers and onions.
Fajita de Camarones
6 large shrimp, sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, onions and tomatos. Served with 3 flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and shreded cheese.
Fajita Supreme
Seasoned chicken, skirt steak and shrimp; sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with three flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Quesadilla de Camarones
A large soft tortilla, filled with seasoned shrimp and montery jack cheese.
Burro Loco de Camarones
Two Tacos de Pescado
Two soft shell tacos filled with crispy fish, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.
Two Tacos de Camarones
Two soft shell tacos filled with sauteed shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.
Fajita de Pescado
Sandwiches
Sandwich Cubano
Fresh Cuban bread, grilled and stuffed with a combination of ham, shredded pork, american cheese, pickles and mayonnaise.
Pan con Lechon
Fresh Cuban bread, lathered with mayonnaise, filled with shredded pork and sauteed onions.
Pan con Pollo
Boneless chicken breast, served on fresh Cuban bread filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed onions and mayonnaise.
Pan con Bistec
Top round steak, served on fresh Cuban bread filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed onions and mayonnaise.
Pan con Churrasco
Hand-cut skirt steak, served on fresh Cuban bread filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed onions and mayonnaise.
Pan con Pescado
Lightly seasoned fish filet, served on fresh Cuban bread filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed onions and mayonnaise.
Kids Meals / Menu de Ninos
Baby Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of either french fries or white rice.
Baby Palomilla
Top round steak, grilled and served with either french fries or white rice.
Chicken Strips
Boneless chicken strips, breaded and deep fried. Served with either french fries or white rice.
Desserts
Beverages / Bebidas
Water
Frozen Lemonade
Home made frozen lemonade!
Jarritos
Sodas
Glass Coke
Bottled Water
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Un-Sweet Tea
Freshly brewed, un-sweetend iced tea.
Perrier
Strawberry Milkshake
Banana Milkshake
Banana Strawberry Milkshake
Glass Of Milk
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The best Cuban & Mexican cuisine in Hallandale!
822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009