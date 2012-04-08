Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Don Lolo's

146 Reviews

$

822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Popular Items

Pechuga de Pollo
Pollo al Ajillo
Quesadilla Appetizer

Appetizers / Aperitivos

Ham Croquets

$1.50

Ham and cheese filled breaded, rolled and deep fried.

Chips & Salsa

$5.99

Homemade tortilla chips, paired with our signature house salsa.

Nachos Con Queso

$6.99

Nachos Supreme

$8.99

Homemade tortilla chips, smothered with monterey jack cheese, refried beans and salsa ranchera. Comes with sour cream and guacamole.

Nachos Don Lolo's

$8.99

Homemade tortilla chips, smothered with monterey jack cheese, refried beans and salsa ranchera; topped with your choice of meat! Comes with sour cream and guacamole.

Guacamole con Tostones

$9.99

Fresh avacados mashed with a variety of Mexican spices, cilantro and onions. Served with crispy, deep-fried plantains.

Guacamole con Chips

$8.99

Quesadilla Appetizer

$6.99

A large flour tortilla filled with monterey cheese. Add chicken, beef, shrimp or picadillo!

Beef Empanadas

$2.99

Chicken Empanadas

$2.99Out of stock

Soups & Sides / Sopas y Acompanantes

Sopa de Pollo

$4.50+

Homemade chicken noodle soup with fresh carrots, potatoes and chicken.

Lentil Soup

$3.99+

Black Beans

$3.99+

Homemade black bean soup, seasoned with a variety of spices, fresh garlic, onions and green peppers.

Refried Beans

$3.99+

Made fresh with a variety of Mexican spices and vegetables, lightly blended for perfect consistency and topped with melted monterey jack cheese.

White Rice

$2.99

Homemade white rice.

Yellow Rice

$3.50

Homemade Spanish rice with a mix of Mexican spices and vegetables.

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

Steamed fresh vegetables.

Tostones

$3.99

Deep fried green plantains. (6)

Sweet Plantains

$3.99

Deep fried sweet plantains. (6)

French Fries

$3.50

French fries!

Boiled Yucca

$3.99

Boiled and salted fresh yucca, topped with sauteed onions and Mojo sauce.

Fried Yucca

$4.50

Deep fried yucca, topped with sauteed onions and Mojo sauce.

Cuban Toast

$2.99

Freshly baked Cuban bread. Sliced and toasted with fresh garlic, butter and cilantro.

Guacamole Large

$4.99

Chips

$3.00

Salsa Large

$3.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Small Salsa

$1.00

Tortilla Corn (4)

$2.00

Flour Tortilla (3)

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.75

Salads / Ensaladas

Avocado Salad

$4.99

Fresh cut avocado salad, topped with sliced spanish onions.

House Salad

$4.99

Freshly chopped salad, topped with sliced tomatoes and onions. Served with oil & vinegar.

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Freshly chopped salad, topped with grated parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.

Tomato Salad

$3.99

Fresh sliced tomatos, topped with sliced spanish onions.

Taco Salad

Crispy tortilla bowl, filled with fresh salad. Topped with your choice of meat, tomatos and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.

Dinner Caesar Salad

Chicken / Pollo

Pollo Asado

$10.99

1/4 Roasted chicken, seasoned with garlic and Mojo sauce.

Pechuga de Pollo

$11.99

Boneless breast of chicken, marianted and grilled with onions

Churrasco de Pollo

$12.99

Boneless chicken thigh, grilled and served with chimichurri sauce.

Chicharron de Pollo

$11.99

Cubes of marienated chicken, quickly fried and served with sauteed onions.

Empanizado de Pollo

$13.99

Breast of chicken, breaded and fried. Paired with chopped onions and cilantro.

Milaneza de Pollo

$15.99

Breast of chicken, breaded and fried. Topped with ranchera sauce, ham and meleted cheese.

Pollo al Ajillo

$16.99

Chunks of chicken sauteed with fresh garlic, green peppers, red peppers and onions.

Carnitas de Pollo

$17.99

Seasoned chicken, grilled and served with four corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatos.

Fajita de Pollo

$17.99

Seasoned chicken, sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, tomatos and onions. Served with three flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatos.

Fajita Supreme

$30.99

Seasoned chicken, skirt steak and shrimp; sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with three flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Burrito de Pollo

$11.99

A large soft tortilla filled with chicken, topped with ranchera suace and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.

Burro Loco de Pollo

$15.99

Seasoned chicken sauteed with green peppers, red peppers and onions and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato and cheese and topped with ranchera salsa and metled cheese.

Chimichanga de Pollo

$12.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with seasoned chicken, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Enchiladas Rancheras de Pollo

$10.99

Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned chicken and topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.

Two Tacos de Pollo

$9.99

Two crispy tacos filled with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.

Quesadilla de Pollo

$10.99

A large soft tortilla, filled with seasoned chicken and montery jack cheese.

Single Taco de Pollo

$2.99

Pollo Asado SOLO

$8.99

Quesadilla de Queso

$10.99

Beef / Carne

Picadillo

$11.99

Freshly cooked ground beef with a special blend of spices and vegetables in a special tomato sauce.

Ropa Vieja

$13.99

Shredded beef, slow cooked with green peppers, red peppers and onions in a special tomato sauce.

Palomilla Steak

$13.99

Top round steak, marinated and grilled to your liking. Served with diced onions and cilantro.

Churrasco

$24.99

Hand-cut skirt steak, marinated and grilled to your liking. Served with chimichurri sauce.

Empanizado de Carne

$14.99

Top round steak, breaded and quickly deep fried to seal in the juice! Served with diced onions and cilantro.

Milaneza de Carne

$17.99

Top round steak, breaded and topped with ranchera sauce, ham and melted cheese.

Vaca Frita

$14.99

Slow roasted beef, shredded and cooked with fresh minced garlic, green peppers, red peppers and onions.

Ox Tail

$23.99

Slowly cooked until tender and juicy. Marinated with freshly diced onions and peppers in a fresh tomato sauce.

La Tampiquena

$24.99

Hand-cut skirt steak, grilled to your liking and served with a cheese enchilada.

Fajita de Carne

$24.99

Fresh cut skirt steak, sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, onions and tomatos. Served with 3 flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and shreded cheese.

Fajita Supreme

$30.99

Seasoned chicken, skirt steak and shrimp; sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with three flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Burrito de Carne

$11.99

A large soft tortilla filled with beef, topped with ranchera suace and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.

Burro Loco de Carne

$24.99

Seasoned beef sauteed with green peppers, red peppers and onions and wrapped in a flour tortilla. Stuffed with lettuce, tomato and cheese and topped with ranchera salsa and metled cheese.

Chimichanga de Carne

$13.99

A crispy flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef, topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Enchiladas Rancheras de Carne

$11.99

Two soft corn tortillas stuffed with seasoned beef and topped with salsa ranchera and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.

Carnitas de Carne

$24.99

Seasoned beef, grilled and served with four corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatos.

Two Tacos de Carne

$10.99

Two crispy tacos filled with ground beef, topped with lettuce, tomatos and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.

Quesadilla de Carne

$11.99

A large soft tortilla, filled with seasoned ground beef and montery jack cheese.

Single Taco de Carne

$2.99

Churrasco SOLO

$22.99

Palomilla SOLO

$11.99

Pork / Cerdo

Lechon Asado

$11.99

Slow cooked, oven roasted shredded pork. Grilled with onions and topped with Mojo sauce.

Masas de Puerco

$13.99

Deep fried pork cubes, topped with sauteed onions and Mojo sauce.

Chuletas de Puerco

$15.99

Center cut pork chops, grilled to perfection! Served with diced onions and cilantro.

Chuletas Empanizado

$16.99

Carnitas de Puerco

$16.99

Seasoned pork, grilled and served with four corn tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatos.

Two Tacos de Puerco

$10.99

Two crispy tacos filled with shredded pork and onions, topped with lettuce, tomatos and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.

Burrito de Puerco

$12.99

A large soft tortilla filled with shredded pork and onions, topped with ranchera suace and melted cheese. Served with sour cream.

Lechon SOLO

$9.99

Chuletas SOLO

$13.99Out of stock

Seafood / Mariscos

Fish Filet

$13.99

Fresh fish filet, lightly marinated and grilled to perfection! Served with diced onions and cilantro.

Fish Filet Frito

$13.99

Hand breaded, deep fried, fish filet. Served with diced onions and cilantro.

Tilapia Filet

$13.99

A fresh, mild white fish filet, marinated and grilled to perfection! Served with diced onions and cilantro.

Salmon Filet

$16.99

A fresh Salmon filet, lightly seasoned and grilled to perfection! Served with diced onions and cilantro.

Camarones a la Criolla

$16.99

6 large shrimp, slowly simmered in our home made creole sauce.

Camarones al Ajillo

$16.99

6 large shrimp sauteed with fresh garlic, green peppers, red peppers and onions.

Fajita de Camarones

$18.99

6 large shrimp, sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, onions and tomatos. Served with 3 flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and shreded cheese.

Fajita Supreme

$30.99

Seasoned chicken, skirt steak and shrimp; sauteed with green peppers, red peppers, tomatoes and onions. Served with three flour tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.

Quesadilla de Camarones

$14.99

A large soft tortilla, filled with seasoned shrimp and montery jack cheese.

Burro Loco de Camarones

$17.99

Two Tacos de Pescado

$12.99

Two soft shell tacos filled with crispy fish, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.

Two Tacos de Camarones

$13.99

Two soft shell tacos filled with sauteed shrimp, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese. Served with sour cream.

Fajita de Pescado

$17.99

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cubano

$11.99

Fresh Cuban bread, grilled and stuffed with a combination of ham, shredded pork, american cheese, pickles and mayonnaise.

Pan con Lechon

$10.99

Fresh Cuban bread, lathered with mayonnaise, filled with shredded pork and sauteed onions.

Pan con Pollo

$11.99

Boneless chicken breast, served on fresh Cuban bread filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed onions and mayonnaise.

Pan con Bistec

$13.99

Top round steak, served on fresh Cuban bread filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed onions and mayonnaise.

Pan con Churrasco

$24.99

Hand-cut skirt steak, served on fresh Cuban bread filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed onions and mayonnaise.

Pan con Pescado

$13.99

Lightly seasoned fish filet, served on fresh Cuban bread filled with lettuce, tomatoes, sauteed onions and mayonnaise.

Kids Meals / Menu de Ninos

Baby Pollo

$8.99

Grilled chicken breast, served with your choice of either french fries or white rice.

Baby Palomilla

$11.99

Top round steak, grilled and served with either french fries or white rice.

Chicken Strips

$7.99

Boneless chicken strips, breaded and deep fried. Served with either french fries or white rice.

Desserts

Flan

$4.99

Our famous, home made flan!

Tiramisu

$4.99

Soft, cold and sweet Tiramisu cake.

Cheesecake

$4.99

New York style, classic cheesecake.

Tres Leches

$4.99

Beverages / Bebidas

Water

Frozen Lemonade

$2.99

Home made frozen lemonade!

Jarritos

$2.99

Sodas

$2.00

Glass Coke

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.99Out of stock

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.99

Freshly brewed, un-sweetend iced tea.

Perrier

$2.99

Strawberry Milkshake

$3.50

Banana Milkshake

$3.50

Banana Strawberry Milkshake

$3.99

Glass Of Milk

$2.99

Coffee & Tea

Cuban Coffee

$1.99

Cortadito

$2.50

Cafe con Leche

$3.99

Cappuccino

$4.99

American Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best Cuban & Mexican cuisine in Hallandale!

Location

822 W Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

