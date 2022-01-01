Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Donnelly's Public House

864 Reviews

$$

1 Water Street

Fairport, NY 14450

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

10 Chicken Wings

10 Chicken Wings

$13.99

We only use roaster cut wings, the meatiest grade available. Choice of sauce mild, medium, hot, country sweet, garlic parmesan, BBQ, BBQ garlic, Guinness BBQ, bourbon BBQ, Thai peanut, or teriyaki.

18 WINGS

$19.99

5 Wings

$7.99Out of stock

Maybe you only want a little order of wings - or maybe you want an order of our delicious wings - plus add on a few more.

Boneless Wings

$10.99

Bowl Curlies

$5.99
Bowl Donnelly's Potato Chips

Bowl Donnelly's Potato Chips

$4.99

House made, crispy chips.

Bowl Fries

Bowl Fries

$4.99

Big serving of our thick-cut fries. Pro-Tip... Add cheese or gravy, or both.

Bowl Onion Rings

$6.99

Beer battered & golden fried.

Bowl Sweet Waffle Fries

$5.99

Bowl Tots

$5.99

Mini potato kegs – golden brown & crispy (just as good as you remember).

Burger 'Dilla

$14.99

A cheddar flour tortilla filled w/ a grilled-to-order burger, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black beans, scallions, fresh jalapeno (crunch and flavor, not too spicy), & salsa. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Chicken Fingers

$9.99

Lightly breaded boneless chicken, served w/ a side of BBQ sauce.

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Fingers & SIDE

$13.48

Lightly breaded boneless chicken, served w/ a side of BBQ sauce and Fries.

Bowl Irish Fries

$8.99

Bowl of French fries topped with house-made cheese sauce, sour cream, chopped bacon and scallion.

Bowl Irish Tots

Bowl Irish Tots

$8.99

Bowl of tater tots topped with house-made cheese sauce, sour cream, chopped bacon and scallion.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Lightly breaded mozzarella, crispy on the outside, soft & stringy on the inside, served w/ marinara sauce.

Nacho Chips

$2.99

We make our nacho chips from 1/4'd corn tortilla in house - lightly seasoned.

Nachos

Nachos

$8.99

House made corn tortilla chips topped w/ house-made nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, black beans, fresh jalapeno (crunch and flavor, not too spicy), salsa, sour cream and scallion.

Quesadilla

$11.99

A cheddar flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black beans, scallions, fresh jalapeno (crunch and flavor, not too spicy), & salsa. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Salads

Buffalo Chix. Salad

$15.99

Caesar Salad Wrap

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce w/ tomatoes, chopped bacon, Focaccia croutons & asiago cheese in a flour tortilla wrap.

Cajun Chic Salad Wrap

$13.99

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken with crisp romaine lettuce and mixed field greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black beans, sour cream, & salsa in a flour tortilla wrap.

Cajun Chicken Salad

$16.99

Cajun seasoned grilled chicken over crisp romaine lettuce and mixed field greens w/ tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black beans, sour cream, & salsa.

Chicken Taco Salad

$17.49

Crisp romaine lettuce w/ seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black onions, fresh jalapeno, sour cream, scallions & salsa. Garnished with house-made nacho chips.

Chicken Taco Salad Wrap

$13.99

Crisp romaine lettuce w/ seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black onions, fresh jalapeno, sour cream, scallions & salsa in a flour tortilla wrap.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, chopped bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, & guacamole. Served with your choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad Wrap

$13.99

Grilled chicken, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, chopped bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, & guacamole in a flour tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of dressing.

House Salad Wrap

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed field greens w/ tomatoes, fresh vegetables & Focaccia croutons in a flour tortilla wrap.

Large Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce w/ tomatoes, chopped bacon, Focaccia croutons & asiago cheese.

Large House Salad

$5.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed field greens w/ tomatoes, fresh vegetables, & Focaccia croutons.

Montreal Steak Salad

$16.99

Small Caesar Salad

$4.29

Crisp romaine lettuce w/ tomatoes, chopped bacon, Focaccia croutons & asiago cheese.

Small House Salad

$3.99

Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed field greens w/ tomatoes, fresh vegetables, & Focaccia croutons.

Taco Salad

$15.99

Crisp romaine lettuce w/ seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black onions, fresh jalapeno, sour cream, scallions & salsa. Garnished with house-made nacho chips.

Taco Salad Wrap

$14.99

Crisp romaine lettuce w/ seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black onions, fresh jalapeno, sour cream, scallions & salsa in a flour tortilla wrap.

Soups

Cup SOUP

Cup SOUP

$3.99

A healthy ten ounce cup of house-made beef brisket vegetable soup - with a bit of a spicy kick. Served with oyster crackers.

Cup Chili

$3.99

Bowl CHILI

$5.59

Bowl - CFOOD

$5.99

Cup CFOOD

$3.99

*Crock French Onion

$5.99

Hot Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Buttermilk marinated Panko breaded flash fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of wing sauce served on a Martusciello Bomber roll with lettuce. Served with a side of blue cheese and fries.

Build You Own Burger

$14.99

Our delicious house half-pound burger grilled to order, add any or all of the following: cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, mesquite seasonings, hot meat sauce or raw onion served on a hard roll with French fries.

Build Your Own Garden Burger

$13.99

Our excellent vegetarian burger with lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll. Served with French fries. Load it up with additional toppings.

Build Your Own Turkey Burger

$13.99

Six ounce house-made freshly ground turkey burger with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll. Load it up with cheese and other items. Served with fries and a side of avocado mayo.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.99

Buttermilk marinated Panko breaded flash fried chicken breast on a Martusciello Bomber roll topped w/ provolone cheese & marinara. Served with fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled marinated chicken breast with lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll. Your choice of plain, BBQ, or Cajun seasoned. Served with French fries.

Corned Beef Reuben

$12.99

Thick cut corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with French fries.

Donnelly Wrap

$13.99

A true Donnelly's original... Warm roast beef, sautéed mushrooms, provolone cheese, onion rings & horseradish mayo in a flour tortilla wrap. Served with fries.

French Dip

$13.99

The BEST sandwich on the menu. Thinly sliced roast beef on a toasted Martusciello Bomber roll. Served with Fries and a side of au jus.

Garden Burger

$12.99

Our excellent vegetarian burger with lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll. Served with French fries.

Ham & 3 Cheese Sandy

$12.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99

Shaved certified Angus beef steak w/ sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions & provolone cheese on a Martusciello Bomber roll. Served with French fries.

Pulled Pork PLATE

$15.99

A big 'ole plate of pulled pork - Roasted in Guinness & garlic, house smoked w/ hickory chips. Served open-faced on a toasted roll BBQ style. Bourbon BBQ or Guinness BBQ sauce also available. Served with Cole slaw and French fries.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Roasted in Guinness & garlic, house smoked w/ hickory chips, in our house-made BBQ sauce. Bourbon BBQ or Guinness BBQ sauce also available. Served with Cole slaw and French fries

Steak Bomber

Steak Bomber

$16.99

Are 'ya hungry? Shaved certified Angus beef Philly steak meat served open faced on a Martusciello Bomber roll, topped w/ sautéed mushrooms, gravy & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with French fries.

The Don Cubano

$15.99

Grilled sliced marinated pork loin, deli-sliced ham, Swiss cheese, banana peppers and a sweet honey whole grain mustard on a toasted Martusciello Bomber roll, pressed Panini style. Served with French fries.

The ED

$14.99

Tuna Melt

$12.99

Turkey Burger

$12.99

Six ounce house-made freshly ground turkey burger with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll. Served with fries and a side of avocado mayo.

Turkey Reuben

$13.99

Hearty slices of oven-roasted turkey w/ Cole slaw, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with fries.

Cold Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$9.99

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.99

HAM CLUB Sandwich

$12.99

HAM Sandwich

$10.99

RB CLUB Sandwich

$14.99

RB Sandwich

$11.99

TKY CLUB Sandwich

$14.99

TKY Sandwich

$11.99

TunaFish Sandwich

$10.99

Specials

Beef on WECK Spec.

$14.99

Broiled Fish

$12.99Out of stock

Fish Fry

$12.99Out of stock

Fish Sandy

$10.99

Country Sweet Chix.

$15.99

HOT Chix.

$15.99

Donnellys Ts

$25.00

DPH Plate.

$16.99

Green Beans

$10.99

NFL Pretzel

$10.99

Pesto Burg.

$16.99

Pizza & Wings.

$15.99

SMALL Lunch - *SALAD*

$8.99

SMALL Lunch - *SOUP*

$8.99

SMALL LUNCH - S & S

$8.99

(2) Fish Tacos

$15.49

(3) Fish Tacos

$17.99

Sides

$$ To Go Box $$

$0.40

**Side Tortilla/Salsa NYS$

$2.99

2 Oz Sauce

$0.50

2oz Horsey

$0.50

2oz-Blue Cheese

$0.75

4 Oz Sauce

$1.00

S- 4oz Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Applesauce

$1.50

Side of Au Jus

$1.50

Side of Brown Gravy

$1.75

Side of Cheese Sauce

$1.75

Side of Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side of Curlies

$3.99

Side of Deli Salad

$2.99

Side of Donnelly's Potato Chips

$2.99

Side of Fries

$2.99

Side of Fruit Cup

$1.75

Side of Guacamole

$1.00

Side of Irish Fries

$4.59

Side of Irish Tots

$4.99

Side of Jalapeno B&B's

$2.99

Side of Meat Hot Sauce

$0.75

Side of Onion Rings

$2.99

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Sweet Waffle Fries

$3.99

Side of Tator Tots

$2.99

Side of Thick Cut FF

$2.99Out of stock

Side Steamed Vetables

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Served w/ fries or kid’s oranges fruit cup.

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Flour tortilla with cheddar Cheese.

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$3.59

American cheese on toasted white bread. Served w/ fries or kid’s oranges fruit cup.

Kid's Double Mac'n Cheese

$7.18

Twice the Kraft Mac 'n Cheese goodness.

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$3.59

Kraft Mac 'n Cheese.

Kid's Wee Burger

$4.99

Quarter​ pound burger, w/ cheese on a toasted roll. Served with French fries or a kid's oranges fruit cup.

Kid's Pasta/Butter

$3.99

Kid's Pasta/Marinara

$3.99

Desserts

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.99

An Oreo cookie crust filled w/ rich peanut butter mouse & topped w/ a chocolate ganache.

Lava Cake

$5.99

Scoop Vanilla IC

$1.75

Double Scoop Vanilla IC

$3.00

Turtle Empanada

$6.99Out of stock

Keylime Cheesecake

$8.99

Wines

Altos Malbec

$14.00

Belle Rose

$14.00

32oz. Crowler Mimosa

$18.00

House Cabernet

$10.00

House Merlot

$10.00

House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Dark Horse Pinot Noir

$12.00

Sterling Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Toasted Head Chardonnay

$14.00

Barefoot Moscato 187ml

$4.00

19 Crimes Red 187ml

$4.00

Cavit Pinot Grigio 187ml

$4.00

1.5 Liter House Chardonnay

$15.00

1.5 Liter House White Zinfandel

$15.00

Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Draft Beer

GoCan Zombie Dust

$14.00
GoCan 3HB DiBellas

GoCan 3HB DiBellas

$14.00

1911's unique fermentation process creates a clean cider that has a subtle hint of fresh apples with citrus overtones.

GoCan J. Abby Post Pils

GoCan J. Abby Post Pils

$13.00

Imperial IPA, Bliss, now double dry-hopped with Galaxy. Nose is dank pine, ripe passion fruit, mango and melon.

GoCan B.Ditch Hayburner

$13.00

GoCan B.Tree Jamrock

$15.00

GoCan B.Tree Watermelon-100z

$20.00

GoCan Blue Barn

$12.00

GoCan Blue Moon

$10.00

GoCan Cigar City

$13.00

GoCan Fat Tire

$13.00

GoCan Fiddlehead IPA

$12.75

GoCan Genny Stout 10oz

$19.00

GoCan Franzen

$14.00
GoCan Grimm Lambo

GoCan Grimm Lambo

$16.00

GoCan Guinness

$10.00

GoCan Lawsons Sip

$14.00

GoCan Lord Hobo

$14.00
GoCan Maine Lunch

GoCan Maine Lunch

$16.00

GoCan O.Half 11 Pounders

$15.00

GoCan O.Half Citra

$16.00
GoCan O.Half Poetry

GoCan O.Half Poetry

$13.00

This Kettle Sour was brewed with blackberry & blueberry purees. Hops: Chinook.

GoCan P.City Double Doink

$15.00

GoCan P.Drop Aqua

$14.00

GoCan Pabst

$8.00
GoCan Rising Storm10oz

GoCan Rising Storm10oz

$21.00

Deep golden color. Natural cloudiness, with yeast Crispy, refreshing, spicy and fruity.

GoCan Roh. Harvest

$13.00

GoCan Roh. No Bake

$13.00
GoCan Rohrbach Scotch Ale

GoCan Rohrbach Scotch Ale

$10.00

This Scotch Ale is a strong, full-bodied ale with a sweet caramel flavor, and a solid alcohol content. Starts out sweet and malty with an alcoholic warming in the finish. This beer is much stronger than it tastes, but goes down smooth.

GoCan Smithwiks

$10.00

GoCan Stella

$13.00

GoCan Thin Man Pils

$13.00

GoCan Warsteiner Dunk

$14.00

GoCan Z. Gravity Green

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Open for indoor dining.

Website

Location

1 Water Street, Fairport, NY 14450

Directions

Gallery
Donnelly's Public House image
Donnelly's Public House image
Donnelly's Public House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Simply Crepes Pittsford
orange starNo Reviews
7 Schoen Place Pittsford, NY 14534
View restaurantnext
The Distillery - Henrietta
orange starNo Reviews
3010 Winton Rd S Rochester, NY 14632
View restaurantnext
Webster Hots
orange star4.2 • 349
55 E Main Street Webster, NY 14580
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Main St. Victor
orange starNo Reviews
261 W Main street Victor, NY 14564
View restaurantnext
Nox: Craft Cocktails and Comfort Food
orange starNo Reviews
302 N Goodman Street Rochester, NY 14607
View restaurantnext
Mac's Philly Steaks - Rochester
orange star4.6 • 3,546
298 Exchange Blvd Rochester, NY 14603
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fairport

Smokin' Hot Chicks BBQ
orange star4.4 • 131
25 Parce Ave, Ste 170 Fairport, NY 14450
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fairport
Pittsford
review star
No reviews yet
Webster
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Victor
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)
Canandaigua
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Brockport
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
No reviews yet
Medina
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston