Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs
Pizza

Donnie’s Tavern

review star

No reviews yet

162 Main Street

Zoar, OH 44697

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Shareables

Bangin Cauliflower

$13.63

Crispy Brussels

$12.63

Crispy Devilled Eggs

$11.63

Fried Cheese

$12.63

Giant Pretzel

$12.63

Potato Kegs Poutine

$12.63

Tavern French Onion Dip

$8.63

Extra pita chips

$2.63

Thursday App

$6.63

2 for $25 Pizza

$25.63

6 Thursday Wings

$3.78

12 Thursday Wing

$7.56

18 Thursday Wing

$11.34

24 Thursday Wing

$15.12

Delicate Squash Rings

$12.63

Buffalo Mac and Cheese

$11.00

Salads & Soups

Full Tavern Caeser

$11.63

Half Tavern Caesar

$8.63

Full Sweet Potato Salad

$12.63

Half Sweet Potato Salad

$8.63

Full Harvest Greens

$10.63

Half Harvest Greens

$7.63

French Onion Gratin cup

$7.63

Cowboy Chili cup

$8.63

Tavern Tomato Soup cup

$5.63

Quart of Dressing

$14.00

Pint of Dressing

$8.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Tavern tomato soup bowl

$7.63

Cowboy chili bowl

$10.63

French onion bowl

$9.63

Burgers & Sandwiches

Wednesday Burger Special

$6.63

Bbq Philly

$15.63

Blueberry Club

$13.63

Classic Tavern Burger

$12.63

Farmhouse

$14.63

The Cuban

$14.63

Walleye Po'Boy

$13.63

The Big Kahuna

$14.63

Italian Chicken BLT

$13.63

Praise the Swine

$14.63

Entrées

All you can eat Fish

$21.63

Fish Refill

Appalachian NY Strip

$28.63

Capellini Shrimp Nicoise

$18.63

Cast Iron Blackened Filet Tips

$25.63

Fall Alaskan Halibut

$23.63

French Onion Beef Cheek Pierogis

$23.63

Harvest Salmon

$23.63Out of stock

Pumpkin BBQ Chicken Breast

$19.63

Shrimp & Grits

$23.63

Veal Schnitzel

$24.63

Walleye Fish & Chips

$19.63

Kids fish n fries

$9.63

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$15.63Out of stock

Fall Smoked Pierogies

$23.63

Pizza

Donnie Pepperoni

$16.63

Talking Shiitake

$17.63

The Jamison

$16.63

The Malachi

$17.63

The Shaff

$17.63

The Zoar Pie

$18.63

Kids Menu

Roxie Steak

$7.63

The Wy-Guy

$6.63

Ben Ben Nuggets

$6.63

Emma Jo Mac

$6.63

The Grant

$7.63

Sides

Applesauce

$3.00

Bacon

$1.50

Broccolini

$3.00

French Onion

$3.63

Fries

$3.00

Goat Cheese Smashed Potatoes

$3.00

House chips

$3.00

House Kraut

$3.00

SIDE BRUSSELS

$3.63

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side of dressing

$0.75

Side of Sauce

$2.00

Side salad

$3.00

Sub side Caesar

$4.63

Tavern Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Dessert

Ice cream only

$4.63

Apple Carrot Cake with Ice Cream

$7.63Out of stock

Chocolate Nutella Espresso Cheesecake

$8.63

Blueberry Apple Cobbler with ice cream

$8.63

Sweet Potato Creme Brulee

$7.63

Soup

Tavern Tomato Soup cup

$5.63

French Onion Gratin cup

$7.63

Cowboy Chili cup

$8.63

Tavern tomato bowl

$7.63

French onion bowl

$9.63

Cowboy chili bowl

$10.63

Salad

Full Harvest Greens

$10.63

Half Harvest Greens

$7.63

Full Sweet Potato Salad

$12.63

Half Sweet Potato Salad

$8.63

Full Tavern Caeser

$11.63

Half Tavern Caesar

$8.63

Side Caesar

$4.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Shareables

Crispy Brussels

$12.63

Crispy Devilled Eggs

$11.63

Giant Pretzel

$12.63

Bangin Cauliflower

$13.63

Potato Kegs Poutine

$12.63

Tavern French Onion Dip

$8.63

Fried Cheese

$12.63

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bbq Philly

$15.63

Blueberry Club

$13.63

Classic Tavern Burger

$12.63

Epic Grilled Cheese & Soup

$12.63

Italian Chicken BLT

$13.63

Lunch on the Porch

$11.63

The Big Kahuna

$14.63

The Cuban

$14.63

Walleye Po'Boy

$13.63

Praise the Swine

$14.63

Pizza

10" Donnie Pepperoni

$10.63

10" Zoar Create Your Own

$12.63

Kids Menu

Ben Ben Nuggets

$6.63

Emma Jo Mac

$6.63

Roxie Steak

$7.63

The Wy-Guy

$6.63

The Grant

$7.63

Sides

House Kraut

$3.00

House chips

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Goat Cheese Smashed Potatoes

$3.00

Tavern Mac and Cheese

$3.00

Apple Sauce

$2.63

Blistered Ohio Beans

$3.00

AM Handhelds and more

Praise the Swine

$14.63

Breakfast Po Boy

$13.63

Lunch on the Porch

$11.63

Epic Grilled Cheese & Soup

$12.63

Beginnings

Bangin Cauliflower

$13.63

Crispy Brussels

$12.63

Giant Pretzel

$12.63

Half Peaches & Berries

$8.63

Full Peaches & Berries

$10.63

Breakfast Poutine

$13.63

Street Corn Fries

$12.63

Fried Cheese

$12.63

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$2.63

Orange Juice

$3.63

Apple Juice

$3.63

Cranberry Juice

$3.63

Burger/Sandwiches

Walleye Po'Boy

$13.63

Farmhouse

$14.63

Philly Special Bagel

$13.63

Egg/Omelets/Cakes

Farm Eggs

$10.63

Farmstead Omelette

$11.63

The Zoar Western

$14.63

The Zoar Garden

$13.63

Tavern Griddle Short Stack

$9.63

Tavern Griddle Tall Stack

$11.63

Biscuit French Toast

$12.63

Foothills Sausage Gravy

$10.63

Kids

Roxie Cakes

$6.63

The Wyatt

$5.63

The Benny

$6.63

Emmy Eggs

$6.63

Soup

Ohio Summer Minestrone

$6.63

Rhode Island to Ohio Summer Seafood Chowder

$8.63

Tavern Tomato Soup cup

$5.63

A La Carte

2 Eggs

$2.63

Side of Bacon

$4.63

Single Biscuit

$2.00

Biscuit service

$5.63

Cheddar Grits

$3.63

2 Egg Whites

$2.63

Side of gravy

$3.63

Home Fries

$2.63

1 Pancake

$2.63

Side of Sausage

$4.63

Toast

$1.63

Zoar Fries

$3.63
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

162 Main Street, Zoar, OH 44697

Directions

Gallery
Donnie’s Tavern image
Donnie’s Tavern image
Donnie’s Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Game Time Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5153 W Tuscarawas St Canton, OH 44708
View restaurantnext
Rockne's Massillon - 155 Lincoln Way East
orange starNo Reviews
155 Lincoln Way East Massillon, OH 44646
View restaurantnext
Pangrazio's Pizza & Spaghetti - Dennison
orange star4.7 • 296
219 Grant Street Dennison, OH 44621
View restaurantnext
Ermanno's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
6322 Louisville St NE Louisville, OH 44641
View restaurantnext
Three Brothers
orange starNo Reviews
7192 Fulton Dr NW Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext
Rockne's N Canton - 5000 Portage Street Northwest
orange star4.0 • 106
5000 Portage Street Northwest North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Zoar
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
North Canton
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston