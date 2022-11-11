Restaurant header imageView gallery

Donnie's Homespun Pizza

415 Reviews

$$

126 S Oakland

Decatur, IL 62522

Popular Items

Create a Pizza
Sicilian
Vegan Antipasto

Speciality Pizzas

Philly Alfredo

$11.50+

Roast beef, mushroom, onion, green pepper & mozzarella cheese on Alfredo sauce.

3 Cheese Spinach & Artichoke

$11.50+

Mozzarella, parmesan & ricotta cheeses piled on traditional red sauce.

Mexicali Blues

$11.50+

Grilled chicken, onions, black olives, tomatoes, green pepper, lettuce, mozzarella and cheddar cheese served on black bean spread & sides of salsa and sour cream.

Heart Attack

$11.50+

Italian ham, pepperoni, roast beef, sausage, mozzarella cheese served on red sauce.

Sicilian

$11.50+

Italian ham, pepperoni, tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella cheese fresh garlic & oregano, served on red sauce.

Chicken Pesto

$11.50+

Grilled chicken, spinach, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses served on pesto cream sauce.

Dank Veggie

$11.50+

Spinach, artichoke, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic & basil, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses served on red sauce.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$11.50+

Grilled chicken, green pepper, onion, tomato, and mozzarella served on homemade jerk sauce.

San Francisco Veggie

$11.50+

Spinach, tomato, fresh garlic, mushrooms, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella served on pesto cream sauce.

Bavarian

$11.50+

Kraut, bratwurst, onion, and mozzarella

Create a Pizza

Order a custom pizza.
Create a Pizza

$8.00+

Order a custom pizza.

Calzones

Calzone

$8.50

Made with fresh pesto, garlic, mozzarella & ricotta cheeses.

10" Gluten Free

$10.50

Use your imagination

Appetizers

Blue Corn chips w/ Beer Cheese Dip

$7.50

w/ organic blue corn chips

Blue Corn Chips w/ Fresh Hummus

$5.75

Antipasto

$10.25

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, onion, black olives, artichokes, ham and pepperoni served cold with hot pita and hummus

Vegan Antipasto

$9.50

resh garbanzo beans, garlic, tomato, spinach, onion, giardiniera, black olives, tossed in pesto vinaigrette served with hot pita and hummus

Vegan Quesadilla

$9.00

Vegan mozzarella, onion, green pepper, whole wheat tortilla

Cheesy Bread

$7.50

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Homespun Nachos

$10.75

chicken, refried beans, onion black olives, green pepper, tomato, cheddar cheese, served with salsa & sour cream

Sicilian Nachos

$10.75

ham, pepperoni, onion spinach, tomato, alfredo, mozzarella, oregano, side of pesto

Quesadilla

$8.50

3 cheese blend, side of salsa & sour cream Add chicken: $1.00

Salads

Sm House Salad

$3.50

Lg House Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Veggie Burger

$11.50

Handmade veggie burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, pesto mayo and cheddar served on a wheat bun

Sweet & Spicy Black Bean Burger

$11.50

Handmade black bean burger, hot giardiniera pineapple and cheddar served on a wheat bun

Veggie Melt

$9.25

Spinach, mushrooms, artichoke, tomato, black olives, light pesto, mozzarella

Tomato Spinach Pesto Melt

$9.25

Tomato, fresh mozzarella, pesto, spinach & garlic

Indian Falafel

$10.50

Falafel, tomato, onion, green pepper, lettuce, coconut curry

Vegan Sweet Potato

$9.25

Garbanzo beans, sweet potato, spinach, tomato, onion, coconut curry

Hippi Hummus

$8.50

Hummus, onion, black olives, green pepper, tomato, lettuce

Babylon Hero Gyro

$12.00

Marination sensation seitan, tomato, onion, mixed herbs, sriracha dill coconut milk sauce on a pita

Paul Mccartney Wrap

$12.00

Seitan, onion, peppers, mushroom, giardiniera, vegan cheese, mixed greens on pita

Salmon Burger

$12.50

Handmade salmon burger, dill, lettuce, onion and pesto mayo. Served on a wheat bun.

Chicken Philly

$10.50

Chicken, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Artichoke Mushroom Melt

$10.50

Chicken, artichoke, mushrooms, spinach, pesto, mozzarella

Chicken, Tomato & Spinach Garlic Wrap

$10.50

Chicken, tomato, spinach, fresh garlic, olive oil

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Chicken, green pepper, onion, tomato, mozzarella & homemade jerk sauce

Spicy Curried Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Tomato, chicken, spinach, onion, green pepper, coconut curry sauce giardiniera

Bambino

$11.50

Roast beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, a generous portion of mozzarella cheese & light red sauce

P-Funk

$11.50

Italian ham, pepperoni, Swiss cheeses, tomato, spinach & light pesto spread

Fat Philadelphia

$11.50

Roast beef, mushrooms, onion, green peppers & mozzarella cheese

Donnie’s Meatball

$11.50

Homemade meatballs, mozzarella cheese & red sauce

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Organic Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade - Fresh Squeezed

$3.50

Root Beer Bottle

$3.50

Cream Soda

$3.50

Orange Soda Soda Bottle

$3.50

Coffee

$4.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Donnie’s Homespun Decatur is located near the campus of Millikin University and serves the Decatur community at large. Donnie’s Homespun’s kitchen serves fresh pizzas, sandwiches, pita wraps, calzones, craft beers, and good times

Website

Location

126 S Oakland, Decatur, IL 62522

Directions

