Donna’s Caribbean Restaurant

No reviews yet

2010 N.W. 6th St.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Breakfast

Veg Breakfast

*Callaloo(sm)

$8.99

Vegetarian, vegan

*Callaloo(med)

$9.99

Vegetarian, vegan

*Callaloo(LG)

$12.99

Vegetarian, vegan

Small Breakfast Meals

Ackee & Saltfish(sm)

$12.99

Traditional Jamaican Breakfast. Comes with Fried Plantains & Three Sides!

Mackerel(sm)

$10.99

Liver(sm)

$8.99

Kidney(sm)

$8.99

*Callaloo(sm)

$8.99

Vegetarian, vegan

Stew Chicken(sm)

$9.99

Saltfish(sm)

$10.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage(sm)

$10.99

Callaloo & Saltfish(sm)

$9.99

Cornmeal Porridge(sm)

$3.99

Banana Oats Porridge(sm)

$3.99

Medium Breakfast Meals

Ackee & Saltfish(med)

$14.99

Traditional Jamaican Breakfast. Comes with Fried Plantains & Three Sides!

Mackerel(med)

$12.99

Liver(med)

$10.99

Kidney(med)

$9.99

*Callaloo(med)

$9.99

Vegetarian, vegan

Stew Chicken(med)

$12.99

Saltfish(med)

$11.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage(med)

$12.99

Callaloo & Saltfish(med)

$11.99

Cornmeal Porridge(med)

$4.99

Banana Oats Porridge(med)

$4.99

Large Breakfast Meals

Ackee & Saltfish(LG)

$17.99

Traditional Jamaican Breakfast. Comes with Fried Plantains & Three Sides!

Mackerel(LG)

$15.99

Liver(LG)

$13.99

Kidney(LG)

$13.99

Stew Chicken(LG)

$14.99

Saltfish(LG)

$13.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage(LG)

$15.99

Callaloo & Saltfish(LG)

$15.99

Cornmeal Porridge(LG)

$6.99

Banana Oats Porridge(LG)

$6.99

*Callaloo(LG)

$12.99

Vegetarian, vegan

Breakfast Sides

Fried dumpling( 1)

$1.25

Fried dumpling(3)

$2.50

Fritter (1)

$1.50

Fritter(3)

$3.50

Festival(1)

$1.50

Festival(3)

$3.50

Plantains(5)

$2.99

Plantains(10)

$4.50

Lunch & Dinner

Patties

Beef Patty

$2.50

Veggie Patty

$2.99

Chicken Patty

$2.99

Sm Lunch/Dinner

Curry Goat(sm)

$10.99

Stew Peas(sm)

$13.99

Jerk Pork(sm)

$13.99

Brownstew Snapper(sm)

$14.99

Escovitch Snapper (sm)

$14.99

Fried Chicken(sm)

$10.99

Jerk Chicken(sm)

$10.99

Curry Chicken(sm)

$9.99

Brownstew Chicken(sm)

$9.99

Barbeque Fried Chicken(sm)

$10.99

Barbeque Jerk Chicken(sm)

$10.99

King Fish

$11.99

Med Lunch/Dinner

Oxtail(med)

$19.00

Curry Goat(med)

$13.99

Stew Peas(med)

$15.99

Jerk Pork(med)

$15.99

Brownstew Snapper(med)

$15.99

Escovitch Snapper (Med)

$15.99

Fried Chicken(med)

$12.99

Jerk Chicken(med)

$11.99

Curry Chicken(med)

$10.99

Brownstew Chicken(med)

$10.99

Barbeque Fried Chicken(med)

$12.99

Barbeque Jerk Chicken(med)

$12.99

King Fish

$13.99

LG Lunch/Dinner

Oxtail(LG)

$23.49

Curry Goat(LG)

$16.99

Stew Peas(LG)

$18.99

Jerk Pork(LG)

$18.99

Brownstew Snapper(LG)

$20.99

Escovitch Snapper (LG)

$20.99

Fried Chicken(LG)

$15.99

Jerk Chicken(LG)

$15.99

Curry Chicken(LG)

$15.99

Brownstew Chicken(LG)

$15.99

Barbeque Fried Chicken(LG)

$15.99

Barbeque Jerk Chicken(LG)

$15.99

King Fish

$16.99

Chicken

Fried Chicken(sm)

$8.99

Fried Chicken(med)

$11.99

Fried Chicken(LG)

$14.99

Jerk Chicken(sm)

$8.99

Jerk Chicken(med)

$11.99

Jerk Chicken(LG)

$14.99

Curry Chicken(sm)

$7.99

Curry Chicken(med)

$9.99

Curry Chicken(LG)

$14.49

Brownstew Chicken(sm)

$7.99

Brownstew Chicken(med)

$9.99

Brownstew Chicken(LG)

$13.99

Barbeque Fried Chicken(sm)

$8.99

Barbeque Fried Chicken(med)

$10.99

Barbeque Fried Chicken(LG)

$14.99

Barbeque Jerk Chicken(sm)

$8.99

Barbeque Jerk Chicken(med)

$10.99

Barbeque Jerk Chicken(LG)

$14.99

Chicken Leg

$1.99

Chicken Wing

$1.99

Chicken Breast

$4.49

Chicken Thigh

$2.99

Vegetarian/Vegan Meals

Veggie Meals(sm)

$7.48

Vegetarian, vegan

Veggie Meals(med)

$9.99

Vegetarian, vegan

Veggie Meals(LG)

$12.99

Vegetarian, vegan

Soups

Chicken Soup(sm)

$4.99

Chicken Soup(med)

$5.99

Chicken Soup(LG)

$8.99

Red Peas Soup(sm)

$4.99

Red Peas Soup(med)

$5.99

Red Peas Soup(LG)

$8.99

Cow Foot Soup(sm)

$4.99

Cow Foot Soup(med)

$5.99Out of stock

Cow Foot Soup(LG)

$7.99Out of stock

Goat Head Soup(sm)

$5.99

Goat Head Soup(med)

$6.99

Goat Head Soup(LG)

$8.99

Rice

Rice & Peas(sm)

$4.99

Rice & Peas(med)

$6.99

Rice & Peas(LG)

$9.99

White Rice(sm)

$4.99

White Rice(med)

$6.99

White Rice(LG)

$9.99

Gungo/Pegion Peas & Rice(sm)

$4.99

Gungo/Pegion Peas & Rice(med)

$6.99

Gungo/Pegion Peas & Rice(LG)

$9.99

Pumpkin Rice(sm)

$4.99

Pumpkin Rice(med)

$6.99

Pumpkin Rice(LG)

$9.99

Side Items

Potato Salad

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Steam Veggies

$3.99

Mac & Cheese (sm)

$5.99

Mac & Cheese (LG)

$7.99

Kingfish(slice)

$5.99

Snacks

Shirley Biscuit

$1.80

Chippies Banana Chips

$3.75

St. Marys Banana Chips

$2.75

Crackers

$2.75

NTB 56oz Bun

$15.99

Seasonal

NTB 4oz Bun

$1.79

Seasonal

Tastee Cheese

$16.99

Desserts

Fruit Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Seasonal

Chocolate Cake

$3.98

Red Velvet

$4.50

Carrot Cake

$4.50

Food by the Pound

Food By Pound

Jerk Chicken(1 LB)

$16.00

Curry Chicken(1LB)

$15.00

Brownstew Chicken(1LB)

$15.00

Barbeque Fried Chicken(1 LB)

$16.00

Barbeque Jerk Chicken(1 LB)

$16.00

Curry Goat(1 LB)

$22.00

Stew Peas(1 LB)

Jerk Pork(1 LB)

$19.00

Beverages

Donna's Natural Juices

Natural Sorrel Juice

$3.50

description

Natural Coconut Water

$3.50Out of stock

Natural Carrot Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Natural Fruit Punch

$3.00

Natural Pineapple/Ginger

$3.50

Sodas & other drinks

Bottle Sodas(Pepsi)

$2.50

Bottle Sodas(Sierra Mist)

$2.50

Bottle Sodas(Diet Pepsi)

$2.50

Can Sprite

$1.25

Can Ginger Ale

$1.25

Can Pepsi

$1.25

D&G Pineapple

$1.80

D&G Kola Champagne

$1.80

D&G Ginger Beer

$2.25

D&G Cream Soda

$1.80

Fountain Drinks(sm)

$1.29

Fountain Drinks(med)

$1.99

Fountain Drinks(LG)

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Tropical Rhythms(Carrot)

$3.25

Tropical Rhythm(Guava)

$3.25

Tropical Rhythm(Lychee)

$3.25

Ting

$2.25

Water (Zephyrhills)

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Fanta Pineapple

$2.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.00

Breakfast Beverage

Coffee(sm)

$2.49

Coffee(LG)

$3.49

Hot Chocolate

$2.49Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$3.49Out of stock

Hot Tea Peppermint(sm)

$2.49

Hot Tea Peppermint(LG)

$3.49

Hot Tea- Black Tea(sm)

$2.49

Hot Tea- Black Tea(LG)

$3.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A taste of the Islands, Simply The Best!

Website

Location

2010 N.W. 6th St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Directions

