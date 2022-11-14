Donna's Caribbean imageView gallery
Latin American

Donna's Caribbean 3951 W. Broward Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

1,088 Reviews

$$

3951 W Broward Blvd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Breakfast

Ackee & Saltfish

$11.99+

Callaloo

$5.99+

Saltfish

$9.99+

Callaloo & Saltfish

$7.99+

Liver

$6.99+

Kidney

$6.99+

Mackerel

$8.99+

Tilapia

$8.99+

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$7.99+

Stew Chicken

$6.99+

Escoveitched Fish

$8.99+

Cornmeal Porridge

$3.99+

Banana Oats Porridge

$3.99+

Extra Boiled Dumpling

$1.50

Extra Boiled Banana

$1.50

Extra Slice of Yam / Sweat Potato

$1.50

Breakfast Combo

$6.99

Lunch Specials

Curry Chicken

$5.99

Brownstew Chicken

$5.99

Jerk Chicken

$5.99

Curry Goat

$6.99

Fried Chicken

$6.99

Barbeque Fried Chicken

$6.99

Barbeque Jerk Chicken

$6.99

Entree

Curry Chicken

$7.99+

Brownstew Chicken

$7.99+

Jerk Chicken

$8.99+

Fried Chicken

$8.99+

Barbeque Jerk Chicken

$8.99+

Barbeque Fried Chicken

$8.99+

Curry Goat

$9.99+

Cow Foot

$8.99+

Tripe & Bean

$8.99+

Jerk Pork

$9.99+

Stew Peas

$9.99+

Brownstew King Fish

$10.99+

Brownstew Snapper

$12.99+

Oxtail

$18.04+

Steam Fish

$23.99

Esco Snapper

$12.99+

Veggie Meals

$7.48+

Dinner Combo

$4.99

Soup & Salad

Chicken Soup

$8.99+

Red Peas Soup

$3.99+

Cow Foot Soup

$4.99+

Goat Head Soup

$5.99+

Side Dishes

Rice & Peas

$4.99+

White Rice

$4.99+

Fried Plantains (5)

$2.99+Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$5.99+

Fried Dumplings (3)

$1.99

Festival (3)

$1.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Add on (Veggies)

$2.00

Beef Patty

$2.50

Veggie Patty

$2.99

Chicken Patty

$2.99

Fritter (3)

$2.50

Coleslaw

$3.99

Fried Dumpling

$0.85

Fritters

$0.99

Boiled Food

$0.95

Steam Veggies

$3.99

Festival

$0.99

Chicken Leg

$1.99

Chicken Wing

$1.99

Chicken Thigh

$2.99

Chicken Breast

$4.49

Plantains (5)

$2.29

Plantains (10)

$4.58

Add on (Potato Salad)

$2.00

Add on (Mac & Cheese)

$2.00

Kingfish

$4.99

Beverages

Donna's Fruit Punch

$2.00

Donna's Pineapple Ginger

$3.00

Donna's Sorrel Juice

$3.50

Donna's Coconut Water

$3.50

Donna's Carrot Juice

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Fountain Drinks

$1.29+

D&G Sodas

$1.80

Can Sodas

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.25

Ting

$2.25

Tropical Rhythm

$2.00

V8 Splash

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Gatorade

$2.50

Water (Zephyr hills & Nestle)

$1.50

Naked

$4.00

Coffee

$2.49+

Hot Choclate

$2.49+

Hot Tea

$2.49+

Bigga Sodas

$1.50

Pure Leaf Ice Tea

$2.50

Malta

$2.00

Kola Champagne

$2.00

Bottle Sodas (Fanta, Pepsi, Sprite & Coke)

$2.50

Aquafina

$2.00

Snapple Juices

$2.50

Tropicana (Apple & Orange)

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Pastries

Fruit Cake

$4.50+

Chocolate Cake

$3.98+

Banana Cake

$2.99+

Plain Cake

$2.99+

Carrot Cake

$4.50+

Coconut Cake

$4.50+

Potato Pudding

$2.99+

Snacks

Shirley Biscuit

$1.80

Rock Cake

$2.00

Drops

$2.00

Gizzada

$2.00

Peanut Brittle

$2.00

Grater Cake

$2.00

Chippies Banana Chips

$3.75

St. Marys Banana Chips

$2.75

Crackers

$2.75

NTB 56oz Bun

$16.99

NTB 4oz Bun

$1.79

Tastee Cheese

$16.99

Chicken Choices (Per Pound)

Chicken Choices (Curry, Stew, Bake or BBQ) - P/LB

$15.00

Jerk Pork - P/LB

$18.00

Curry Goat - P/LB

$16.00

Oxtail - P/LB

$25.00

Fry Chicken - Breast

$4.49

Fry Chicken - Thigh

$2.99

Fry Chicken - Leg

$1.99

Fry Chicken - Wing

$1.99

Jerk Chicken - P/LB

$15.00

Breakfast (By Container)

Ackee & Salfish (Small - 7.5lbs)

$112.00

Ackee & Salfish (Large - 15lbs)

$225.00

Calaloo (Small - 7.5lbs)

$90.00

Calaloo (Large - 15lbs)

$180.00

Salt Fish (Small - 7.5lbs)

$97.00

Salt Fish (Large - 15lbs)

$195.00

Liver (Small - 7.5lbs)

$90.00

Liver (Large - 15lbs)

$180.00

Kidney (Small - 7.5lbs)

$90.00

Kidney (Large - 15lbs)

$180.00

Side Items

Plantains (Small)

$18.00

Plantains (Large)

$35.00

Banana Fried / Boiled - 40 Pieces

$20.00

Dumpling Fried / Boiled - 40 Pieces

$20.00

Fritters - 40 Pieces

$25.00

Wings (Jerk, Hot, Fry, BBQ or Honey Garlic)

10 Pieces

$8.99

25 Pieces

$16.00

50 Pieces

$29.00

100 Pieces

$49.00

Meatballs (Small)

$45.00

Meatballs (Large)

$95.00

Salads

Potato Salad (Small)

$45.00

Potato Salad (Large)

$75.00

Veggie Salad (Small)

$30.00

Veggie Salad (Large)

$45.00

Pasta Salad (Small)

$45.00

Pasta Salad (Large)

$75.00

Fruit Salad (Small)

$35.00

Fruit Salad (Large)

$55.00

Mac & Cheese (Small)

$45.00

Mac & Cheese (Large)

$75.00

Chicken Choices (By Container)

Curry, Stew, Bake or BBQ (Small - 5lbs)

$70.00

Curry, Stew, Bake or BBQ (Large - 15lbs)

$210.00

Oxtail (Small - 5lbs)

$90.00

Oxtail (Large - 15lbs)

$270.00

Curry Goat (Small - 5lbs)

$80.00

Curry Goat (Large - 15lbs)

$240.00

Jerk Pork (Small - 5lbs)

$90.00

Jerk Pork (Large - 15lbs)

$270.00

Jerk Chicken (Small - 5lbs)

$55.00

Jerk Chicken (Large - 15lbs)

Fry Chicken (Small - 20 Pieces)

$49.00

Fry Chicken (Large - 40 Pieces)

$85.00

Shrimp - Curry, Fry or Butter (Small - 7 1/2 lbs)

$90.00

Shrimp - Curry, Fry or Butter (Large - 15lbs)

$180.00

Rice & Lo Mein (By Container)

White Rice (Small)

$30.00

White Rice (Large)

$45.00

Rice & Peas (Small)

$40.00

Rice & Peas (Large)

$55.00

Veggie Fry Rice (Small)

$40.00

Veggie Fry Rice (Large)

$60.00

Chicken Fry Rice (Small)

$55.00

Chicken Fry Rice (Large)

$75.00

Shrimp Fry Rice (Small)

$75.00

Shrimp Fry Rice (Large)

$135.00

Veggie Lo Mein (Small)

$40.00

Veggie Lo Mein (Large)

$80.00

Shrimp Lo Mein (Small)

$75.00

Shrimp Lo Mein (Large)

$135.00

Chicken Lo Mein (Small)

$55.00

Chicken Lo Mein (Large)

$75.00

Steam Veggie (Small)

$40.00

Steam Veggie (Large)

$45.00

Holiday Special

Chicken Meal

$3.99
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3951 W Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

Directions

Donna's Caribbean image

