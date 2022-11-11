Donnie's Homespun Pizza
415 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Donnie’s Homespun Decatur is located near the campus of Millikin University and serves the Decatur community at large. Donnie’s Homespun’s kitchen serves fresh pizzas, sandwiches, pita wraps, calzones, craft beers, and good times
126 S Oakland, Decatur, IL 62522
