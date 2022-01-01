Donnelly's Public House
864 Reviews
$$
1 Water Street
Fairport, NY 14450
Appetizers
10 Chicken Wings
We only use roaster cut wings, the meatiest grade available. Choice of sauce mild, medium, hot, country sweet, garlic parmesan, BBQ, BBQ garlic, Guinness BBQ, bourbon BBQ, Thai peanut, or teriyaki.
18 WINGS
5 Wings
Maybe you only want a little order of wings - or maybe you want an order of our delicious wings - plus add on a few more.
Boneless Wings
Bowl Curlies
Bowl Donnelly's Potato Chips
House made, crispy chips.
Bowl Fries
Big serving of our thick-cut fries. Pro-Tip... Add cheese or gravy, or both.
Bowl Onion Rings
Beer battered & golden fried.
Bowl Sweet Waffle Fries
Bowl Tots
Mini potato kegs – golden brown & crispy (just as good as you remember).
Burger 'Dilla
A cheddar flour tortilla filled w/ a grilled-to-order burger, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black beans, scallions, fresh jalapeno (crunch and flavor, not too spicy), & salsa. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Fingers
Lightly breaded boneless chicken, served w/ a side of BBQ sauce.
Chips & Salsa
Fingers & SIDE
Lightly breaded boneless chicken, served w/ a side of BBQ sauce and Fries.
Bowl Irish Fries
Bowl of French fries topped with house-made cheese sauce, sour cream, chopped bacon and scallion.
Bowl Irish Tots
Bowl of tater tots topped with house-made cheese sauce, sour cream, chopped bacon and scallion.
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded mozzarella, crispy on the outside, soft & stringy on the inside, served w/ marinara sauce.
Nacho Chips
We make our nacho chips from 1/4'd corn tortilla in house - lightly seasoned.
Nachos
House made corn tortilla chips topped w/ house-made nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, black beans, fresh jalapeno (crunch and flavor, not too spicy), salsa, sour cream and scallion.
Quesadilla
A cheddar flour tortilla filled with cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black beans, scallions, fresh jalapeno (crunch and flavor, not too spicy), & salsa. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.
Salads
Buffalo Chix. Salad
Caesar Salad Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce w/ tomatoes, chopped bacon, Focaccia croutons & asiago cheese in a flour tortilla wrap.
Cajun Chic Salad Wrap
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken with crisp romaine lettuce and mixed field greens, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black beans, sour cream, & salsa in a flour tortilla wrap.
Cajun Chicken Salad
Cajun seasoned grilled chicken over crisp romaine lettuce and mixed field greens w/ tomatoes, cheddar cheese, black beans, sour cream, & salsa.
Chicken Taco Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce w/ seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black onions, fresh jalapeno, sour cream, scallions & salsa. Garnished with house-made nacho chips.
Chicken Taco Salad Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce w/ seasoned grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black onions, fresh jalapeno, sour cream, scallions & salsa in a flour tortilla wrap.
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, chopped bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, & guacamole. Served with your choice of dressing.
Cobb Salad Wrap
Grilled chicken, cheddar & Monterey Jack cheeses, chopped bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, & guacamole in a flour tortilla wrap. Served with your choice of dressing.
House Salad Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed field greens w/ tomatoes, fresh vegetables & Focaccia croutons in a flour tortilla wrap.
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce w/ tomatoes, chopped bacon, Focaccia croutons & asiago cheese.
Large House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed field greens w/ tomatoes, fresh vegetables, & Focaccia croutons.
Montreal Steak Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce w/ tomatoes, chopped bacon, Focaccia croutons & asiago cheese.
Small House Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce and mixed field greens w/ tomatoes, fresh vegetables, & Focaccia croutons.
Taco Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce w/ seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black onions, fresh jalapeno, sour cream, scallions & salsa. Garnished with house-made nacho chips.
Taco Salad Wrap
Crisp romaine lettuce w/ seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black onions, fresh jalapeno, sour cream, scallions & salsa in a flour tortilla wrap.
Soups
Hot Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk marinated Panko breaded flash fried chicken breast tossed in your choice of wing sauce served on a Martusciello Bomber roll with lettuce. Served with a side of blue cheese and fries.
Build You Own Burger
Our delicious house half-pound burger grilled to order, add any or all of the following: cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms, peppers, onions, mesquite seasonings, hot meat sauce or raw onion served on a hard roll with French fries.
Build Your Own Garden Burger
Our excellent vegetarian burger with lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll. Served with French fries. Load it up with additional toppings.
Build Your Own Turkey Burger
Six ounce house-made freshly ground turkey burger with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll. Load it up with cheese and other items. Served with fries and a side of avocado mayo.
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Buttermilk marinated Panko breaded flash fried chicken breast on a Martusciello Bomber roll topped w/ provolone cheese & marinara. Served with fries.
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled marinated chicken breast with lettuce & tomato on a toasted roll. Your choice of plain, BBQ, or Cajun seasoned. Served with French fries.
Corned Beef Reuben
Thick cut corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, & 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with French fries.
Donnelly Wrap
A true Donnelly's original... Warm roast beef, sautéed mushrooms, provolone cheese, onion rings & horseradish mayo in a flour tortilla wrap. Served with fries.
French Dip
The BEST sandwich on the menu. Thinly sliced roast beef on a toasted Martusciello Bomber roll. Served with Fries and a side of au jus.
Garden Burger
Our excellent vegetarian burger with lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll. Served with French fries.
Ham & 3 Cheese Sandy
Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved certified Angus beef steak w/ sautéed mushrooms, peppers, onions & provolone cheese on a Martusciello Bomber roll. Served with French fries.
Pulled Pork PLATE
A big 'ole plate of pulled pork - Roasted in Guinness & garlic, house smoked w/ hickory chips. Served open-faced on a toasted roll BBQ style. Bourbon BBQ or Guinness BBQ sauce also available. Served with Cole slaw and French fries.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Roasted in Guinness & garlic, house smoked w/ hickory chips, in our house-made BBQ sauce. Bourbon BBQ or Guinness BBQ sauce also available. Served with Cole slaw and French fries
Steak Bomber
Are 'ya hungry? Shaved certified Angus beef Philly steak meat served open faced on a Martusciello Bomber roll, topped w/ sautéed mushrooms, gravy & Monterey Jack cheese. Served with French fries.
The Don Cubano
Grilled sliced marinated pork loin, deli-sliced ham, Swiss cheese, banana peppers and a sweet honey whole grain mustard on a toasted Martusciello Bomber roll, pressed Panini style. Served with French fries.
The ED
Tuna Melt
Turkey Burger
Six ounce house-made freshly ground turkey burger with Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted roll. Served with fries and a side of avocado mayo.
Turkey Reuben
Hearty slices of oven-roasted turkey w/ Cole slaw, Swiss cheese, & 1000 Island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with fries.
Cold Sandwiches
Specials
Beef on WECK Spec.
Broiled Fish
Fish Fry
Fish Sandy
Country Sweet Chix.
HOT Chix.
Donnellys Ts
DPH Plate.
Green Beans
NFL Pretzel
Pesto Burg.
Pizza & Wings.
SMALL Lunch - *SALAD*
SMALL Lunch - *SOUP*
SMALL LUNCH - S & S
(2) Fish Tacos
(3) Fish Tacos
Sides
$$ To Go Box $$
**Side Tortilla/Salsa NYS$
2 Oz Sauce
2oz Horsey
2oz-Blue Cheese
4 Oz Sauce
S- 4oz Blue Cheese
Side of Applesauce
Side of Au Jus
Side of Brown Gravy
Side of Cheese Sauce
Side of Cole Slaw
Side of Curlies
Side of Deli Salad
Side of Donnelly's Potato Chips
Side of Fries
Side of Fruit Cup
Side of Guacamole
Side of Irish Fries
Side of Irish Tots
Side of Jalapeno B&B's
Side of Meat Hot Sauce
Side of Onion Rings
Side of Salsa
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Sweet Waffle Fries
Side of Tator Tots
Side of Thick Cut FF
Side Steamed Vetables
Kids Menu
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Served w/ fries or kid’s oranges fruit cup.
Kid's Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with cheddar Cheese.
Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
American cheese on toasted white bread. Served w/ fries or kid’s oranges fruit cup.
Kid's Double Mac'n Cheese
Twice the Kraft Mac 'n Cheese goodness.
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Kraft Mac 'n Cheese.
Kid's Wee Burger
Quarter pound burger, w/ cheese on a toasted roll. Served with French fries or a kid's oranges fruit cup.
Kid's Pasta/Butter
Kid's Pasta/Marinara
Desserts
Wines
Altos Malbec
Belle Rose
32oz. Crowler Mimosa
House Cabernet
House Merlot
House Pinot Grigio
Dark Horse Pinot Noir
Sterling Sauvignon Blanc
Toasted Head Chardonnay
Barefoot Moscato 187ml
19 Crimes Red 187ml
Cavit Pinot Grigio 187ml
1.5 Liter House Chardonnay
1.5 Liter House White Zinfandel
Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc
Draft Beer
GoCan Zombie Dust
GoCan 3HB DiBellas
1911's unique fermentation process creates a clean cider that has a subtle hint of fresh apples with citrus overtones.
GoCan J. Abby Post Pils
Imperial IPA, Bliss, now double dry-hopped with Galaxy. Nose is dank pine, ripe passion fruit, mango and melon.
GoCan B.Ditch Hayburner
GoCan B.Tree Jamrock
GoCan B.Tree Watermelon-100z
GoCan Blue Barn
GoCan Blue Moon
GoCan Cigar City
GoCan Fat Tire
GoCan Fiddlehead IPA
GoCan Genny Stout 10oz
GoCan Franzen
GoCan Grimm Lambo
GoCan Guinness
GoCan Lawsons Sip
GoCan Lord Hobo
GoCan Maine Lunch
GoCan O.Half 11 Pounders
GoCan O.Half Citra
GoCan O.Half Poetry
This Kettle Sour was brewed with blackberry & blueberry purees. Hops: Chinook.
GoCan P.City Double Doink
GoCan P.Drop Aqua
GoCan Pabst
GoCan Rising Storm10oz
Deep golden color. Natural cloudiness, with yeast Crispy, refreshing, spicy and fruity.
GoCan Roh. Harvest
GoCan Roh. No Bake
GoCan Rohrbach Scotch Ale
This Scotch Ale is a strong, full-bodied ale with a sweet caramel flavor, and a solid alcohol content. Starts out sweet and malty with an alcoholic warming in the finish. This beer is much stronger than it tastes, but goes down smooth.
GoCan Smithwiks
GoCan Stella
GoCan Thin Man Pils
GoCan Warsteiner Dunk
GoCan Z. Gravity Green
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Open for indoor dining.
1 Water Street, Fairport, NY 14450